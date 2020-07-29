11 Amazing High-Yield Blue-Chip Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio

These seven companies yield 4.8%, are 25% undervalued, have 7.9% CAGR long-term growth consensus forecasts, and an average probability-weighted five-year expected return of 14.1% vs 14.4% CAGR actual total returns since 2000.

In the past two weeks, I've bought seven companies 11 times, following along with the Dividend Kings' Phoenix daily buys: BTI, MSM, UGI, PBA, MGRC, BNS, and SEIC.

Every day I'm putting $500 to work into a quality blue chip, always a potentially good deal or better.

This creates an incredible opportunity for disciplined long-term investors, whose focus is on quality first and prudent valuation and risk management always.

Today's bifurcated market has some companies in dangerous bubbles, while others are trading at their best valuations in 10-plus years.

(Source: imgflip)

Today the Dividend Kings had their weekly conference call and Chuck Carnevale mentioned that never in his 50 years of asset management experience has he seen such a bifurcated market.

By which he means that some stocks are in extremely dangerous bubbles, like 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend champions West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST): 191% Overvalued, 5 Year Total Return Potential -9% to -3% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

70 times earnings for any company harkens back to the "Nifty Fifty" bubble of the late 1960s.

The delusion was that these companies were so good, it didn’t matter what you paid for them; their inexorable growth would bail you out. Obviously the problem was not with the companies but with the temporary insanity of money managers — proving again that stupidity well-packaged can sound like wisdom. It was so easy to forget that no sizable company could possibly be worth over 50 times normal earnings.” The Nifty Fifty bubble was visible in a key valuation parameter of the stocks’ value: the price-to-earnings ratio or P/E. By 1972 when the S&P 500 Index’s P/E stood at a then lofty 19, the Nifty Fifty’s average P/E was more than twice that at 42. Among the most inflated were Polaroid with a P/E of 91; McDonald’s, 86; Walt Disney, 82; and Avon Products, 65." - Forbes (emphasis added)

Or, for those who cut their teeth in the stock market in the late 1990s, here's a very famous example of a quintessential bubble stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Cisco (CSCO) investors who paid 132 times earnings in 2000 are still down 20%, even after 20 years of almost 9% CAGR earnings growth and 11 years of rapidly growing dividends.

If Cisco At 132 PE Was A Bubble... Then What Is Tesla (TSLA) At 160X FORWARD Earnings?

(Source: Ycharts)

(Source: Jeff Miller)

Bubbles in individual companies are certainly all around us, led by speculators and momentum chasers singing a chorus of "valuations don't matter."

Wells Fargo's projection for a summer stock market melt-up is "well underway," and prices can rally another 5% before investors should grow concerned, according to Chris Harvey, the firm's head of equity strategy... Wells Fargo sees stocks' expensive valuations mattering less and less to market participants. In a trend similar to that seen during the late-1990s tech bubble, investors are starting to view stock prices as "a cute-but-antiquated metric" for picking equities, the firm wrote. Removing lofty prices from the equation erases a significant hurdle for the market to rally even further... Still, the melt-up can only last so long. Investors should ride the wave of market optimism while it lasts but prepare for opportunities elsewhere once equities' surge slows, Wells Fargo said. "We want you to 'enjoy the ride while it lasts,' but if our melt-up forecast is right we expect improved risk/rewards for low-vol and bond proxies and less stable markets," Harvey wrote." - Business Insider

No one exemplifies such speculators better than self-declared "captain of the day traders" Dave Portnoy.

(Source: imgflip)

Bubbles and speculative manias are as old as the hills, rooted in the infinite greed of humanity and need to delude ourselves into thinking that the good times can go on forever.

We live in an investment world, populated not by those who must be logically persuaded to believe, but by the hopeful, credulous and greedy, grasping for an excuse to believe.” - Warren Buffett, 1968

Bubbles eventually end, though not always in a big crash.

