Lara Exploration (OTC:LRAXF) was highlighted as the featured investment in the MJG partnership’s January 2020 letter. Lara is one of the fund’s more recent investments, with the original position initiated at C$0.44 in November 2019. Subsequent purchases have raised our average cost per share to C$0.49. While I tried to add to our position during the March panic, unfortunately, the LRA share price didn’t get close to our healthy limit order sitting in the mid C$0.30 range. Impressively, even during the depths of the March selling, Lara refused to budge below its 52-week low of C$0.44 reached in November 2019.

In the roughly four months since the March panic, the LRA share price has appreciated markedly despite very limited news flow. In fact, until this week there were only two Lara news releases since January 2020 – neither of which were particularly significant. The share price seems to have been buoyed instead by a surprisingly resilient copper price that has increased over 45% from its mid-March low of roughly $2 per pound. It’s also a testament to Lara’s shareholder base, which is comprised of investors loyal to both the prospect generation business model as well as CEO Miles Thompson and his team.

Lara continues to have four significant “irons in the fire”, all of which have the potential to unlock significant value for the company in the coming months and years. The first is the company’s 2% NSR and 5% project-level interest in the now producing Celesta Copper Project located in Brazil’s Carajás Mineral Province. The company announced on July 27th that initial production had commenced at Celesta. Lara can expect to receive its first royalty check from Celesta this quarter.

The Celesta 2% NSR is the company’s first cash flowing royalty. This is a significant achievement for the company, as well as proof of Lara’s unique ability to organically generate quality royalties from what were once grassroots prospects. While the expected annual cash flow from Celesta isn’t massive (estimated at between US$750k and US$1m per year), it’s important to remember that Miles runs a very lean ship – with corporate overhead of roughly C$1m per year. These royalty checks coupled with Lara’s respectable C$2m working capital position indicate that Miles and team can go years without having to raise additional capital.

Lara’s second significant asset is its JV with C$400m copper producer Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) at the Planalto Copper Project, also in the Carajás region in northern Brazil. (Lara in essence has a 30% free-carry to production at Planalto.) Since signing the initial joint venture agreement in late 2018, Capstone has completed two drill programs on the property. The first program, drilled in spring 2019, comprised of eighteen diamond holes for 3,100 meters total. A second drill program of roughly 2,600 meters was completed earlier this year, with assays released in late April. While the program didn’t yield any headline results, the company’s April 20th news release notes: “A number of IP chargeability anomalies are identified with the most significant anomalies located in mafic volcanics at the southeast part of Homestead target trend, close to the granite contact. A further strong anomaly is interpreted at depth… and is tentatively interpreted as a possible down-dip western extension of the Homestead mineralization. Diamond drilling is planned to test both of these chargeability anomalies once Covid-19 related lockdowns and travel restrictions are lifted, along with additional geophysical surveys.” Lara management has assured me that Capstone remains very interested in Planalto, though the timing of the next diamond drill program remains uncertain due to Brazil’s disastrous mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lara also has a third advanced copper asset in the Carajás region named the Liberdade Project. Liberdade was originally staked by Lara in 2007 and then optioned to Chilean copper giant Codelco in 2011. In the following two and a half years, Codelco earned a 51% stake in the project by spending US$3m on exploration and drilling. At this point, Brazil’s own mining giant Vale (VALE) came out of the woodwork and protested to the Brazilian Department of Mines that it had a license covering the Liberdade Project dating back to 1986 that was still valid. A lawsuit ensued and the case has been held up in the Brazilian federal court system ever since.

The good news is that Vale would not be engaging in what has now been seven years of litigation if it did not feel strongly that Liberdade would be a mine and a big one at that. Lara is also fortunate in that Codelco is bearing the full costs of the Liberdade litigation, not to mention that success in court is no longer baked into the LRA valuation after years of legal wrangling. The bad news of course is that the project has been stalled for years now, with no clearly defined end date. For now, Lara shareholders must be patient – though I remain optimistic that we could see some sort of a resolution in the coming 18 months as the copper price continues to strengthen.

Finally, there is the Corina Gold Project in the Antabamba region of Southern Peru. In mid-2014, Lara sold this asset to a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) for staged cash payments of US$4.15m and a 2% NSR over the property (with no buyback provision). Importantly, Lara has yet to receive the vast majority of the cash payments - as only US$650k of the total purchase price has been paid to date. Given the impact of Peru’s strict coronavirus lockdown, I anticipate that the next round of drilling at Corina will be pushed into 2021. This remains a significant LRA catalyst.

Due to its share price performance, Lara’s fully diluted enterprise value has grown to approximately C$30m. While the value proposition at these levels is admittedly less attractive than buying LRA at say C$0.45 or C$0.50 per share, the company still offers good value relative to its peers. This can be illustrated by comparing Lara to the newly formed Orogen Royalties.

Orogen will be the name of the combined entity once the merger of Evrim Resources (OTCPK:EMRRF) and Renaissance Gold (OTCPK:RNSGF) is complete. Orogen is an excellent comp because, just like Lara, the company has the ability to organically generate royalties through prospect generation. Additionally, while neither Orogen nor Lara receive royalty cash flow at the moment, both companies are expecting their first organically generated royalty cash flow in the coming months (at Ermitaño West and Celesta, respectively). Both companies also have well respected management teams, strong partners, and supportive shareholder bases.

