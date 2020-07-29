Banks - A Great Long-Term Investment

Today, I am starting a kind of experiment as I am entering uncharted territory - at least for me, it is uncharted territory. Or to put it differently: I will analyze companies from a sector that I have been avoiding in the past. In the last few years, I analyzed many different companies from many different sectors - healthcare, luxury goods, industrials, and retail. The combining element - and the focus of my analysis - was the superior business model and competitive advantage these companies have and which led to a wide economic moat.

But, in the past, there was one sector, which consists of companies that perform above average (for example, above-average return on equity), but which I gave a wide berth in the past: financial institutions and the big banks. The reason why I avoided the big banks is very simple. I don't have the necessary knowledge to analyze these companies. Understanding the risks of these financial institutions is a big challenge and I don't invest in companies I don't understand.

(Source: Pixabay)

I would still say, I have difficulties to grasp the risk surrounding banks, but I think it is important for me trying to understand these institutions as they could be a great long-term investment for the decades to come - and that is what I am searching for: companies and stocks that I can hold for several decades. We start by looking at the performance in the past and slowdown of growth. Following that, I will present my simple argument why I think banks will be a great long-term investment and why banks still have a wide moat. I will end with some risks the sector is facing right now and why it is still necessary to be patient.

Declining Profits

Over the last two decades, we saw declining growth numbers and declining profitability for most of the major banks. Especially, the major US banks - like Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) - faced major challenges in the years after the financial crisis. The major Canadian banks - like Royal Bank of Canada (RY), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), and The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - performed much better during the last decade.

Bank Revenue since 1980 Income since 1980 Revenue since 2000 Income since 2000 Revenue since 2010 Income since 2010 Wells Fargo 11.69% 14.11% 7.53% 8.67% 1.58% 5.23% JPMorgan Chase 9.54% 14.68% 4.83% 10.19% 3.36% 9.20% U.S. Bancorp 7.88% 11.14% 5.13% 7.74% 3.22% 8.52% Royal Bank of Canada 5.94% 9.87% 5.79% 9.56% 7.05% 10.54% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 7.31% 10.88% 5.85% 13.63% 9.81% 10.79% The Bank of Nova Scotia 5.93% 9.77% 4.66% 8.04% 7.26% 7.88%

Not only did revenue and net income growth slow down, but we also saw return on equity get a little lower over time. It is no secret that it got harder and harder for banks to keep the high levels of profitability these businesses once had.

Data by YCharts

And it is not uncommon that growth rates slow down when a company makes the transition from young, growth company to major corporation when an industry evolves over time. However, when considering that many of the major banks mentioned in this article were founded in the 19th century, this is a weak argument. The Bank of Novia Scotia was founded in 1832, Wells Fargo was founded in 1852, the Royal Bank of Canada was founded in 1874, the oldest predecessor of JPMorgan Chase - the Commercial National Bank - was founded in 1874 and the oldest predecessor of the Toronto-Dominion Bank - the Bank of Toronto - was founded in 1855. What I am trying to say is very simple: In the 1980s and 1990s, these companies were far away from being high-growth start-ups, but rather evolved mature corporations. Nevertheless, these businesses could report often double-digit net income growth (and sometimes also double-digit revenue growth).

Data by YCharts

In the last 20 years, these profits slowed down a little bit, but despite the worse performance, the big banks like JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo still could outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) - at least until recently when Wells Fargo sold off in a dramatic fashion.

Interest Rates

One of the reasons for the lower profitability is pretty obvious. The Financial Crisis in 2007/2008 hit most banks hard - and the stock price of some banks like the Bank of America (BAC) hasn't managed to reach its former highs even after a 11-year bull run. Many other companies faced high charges for legal settlements (JPM, for example, had to pay about $13 billion in 2013).

But there is another aspect that has a huge impact on the profitability of banks - interest rates. At a very superficial level, the business model of a bank is receiving money from depositors and the capital markets and lending the money to borrowers and profiting from the difference or spread. And the lower interest rates are getting the harder it gets to make money. As we are talking about Canadian and US banks in this article, I just included the ten-year interest rates for these two countries during the last few decades (but the picture for most other developed nations would be very similar).

(Source: OECD)

My thesis here is pretty simple. Interest rates are moving in cycles. On the one hand, we have the short-term business cycle meaning that central banks are usually increasing rates as the business cycle matures and are lowering rates again as we enter the recession.

(Source: FRED)

On the other hand, we have the long-term debt cycle which consists of several short-term business cycles. As we can see in the chart above since the 1930 or 1940s when the last cycle began, we saw increasing interest rates until the 1980s (the cycle peak) and then the trend reversed (with lower lows and lower highs since the 1980s) and we seem to be very close to the end of that long-term cycle. It is not only dangerous trying to time the low - this is true for stocks, indices and also for interest rates - but it also doesn't make much sense. We rather should look at the cycle bottom as a process that usually takes about 10-15 years before the trend will reverse again. I don't know if interest rates will rise in 2021 again (highly unlikely) or not before 2025 - but over the next few decades, I assume we will see higher interest rates again.