(Source: Robin Greenwood & Andrei Shleifer & Yang You, 2018. "Bubbles for Fama," Journal of Financial Economics)

Researchers have found that of the 40 bubbles that occurred since 1928, defined as 100% gains over two years, half resulted in crashes, and half simply saw relatively flat returns until fundamentals caught up.

Average CAPE Ratio For Crash and Non-Crash Bubbles Since 1928

(Source: Robin Greenwood & Andrei Shleifer & Yang You, 2018. "Bubbles for Fama," Journal of Financial Economics)

The bubbles that did crash (40%-plus decline within two years of peaking) averaged a CAPE ratio of 26, while the non-crash bubbles just 19.

S&P Cyclically Adjusted PE (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

(Source: Multipl.com)

The broader market is trading at a very high CAPE ratio, though even Professor Robert Schiller, who invented that valuation metric, admits that it is not useful for market timing.

Even after Shiller first said that U.S. stocks were in a bubble in December 1996, prices doubled after that. The authors note that “At its low, in 2003, US stock price index was higher than when Shiller first called the bubble." - Michael Batnick (emphasis added)

The most extreme bubbles, which we are seeing in many individual companies right now, tend to end in dramatic fashion, in crashes that can include 20%-plus declines in a single month according to the "Bubbles for Fama" study.

(Source: Nick Maggiulli)

Often such bubbles pop and wipe out investors completely and can generate trillions in potential losses for investors. Recovery times can last decades, which is why speculative bubbles and manias are something I and all Dividend Kings contributors avoid like the plague.

Fortunately, as Chuck Carnevale keeps reminding us "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Something good always is on sale, and market timing is never the answer.

(Source: Dalbar)

In the past 20 years, had you sat out the 40 worst days, and been in stocks the rest of the time, you'd have seen 3 times the annual returns and had almost 11 times more money at the end.

This is the dream that market timers always are chasing. Here's the reality of why almost all of them fail.

(Source: Dalbar)

If you had missed the best 40 days for stocks, your returns would have actually been -3.8% CAGR over the last 20 years, vs 2.5% for market timing investors and 6% for the S&P 500.

Missing just the best 0.8% of market days would have resulted in a 46.6% portfolio loss... over 20 years! Behind insufficient savings, market timing is the second-biggest retirement dream killer in history.

Think you can guess which days will be the best and the worst? Guess again.

According to JPMorgan, 80% of the best days for stocks occur within two weeks of the worst days. Similarly monthly volatility clusters together.

(Source: Jill Mislinski)

Volatility clusters together, so the market's best days, which are critical to avoiding retirement killing returns, tend to come during the exact periods of peak uncertainty that market timers are trying to avoid.

Dividend Kings Correction Plan

Principle Why? Buy 1 good deal (or better) Blue-Chip each day. "Time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies" - Peter Lynch Buy small amounts each time ($250/$500) Matching monthly savings rate to daily buys. Dollar-Cost Averaging nearly matches perfect market timing since both 1970 and 1926 according to Schwab and Ritholtz's research. Being fully invested in stocks is the optimal strategy 65% to 70% of the time according to 160 years of market data from 3 countries per Vanguard research. Alternate between High-Yield and low PEG/fast-growth companies. A balanced approach leads to less "market envy" if one particular strategy is underperforming. Preserving dry powder for inevitable but impossible to predict pullbacks/corrections. Market declines average every 6 months since 1945 and 2009. Storing dry powder in the forms of US Treasury ETFs No permanent risk of capital loss as long as the US government doesn't default. 20% to 30% cash/bond during this recession. Matching monthly savings with daily buys preserves dry powder during a 2-year pandemic. If the S&P 500 suffers a 5+% single-day decline buy an extra company. Pullbacks average 7% decline in a month, then recover new highs a month later. If the S&P suffers a 10% correction from recent highs buy 2 stocks per day (both high-yield and fast growth) "volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown If the S&P suffers a 20% bear market buy 3 stocks per day. Bear Markets are rare and generate the best future returns. If the S&P suffers a 30% severe bear market buy 4 companies per day. The risk/reward ratios of most companies will be outstanding. If the S&P hits -35%, -40%, -45%, etc, from ATH, buy double sized positions in 10 companies. We don't know when bear market lows occur but they trigger the next bull market. Continue buying more aggressively as market opportunities appear until cash/bond allocation is converted to blue-chip stocks. "Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield...Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market.." - Ben Carlson

Is a correction coming? At some point yes. Could it be a big, nasty, and long one? Possibly. But I'm prepared for that, and in the meantime, something great always is on sale.

