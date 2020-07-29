Golden Valley Mines remains a core holding of the MJG partnership. We purchased our first GZZ shares in April 2016 and most recently added to our position in mid-May. Despite the surge of interest in gold and gold-related equities, GZZ still remains a classic deep value investment that Ben Graham would be proud of. The company continues to trade a healthy discount to the value of its 44.8% stake in junior royalty company Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF). The rest of Golden Valley’s assets and equity interests come for free at the current valuation.

Golden Valley’s 5,605,246 share position in Abitibi Royalties is worth ~C$123m at RZZ’s current share price of C$22.00. Golden Valley itself has a fully diluted market capitalization of ~C$102m. This equates to a 17% discount. Some would argue that a discount to the value of the RZZ position is warranted due to tax implications. This assumes that the remainder of Golden Valley’s assets are worth zero, which is far from the case. But even under this assumption, the current discount to the RZZ position is too extreme based on taxes alone. Were Golden Valley to liquidate its entire position in RZZ tomorrow in the least tax efficient manner possible, the maximum tax rate the company would pay is 13.25%.

Of course, the remainder of Golden Valley’s assets and equity interests are worth far from zero. Golden Valley owns 4,470,910 shares of International Prospect Ventures (OTC:URANF) worth ~C$760k at current share prices. The company also owns 21,520,777 shares of Val-d’Or Mining (OTC:VDOMF) – with another 4,166,667 Val-d’Or shares set to be received on or before December 31, 2020. In total, the Val-d’Or shares are worth ~C$4.6m at current share prices. Finally, Golden Valley owns 2,100,000 shares of Sirios Resources (OTC:SIREF) worth ~C$320k. Cumulatively, these three equity stakes are worth ~C$6m at current share prices.

In addition to the equity positions, Golden Valley holds a sliding 2.5-4% NSR over Sirios’s Cheechoo Gold Project in James Bay, Quebec. This project has already seen 69,500 meters of drilling over 295 holes. Assays from a recent 5200 meter drill program are pending. Sirios, which is 17% owned by mining giant Newmont (NEM), expects that it will be in a position to announce a PEA for Cheechoo in the latter half of 2021.

Golden Valley also holds a 15% free carried interest and 3% NSR (with 1% of the NSR subject to a C$1m buyback) at Bonterra’s Lac Barry Property. Bonterra (OTCQX:BONXF) has spent well over C$2m at Lac Barry over the past thirty-six months, including the completion of 19,000 meters of drilling over 55 holes. The Lac Barry Property, outlined in blue in the map below, is located just to the southwest of Bonterra’s ~1.1 million ounce Gladiator deposit. Bonterra is currently waiting on decline permits at Gladiator and, pending timely receipt of the permits, plan to begin construction on an exploration decline in spring 2021.

Source: Golden Valley Investor Presentation. July 2020.

At the moment, Golden Valley’s most significant non-RZZ asset is the Centremaque option agreement with Osisko-backed O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF). At Centremaque, O3 has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the project by incurring C$4m in exploration expenditures over a four-year period and issuing Golden Valley C$250k in O3 shares. Upon exercise of the option, Golden Valley will retain a 20% free carried interest and 1.5% NSR (with 0.5% of the NSR subject to a C$1m buyback). Centremaque (outlined in grey below) comprises a core portion of O3’s Alpha Property.

Source: O3 Mining news release. 20 January 2020.

When O3 Mining talks about Epsilon and Pontiac at the Alpha Property, the company is referring to zones that fall almost entirely within Golden Valley’s Centremaque claims. It’s worth noting that from a gram-meter perspective, the Epsilon zone has seen the best hit thus far on the whole of the Alpha property - with an intercept of 6m of 9.3 g/t Au from 137 meters depth announced in December 2019.

While Alpha remains years away from production, O3 Mining demonstrated their conviction in the project in mid-May when it signed a purchase agreement for the Aurbel Mill “strategically located 10 kilometres from the Corporation's flagship Alpha property housing the Bulldog, Pontiac East and Epsilon zones”. Just a few weeks later, O3 announced that it had closed an impressive C$40.2m financing to expand its 2020 drill budget by a full 100k meters (to 150k meters total). There is currently one drill rig on site at Alpha but it’s likely that another 1-2 rigs will be added in the coming months to help O3 achieve its ambitious meterage target. While it’s unclear at this point how much of the 150k meter drill budget will fall within the Centremaque claim, I think its fair to expect that Centremaque will see between 10-30k meters of drilling over the next six months. This is serious work, and Golden Valley does not have to put up a dime.

Below I’ve provided the GZZ catalysts expected over the coming eighteen months. I’ve also included milestones pertinent to Abitibi Royalties and Val-d’Or Mining, given Golden Valley’s large equity stakes in both companies.

Development decision on underground mining at Odyssey & East Malartic by end July 2020

Break ground on underground ramp to access Odyssey and East Malartic by end July 2020

Additional drill results from O3 Mining at Centremaque by end Q3 2020

Val-d’Or Mining announces JV/option partner at Oregon Prospect by end 2020

Malartic Underground PEA announced by end 2021

Golden Valley lists on the NYSE MKT or NASDAQ to broaden exposure by end 2021

To conclude, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see a surge of interest in Golden Valley from US-based investors. As seen in the chart below, in June nearly 50% of the company’s trading volume came from the United States. This is despite Golden Valley only having an OTC listing, which is off limits to many investors even within the United States. To me, it’s a no brainer for the company to uplist to either the NYSE MKT or NASDAQ as soon as possible. The recently announced share consolidation is one step closer to this goal.

Source: Golden Valley Investor Presentation. July 2020

While the RZZ discount has narrowed from 27% to 17% since I last wrote about the company, the Golden Valley story remains very much the same – even with GZZ sitting near its 52-week high. The company remains undervalued for its 5,605,246 share position in RZZ alone, with the rest of the company’s equity interests and assets coming for free. This remains an excellent risk/reward proposition that will appeal in particular to deep value investors. We will continue to hold our full Golden Valley position and have no plans to take any profits until we see a positive enterprise value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLVMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.