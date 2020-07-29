First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) CEO Philip Pascall on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (OTCPK:FQVLF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call July 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Clive Newall - President and Director

Philip Pascall - Chairman and CEO

Hannes Meyer - CFO

Tristan Pascall - Director Strategy

Juliet Wall - General Manager Finance

Simon MacLean - Group Reporting Controller

Rudi Badenhorst - Director, Operations Zambia

Conference Call Participants

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Greg Barnes - TD Securities

Matthew Murphy - Barclays

Matthew Fields - Bank of America

Oscar Cabrera - CIBC

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Jatinder Goel - Exane BNP Paribas

Ioannis Masvoulas - Morgan Stanley

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord

Brian Lalli - Barclays

Clive Newall

Thank you operator and thanks everyone, for joining us today. Joining me on the call today are Philip Pascall, Chairman and CEO; Hannes Meyer, CFO; Tristan Pascall, Director Strategy; Juliet Wall, General Manager Finance; and Simon MacLean, Group Reporting Controller; and Rudi Badenhorst, Director, Operations Zambia.

As usual, before we proceed, I will draw your attention to the fact that over the course of this conference call, we’ll be making several forward-looking statements. And as such, I encourage you to read the cautionary note that accompanies our second quarter MD&A and the related results news release as well as the risk factors particular to our company, which are detailed in our most recent annual information form and available on our website and on SEDAR. A reminder, that the presentation which accompanies this conference call is available on our website.

So as usual, I will get us started with some opening remarks then Tristan will provide an update on Cobre Panama before Hannes’ review of the financial results. We will then open the lines to take your questions. Again there continues to be very little as usually says as the pandemic continues, we are seeing ease in restrictions related to COVID in a few jurisdictions, but in others new or tougher restrictions being put in place.

For this call, this is now the second time that the majority of the participants are dialing in from home. But we are hopeful that over the next few weeks, some kind of normalcy will resume as more offices open. At the start of the quarter globally, governments are beginning to deal with COVID-19 as its serious impacts have been better understood.

Similarly, we have put in place various protocols and measures to protect our employees and communities. But otherwise our operations continue to operate fairly normally. In early April, as you know, a suspension of labor in Panama resulted in Cobre Panama being placed on preservation and safe maintenance, which impacted production significantly.

However, as recently announced, in early July, we were given the go ahead to resume operations, and we are now back on track to deliver our revised production expectations. Tristan will provide more detail on the activity of Cobre Panama in the quarter, and what the plan for resumption and ramp up entails. Despite the suspension of Cobre Panama, the quarter was really solid, both operation and financially.

We delivered a significant improvements in costs and production consistent with the revised guidance, our C1 costs were at the low end of the guidance range, and are all in sustaining costs were better than guidance, Kansanshi was steady with improved throughput on recoveries on both mixed from sulphides all circuits. Sentinel was the star of the quarter, production was at its highest level since 2018. And costs were as a record low as a result of increased throughput, lower fuel prices and currency depreciation.

In May Ravensthorpe shipped its first nickel, as restart and ramp up full production continues. We had an additional nickel shipment in June and deliveries are expected to continue mostly for the rest of the year.

Although, the impacts of the pandemic, as our operations has been manageable so far, and had a relatively modest impact operation, I do need to acknowledge the impact the pandemic has had on our workforce, many of whom have been unable to return to their families and homes for extended periods as a result of quarantine requirements, rotation timings and travel restrictions.

On behalf of the entire company, I'd like to thank our people who have made these personal sacrifices, and we recognize the significant contribution they continue to make to the success of the business. I would also like to express our sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of the five members our workforce in Panama that perished as a result of COVID-19.

The company continues to plays top priority on health and safety throughout our operations. And this will continue in future as we focus on measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 amongst our workforce and communities.

Now, I'd like to turn things over to Tristan to provide an update on Cobre Panama. As most of you know, Tristan was GM of Cobre Panama through the construction phase until being appointed director of strategy earlier this year. However, he has continued to provide oversight as the operation navigates the current unique environment. So over to you, Tristan.

Tristan Pascall

Thanks Clive and thank you to everyone who's joining the call. Certainly the second quarter of Cobre Panama was a challenging period. But there were some strong successes along the way, and we're confident in the ramp up for the remainder of the year. As Clive mentioned at the beginning of the quarter during the first week of April, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Panama ordered the temporary suspension of labor activities onsite in for the COVID-19 pandemic.

I'll emphasize that First Quantum acted early in response to the pandemic, when COVID-19 was declared an international public health emergency the company moved quickly to introduce health and sanitation protocols across all at sites. By the beginning of April, at Cobre Panama we have already implemented health and sanitation protocols and reduce the personnel onsite down to around 2,800.

In response to the Ministry of Health resolution, the company placed Cobre Panama on preservation safe maintenance beginning on the 7th of April, in order to ensure the safety and the protection of personnel the environments and also the assets. In personnel levels were reduced down to that 800. Clive mentioned the tragic loss of five members of our colleagues from Cobre Panama who succumbed to symptoms associated with COVID-19 in April and May.

