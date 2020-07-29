After nearly becoming bankrupt at the beginning of the year, Blue Apron (APRN) managed to stay afloat thanks to the nationwide lockdown, which resulted in a surge of demand for its meal-prep kits. While the company’s stock nearly doubled since January, we believe that Blue Apron is uninvestable at this point. The company has no competitive advantages, it provides a service that is not unique in comparison to others and its market share has been shrinking in the last few years. From 2017, Blue Apron lost more than half of its customer base. While Blue Apron showed a Y/Y growth of its revenues in Q2, we don’t see any growth happening beyond Q2. We see several red flags, which make us believe that Blue Apron is on its way to bankruptcy. For that reason, we’re short Blue Apron.

Source: Blue Apron

The Worst is Yet to Come

After becoming a public company in 2017, Blue Apron started to lose customers, while its revenues declined and a net loss widened. The company has been constantly redefining its business strategy, while at the same time burning cash like there is no tomorrow. In February, Blue Apron’s insiders started to dump the company’s shares, while the CEO was saying that Blue Apron might sell itself. It likely that the only thing that prevented the company from going under was the nationwide lockdown, which pushed consumers to look for new ways to get their meals delivered to them. As a result, Blue Apron’s stock has surged by around 100% YTD. However, the company failed to improve its bottom line in Q1, as its revenues for the period decreased by 28.2% Y/Y to $101.86 million.

Nevertheless, the performance of Blue Apron improved in the second quarter of the year, as the country was shut down in April and May. In Q2, Blue Apron increased its revenues to $131.04 million, up 10% Y/Y, above its expectations of a 9% Y/Y growth. However, this is way below its peak performance in Q2 2017, when its revenue was $238 million. The good news is that the company made a profit of $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2020 and was able to increase its cash position to $45.4 million. Despite this, we don’t see any growth happening beyond Q2. While the company was able to increase its customer base by 20 000 to 396 000, it’s still 11.8% below in comparison to the same period last year, and ~60% below its peak of ~1 million customers in 2017. At the same time, the growth mainly came from the increased value of orders of its existing customers. As those customers return to normal life and stores start to reopen, it’s unlikely that Blue Apron will show another solid performance in the near-term.

The biggest downside of Blue Apron is its lack of competitive advantages. As a result, the company doesn’t have a strong foothold in the meal-kit business and is failing to compete with companies like HelloFresh, Sun Basket, and others for market share. It also doesn’t have any pricing advantage, since its meal kit offerings on average sell for the same prices as its peers. As the country starts to reopen, Blue Apron will likely continue to lose customers since it doesn’t have a unique market positioning.

With an inefficient business model, Blue Apron will once again burn cash in Q3 and Q4. The company has already drawn its credit revolver and recently diluted its shareholders by creating a $75 million shelf offering. In Q3, it expects its net loss to be no more than $18 million, while the adjusted EBITDA loss is forecasted to be no more than $8 million. As liquidity will once again start to dry up, we believe that it’s too late to execute a turnaround inside the company and find an edge in the business.

It also seems that the management itself doesn’t know what to do with the company. Back in 2017, Blue Apron was heavily investing its available resources into marketing to drive sales of its meal-kits. However, as business wasn’t bringing any money, Blue Apron quickly scaled down its marketing efforts to decrease its cash burn. After years of failing to find a profitable business model, the company announced that it might shut down its business. However, the lockdown prevented that from happening and the business started to lose less money than before. Now it seems that the management of Blue Apron steps on the same rake again, as it started to scale up its marketing efforts once again in Q1 and Q2. The problem is that without any competitive advantages, we don’t see how Blue Apron will become profitable by increasing its marketing budget. By reaccelerating its marketing spending, Blue Apron is likely to lose money faster than before.

Takeaway

We believe that Blue Apron is still on its path to bankruptcy. Despite the bump in revenues and profits in Q2, the company expects once again to lose money in the foreseeable future. As the country slowly reopens, Blue Apron will continue to lose market share and it’s too late for a turnover at this stage. With Blue Apron’s founder Matthew Salzberg holding the majority of voting power, the ordinary shareholders are exposed to the decisions of one individual and have no say in the company’s matter. This makes it risky to justify owning the company’s shares. At the same time, while the lockdown helped Blue Apron to extend its lifetime, as insiders were already preparing for the worst and were dumping their shares in February, there’s a high chance that the company will go out of business in the near-term. For that reason, we’re shorting Blue Apron.

Disclosure: I am/we are short APRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.