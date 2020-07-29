Any time you see transactions like the ones this year you need to think at least twice before you invest.

CNX Resources (CNX) finally got around to addressing the cash flow issues. Evidently putting out rosy slide shows just did not do the job. Nothing substitutes for cold hard cash when it comes to paying debt. Management finally got around to admitting they did not have the cash by acquiring the outstanding shares of CNX Midstream (CNXM) in an all-stock deal.

As I previously noted, the E&P company really could not afford more debt. Therefore, an all-stock deal is logical even though it dilutes shareholders.

Shareholders Profit

CNX Resources clearly made a fair amount of money from start to finish. In another words, the initial partial spinoff of CNX Midstream compared to the latest offer to reacquire outstanding shares of the midstream appears to heavily favor CNX shareholders.

The units of the midstream partnership began trading in the $30 range. The partial spinoff raised a considerable amount of cash at that "going public price" that is usually in close values to the beginning of trading. The repurchase for stock announced today at a value of between $8 and $9 per limited partnership unit represents quite a deal for CNX shareholders compared to the original partial spinoff price. To add insult to injury (of the midstream unit holders), the acquisition is for stock and not cash.

Clearly the unitholders have not fared all that well with this midstream. This is true even though there have been opportunistic trading opportunities since the midstream went public. But by and large this was a disastrous long-term holding for an income investor.

This is why the cash flow of the parent company is very important to watch. Back in the fourth quarter, management showed the following E&P company debt along with the miniscule cash flow. But cash flow from operating activities has not really improved because natural gas prices remain low. Generally both the market and the lenders do not value income from settled hedges much. The "shelter in place" of the second quarter probably precedes a miserable second-quarter report from operating activity before the hedges.

That put this management in a quandary because more cash flow was needed to reduce that debt load or properly service the debt in the eyes of lenders and the market. The only way to come close to the rosy forecasts was to eliminate the midstream shareholders so that management could claim full control of the midstream cash flow.

Dilution

But the acquisition of the outstanding midstream shares is just the latest in a series of dilution activities that depress the future appreciation potential of the common stock of CNX. The current proposal to acquire CNX Midstream will result in about 37 million more shares outstanding.

In April, the company announced a $300 million convertible offering that could potentially result in about an additional 23 million shares (roughly) outstanding not including an overallotment.

This is what happens when a company has a lot of debt due as shown above but not a lot of cash flow from operating activities. Investors can expect this activity to continue until the banks and the lending market in general are satisfied with the company's finances. Despite the rosy management forecasts, companies with adequate cash flow are not diluting shareholders.

The Other Side

On the other hand, CNX Resources picked up some very cheap cash flow. The mandatory payments from the buyouts of the IDRs disappear upon consolidation due to the fact that the midstream owed the E&P or parent company. CNX Resources is now in a position to claim the entire midstream cash flow in the eyes of lenders. For the debt load of the company, that cash flow was sorely needed.

The mandatory payments from the IDR buyout do not have the same effect in debt calculations for lenders as does the ability to claim and control the midstream cash flow. The result is that key debt ratios of CNX Resources will improve considerably but they still have a ways to go.

Investors need to remember that typically lenders do not value hedging income much, if at all. Therefore, operations still need considerable work or commodity prices need to increase.

Company Forecast

Management has actually reduced the natural gas price used in some of the previous rosy forecast. But that price is still a whole lot above the current price.

Frankly, at the price shown above, there is going to be a whole lot of the industry that are doing reasonably well. Many in the industry will be generating considerable cash flow. The problem this company has is very low margins as shown below which is the competitive disadvantage of dry gas producers in general.

But the fact is that first of all we have to deal with the here and now. The present has a very ugly natural gas price to the point that the CNX Resources cash flow from the natural gas business has been abysmal and it continues to look grim for the time being.

The current dilution is an attempt by management to get the company to that rosy scenario. Any delays in that scenario could result in more dilution to common shareholders. Now the ability to access all the midstream cash flow will help the situation a whole lot. But management needs a sober plan to get to that lovely natural gas price.

Low Cost

The low cost argument falls apart and here is why:

An old truism is shown above even though this particular slide is on the old side. Low costs often mean low margins. Cabot (COG), shown above, has margins comparable to CNX Resources as both are dry gas producers.

The "party line" touted by management fails to take into account that dry gas production is a very low value commodity in the oil and gas world. Therefore, one needs a lot of volume to make up for tight margins. Both Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources (AR) have opted to go the rich gas route while pulling out any extra value products from the gas stream that can be sold separately. The result is shown above that both have better margins.

Natural gas is a volume based business and that extra nickel is an important advantage over a dry gas producer. The coronavirus demand destruction has caused the "value added" strategy to be temporarily out of order. But if history is any guide, then CNX Resources will not be as profitable as those that have transitioned to the "rich gas" or more liquids based acreage. This year it appears that more dry gas will come onto production because it is more profitable. Historically, that strategy is not a usual long-term winner.

Low costs have to be put into perspective with the margin generated from operating activities and the total cash flow resulting from capital expenditures. Right now, CNX does not appear to be all that profitable. That means that management has to "slim down" and really work hard to rationalize any production related costs.

Typically, commodity industries must adjust to the present because that rosy future gets here when it is good and ready. Generally, that rosy future arrives after a whole lot of companies depending upon that future reorganize. Obviously, CNX management is now coming to grips with reality.

Conclusion

Mr. Market has long been focused on the rosy management presentations. The bond pricing reflects that confidence. However, the cash flow at the E&P level told a very different story. The announcement today will help the CNX Resources cash flow at the cost of shareholder dilution.

CNX Midstream shareholders got a very raw deal. First, the value of the IDRs was based upon projections that never came to be. This resulted in conference call questions about a revisit leading to a revision of the transaction. Many unit holders may remember that the distributions were going to increase in the teens annually. Then the dividend was cut so the parent company could be paid a large amount of cash. Then finally the midstream will be reacquired at a fraction of its original trading price.

The other concern is that management states they mix those value added elements into the natural gas stream to save costs. But as is clearly shown above, at least some competitors make money from those value added products. Otherwise the Utica Shale (for example) with its high costs would not be worth the effort without the extra margin obtained from those high costs.

The industry has long differentiated between high cost producers like Unit (UNT) and California Resources (OTCPK:CRCQQ) which have long needed very high pricing (relatively speaking) to survive and value added producers like Antero Resources and Range Resources that historically "generally" have greater margins from their value added "liquids rich" processing strategy.

This management has a lot of explaining to do before this investment becomes suitable for investors. As a trade on the recovery of natural gas prices, the dry gas focus makes this investment stick out. However, management has shown that they are quite capable of harming the appreciation prospects (as shown by the midstream prospects) to obtain more liquidity. Therefore, a far more realistic presentation is necessary. Otherwise this investment will likely see further dilution as the coronavirus recovery proceeds. Many debt ratios will be better. But the large risk is getting to the rosy slide presentations of management without more trips to the capital market.