We extend our deepest condolences to their families. And we'd also like to thank the medical staff from the Ministry of Health, who treated our people in hospital and those who continue to work on resolving the wider pandemic in the country. We've been working with government on their response to the wider pandemic. And this has included donations of medical equipments, including PPE, testing kits and ICU equipment. And we've been helping to support families and need with food and supplies in our surrounding communities. We've always been committed to giving back to our communities around the mind and providing help and support when we can.

In order to sanitize online Cobre Panama implemented a deep disinfection program. We've been working closely with our unions health supplies and the local community. For example, in the local women's cooperative have been producing many of the face masks at the site and we set a very high standard for COVID-19 protocols on the site. It's a testament to the hard work of each and every employee on the site that we're able to successfully implement these standards.

Many of our people working extended rotations throughout the quarter away from their families, and we thank them for their commitment and support. The temporary suspension orders from the Ministry of Health were lifted on 3rd July and we announced shortly thereafter the resumption of normal operations.

We've implemented already a reopening plan under which we expect operations to ramp up to full production by mid August. The priority for Cobre Panama continues to be health and safety the workforce and surrounding communities and the strict protocols and sanitary vigilance remain in place as the new normal way of working.

The reopening plan provides for the safe and sanitary increase in personnel on site from around 800 that were on site to preservation and safe maintenance. At the end of last week, there are around 1450 personnel on site, and we expect to be at around 1850 personnel by the end of this week with another 600 personnel already in preemptive quarantine.

Each movement of personnel currently involves 14 days of preemptive quarantine with testing at front and back to ensure no contagion. We're able to run a full production with around 2300 frontline personnel that we're aiming for sustainable full compliments of around 3400 to be brought back to site in a phased manner and in line with the health protocols.

Only essential frontline personnel on the priority list returned to site and our support areas are working remotely off site. We are also adapting to push new ways of working in the case of travel restrictions, such as remote and virtual maintenance support, so we can utilize our personnel and expertise from their home countries. In terms of production during Q2, we did run at a reduced level of operations, really in order to keep vital equipment warm and dry and free from condensation in the Panama climate and to ensure good environmental standing.

We were cycling through each new train running one at a time and as a result, we produced around 21,000 tons of copper and 7800 ounces of gold in the quarter. Recoveries was slightly impacted by the increased proportion of surface stockpiles we processed under the restricted operations. But we do expect recoveries to return to normal levels for the rest of the year.

The cash costs of production in Q2 reflect the lower production level and included within the C1 and all in sustaining costs is $4 million associated with health and safety protocols. Further $6 million in costs associated with placing the operation in preservation and safe maintenance were incurred in April but excluded from cash costs. For the rest of the year, unit costs will reduce as a result of the higher production volumes that we do expect some ongoing higher health and safety costs.

In terms of guidance, we've taken a cautious approach we recognize there are some risks out of our direct control which may yet emerge as a result of the pandemic. The production at Cobre Panama for the full year 2020 is now expected to be between 180,000 and 200,000 tons of copper between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold. We currently have one train running at near capacity and we'll bring up the remaining two trains over the next few weeks.

We do have some catch up on preventative maintenance, but then very confident for the operation to be fully ramped up on the August. Our expectations for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 are that we can ramp up to the 84 million tons annualized throughput with confidence. We're actively working on mine plans for the expansion 200 million tons per annum at present and remain on track with a timetable in the 43-101 for this expansion.

With that will now ask Hannes to take you through the finance presentation. Thanks Hannes.

Hannes Meyer

Thanks, Tristan. And good day to everyone. I'd like to take you to Slide 8 and there's a presentation available on our website, if you want to follow that in the presentation and as co overview. In summary, total cost of production was a non same quarter in 2019 and total unit costs C1 and all in sustaining costs achieved the lowest level in three years. Sentinel performed exceptionally in this quarter, the highest production since the fourth quarter of 2018 with record low unit cost. There were robust performances at both Kansanshi and [indiscernible] with both operations achieving a reduction in unit costs and consistent levels of production.

[Indiscernible] C1 was the lowest in over a decade, and the lowest reported all in sustaining cost. Reduction benefited from this case is operating as normal throughput levels completed to the impact of the land slippage last year. As Tristan highlighted they also reduced product at Cobre Panama as it operated under preservation and safe maintenance mode.

Copper prices were relatively low for much of the quarter that have traded efforts from the end of June into July. As a result of the recent increased prices and given uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19, the current company has taken the opportunity to extend its copper sales hedge program out to December '21, to mitigate any future prices. I will talk to this as well as nickel hedge program in more detail later in the presentation.

Companies also hedged 15 million liters of ultra low sulphur diesel as part of their cost management strategy. Ravensthorpe completed the commissioning of two high-pressure asset leach circuits in April and May respectively with the first shipment of nickel occurring in the quarter. Production is expected to continue to ramp up throughout the third quarter.

Turning to Slide 9 of production, several production for the quarter 169,000 tons was slightly higher than Q2, 2019. Seasonal performance was particularly using the highest throughput driving production to one of it's highest quarterly levels 11% higher than the same quarter in 2019.

