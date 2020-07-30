Even if federal legalization doesn't become a reality in 2021, Berruga still sees plenty of upside for publicly-traded cannabis stocks with increasing numbers of state likely to legalize.

Global X CEO Luis Berruga joins The Cannabis Investing Podcast to explain how his firm's ETF (POTX) provides investors the opportunity to capitalize on the potential for federal legalization.

Combine that with changing social attitudes towards cannabis and the upcoming U.S. election and you may just have the "perfect storm" for legalization on the federal level.

With the U.S. economy reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tax revenue is likely to have fallen precipitously for FY2020.

By Jonathan Liss

Global X ETFs knows more than a thing or two about thematic investing. Since its founding in 2008, the NYC-based ETF issuer is responsible for some of the most creative strategy and thematic funds available to investors. From what was arguably the first thematic ETF launched by any firm - the Global X Lithium and Battery ETF (LIT) - to its unique lineup of thematic, SuperDividend, single country/region and Scientific Beta funds, Global X's stable of 76 ETFs is loaded with investing strategies that simply aren't offered elsewhere.

Last year, Global X joined the cannabis investing boom by rolling out its first pure-play fund focused on the space, the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX). With the number cannabis ETFs available to U.S. investors becoming increasingly saturated, Global X has followed the same blueprint for POTX that it has pioneered with its many other thematic ETFs: Stay truly focused on delivering genuine pure-play exposure by only including companies that derive more than 50% of their business from the underlying theme. In addition to rolling out POTX, Global X has produced some excellent research on the cannabis space including a recent paper, How the Cannabis Industry is Coping in 2020.

Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs, joins the latest episode of The Cannabis Investing Podcast to discuss why the current COVID-19 induced recession creates the perfect storm for the U.S. to finally legalize cannabis on a federal level. Should that happen following November's U.S. election - where both the Presidency and Congress are up for grabs - the sky is the limit for the entire cannabis sector. And even if federal legalization doesn't become a reality in 2021, Berruga still sees plenty of upside for publicly-traded cannabis stocks with increasing numbers of state likely to legalize.

Show Notes

2:30 - A most elegant piece of financial engineering: What drew Luis to the ETF space?

6:00 - A Perfect Storm: Will COVID-19 economic pain finally provide the impetus for federally legal cannabis in the U.S.?

10:00 - The upcoming U.S. election: What different potential outcomes are likely to say about the prospects for legalization

12:30 - Growth potential without U.S. federal legalization?

15:15 - A consumer staple: Will cannabis' strongest growth lever be on the recreational or medical side of the business?

19:30 - Are today's cannabis industry leaders still likely to be leaders in a decade's time?

24:00 - Under the hood: POTX holdings and indexing methodology

Disclosure: I am/we are long POTX, CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Luis Berruga is long POTX.



Jonathan Liss is long CGC.