Of course, we also have to consider that scenarios like in Japan are also possible for the United States and we will see very low interest rates for several decades.

(Source: OECD)

I am also aware of charts like the following and I don't expect interest rates to come close to 15% in the near-term future, but I am also pretty confident that interest rates won't stay near zero over several decades.

(Source: VisualCapitalist)

Over the next few decades, we can expect interest rates to rise again and banks become more and more profitable again. And when investing for such a long timeframe, it makes sense to choose the big banks with a long history and high levels of stability and consistency.

Wide Moat Businesses

Despite some people arguing that banks never had a moat to begin with (which is an interesting statement considering the long history of above-average performance), I would still argue that most of the major banks have a huge competitive advantage, which results in a wide economic moat around the business. For most banks, this economic moat stems from two different sources - switching costs and cost advantages (as the business is scalable).

First of all, banks enjoy high levels of switching costs for different business segments and it already starts with such simple things as switching bank accounts. Despite regulations in many different countries that should make it easier to switch, there is still a lot of paperwork involved, and as a bank account is embedded in the daily life (used to receive payments, pay monthly bills, connected to other accounts or credit cards), switching is a huge task for saving just a few dollar. Take Wells Fargo, for example. After the account fraud scandal, one might expect people changing banks, but, actually, the deposits increased over time, which is a good sign for Wells Fargo and underlines how few customers switch banks. In 2014, deposits were $1,168 billion and increased with an annual growth rate of 3% to $1,322 billion in 2019. And banks can easily take advantage of these switching costs by increasing fees about 2-3% annually. Switching costs are also high in case of asset management. Especially, when switching from a major bank (or the asset management department of a major bank) to a less familiar money manager creates huge economic uncertainties (as one doesn't know if the other asset manager will really be better in the future).

Aside from switching costs, major banks also profit from different forms of cost advantages. Asset management is a good example as many fixed costs (like personal costs for research and analysis) are pretty much the same when managing about $2 trillion like JPMorgan Chase or just managing $100 million. But with fees being a percentage of assets under management, it makes a huge difference if managing a few million dollars or two trillion.

The top banks also attract new talent more easily. Companies like Bank of America or JPMorgan Chase are usually among the most admired companies in the world and also among the top places where people want to work. Brand name and reputation also play a role and contribute to the moat these companies have - but cost advantages and switching costs are the most important competitive advantages.

Fintech: Competition and Challenge

While interest rates lead to declining profitability for banks, many other would also mention the rise of Fintech as contributing factor to lower profitability and declining net income and might see this even as major threat for banks. However, my take on this is pretty simple. Companies will always face challenges of disruption and new technologies and either the companies can adapt or they will suffer - we are seeing this, for example, with many brick-and-mortar retailers. Companies like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) seem to do very well as they adapt to the new reality. Banks and financial institutions are certainly facing competition from technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) companies - with prominent examples like Apple (AAPL), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or PayPal (PYPL). These companies certainly are a threat - especially as they establish low-cost ways to create similar products and services as the major banks and the barriers to entry for new firms are also lowered.

And according to a PWC study, 48% of Financial Services (FS) companies have embedded fintech fully into their strategic operating model. And 75% of FS organizations are creating jobs related to Fintech, but 42% of companies are struggling to fill these roles.

(Source: PWC study)

More than half of banking and capital markets organizations have incorporated emerging technologies into commercial banking and personal loans, and an additional 20% plan to do so in the next two years. PWC writes:

US startups and TMT giants now have a firm foothold in less regulated segments, such as payments, but they're in no rush to set up their own banks and other FS businesses, owing to concerns about licensing requirements, costs and compliance. Instead, they're keen to sell their services and innovation capabilities to established FS organizations.

And, we also see that only 17% of FS companies have Fintech products that are making a profit and 12% have products that customers are using, but these products are not profitable yet.

(Source: PWC study)

The bottom line is: Companies have to adapt and have to embed Fintech into the operational model and move products to the market - otherwise, these banks will be left behind. And some banks will manage this challenge quite well and continue to outperform, some will underperform and some might even go bankrupt as they fail to adopt to the "new reality".

Risk of Default

Aside from the requirement that banks have to adapt (like many other businesses), the credit risks banks are facing are extremely important to understand. And as I mentioned above, I don't feel qualified enough to detect underlying risks in a 10-K of a bank and if the major banks had similar shoddy loans as in 2006 and 2007, I probably would not be able to see it. And this is making me a bit uneasy as the combination of COVID-19 and the recession could create a perfect storm again. I honestly don't think banks will face a similar scenario as during the financial crisis, but if this was about to happen in the next few quarters, I certainly won't be able to foresee it.

What we already know is that most major banks already set billions of dollars aside as provision for credit losses, which is a bad sign as banks are clearly expecting credit defaults to rise. But it is also a good sign, as banks are preparing for such a scenario by building reserves and preserving cash (by postponing buyback programs and/or cutting the dividend).