Kansanshi delivered another robust performance of higher throughput and recoveries, ensuring overall production was in line with the same quarter of 2019. As cruise has operated at normal since the [indiscernible] compared to the same quarter in 2019, which was impacted by the land slippage. Cobre Panama production was lower than planned as a result of preservation and maintenance mode operations.

Gold production of 55,000 ounces was lower than the same quarter of 2019 reflecting preservation and safe maintenance as Cobre Panama and planned maintenance at Kansanshi.

Turning to the next slide financial overview, comparative EBITDA of $352 million in the quarter benefited from favorable movements in hedge program and foreign exchange as well as lower costs. These gains were offset by 12% lower market copper price, as well as costly ramping up production [indiscernible]. There was a comparative loss of $84 million in a quarter and a comparative loss of $0.12 per share.

And a finance expense of $186 million has been recognized, which has significant portions which previously seen eligible for capitalization in the same period of 2019. But it's now expense following this little declaration of commercial production at Cobre Panama.

Net debt was marginally higher than the previous quarter, impacted by timing of service preservation and safety maintenance period at Panama and ramp up costs at Ravensthorpe. In addition, the phasing of text payments was relatively high in this quarter.

And then just Slide 11, which is comparative, changes and comparative EBITDAs to pick depicting it and showing the impact of the metal prices, production, but also offset by benefits from the hedging. And the pent up cost of Ravensthorpe.

Going to the next slide, slide 12. Copy unit cash costs both C1 and all-in sustaining costs for the quarter with the lowest labor for three years. For all-in sustaining costs of $1.62 per pound and C1 cash cost was $1.20 per pound for the second quarter of 2020. A $0.17 per pound, and $0.12 per pound decrease respectively, compared to the same period of 2019. That was Q1 cash cost reflects in particular decreases at Zambia operations due to lower fuel costs, favorable ForEx, lower maintenance at Kansanshi and increased production of Sentinel.

Sentinel achieves a record low C1 cash cost of $1.36 per pound. Lower C1 cash costs over a decade at [indiscernible] with lower mining fuel costs and higher realized gold prices, and the lowest reported all-in sustaining costs. Q1 cash costs include contribution from Cobre Panama of a $1.72 per pound, which is higher than planned as it was operating in preservation and maintenance. Lower all-in sustaining costs reflects lowest C1 costs combined with lower royalties.

Turning to the next slide corporate hedging program outlook. Corporate hedge program has been extended to December 21 to ensure stability of cash flows, while maintaining compliance with financial covenants and the fluctuations in commodity prices. The bar chart presented shows the split between swaps and colors at 29 July. The company has end margined copper forward sale contracts a little bit more than 210,000 tons, at an average price of $2.71 per pound outstanding debt maturities to December ‘21.

In addition, the company has end margined the zero cost on a sales contract or just a bit more than 200,000 tons at a weighted average price of $2.70 per pound of bottom $2.94 outstanding debt maturities to July 21. Approximately half of the expected copper sales in the next 12 months are hedged at an average full price $2.70 per pound. The company also has just under 8,000 tons of end margins nickel forward sales contract at an average price of $6.60 per pound with maturities to February 21.

Turning to the next slide on data and liquidity profile. Company ended the quarter $892 million of unrestricted cash or cash equivalents and was in full compliance with all its financial covenants. Taking into account full costs operating cash inflows, capital expenditure outflows and available cash in commercial facilities. The company expects sufficient liquidity through the next 12 months to carry out its operating capital expenditure plans and remain in full compliance with its financial covenants. Continue to take actions to manage operational process and also to further strength in the balance sheet.

Turning to the next slide on 2020 guidance as noted by Tristan, Cobre Panama copper and cost guidance have been reduced following its preservation and maintenance period operation.

Production guidance for copper operations remains unchanged. Total copper production guidance is now 725,000 to 770,000 tons compared to 755,000 to 805,000 tons in guidance previously issued. Total guidance has been, gold guidance has been reduced to 230,000 to 250,000 ounces, a 20,000 ounces decrease from previous guidance.

Nickel production guidance at Ravensthorpe has been narrowed to 15,000 to 17,000 tons. Cash costs guidance has remained unchanged and has not been reduced as COVID-19 does pose some additional risks. However, we have been operating over the past quarter at the lower end of the C1 guidance and slightly below guidance for all in sustaining costs.

Total capital expenditures guidance remained unchanged, but with a change allocation to reflect essential spending expenditure and phasing of expenditure as well as reduced capitalized stripping at Cobre Panama. Full year depreciation expense guidance has been reduced by $50 million to reflect reduce Cobre Panama production.

Thank you and I will now hand back over to Clive.

Clive Newall

Thanks Hannes. So operator can you please open the lines to take questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi, good morning. Tristan, a couple of questions about Cobre Panama. Just curious with the ramp up now in the workforce remobilizing. When do you exactly expect to achieve that 85 million ton throughput rate on a sustainable basis?