Which is why I buy $500 worth of every Dividend Kings Daily Blue-Chip Deal video recommendation each day.

11 Wonderful Blue-Chip Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio

Bolded companies are full positions.

A full position just means we've bought a company four times since we're in Phoenix buying cycle four at the moment.

We have the ability to borrow against future cycles to opportunistically buy at certain trigger points which for BTI and PBA would be a safe 8.0% yield.

We have a similar trigger point on Altria (MO), which just hiked its dividend for the 51st consecutive year, at an 8.5% yield.

Each buy is the same $500 for my portfolio and $250 for the DK Phoenix portfolio.

The actual sizes of full positions range from 0.8% to 2% for most companies, far below the 7% max portfolio risk cap recommendation for blue-chip quality companies under our risk-management rules.

The max risk caps are not a target allocation but as high as we'd go if the market went nuts and offered each company at a valuation that was the buy of the century.

For example, BTI and PBA would have to hit a safe 20% yield (with fundamentals intact) for us to hit the 7% risk cap limit on both.

That's a very unlikely scenario, but in the name of regret minimization, we are prepared for even such a crazy low probability buying opportunity of a lifetime.

Why did I and Dividend Kings buy these seven blue-chips 11 times over the past two weeks?

First allow me to point out that MGRC is now up almost 10% since we last bought it and is now a merely reasonable buy, at an 11% discount to average historical fair value.

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool) green = potentially good buy, blue = potentially reasonably buy

It's still a potentially reasonable buy but doesn't offer a sufficient margin of safety to compensate for its risk profile.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

But when I and Dividend Kings bought these companies all were a good deal or better.

A quick look at their fundamentals shows the quality and safety of these seven wonderful blue-chips.

Fundamental Stats On These 7 Blue Chips

Average quality score: 9.4/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 56% vs. 66% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 31% vs. 47% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

vs. 37% S&P 500 Average yield: 4.8% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 25% vs. 37% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 37% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 18.0 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 8.9% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.9% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 (stable growth expectations)

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 (stable growth expectations) Average forward P/E: 13.4 vs. 22.5 S&P 500

vs. 22.5 S&P 500 Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation": 7.5% vs. 4.4%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.93 vs. 2.57 historical vs. 2.65 S&P 500

1.93 vs. 2.57 historical vs. 2.65 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 124% ( 75% Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 143% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average five-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: BBB+ vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 24.3% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26.3% average Master List company)

Average market cap: $24 billion large cap

Average five-year total return potential: 4.8% yield + 7.9% CAGR long-term growth + 5.9% CAGR valuation boost = 18.6% CAGR (9% to 29% CAGR with appropriate margin of error)

Average probability weighted expected average five-year total return: 5% to 23% CAGR vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500

Average Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 14.1% CAGR vs. 3.9% S&P 500 (265% more than S&P 500)

How smart was it to buy these seven companies 11 times as aggregate strong buy valuations we locked in?

Let's turn to the Dividend Kings Investment Tool for the answer.

Combined with valuation, these are the four criteria that I consider before recommending or buying any company.

The 31 Daily Blue-Chip Deal Video recommendations I've made so far collectively average a 94% A excellent investment decision score.

That's during the most irrational stock market in history, with fundamentals completely disconnected from economic and earnings reality.

Aggregate Investment Decision Score

Goal Recent DK Phoenix Buys Why Score Valuation Potentially Strong 25% overvalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Above-Average Average BBB+ stable credit rating, 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 6/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 29.6% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.9% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.2% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

These seven companies represent some of the best high-yield dividend growth blue-chips conservative income investors can buy in this bubble.