At current share prices, Orogen will have an approximately C$80m market capitalization upon closing of the merger – or a C$62m enterprise value taking into account the pro forma cash position of roughly C$18m. This is roughly double the current fully diluted enterprise value of Lara. Is the disconnect justified? I would argue not.

Orogen’s most significant assets include a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on First Majestic Silver's Ermitaño West gold deposit (first production in 2021) and a 1% NSR on the Silicon gold project in Nevada optioned to AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU). In Q1 of this year, First Majestic (NYSE:AG) announced a roughly 805,000 AuEq ounce maiden resource estimate at Ermitaño West. Assuming US$1800 Au and production costs of roughly US$650 per AuEq ounce (a reasonable assumption for this type of underground mining in Sonora State), Orogen’s 2% NSR at Ermitaño West is worth roughly US$18.5m undiscounted assuming no further ounces are added. First royalty cash flow at Ermitaño West is expected by Orogen sometime next year.

With its 1% NSR at Silicon, Orogen owns a royalty that will almost certainly generate cash flow within this decade. However, at this stage it is both too early to know when this will occur and how much cash flow this could generate. However, it is clear that AngloGold Ashanti (which bought Silicon in May 2020 from Renaissance for US$3m in cash and the 1% NSR) has big plans for the project. Rumors are that Anglo is aggressively drilling as we speak with multiple rigs. This royalty does have value but at this point we are at the guessing stage.

Lara’s top two assets match up well with Orogen. With its 2% NSR at Celesta, Lara also holds a royalty with near-term cash flow potential. Because Celesta is privately owned, it has no NI 43-101 Feasibility Study and not much information is publicly available on the project. However, we do know that the Osmar deposit contains 2.14m tonnes of 4.2% Cu and will be mined first. (In a January 2017 news release, Lara defined commercial production at Celesta as 500 tpd which would indicate a roughly twelve year mine life for the Osmar deposit.) Assuming US$2.90 Cu and production costs of roughly US$1.25 per pound (a reasonable assumption for a high grade, open pit copper operation in Brazil), Lara’s 2% NSR at Celesta is worth roughly US$6.5m undiscounted assuming no further pounds are added. Don’t forget that Lara is owed a US$800k penalty payment and also owns a 5% project-level stake at Celesta, but we will put this to the side to keep our comparison apples to apples.

With its 2% NSR covering the Corina Project in Peru, Lara also owns a royalty that will almost certainly generate cash flow within this decade. Similar to Silicon, the timing of first cash flow is unclear as is the absolute scale of the project, but the fact that the Corina discovery is within trucking distance of Hochschild’s mill at Selene means it could be put into production quite quickly. It’s also worth noting that Lara got a better deal from Hochschild than Renaissance did from AngloGold Ashanti – as Lara gets paid US$4.15m versus US$3m and also gets to keep a 2% royalty instead of 1%. I know there is significant excitement surrounding the Silicon Project, but for these reasons I think investors should be as excited (if not more so) with what Lara has going at Corina.

In summary, I estimate that the Ermitaño West NSR is worth roughly US$12m (or C$16m) more than Lara’s 2% NSR at Celesta. For the sake of argument, we will say that Lara’s 2% NSR is roughly equal in value to the 1% NSR at Silicon and that both companies have equally deep benches capable of generating additional value. With this in mind, Lara’s enterprise value of C$30m seems cheap relative to Orogen’s EV of roughly C$62m. While there is a discrepancy in value between the Ermitaño West and Celesta royalties, the current discount is too large. Given Orogen’s current valuation, I believe that today Lara could support an enterprise value of C$46m which equates to a C$1.09 share price. This implies 45% upside for Lara shareholders before it is reasonably valued against one of its key peers.

First royalty check from Celesta 2% NSR by end Q3 2020

Phase III drill results at Planalto (5000m) by end Q2 2021

~C$1.3m in cumulative partner payments received by end Q2 2021

Drill results from Hochschild at Corina (33 drill pads) by end 2021

Resolution to Codelco/Vale lawsuit at Liberdade by end 2021

New partner announced at Puituco Zinc Project in Peru by end 2021

First cash flow from Bifox Phosphate Royalty by end 2021

Included above are the milestones that LRA shareholders can expect over the coming 18 months or so. I’m also hopeful that we see Capstone fire up a new drill program at Planalto by year end, though that will hinge on whether Brazil is able to get its act together when it comes to coronavirus. On this note, the stability of Brazil is the largest risk for Lara shareholders given the company's heavy presence in the country. Dilution is not a serious worry given the company's healthy working capital position, expected partner payments over the coming 12 months, and the recently announced deal with Minsur (which will see up to US$5.8m paid to Lara over the coming 4-5 years).

Fortunately for Lara shareholders, the company has a healthy margin of error given its current C$2m working capital position and the C$1.3m in additional partner payments expected over the coming 12 months. Lara remains an easy hold for us, and we won’t hesitate to aggressively add to our position should the share price approach our cost basis of C$0.49.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRAXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.