Tristan Pascall

Hi Orest. Yeah. So as I said, we can run all three trains with about 2200 people. But that's really the frontline guys driving trucks, the operators, on the process plant we'd like to get at the sustainable full levels at about 3400 people on site. And we'll phase it out, say, mid August, we comfortable in that, on a sustainable basis, we'd like to have that 3400 people and that would underline that capability. And that will come from mid August. I think it will just get more and more reliable across the year. So Q3 will still be in a ramp up because of the work over July, August and then into September and I think you'll see Q4 is at a fairly steady level all going well.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay, and do you given the extended curtailment this year? Do you see any risks to the current guidance for 2021 at Cobre specifically the 310 to 330 kg.

Unidentified Company Representative

No, we're not changing their guidance at the moment. Yeah, as in the capital slide we were looking at discretionary, making sure that every capital dollar that we spend is appropriate and that includes capitalized stripping, that we're comfortable in that capitalized stripping level in terms of impact for next year. So at the moment, there's no change.

Orest Wowkodaw

And then just finally for Hannes. With the copper market having worked out then with a number of other mining companies starting to turn out debt, I'm just curious if you're next, just given the amount of debt maturity you have starting in 2022?

Hannes Meyer

Yeah, I mean, as you know we proactively manage our data. So the next big mature coming up, besides bank maturities that sort of amortize through the period is there 22 bond days as you mentioned. And look, we tend to be opportunistic and that say the market is they will extend those maturities and get back and issue new bonds and extend that but to matter of market conditions determined that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Greg Barnes from TD Securities.

Greg Barnes

On the protocols, safety protocols you put in place the Cobre social distancing is given one happy, do you think there will be an impact on costs?

Unidentified Company Representative

As I outlined there, there was $4 million in Q2 costs from the health and safety protocols, and we'll continue with those more stringent protocols. And it won't cost more than that, because that included a lot of the disinfection and cleaning and so on. And so to a marginal cost, but yes, it will carry on because we're running under this new normal that we all find ourselves in.

Greg Barnes

So you're not really expecting much change in your unit cost guidance then Cobre?

Unidentified Company Representative

No.

Greg Barnes

Interesting. I asked you last quarter about the Sentinel situation, there has been some recent noise around that. Any further comments on discussions progress, what have you?

Unidentified Company Representative

It continues in good order, so we regular, email regular communication, the face to face communication is difficult at this time, but no other advancements.

Greg Barnes

Just finally for me, that Sentinel the cost came down as you've noticed record low costs for the quarter. Is that sustainable or there's something in the quarter that was particular that helped drive that lower?

Unidentified Company Representative

Rudi, do you want to take that?

Rudi Badenhorst

I think conventional this is obviously doing quite fantastically well the production levels are up, mining is looking good so that consistently good production you're looking at some [indiscernible] for July. Obviously the exchange is as stable, favorable role impact on costs and I don't see much of the same thing on that exchange rate. So we'll see continuous benefits on dollars fluctuation same side. The oil prices, mostly the agency or oil price based and we've renegotiated fuel contracts and ensure that we have excellent diesel, fuel costs for the remainder of this year going into next year. So I think Sentinel is going to continue to impress throughout this year.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Murphy from Barclays.

Matthew Murphy

Just as a follow up to that one. The Sentinel G&A I noticed was only a penny a pound I'm not sure whether any funnies in that number offsetting G&A?

Unidentified Company Representative

Sorry, mathematically, we lost you at some stage. Continue you repeat that question, please?

Matthew Murphy

Sure. Just in the back of your MD&A where you have the Sentinel or you have the cost breakdown for each operation. Sentinel, I saw G&A was only a penny a pound. And I was just wondering, if there's anything offsetting that? Because normally, I think it's around $0.10 a pound or around there?

Unidentified Company Representative

Philip, do you want to comments on that.

Philip Pascall

You can follow-up, if it's too detailed right now.

Unidentified Company Representative

Let's get back to you later on the call once [indiscernible]. Okay. Can I just ask about this request for arbitration? Can you make any comments about what led you to make that request and what it pertains to?

Unidentified Company Representative

We're advised by our legal counsel to provide no comments on this issue. So I'm afraid, we can't have anything to what is a pretty clearly set out in the MD&A. I would like to just confirm that there is no liability associated with that, we've had a number of questions prior to this call. But if you read it properly, there are no liabilities associated.

Juliet Wall

Sorry, I have, can I just answer this? I have my mute button, I'm sorry. On just going back to the G&A, it's a reclassification of the '18 on deductibles in Q1. So it's just been transferred into mining and processing lines. So it's just a reallocation. So there is no sort of funding is going on.

Unidentified Company Representative

Got it. Okay. Thanks, Juliet. And so that I understand, just back to the arbitration question, I understand you can make any comment I'm just wondering. Is this, is the action something that the government of India might have expected or like will you have given them some warning that you are going to take that action before you did it?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think no comments useless.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Fields with Bank of America.

Matthew Fields

I just want to follow up on the, I think Orest's question from the beginning about sort of actively turning on your maturities. The first kind of term loan amortization came this quarter and you got another one in the back half of the year. Is the expectation that term loan [indiscernible] will be handled with free cash flow generation and cash on hand or would you rather kind of be more active and sort of doing the bond issues to clear out revolver and clear out term loan.

