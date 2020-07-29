At $42.52, shares are trading at 10x P/E with an 8.1% Dividend Yield, and we believe they can deliver a 20%+ annualized return by 2023. Buy.

FY20 EPS is guided to be flat to 4% up; thereafter we believe EPS will grow with a CAGR of 6% for the medium term.

Altria continues to have the leading products in e-vapor (Juul) and heat-not-burn (IQOS); it is growing in modern oral tobacco.

U.S. cigarette volumes have continued to stabilize, with industry decline at only 1% in H1 and expected to be 2.0-3.5% for the full year.

Our Buy Case on Altria is playing out, with Tuesday's H1 results showing year-on-year growth of 5.5% in revenues and 10.2% in operating profit.

Introduction

We refresh our Buy Case on Altria (MO) after Q2 2020 results on Tuesday (July 28), raise our estimates and reiterate our Buy rating. We believe the shares offer investors a potential 20%+ annualized return by the end of 2023.

Buy Case Recap

We upgraded our rating on Altria to Buy in February, based on what we saw as an asymmetric risk/reward where:

In the Base Case , the near-term downside risk has receded, as the volume decline in Altria's core cigarettes business has started to decelerate with the U.S. e-vapor category reversing from growth to decline in Q4 2019 after a regulatory clampdown. Provided the annual volume decline is no worse than 5%, with rising prices and falling costs, EPS could grow at 2.5%+, and share price growing in line with it. This, combined with a high-single-digit dividend yield, gives an annualized return of 10%+.

, the near-term downside risk has receded, as the volume decline in Altria's core cigarettes business has started to decelerate with the U.S. e-vapor category reversing from growth to decline in Q4 2019 after a regulatory clampdown. Provided the annual volume decline is no worse than 5%, with rising prices and falling costs, EPS could grow at 2.5%+, and share price growing in line with it. This, combined with a high-single-digit dividend yield, gives an annualized return of 10%+. In the Bull Case, with investor sentiment on the cigarettes business improving and/or Altria achieving strong growth in Reduced Risk Products, the shares could re-rate substantially upwards. There is a meaningful chance of the share price returning to the $55-65 range seen in much of 2018; for example, if the shares re-rate to a 5.5-6.5% dividend yield.

With the latest results, we now believe we were too conservative, and annualized returns are likely to be substantially higher than 10%+.

Q2 2020 Group P&L Headlines

We focus on H1 figures as a more meaningful reflection of operational performance, as COVID-19 has pulled sales from Q2 into Q1, resulting in Altria's cigarette volume rising 6.1% year-on-year in Q1.

For H1 2020, group net revenues after excise rose 5.5% year-on-year, Operating Companies Income ("OCI") rose 10.2% and EPS rose 8.5% - a recovery from last year, when revenues rose only 0.3% and EPS only 2.3%:

Altria Group Financials (Q2 2020 vs. Prior Year) NB. Q2 2020 excludes COVID-19 special items of $50m in OCI and $0.02 in EPS. Source: Altria results release (Q2 2020)

OCI grew by more than 10% in both Smokeable and Oral Tobacco, the two main segments, in H1 2020:

Altria OCI by Segment (Q2 2020 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results release (Q2 2020)

Smokeables saw reported volume declined by only 1.9% and net revenues after excise rose by 5.7% in H1 2020; OCI rose 10.9%, helped by the margin expanding 264 bps:

Altria Smokeables Segment Financials (Q2 2020 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results release (Q2 2020)

We now look deeper into each of Altria's main product categories.

Cigarette Volumes Continue to Stabilize

Cigarette volumes continue to stabilize for both Altria and the industry as a whole. For H1 2020, adjusted for inventory moves and other one-off factors, Altria's cigarette volume fell only 3.0% (compared to 7% last year) and the industry's volume fell 1.0% (5% last year):

Altria also achieved a net price realization of 7.7% for H1 2020 (including 6.4% in Q2). Management stated they saw little downtrading pressure in Q2, thanks to government stimulus programs; but they saw some competitors "discount across the entire brand portfolio of certain brands". All these show the strong consumer loyalty and pricing power of the Marlboro brand.

The improvement in volume trends is attributed to a deceleration in 'cross-category movement' (i.e. smokers moving into new categories like e-vapor), which on a rolling-twelve-month basis is now 200 bps lower than in 2019:

U.S. Cigarette Industry Volume Decline by Component (Rolling 12 Months) Source: Altria quarterly metrics (Q2 2020). '

As in Q1 2020, many older former smokers who moved into e-vapor have returned to cigarettes, benefiting the whole industry, but with discount brands gaining disproportionately. Because of this, Marlboro's retail share was approx. 50 bps down year-on-year, but stable across Q1 and Q2 at 42.8%.

For full-year 2020, Altria has revised its industry cigarette volume forecast upwards, from a decline of 4.0-6.0% to one of only 2.0-3.5%.

Juul Continues to Lead E-Vapor

The e-vapor category resumed its sequential volume growth in the U.S. in Q2 2020, by approx. 10% from 40bn to 44bn sticks equivalents. Juul remained #1, with its share recovering from 39% to 42%, as shown below:

U.S. E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (Since 19Q2) Source: Altria results presentation (Q2 2020)

The implied Juul volume growth of more than 10% is far ahead of the implied volume growth of less than 5% for other U.S. e-vapor players, which is bad news for both British American Tobacco (BTI) (Buy-rated) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (Neutral-rated).

Altria attributed Juul's recovery to the temporary nature of its previous decline, which they believed to be due to Juul voluntarily exiting some flavored products while they were still available from competitors.

There was no update on the FTC lawsuit against Altria's investment in Juul. Management has expected the case to be contested in court for "2 or 3 years" while Altria remains a non-voting shareholder.

