eBay's guidance for Q3 calls for marketplace volumes to moderate to the high teens, indicating that the majority of the coronavirus bumps were temporary.

The company saw constant-currency GMV growth shoot up to 29% y/y in Q2, after being negative for most of 2019.

Out of left field this year, eBay (EBAY) came roaring back with a vengeance. Most investors had left this stock for dead as eBay struggled for relevance with a marketplace business that was quickly fading in Amazon's (AMZN) shadow, while it struggled to unload a Classifieds business (aka, a Craigslist competitor) that it only just now managed to splinter off for just north of $9 billion.

But then the coronavirus came along and injected new life into eBay, sending its core marketplace business into double-digit GMV growth rates after sinking into decay for much of 2019. Shares of eBay were up more than 50% year-to-date (versus a flat S&P 500), its best stretch of outperformance in recent memory. But after reporting Q2 results, eBay shares pulled back ~3% in after-hours trading after already falling ~2% in the regular session - signaling that the eBay rally may be losing steam.

I put eBay in a category of internet businesses for whom coronavirus has made relevant again - but only temporarily. But the main question we were concerned about heading into Q2 was: how much of its growth kick is sustainable? Because if the coronavirus only produced short-term lifts without really changing eBay's growth trajectory, then there really is no justification for the stock's ~50% richer valuation. After all, shares (at least theoretically) should be valued as the sum of all future earnings, not just a good few quarters in the near term.

The bottom line on eBay: I find very little permanence in eBay's strong Q2 results, and I remain neutral on this stock. While investors' enthusiasm for e-commerce names and the novelty of being in double-digit growth territory will still keep eBay floating for awhile, I don't think there's much further upside in this stock. Continue to stay on the sidelines here until prices erode further.

Q2 download: the question of fading coronavirus lifts is only a matter of when

Let's now dive into eBay's most recent results in greater detail. In particular, let's zoom into eBay's key customer and GMV metrics.

On the bright side is eBay's count of active buyers. The company added 8 million net-new buyers in the second quarter, after being flat for many quarters. Wall Street, meanwhile, had only hoped fo 181.5 million active buyers, meaning that the company exceeded net adds by about 0.5 million (~6%).

Figure 1. eBay active buyer trends Source: eBay Q2 earnings deck

A bigger base of buyers plus a more engaged user base, of course, led to vastly expanded gross merchandise value (GMV, the dollar sum of all the sales on eBay's platform).

As seen in the chart below, eBay's GM soared to $27.14 billion this quarter, up 26% y/y on an as-reported basis and 29% y/y when stripping out the impacts of currency fluctuations. Even better is the fact that the U.S. - which had been dragging in the high-single digit declines for most of last year - was the strongest-performing region with sales up 35% y/y.

Figure 2. eBay GMV trends Source: eBay Q2 earnings deck

There's no doubt that these trends were strong - but to play devil's advocate, they were largely already expected (hence the reason why shares sold off in the post-earnings reaction). Recall that when eBay announced Q1 results at the tail end of April, it already commented that April GMV was shaping up to >20% y/y growth. Knowing that that the lockdowns only worsened in May and June, and seeing the read-through from other e-commerce companies' results and commentary through that time period, we already knew that eBay would see tremendous >20% y/y growth in Q2.

The major question that investors need clarity on, however, is how much of this growth can sustain into Q3 and beyond. That question, in my view, is already partially answered by eBay's third-quarter guidance:

Figure 3. eBay guidance update Source: eBay Q2 earnings deck

Alongside a deceleration to 13-16% y/y revenue growth (versus 18% y/y this quarter), the company has guided to marketplace volumes in the high teens - implying at least ten points of deceleration versus Q2 levels. CFO Andy Cring's commentary around the linearity of the coronavirus bump also suggests that the company expects buying/selling activity on eBay cool off, though through July trends have remained strong. On the Q2 earnings call, his tone is one of caution (key points highlighted):

In April we experienced a significant broad-based acceleration. At the time it was unclear how long that strength would last or when growth rates would return to pre-pandemic levels if ever. What we observed throughout the second quarter varied across geographies, in countries like Germany and Italy, we saw the height of GMV growth in April and then began to see moderation of growth as these countries began to reopen. Although growth levels continue to be higher than pre-COVID levels. In the US where the impact of the virus continues at elevated levels, growth has been steady through July so far. Across most markets, we have yet to settle back into a new baseline, making it harder to accurately forecast future growth rates. We are however providing updates to both our Q3 and full year guidance today. Our visibility in the near-term is clear but beyond Q3 it's harder to predict exactly how buyer behavior, retail channels shifts and changes in the economic environment will affect our outcome. There is a model of e-commerce growth recovery from a global pandemic and considering these factors, we see a wider range of potential outcomes. Our guidance assumes continued growth moderation across most of our portfolio, throughout Q3, assuming consumer mobility continues to improve. We expect to continue to invest in technology and marketing to maximize our opportunity to exit the pandemic at a higher growth rate than we entered."

Aside from a general shift out of e-commerce when lockdowns lift, one additional reason for decelerating growth in the post-coronavirus era is that many people turned to sites like eBay for pandemic-related odds and ends. Consider the fact that Etsy (ETSY) reported that 17% of its April GMS (the Etsy equivalent of GMV) was made up of masks alone, and was a major contributor to its GMS acceleration.

We don't have any of this kind of data reporting from eBay, but eBay stocks all kinds of pandemic-related goods including masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes - you name it. These are not sales we can count on to recur. So the key message here is: don't just look at eBay's fantastic GMV growth in Q2 and assume that the business has achieved a new growth baseline.

Key takeaways

Right now, eBay's share price of ~$55 implies a 15x forward P/E ratio based on Wall Street's FY21 expected EPS of $3.81 (per Yahoo Finance), for a trailing P/E of 16.9x based on trailing twelve months EPS of $3.25.

That's what I'd call a fair, on-par-with-market multiple. For eBay to justify a significantly richer valuation, it has to demonstrate growth - more specifically, that it can grow GMV at the ~20% pace at which it has grown post-coronavirus (or even ~10%). But in all likelihood - and consistent with management's own commentary - we're likely to see growth moderate to the mid/low teens through the remainder of FY20, and once we get into FY21 and start comping against a tough FY20, eBay is likely to sink back to negative growth territory.

This is not a business, in my view, that can continue rallying and sustain a valuation substantially beyond where it's trading today. The coronavirus has made eBay temporarily look like a growth stock, but when the dust settles on 2020, eBay will still be battling for relevance against the increasing dominance of Amazon. Steer clear here.