A – Unidentified Company Representative

The plan is to pay it from proceeds of operations and cash available. And but we've got that option as well available if the bond market is support us and we can always go there and look at turning out some of that to access to the bonds.

Q – Matthew Fields

Okay. And then second your CapEx is trending, well below that this take 75 guidance, I think 300 for the first half, is there a risk to the downside on that full year number if you can sort of find savings throughout the year should we sort of error to the lower side of that 675 number, or there are big chunk of things happening in the second half that will sort of balance that out?

Tristan Pascall

Clive are you, if you like.

Clive Newall

Yeah, Tristan I'm fine, yeah, tell me.

Unidentified Company Representative

The 675 is our latest, so I keep on pressing the wrong button. The 675 is our latest forecast. So I was getting that -- from there is often a bit of a change in the phasing on quarter for the stripping, for example, but I think that's not related guidance.

Q – Matthew Fields

Okay, thanks very much. That's it from me.

Operator

The next question comes from Oscar Cabrera from CIBC.

Oscar Cabrera

Thank you operator and good morning, good evening, everyone. If I may start, the last question on CapEx. The reduction this year and stripping is clear from COVID Panama. But could you perhaps comment on the increase in sustaining in other CapEx $50 million, where that came from or or where is it going? And how do we think about sustaining CapEx for ‘21 and ‘22 as guided previously?

Rudi Badenhorst

Yeah. So we've finished this guidance on sustaining CapEx is $220 million per year. I think that we originally started with a guidance of 250 in February, and that went down to 200 that was an extra $20 million in the Zambian operations for essential sustaining spend on equipment and mine fleet. So that part of the 20, the other $30 million is for spend -- on sustaining spend in Panama, including on the CMS some expense CapEx since more project, so it's a phasing. It's a phasing [indiscernible] and

In turns the follow-on question was actually in terms of CapEx versus coming in for next year, I will still stick with the guidance that we gave, which I think was around about 250, probably.

Oscar Cabrera

Right. Thank you. And then I'm just wondering if you have heard anything else, or any you have any updates on the law nine discussion with different entities to the government of Panama?

Unidentified Company Representative

Tristan?

Tristan Pascall

Yeah. Hi, Oscar. Look, it's been difficult in this phase, they have the face to face discussions which are necessary -- the constructive dialogue was ongoing but at this stage with the situation in Panama and more broadly travel and so on. Things are progressing but slowly at this time, so notice, there's nothing to update there outside there on the line other than the commentary around the mine coming out of the temporary suspension rival was very positive in terms of the understanding and impact that it has in the economy in Panama. And we did meet with people during the quarter, the Minister of Finance and so on. And there's a good understanding of the placement of the line in the economic outlook in Panama.

Oscar Cabrera

Thanks Tristan and hopefully that will carry on. Then lastly, on [indiscernible] with the changes to the export tax, and in to that, so there was about $15 million and also that you got from the VAT, can we expect anything more things like that sort of balance of the year? And, has the government indicated how long they plan to maintain this or eliminate the DX professional precious metals?

Unidentified Company Representative

Hannes do you want to say to that?

Hannes Meyer

Yeah. I think the export tax on pressure so that, that's true move. So, I mean I don't think that there's a bench for that to come back. So, I think on the VAT, sort of a continuous process where someone we get offsets and look we've had these offsets now in the quarter, and then sometimes it's less, so there's no indication but that's been the practices that you get some of the effects in certain months and another month.

Oscar Cabrera

Okay. So, in terms of an effective tax rate Hannes, what should we be thinking about?

Hannes Meyer

Juliet, I think it could be effective tax rate policy.

Juliet Wall

Yeah, I mean, we tend it obviously gets a little bit complicated because of a real tax credit for interest. So we tend to dive excluding Panama and interest around about 30%. And it was certainly seen as that level of level of maintenance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Karl Blunden with Goldman Sachs.

Karl Blunden

It's a follow up to some of the other comments that have been made just in terms of views on acid sale or sales of upstream that help also extend that maturity runway. It would be interested in your latest store for those who are looking into something like that. And then can those transactions progress just given the difficulties of diligence under COVID right now?

Clive Newall

Do you want to do that Tristan?

Tristan Pascall

Sure Clive. Thanks, Karl. Look, I think it's a moment. The outlook or the environment for that is certainly improved. I think from earlier in Q2, the copper price environment at the moment is very appealing. And so actually there's a little bit of traction and things moving well there. You asked a good question on due diligence. Obviously, any transaction of that nature will require people on the ground and that's probably the key deliverables to make happen. But in the interim, we've been able to do a lot in terms of virtual management presentations, videos, and so on. And there's a lot of technology around it that enables one to keep some progress. And I think we're starting to see some freeing up of travel and people being able to move from country-to-country and that's certainly part. So at the moment, this schedules to look reasonable in terms of what we have thought and we're making progress that.

Karl Blunden

And maybe this is for Hannes and Hannes, maybe it's too specific, but I'd be interested in your thoughts. You have a capture of a bunch of different elements. Some of them have prepayment penalties support protection on the bond. How much do you think about the negative impact of that call protection and what you say to take it out versus the benefit of really extending a runway when the market is as open as it is today?