Note that these seven companies, equally weighted, offer:

170% more potential dividends over the next five years

14.1% CAGR probability-weighted expected returns or 265% greater than the S&P 500

OK, so the model looks great, and the fundamentals of these blue chips are objectively very strong.

But for the ultimate proof that these seven companies are worth entrusting your hard-earned money too, let's look at how they have actually performed over a statistically significant period of time, i.e."the long term."

One- and five-year returns are not actually significant because just 9% and 45% of total returns are explained by fundamentals.

You actually have to go out to six years before fundamentals explain the majority of returns (54%) and by year 10 90% to 91% of returns fundamentals driven.

In other words

in the short term momentum/sentiment/luck is 10X as powerful as fundamentals (why bubbles and anti-bubbles exist)

in the long term (10 years-plus) fundamentals are 10X as powerful as sentiment/momentum/luck

The longest time period I can backtest these seven companies is since January 2000, 20 years, during which 91% of returns were the result of fundamentals.

As Ben Graham would say, over 20 years the market almost always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

How has the market judged these seven businesses, including their assets, management, and dividend growth records?

My Recent Phoenix Buys Since January 2000

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

I should point out that:

In January 2000 the S&P 500 was in a massive bubble driven by tech mania and many value stocks were trading at their lowest valuations in years/decades.. . just like today

like today They delivered 14.4% CAGR total returns vs. 14.1% CAGR currently expected over the next five years

They almost tripled the tech-obsessed and highly overvalued market, which is similar to what's expected in the future

But before you run out and do something foolish like park all of your money into just these seven stocks, remember the No. 1 rule of long-term investing success, prudent risk management, and portfolio construction.

Equally weighting these seven companies means 14.3% position sizing, which is just over double my risk-management guidelines. There also are two financials in this group of seven, meaning 28% sector concentration vs. a 20% recommended max risk cap on sectors.

While the quality of these companies is very high, being so concentrated means increased volatility as you can see.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

While in most periods of market stress these seven blue-chips outperformed by falling less, during the March crash they fell 43% vs the S&P 500's 34%.

March Pandemic Plunge: When Low Volatility Stocks Weren't

(Source: Ycharts)

Normally low volatility companies, including defensive names, were actually more impacted than most during the pandemic. This is why high-yield, low-volatility names like these seven are now still on sale during this broader market bubble.

Here's the right way to buy these seven companies, within a bunker, sleep well at night or SWAN retirement portfolio.

Building A Bunker SWAN Retirement Portfolio From These 7 Blue-Chips With Prudent Risk-Management Techniques

I always start out with asset allocation, meaning the mix of stocks/bonds/cash that you own.

Historically 90% of portfolio returns are driven by asset allocation, which is the basis of safe portfolio construction.

WisdomTree and Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, are emphasizing as they encourage investors to consider alternatives to the traditional 60% stock, 40% bond allocation. We recommend 75/25 as the equity/fixed-income allocation,” he said, adding that it “would be the best way for those approaching retirement to establish their assets to get enough income and gains so they can maintain spending through retirement.” - CNBC (emphasis added)

I always base my investment decisions on the best empirical data and opinions of the most respected and reputable sources (like credit rating agencies, and analyst consensus estimates from FactSet, Reuters' and YCharts).

Every step of my methodical, disciplined, and rules-based approach is based on decades of empirical data and research from the leading asset managers and universities in the world.

I'm continuously tweaking and testing my models against real-world data because models must always agree with the facts, within a reasonable margin of error.

(Source: imgflip)

So let's begin our construction of a SWAN retirement portfolio by trying out Professor Siegel's 75/25 stock/bond allocation. Then let's stress test it against the second-biggest market crash in US history, the Great Recession.

