Trading The ETFs

With the market taking a more defensive tone, over-weighting health care, consumer staples, and utilities is prudent.

The smaller equity averages need to advance through technical levels to take a position.

I'm bullish on the SPY, although putting a hedge in right now would make good sense.

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are the investor's primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

I'm bullish on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), although, due to downside risks, some type of hedge is in order. Small-caps indexes are a "wait and see" purchase; all three need to make meaningful headway through current resistance to take a position. As the market is shifting to a defensive posture, an intermediate-term play in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV), and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) is attractive.

SPY

In general, I'm bullish on the SPY. Or, more specifically, I don't see the SPY crashing or dropping sharply in the near to intermediate term for four reasons:

Economic fundamentals are turning, The Fed is very supportive, Congress has passed one stimulus measure and, despite all the political posturing, will likely pass another, and Earnings haven't been as bad as projected.

However, I see limited upside for two reasons. The most important is that the treasury market is in the middle of a very strong rally, indicating that traders don't see much economic growth in the next 6-12 months. In addition, the underlying sector fundamentals are turning defensive.

On June 19th, I wrote a piece titled, It Will Be Summer of Consolidation, which still rings true.

All that being said, for investors with a SPY position in their portfolios, you should consider hedging with one of the following strategies:

Place sell-stops at strategic prices to lock-in gains.

If your position is large enough, you can sell covered puts to bring in some cash flow

You can diversity into a broader SPY/iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT

Here's a table that shows the SPY/TLT portfolio in action:

Data from Finviz.com. Green means an increase; red means a decrease. The first number is the SPY percentage; the second number is the TLT percentage.

Smaller-Cap Indexes

I'm neutral but leaning bullish on the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) for fundamental and technical reasons. A fundamental rule of thumb is that the smaller the company, the stronger the underlying economy needs to be for that company to have solid growth prospects. Or, to put it in contrary terms, larger companies are better financially able to withstand a weak economic environment. That means that the fundamentals are less supportive of indexes as the average company size decreases.

Technically, all three are right at key levels:

Mid-caps are still below the trendline connecting highs from late February and early June.

Small-caps are still contained as well, as are ...

... micro-caps.

Each of these charts would need to move through resistance to consider taking a position.

SPY Component Sectors

Let's start with the relative rotation graph, which shows the performance of the sectors relative to the SPY:

Pay particular attention to the defensive sectors in the lower quadrant. All three are moving higher. Now, let's take a look at the charts of all three:

Health care has the best chart. Prices have broken through resistance, fallen back to retest, and are now making a move higher. Prices are using the 10-day EMA as technical support. All the EMAs are moving higher and the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs. Finally, the MACD has some room to move higher.

The consumer staples chart is also bullish - the EMAs and MACD are rising and prices are using the EMAs for technical support. The only drawback is that prices are approaching technical resistance. But if they move through 63-64 area, there's plenty of upside room.

Finally, there's the utilities chart, which is a bit messier. On the plus side, the MACD is rising. But the EMA picture is weaker. The 10- and the 20-day EMA just moved above the 200-day EMA; the 50-day EMA is still below that level. Finally, the lower 60s have proven to be a difficult price to move through.

However, the markets' move towards a more defensive posture may help to pull the XLU higher.

So, that gives us three defensive sectors to overweight: XLV, XLP, and XLU.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.