Unidentified Company Representative

Look, we do look for those cool protection. So the 22 bonds on our core [indiscernible], so it's easy.

Unidentified Company Representative

I guess if we get a lot of cash in. Then you've just put away at the cost of servicing the day first is that the cool premium. That sort of every year, sort of bonds coming up, caught up in a call, so it knows how to take it off as sort of a relatively cheaper cost.

Unidentified Company Representative

That's is a good problem for that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ian Rossouw with Barclays.

Ian Rossouw

Just a follow-up on Cobre Panama just on some of the guest spending that you've delayed. I just wanted to get a sense of, you said you're comfortable with production, but just wanted to get a sense of how much of that is sort of deferring into next year. And then maybe juniors just sort of order group. I recall you said in the Q1 presentation that CapEx guidance might well, because some of the deferrals for this year going into next year just to get a sense if you have a bigger ideal CapEx for next year?

Unidentified Company Representative

Look, I think Juliet was saying we don't see too much change from the guidance. Quite a lot of that is not deferral, it's more just that we found savings there. So a Cobre Panama, I think, the one area CapEx or the main components of CapEx looking forward is 100 million tonne per annum expansion,. And we had envisioned some capital in the second half of the year, and we'd still like to make progress on that.

We'll see how that goes in terms of permitting, ready to start that work. And that's probably the major one for Cobre Panama. There is sustaining capital and so on that you see, for the businesses in the town. And that needs to happen in order, what we've done there is shift the schedule a little bit, but that capital would would be required nonetheless. So it's just the scheduling element there. Elsewhere Cobre Panama, the capital has been sight really on component change-outs, because we haven't been burning machine hours, for example, on the roads for shovels.

And those really are very chunky capital commitments to do the undercarriage change on the teenage shovel. And so we're not earning the machine hours, we're able to push that out. The depreciation of that reflects in elsewhere in the business. So I don't think we'll be changing the guidance. And that was the comment from Juliet for next year's capital. And in terms of Cobre Panama, we were comfortable with a little that we were spending in the mine in order to keep the production profile correct for next year, the work that needs to go in and the work we were putting in these, can we make the mine run at a optimum level of hundred million tons per annum, but it's at the levels we're running at around 85, we're confident where we stand.

Ian Rossouw

Okay, and then just a follow-up on Ravensthorpe you've produced quite a small, small bit of nickel, so I'm not sure if it was representative, but it looks like the pay abilities are up a little bit is that a reflection of changes in the contract structure we are applying, maybe just give a sense of that and are you still planning to produce mix hydroxide going forward, or do you intend to change some of that methodology on that?

Unidentified Company Representative

[indiscernible] And the pay abilities are much the same as they were historically we operating in a pit -- let’s called hell about. And it's a nature of its [indiscernible] it's slightly more diverse than the earlier days of hell -- that we operated in. And that's just something that we have to accommodate through this year. There's a capital project that's underway. That takes us to Shoemaker Levy. But in the first quarter next year 2021 and that's a much larger and that's a long term resource, with much easier diversity of geology in that medical beneficiation and slightly higher grades.

So and that's really what you see in the projections of the rest of this year and held up and then sometime early next year moving into Shoemaker Levy and that project is one in hand and it'll carry on for the next six to nine months.

Ian Rossouw

Okay, I mean with the demand and I guess nickel hydroxide or intermediate products increasing I mean, is there an opportunity to improve pay abilities and sort of pricing structures. So for the product?

Unidentified Company Representative

We've done a detailed study on producing a nickel sulphate, its pretty pure and a Carbo sulphate its pretty pure and we will go to -- we will not commit to doing that until we're in Jamaica, Libya and producing a full output. And as you know, it's one of the initiatives, we've had people to look at. Take mistaken in Ravensthorpe. So we're mindful of what suits various parties most, and others have an [indiscernible] and handle it themselves in some way as part of that arrangement or what would they prefer if it's upgraded and that will get determined obviously, in the light of the outcomes of that exercise. makes sense to you?

Ian Rossouw

Yeah. That’s it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jatinder Goel from Exane BNP Paribas.

Jatinder Goel

Hi, good morning, just one question on CapEx looking at ‘21 and '22 out of 850 we've got 250 striping, and you mentioned 250 on sustaining. So how does the remaining 350, how much is allocated to Latin America for each of these years? And does COVID-19 change any of those things on spending into both [indiscernible] at this stage, based on the level of disruptions you might have seen and anything that might change in your mindset on how to deploy capital for the next couple of years?

Unidentified Company Representative

Juliet. Are you still on mute?

Juliet Wall

Yes, sorry, in terms of allocation of CapEx for Panama of the 850, that would be about 70 million of sustaining CapEx, and about 150 to 160 of expansionary and other projects CapEx, and then a portion of the stripping about 75 million would also relate to Panama.

Jatinder Goel

So just to be clear how much is allocated to Latin America, Peru and Argentina in that 350 other CapEx between 220 to 23 as much as expand?