Heat Not Burn Roll-Out Continues

IQOS, the Philip Morris (PM) (Buy-rated) Heat-Not-Burn product that Altria sells under an exclusive license in the U.S., remains a nascent business. It reached a 0.6% share of the tobacco market in Atlanta (its first market) at the end of Q2 2020, 9 months after its launch (in September 2019).

IQOS' roll-out has been delayed by COVID-19, but it has been launched in its third U.S. market (Charlotte) in July, and Altria expects to have 700 outlets selling by the end of August. It also expects to start retail partnerships to sell IQOS in addition to Altria's own boutiques, and to add 4 new markets in the next 18 months. Moreover, Altria expects to expand the distribution of IQOS consumables to "surrounding geographies" of the 7 markets over time.

IQOS received its Modified Risk Tobacco Product ("MRTP") approval from the FDA in July, which will enable Altria to include health claims on its packaging and unlocks MRTP-contingent preferential excise treatment that Altria has so far secured from 5 U.S. states (with more being pursued).

Altria also disclosed it effectively has a 10-year license (until April 2029) on exclusive U.S. rights to IQOS, subject to minimal market share conditions.

While Altria does not dispute IQOS will be margin-dilutive compared to cigarettes (at least in the short term), management again emphasizes the commitment to its expansion and believes it will be worthwhile, as an alternative for the many smokers who already tried and rejected e-vapor:

"We are going to invest the appropriate dollars behind IQOS. We think it can be very successful in the U.S. ... the total length of time of the agreement that's currently in place ... 10 years is a long time and so we're going to make the appropriate investments". "Somewhere roughly half to slightly over half of those (cigarette) consumers have shown an expressed desire to move to potentially reduced harm products. And a lot of those consumers went over and tried the various forms of e-vapor and rejected it ... that is a great category for IQOS to satisfy what they are looking for" Billy Gifford, Altria CEO (Q2 2020 Earnings Call)

Oral Tobacco Benefiting Altria But Not Enough

The oral tobacco category is growing fast in the U.S., driven by nicotine pouches, with Altria benefiting but falling behind in relative terms.

Total industry volume rose 6.0% year-on-year in H1 2020, but Altria's volume rose only 2.8%, and its retail share fell 300 bps to 50% by Q2:

U.S. Oral Tobacco Industry Volume & Altria Retail Share Source: Altria results presentation (Q2 2020)

Swedish Match's (OTCPK:SWMAF) ZYN nicotine pouches account for most of the growth, with Altria's On! (acquired in June 2019) far behind. Altria is trying to catch up, expanding both distribution and production, with a stated aim to reach a 50m-can production capacity by 2020 year-end and to "remove capacity constraints in 2021". However, with ZYN selling more than 100m cans on a run-rate basis in H1, On! will remain behind for months at least.

For now, oral tobacco remains a niche category and the total "cross-category movement" in cigarettes remains small, so this is not a material challenge to the Altria investment case.

Re-Introducing 2020 Guidance

Altria re-introduced 2020 EPS guidance, with a flat to 4% growth, implying a flat to 8% decline for H2, due to a tougher prior-year comparable, the ongoing uncertainties around COVID-19 and government stimulus programs, etc.:

Altria EPS by Quarter – 2020 vs. Prior Year Source: Altria results releases

Altria still does not provide medium-term guidance. Before COVID-19, it had guided to a 2020-22 EPS CAGR of +4% to +7%.

Valuation

At $42.52, relative to 2019, shares are trading at a 10.0x P/E and a 9.6% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

Altria Net Income & Cash flow (2015-19A) Source: Altria company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 8.1%, at $3.44 per share (annualized), having been raised 2.4% this quarter. Net Debt / EBITDA is 2.2x, but most of the $24.2bn net debt could be repaid with the value of Altria's stakes in ABI (BUD), Juul and Cronos (OTC:CRON), worth $16.7bn in total. Altria has stated it will hold more cash than usual during COVID-19, but it is likely to have $1bn of cash flow after CapEx and dividends. We expect share buybacks to resume in late 2020 or early 2021, and the $1bn will add just over 1% to EPS growth each year.

Illustrative Returns Calculations

We update the illustrative calculations we included in our February article where we forecast Altria's OCI growth, with the following assumptions:

Smokeables volume CAGR of -5% (unchanged), representing a return to its 2017 level (it was -5.5% in 2018 and -7.0% in 2019)

Price/mix CAGR to be 5.5% (from 4.0%), reflect more pricing power in light of the stabilizing trends

We make no explicit assumption for IQOS, but we implicitly assume any replacement of cigarette volumes by IQOS would leave Altria no worse off

Marketing, Admin. & Research Costs CAGR to be 5.0% (from 2.5%) to reflect more investments, including in IQOS

Oral Tobacco's OCI CAGR to be 7.5% (from 5.0%), to reflect at least partial success for On!

Together, these give a Smokeables OCI CAGR of 5.6% (from 2.0%) and a group OCI CAGR of 5.8% (from 2.4%). We assume these imply an EPS CAGR of 6.0%, with benefits from financial leverage and share buybacks being offset by negatives in ABI, potentially higher financing costs, and other issues:

Illustrative Altria Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates

Our illustrative returns calculations below assume the following:

2020E EPS of $4.30, mid-point of the new guidance

Thereafter EPS CAGR of 6.0% from above

2020 dividend to remain at $0.86 per quarter for both Q3 and Q4

Thereafter the dividend starts growing with EPS, at an 80% payout ratio

P/E at 12.0x at 2023 year-end (now 10x), implying a 6.7% Dividend Yield

Illustrative Altria Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates

At the current share price of $42.52, the exit price of $61.38 and dividends imply a 20.7% annualized return and a 76% total return over 3.5 years.

Conclusion

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM,BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.