We also can look at the results from the Fed's stress test, which should also make us rather confident that a similar catastrophe as in 2008 won't happen again for banks. Even in three downside scenarios with unemployment being as high as 19.5%, banks still passed the test. In its statement, the Fed wrote:

In aggregate, loan losses for the 34 banks ranged from $560 billion to $700 billion in the sensitivity analysis and aggregate capital ratios declined from 12.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to between 9.5 percent and 7.7 percent under the hypothetical downside scenarios. Under the U- and W-shaped scenarios, most firms remain well capitalized but several would approach minimum capital levels.

(Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q2/20 Investor Presentation)

And finally, many banks are also trying to be transparent to show what sectors and loans might be affected by COVID-19 impacts. When looking at the Royal Bank of Canada for example, 7% exposure to sectors that are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 impact could lead to potential losses as high as C$ 66 billion if we see 100% defaults in these sectors, which would be a huge problem for the bank and much more than provision for credit losses. But, of course, such a scenario is extremely unlikely.

Patience

Despite my long-term bullish thesis, the wide moat around banks and the apparently cheap valuations, I would be patient and probably not buy banking stocks yet. Aside from the risks on the road ahead like potential high default rates in oil, retail or real estate due to COVID-19 and the recession, there are more red flags. One reason to be cautious might be the behavior of Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger. Back in February 2020, Warren Buffett said in a CNBC interview that bank stocks are very attractive compared to most other securities, but a few weeks later, Buffett sold millions of shares in banking stocks. Over the last few quarters, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) also reduced its stake in Wells Fargo from 458 million shares at the end of 2017 to 323 million right now. Especially, in the last quarter of 2019, Buffett trimmed his stake by almost 15%. He also trimmed his stake in Goldman Sachs from 18.4 million shares at the end of September 2019 to about 12 million at the end of December 2019 to only 1.9 million shares at the end of March 2020. Berkshire also trimmed the stake in JPMorgan Chase about 3% in the first quarter.

Aside from Buffett and Munger selling bank shares despite the fact that banks were among their most preferred investments in the past, banks are still trading at a high share price when looking at past bear markets. You might point out that banks are trading much lower than stocks from many other sectors as banks fell steeper in March and didn't participate in the move upwards in a similar manner. That is true, but I would compare the stock performance to other recessions in the past. Wells Fargo already declined pretty steep (about 60%), but JPMorgan Chase, for example, has declined "only" 30% so far. When looking at past recessions - and we don't even have to look at the financial crisis - it was not uncommon that bank shares fell 70% or even 80%. For example, in the early 2000s and the early 1990s, we saw pretty steep declines for many major banks. And as banks are hit hard during recessions due to increasing defaults and reduced liquidity and considering we are in the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression, we have to expect the worst is still ahead of us.

Data by YCharts

Aside from looking at the past performance of the stocks, I will make a similar argument for banks as for many other sectors. It takes some time before we see the real consequences of a crisis. In the first few months of every crisis (after the initial shock), investors were often way too optimistic and very quickly assumed a "return to normal". And when we are realizing over the coming months that the dream of a V-shaped recovery won't come true, I expect bank shares to decline further. I don't know if we will see similar steep declines of 70% or 80% like several times in the past. But I don't think we saw the cycle lows yet.

Conclusion

Banks are certainly facing challenges right now. Not only are the low interest rates in most developed countries all over the world making it difficult to be similar profitable as before, but many banks also faced the consequences of the Financial Crisis for many years. And, like in many other sectors, banks also have to adapt and face the challenges of Fintech, but as long as the companies will adapt, I consider it very unlikely that the major banks will face huge troubles. But, due to the wide economic moat built around the business and the prospect of rising interest rates in the next few decades could make banks a great long-term investment. Nevertheless, I think we should stay patient. Although bank stocks seem cheap - trading with a P/E TTM ratio of around 10 - I don't think we saw the cyclical bottoms yet and the six mentioned companies, which I will cover in more detail in the next few days, might be a good watch list.

Bank Revenue growth (5-year CAGR) Net income growth (5-year CAGR) Net Income Margin RoE (5-year average) Lev Ratio Tier 1 Capital Ratio P/E ratio (NYSE: TTM Div Yield Wells Fargo -1.98% -3.25% 19.02% 11.52% 12.28 12.8 8.81 1.61% JPMorgan Chase 2.00% 6.11% 29.42% 11.42% 13.58 14.1 10.82 3.61% U.S. Bancorp 2.79% 3.40% 28.77% 14.26% 11.92 9.0 9.69 4.46% Royal Bank of Canada 3.87% 3.65% 27.33% 17.13% 21.14 11.7 12.20 4.44% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4.67% 6.72% 29.33% 14.32% 19.12 11.0 10.76 4.96% The Bank of Nova Scotia 4.41% 1.50% 27.87% 14.01% 19.41 10.9 9.36 6.39%

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.