Unidentified Company Representative

There was a much for [indiscernible], so there was not much capital into Argentina, we have some capital [indiscernible]

Hannes Meyer

We had some discretionary spend for government spend of about 250 million in those years.

Unidentified Company Representative

As Hannes said, there is a limited amount allocated for both those projects and no it's limit because clearly we're not intending to make any decisions to go ahead with a significant project in the near future, and that's an undertaking we've given to the markets at large. And that's our position. I mean, if the circumstances were to change, then we'd give a lot of warning to everyone as to why that was happening. But there's no reason for us to expect that now and stay relatively small allocations.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ioannis Masvoulas from Morgan Stanley.

Ioannis Masvoulas

A few questions left from my side. The first one on cost guidance for the year. If we look out the Q2 run rates as [indiscernible] '20. And the fact that copper is ramping up, the Zambian also remains probably weak. And the $0.03 savings that you mentioned in Zambia. Looks like each to cause levels could also be quite low. So under what scenario would cost come in close to the new glory or even high end of the range, given that you haven't really changed anything in the overall guidance? And I'll stop here for the first question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I mean, as Hannes said in the script, we've obviously been operating at the lower end of our guidance for this quarter round about 120. And we would, we did consider that narrowing the guidance but just some of the risks around COVID, So where I need to sort of any start interactions or anything l So we're hopeful to come in at the low end of guidance.

Unidentified Company Representative

It's a good question in that, obviously we are writing at a low cost. But then it's a fairly conservative one, because as Juliet says, there are quite a few possible things would occur and having just come through a recent history that was not that easy to predict. It would make sense for us to be conservative. But one of the questions that Greg asked earlier, about sustaining low operating costs.

We did hedge, diesel, and so called diesel, let's call the heating oil, that's New York heating oil. It's an index and we paid about 50% of our total use for the next 12 months approximately 2021. Out of time when to give you a guy, because if anyway, like the sense of the fingers. The oil price was $24 a barrel, because it's moved from. You don't get it for $24 a barrel, because it's in [indiscernible] as the years go up, so that already looks like it was for every month going forward.

We would look pretty good and therefore we can retain low operating costs and diesel energy, a significant part of the saving, because that index, not just relates to fuel that we use in trucks in the light, but also things like exposures. We have tried to make sure that we could retain those lower earnings, but the higher side of it as you point out is more a function of disruption in production for some reason, which you obviously push that up.

Ioannis Masvoulas

And maybe a second question on the Cobre Panama production guidance. So if I take a low-end, they want £80,000 and assume Q4 is back to normal. That suggests that you make no real progress on volume growth in Q3 relative to Q2. Given that you're already ramping up and assuming you get to the full run rate by mid-August. Again, would want to look very conservative from that ramp up point-of-view?

Unidentified Company Representative

Look, that's a reasonable perspective. It's just the bag receipts of bringing labor international resizes is really what does that caution is about. I can paying to scenario for you way, we ramp up very orderly fashion. But right now, for foreigners in Panama, it looks like it's fine and reaches maximum, but that would be very early to say that we are in a definitive fashion. So we just away that there is a large 40 of contagion in the country. And so we need to be checking people very carefully as they come through.

And potentially if you had for a group come through we and there was pro transmission, then we would need, we would delay that group of people coming in. So it's that kind of thing that would not be back. But otherwise, yes, in an orderly fit in terms of everything ran like clockwork and I think, yes, we would definitely be pushing those numbers.

Ioannis Masvoulas

And just the last question from me again on CapEx ike that are serious backpacks with impacts to Q1. So we're hopeful to come in at the low end of guidance.

Unidentified Company Representative

It's a good question in that, obviously we are writing at a low cost. But then it's a fairly conservative one, because as Juliet says, there are quite a few possible things would occur and having just come through a recent history that was not that easy to predict. It would make sense for us to be conservative. But one of the questions that Greg asked earlier, about sustaining low operating costs.

We did hedge, diesel, and so called diesel, let's call the heating oil, that's New York heating oil. It's an index and we paid about 50% of our total use for the next 12 months approximately 2021. Out of time when to give you a guy, because if anyway, like the sense of the fingers. The oil price was $24 a barrel, because it's moved from. You don't get it for $24 a barrel, because it's in [indiscernible] as the years go up, so that already looks like it was for every month going forward.

We would look pretty good and therefore we can retain low operating costs and diesel energy, a significant part of the saving, because that index, not just relates to fuel that we use in trucks in the light, but also things like exposures. We have tried to make sure that we could retain those lower earnings, but the higher side of it as you point out is more a function of disruption in production for some reason, which you obviously push that up.

Ioannis Masvoulas

And maybe a second question on the Cobre Panama production guidance. So if I take a low-end, they want £80,000 and assume Q4 is back to normal. That suggests that you make no real progress on volume growth in Q3 relative to Q2. Given that you're already ramping up and assuming you get to the full run rate by mid-August. Again, would want to look very conservative from that ramp up point-of-view?