While every downturn is different:

if your risk management and portfolio construction can survive the Financial Crisis

And hold up well during the March pandemic crash (fastest bear market in history)

Then it's reasonable to assume you'll sleep well at night no matter what the economy/market throws at us in the future

Note that for this stress test I'm using

(BIL) as a cash equivalent proxy because it existed in January 2008

(SPTL) as a long bond proxy for the same reason

(VIG) as a dividend blue-chip ETF proxy for the same reason

Today I would not use these ETFs to construct a SWAN portfolio but instead use

(SCHO) or (VGSH) as cash equivalent ETFs

(SCHD) as a dividend blue-chip ETF

(EDV) as a long bond ETF

The three ETFs I'm using were selected because it allows us to backtest to January 2008, the start of the Financial Crisis.

12.5% cash

12.5% long-duration US treasuries

26% blue-chip dividend growth ETF (diluting down these seven blue-chips to 7% portfolio weighting)

49% in these seven companies, equal 7% weighting

Bunker SWAN Retirement Portfolio Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This more stock-heavy portfolio did outperform the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio. That portfolio that has been the gold standard default for retirees since 1994 when CFA William Bengen created the 4% withdrawal retirement rule.

But it also was slightly more volatile and so its reward/risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility = Sortino Ratio) was equal.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The takeaways from the stress test?

75/25 stock/bond portfolios can be safely constructed to generate superior income and total returns

But they might result in more volatility than 60/40 allocations (as is expected)

During the Great Recession, this portfolio fell 3% less and recovered record highs 1 year earlier than 60/40

During the March panic it fell 2.2% more, 15.5% vs. 43% pure stock portfolio, and 34% S&P 500 and 12.3% 60/40

I promised you the ultimate SWAN portfolio of these seven companies, so here's how we build that.

The reason for owning alpha-factor stocks, such as dividend growth, value, low volatility, and quality, is precisely so we can achieve higher returns than the S&P 500 over time.

That can allow more conservative income investors to own more cash/bonds, and thus reduce volatility and the risk of becoming a forced seller of blue chips during a bear market.

How high a cash/bond allocation can you own with these seven companies? Well, we can't know for sure (the future always is uncertain) but here's the answer going back to the Great Recession.

The Ultimate SWAN Version Of This Portfolio

25% cash

25% bonds

49% these 7 blue-chips

1% dividend growth ETF

Ultimate SWAN Balanced Portfolio Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The goal of this portfolio was to match the 60/40 portfolio returns with minimum volatility. It achieved that, though in the future bonds are expected to deliver 0% to 2% returns, so both a 60/40 and this 50/50 portfolio will likely suffer lower returns in the future.

But the principles outlined here are likely to remain the same, specifically of matching your asset allocation and portfolio construction to your specific goals.

Higher returns with slightly more volatility (though still far less than a pure stock portfolio)

Lower returns but far less volatility than a pure stock portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Note that

This more bond/cash-heavy portfolio fell 46% less during the Great Recession (it didn't even suffer a bear market)

It recovered record highs 18 months earlier (potentially the difference between becoming a forced seller of stocks and not)

Fell 9.3% during the March panic (not even a correction), 3% less than 60/40

What if you used SCHO, SCHD, and EDV as the three bonds/cash/blue-chip ETFs instead of BIL, SPTL, and VIG?

Then we can only backtest to 2012 and can only stress test the corrections/bear markets we've had since then.

But here's how this alternative 50/50 SWAN portfolio would have faired over the past eight years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since the market has been less volatile since 2012, a volatility minimizing portfolio such as this one would have done slightly worse than a 60/40 portfolio.

You'd expect a 20% more bond/cash-heavy portfolio to deliver about 20% lower returns and that's basically what happened.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The bond duration of this portfolio is about 13 meaning it has higher rate sensitivity. Thus the reason why the peak decline came not in March 2020 but 2018, when interest rates were rising relatively rapidly.

However, in the March panic, this portfolio suffered a 7.7% decline vs. 12.3% for a 60/40 portfolio.

There are always trade-offs to safe portfolio construction, as Ben Carlson points out.

Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield. The stock market becomes more important when rates are on the floor but that doesn’t mean you can forsake bonds or cash altogether... In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation... Understand this is not an easy world to invest in... There are no easy solutions. To earn higher returns, you’re going to have to accept more volatility in some form or another. To have more stability, you’re going to have to accept lower returns." - Ben Carlson (emphasis original)

My Overall Phoenix Portfolio Bucket (Everything I've Bought Since April 4)

(Source: Morningstar) 24% cash/bond allocation not shown

Many of the companies I bought months ago are now up a lot and thus overvalued.

(Source: Morningstar) 24% cash/bond allocation not shown

So here are all my DS Phoenix portfolio bucket companies sorted by valuation and color-coded just like we use in the DK Research Terminal.

green = potentially good buy or better

blue= potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential sell/trim

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool)

Some readers have commented that owning 46 companies in this portfolio is too much and "you may as well buy an ETF."

So here's why I consider it worthwhile to build my own smart-beta ETF whose fundamentals are far superior for my goals than anything cookie-cutter index fund available today.

Fundamental Stats ON DS Phoenix Portfolio

Average quality score: 9.8/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: /4.6 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 55% vs. 64% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 40% vs. 45% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

vs. 37% S&P 500 Average yield: 3.7% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 13% vs. 37% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 37% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 19.8 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

Average five-year dividend growth rate: 10.6% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 10.9% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 (stable growth expectations)

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 (stable growth expectations) Average forward P/E: 17.6 vs. 22.5 S&P 500

vs. 22.5 S&P 500 Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation": 5.7% vs. 4.4%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.93 vs. 2.22 historical vs. 2.65 S&P 500

1.93 vs. 2.22 historical vs. 2.65 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 113% ( 84% Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 119% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average five-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A- vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 25.9% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26.3% average Master List company)

Average market cap: $50 billion large-cap vs $139 billion S&P 500

Average five-year total return potential: 3.7% yield + 10.9% CAGR long-term growth + 2.8% CAGR valuation boost = 17.4% CAGR (8% to 27% CAGR with appropriate margin of error)

Average Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 5% to 22% CAGR vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500

Average Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 13.2% CAGR vs. 3.9% S&P 500 (241% more than S&P 500)

Keep in mind that these are the fundamentals for my entire Phoenix portfolio bucket, which has some overvalued companies now. But they show:

Superior yield (3.7% vs 2% to 2.5% most dividend growth ETFs)

Superior growth potential (10.9% average consensus growth forecast vs 5% to 8% most dividend growth ETFs)

Superior valuation (13% average discount to fair value vs most dividend growth ETFs overvalued)

Higher quality than average dividend growth ETF (higher-quality than dividend aristocrats based on credit ratings, moatiness, and returns on capital)

I actually paid modestly less for most of these companies and so my probability-weighted expected return is actually higher by about 1.5% CAGR.

How much more? The above are the average fundamentals for my Phoenix portfolio.

Here are the fundamental stats based on my actual weighting.

Yield 3.3%

Long-term growth forecast (Morningstar): 13.2% CAGR

Forward PE: 15.2 vs 22.5 S&P 500

Discount to fair value (Morningstar): 9% vs 37% overvalued S&P 500

So here's how that translated into probability-weighted expected returns from current prices (I'm up 10% already).

Five-year total return potential = 3.3% yield + 13.2 CAGR growth + 1.9% CAGR valuation boost = 18.4% CAGR vs 5.1% CAGR S&P 500

Probability-Weighted Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 18.4% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 9.38% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 27.78% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 5.63% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 22.23% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 13.93% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.61

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

What about my 24% cash/bond allocation? That will decline over time But let's assume that my Phoenix portfolio remained 76/24 stocks/bonds forever.

Let's also assume that cash/bonds will generate zero total returns over time. That's likely excessively conservative since rising rates post pandemic would cause maturing bonds to pay higher yields (1% CAGR long-term bond returns are likely according to many analysts).