Unidentified Company Representative

Look, that's a reasonable perspective. It's just the bag receipts of bringing labor international resizes is really what does that caution is about. I can paying to scenario for you way, we ramp up very orderly fashion. But right now, for foreigners in Panama, it looks like it's fine and reaches maximum, but that would be very early to say that we are in a definitive fashion. So we just away that there is a large 40 of contagion in the country. And so we need to be checking people very carefully as they come through.

And potentially if you had for a group come through we and there was pro transmission, then we would need, we would delay that group of people coming in. So it's that kind of thing that would not be back. But otherwise, yes, in an orderly fit in terms of everything ran like clockwork and I think, yes, we would definitely be pushing those numbers.

Ioannis Masvoulas

And just the last question from me again on CapEx just trying to figure out something about the guidance for next year, how much of that reiteration of the 2021 campus guidance reflects the FX exchange, particularly in Zambia, because just reading through the script looks like you have pushed out some of the 2020 cover sites in the next year. So I'm trying to figure out how much [indiscernible] you get through either FX or just overall like CapEx savings.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah. I mean, in terms of CapEx we go for CapEx guidance without a year, through the end of year, so we'll have some savings and some rollovers that I don't want to comment in detail on next year's CapEx, when we should ballpark for same set of numbers but I don't want to, it’s a detailed exercise as we go through end of the year. Evaluate the new plans and I think it's probably safe to stick with sort of similar numbers for now.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dalton Baretto from Canaccord.

Dalton Baretto

Hi, good morning and thank you. Clive, I know you can't comment on the arbitration, but I'm wondering if you can tell us whether or not the arbitration is related to the renewal of the mining concession at Kansanshi?

Clive Newall

I think it's fair to say no to that.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, thank you for clarifying. Second question. I'm wondering when we can see updates on the S3 project as well as the polymetallic [indiscernible] And how should we think about phasing that -- those projects over the next couple of years?

Unidentified Company Representative

Philip can you address that one.

Philip Pascall

Yeah. Dalton, we will -- during the third quarter, probably by end of third quarter, come up with a 43-101 for Kansanshi and that will layout obviously how one exploits that. And Kansanshi course of defy through those and probably give an alternative to because there are some slightly different routes that I'm going to take. And it's probably best if we leave that till then because you need figure this rather than speculate at this stage.

Dalton Baretto

Okay, and the refinery at last Christmas, just thinking around that?

Unidentified Company Representative

That's not currently a planned exercise as much as any because we have to go there underground mining a significant capital expenditure, which we've not planned to do. Unless, unless the market is very different position for us. And what I mean by that is of course, to the next couple of years, our main aim and your discussions you've just been having with Hannes has to do with debt reduction in the light. And unless of -- until our pictures change, we're not going to undertake a major capital works and in Spain for that.

Dalton Baretto

Great. Thank you. And then just maybe one last clarification on something Hannes that earlier. So Hannes, did you say that there were no plans for the export tax on precious metals to come back at the time?

Hannes Meyer

Because I can't comment on that really now. I mean there is no, I don’t have any insight as to whether it will come back or not come.

Unidentified Company Representative

I mean for now, but you know, Texas, if you look at the history of changing quite drastically. I think quite recently it's been in a better frame of mind over the last I would say year, year and a half where there has been some more, a bit more stability and [indiscernible] and some relief in terms of certain of those previous tests needless that they introduce.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Brian Lalli with Barclays.

Brian Lalli

Just real quick on the cash flow side question. I know I asked, I feel like every quarter, but can you just maybe refresh or just update if there are any on the additional kind of a low cash flow from off cash usage. And I notably asked on interest expense. Was there just a small like timing difference in terms of when the cash outflow was relative to I think it's like your 23 and 25 notes. I think the coupon is technically April 1st, but maybe it was paid at the end of last quarter and that might explain why interest expense was only interest expense cash was only 66 million this quarter?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah, Brian, you answered your own question there. That's correct. So that's payment you on the first of April so what we took it out to get it to the agent five days in advance, so we normally get it out 31st of March.

Brian Lalli

Got it. Okay. I thought that might be it, but I just wanted to confirm but again, in terms of interest expense, I know we get this question a lot, the 770 to 810 of total guidance obviously, there's some noncash in that. Could you refresh what the current view is cash interest expense? And then as well, any additional cash items? I know, I think it's 95 million or 100 million, kind of at the end of the year. So of course group is there any other items that we should just make sure we're modeling correctly below the cash from ops line?

Unidentified Company Representative

The cash interest is about $550 million or so, $550 million total for the year. We've got that roughly 100 or so for the [indiscernible] November. Those are probably the sort of major of the artists coming text and various of course, we talked about effective tax right in accordance with the central process.

Brian Lalli

And then I'll just ask if it's possible to provide it. What is the current maybe a change with the April and then May, what's the current margin or total interest expense on your term loan and revolver? I know that's not something that you know, I think it's typically disclosed. But, again, the question we get a lot from investors if you could provided?

Unidentified Company Representative

I don't think we put the margin disclosed.

Brian Lalli

Okay. I didn't know if that's something you'd be willing to share, but if it's not something you can disclose, I understand. Okay. I appreciate it.

Operator