In that case, my 76/24 Phoenix portfolio, if my bond/cash allocation were to remain fixed (it won't), would still be expected to deliver a probability-weighted total return of 10.6% CAGR.

Show me a balanced ETF that has probability-weighted expected returns from today's bubble valuations of double digits.

Heck, show me any 100% stock ETF that can realistically be expected to deliver close to 11% CAGR over the long term.

The Nasdaq might continue roaring into an ever higher bubble, but the more its valuations become stretched, the greater the eventual reckoning will be.

Over the next 10 years, a statistically significant period of time, when 90% to 91% of returns are a function of fundamentals, I'm extremely confident that my Phoenix portfolio will achieve all my goals:

Superior preservation of capital Superior dividend income Superior total returns

In fact, let's run my personal Phoenix portfolio bucket through the Investment Decision Tool, using today's valuations. Which remember, is about 9% undervalued even in this irrational bubble.

DS Phoenix Portfolio Investment Decision Score

Goal DS Phoenix Portfolio Why Score Valuation Potential reasonable buy 9% undervalued 3/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent Average A- stable credit rating, 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 26.4% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.9% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 13.9% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

My portfolio, if it were an ETF, would be a potentially "A" excellent long-term investment for conservative income investors.

And at the prices I actually paid for these companies, it's a potentially 100% "A+" exceptional investment.

Bottom Line: No Matter How Expensive The Broader Market Gets Quality Blue-Chips Are Always On Sale

My approach to my retirement portfolio is designed to meet my personal goals.

Superior preservation of capital Superior dividend income Superior total returns Superior valuation (part of sound risk-management)

Everything I do, each step in my methodical and disciplined approach is backed up by decades of empirical research. It's also based on the experience of the greatest investors in history such as Graham, Buffett, Munger, Lynch, Greenblatt, Miller, Marks, Dodd, and Templeton.

Is my portfolio an ETF? You darn right it is. But an ETF that offers far superior fundamentals for my needs than any cookie-cutter index fund I could buy today.

Will I do great in the short term? Beat the speculative tech-obsessed S&P 500 and Nasdaq this year or the next? I don't know and I don't care.

Those aren't my benchmarks, and the ETFs that track those indexes are not suitable for my needs.

(Source: Imgflip)

Ultimately we are all responsible for how we handle our hard-earned savings.

Let the gamblers, speculators, and market timers obsess over the short-term price of Tesla, Bitcoin, gold, or any other speculative asset I have no interest in owning.

I'm not a speculator, I'm a disciplined long-term investor.

(Source: Imgflip)

I run my portfolio like a business because that's what it is. A holding company whose only assets are partial equity stakes in other companies.

Its only purpose is to generate generous, safe, and exponentially growing income, in all economic and market conditions.

All while letting me sleep at night. That's because I know that my hard-earned discretionary savings are invested in:

World-class companies

Run by competent, trustworthy management

With solid track records of adapting and overcoming the challenges that all businesses will face over time

Each bought at a reasonable to attractive valuation

That compensates me for their individual risk profiles

Will I face nothing but success in the coming years? Absolutely not, but my strategy and portfolio don't require perfection.

(Source: Imgflip)

Where some fear uncertainty I embrace it. I know that Wall Street doesn't speak in terms of certainty, it never has and never will. The three languages of finance are

Probabilities Margin of safety Prudent risk-management

Portfolio construction, including diversification and prudent asset allocation, is the cornerstone of long-term financial success.

(Source: Imgflip)

We can't know how the facts of a business will change in the future. We can make sure our reasoning and risk-management are always right.

And as long as we use rock-solid reasoning and risk-management for our individual needs, we don't have to pray for luck, as speculators, gamblers, and market timers must.

(Source: AZ quotes)

The disciplined long-term investor, whose focus is quality first and prudent valuation & risk management-always, creates his/her own luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MSM, UGI, PBA, MGRC, BNS, SEIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BTI, MSM, UGI, PBA, MGRC, BNS, and SEIC in our portfolios.