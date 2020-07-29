Apollo has grown assets under management and fee-related earnings at 18% and 21% respectively since IPO in 2011. The trend is likely to continue in the next 5-10 years.

Introduction

Alternative investments have been a very popular asset class in the past decade. Thanks to declining returns on bonds since 2008, institutional investors such as pension funds (which traditionally allocated a large portion of their capital to fixed income) were deprived of yield. This led to major funding gaps (mismatch between liabilities and assets) and increased allocations to classes such as alternatives which offer higher rates of return. Another tailwind behind the rise of alternatives has been retreat of banks from certain types of lending due to increased regulations after the financial crisis. As banks simplified their operations and scaled down certain business lines, white spaces were created which alternatives filled in (leveraged credit is a good example).

Apollo Global Management (APO) thrived in this environment. The founders (who still run the business and own 43% of economic interests) took the Firm public in 2011 and since then, they have grown assets under management (AUM) by 18% and fee-related earnings (FRE) by 21% a year. As the article will explain, Apollo still has a considerable potential for further expansion.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management at the end of Q1'20 were $316 billion. This puts the Company in the number two position in terms of size in the US behind Blackstone (BX). It should be noted that in Q2, Apollo and its partner Athora successfully completed acquisition of VIVAT which has added $45 billion to AUM, bringing the total to $361 billion (this is not included in the chart below). The largest segment is Credit, followed by Private Equity and Real Assets.

Source: own chart based on Apollo's Q1'20 earnings announcement.

Earnings, profitability and distributions

GAAP earnings' usefulness in analyzing alternative asset managers is limited due to inclusion of unrealized gains and losses (this makes little sense given locked-in nature of capital and long-term investment horizon). Instead, a more meaningful metric and proxy for cash is distributable earnings (DE) which will be used for the purposes of this article. Between 2015 and 2019, Apollo grew DE at 16% a year. Q1'20 LTM saw a slight decline in DE driven by the market dislocation which began in March (reflected in the last bar in chart below). However, the article focuses on the long-term horizon and therefore looking at individual quarters makes little sense. Furthermore, it would be difficult to draw conclusions from Q1 results given limited visibility into the next 12-18 months and sharp rebound in the markets in the last 17 weeks.

Source: own chart based on Apollo's financial disclosures.

Apollo is a highly profitable firm thanks to the asset-light business model. It generates earnings from managing over $300 billion worth of assets. However, only a small fraction of these assets is actually held on its own balance sheet. At the end of 2019, return on tangible equity (ROTE) was 53% whilst return on tangible assets was 13% (ROTA). To compare, JP Morgan Chase (JPM), one of the most profitable US banks, earned 19% and 1.4% respectively in the same period. ROTE for Q1'20 LTM is not included in the chart below on purpose. The balance sheet was especially affected by market dislocation in March as unrealized losses decreased retained earnings. As a result, ROTE jumped to almost 150% (clearly a meaningless number). ROTA on the other hand declined to 6.6%, driven by a significant increase of total assets as certain variable interest entities have been consolidated in the quarter as Apollo's stake in Athene (ATH) increased (previously, these were not recorded on the former's balance sheet).

Source: own chart based on Apollo's financial disclosures.

Apollo (like most of its peers) is a capital-light business and does not need to retain earnings to grow. As a result, profits are almost entirely paid out to shareholders in dividends (hence the average payout ratio of 89% in the past five years). The official policy states that the Company will distribute at least $0.40 per share quarterly or $1.60 annually. In practice, investors can expect Apollo to exceed this minimum number except for the times of significant downturn. For Q1'20, the Firm declared a dividend of $0.42 which is at a lower end of the historical range and just above the floor set in the policy. Currently the stock yields 4.4%.

Source: own chart based on Apollo's financial disclosures.

Balance Sheet

The following table shows basic solvency ratios based on LTM Q1'20 data.

Debt-to-equity 190% Debt-to-invested capital 66% Leverage ratio 22% Debt coverage ratio 47% Interest coverage ratio 1,020%

Source: own calculations based on Apollo's financial disclosures.

The first two metrics viewed on their own could indicate that Apollo has taken on too debt compared to equity and total invested capital. However, these ratios must be put in a wider context due to the asset-light model adopted by the Company (and most of its peers). The last two metrics clearly indicate that Apollo can easily service these debt levels. In fact, all borrowings could be paid off in one year using cash and US Treasuries from the balance sheet and distributable earnings. Fitch and S&P rate Apollo Global Management's debt at "A" which reinforces this conclusion.

Investment performance

The most significant element of success and source of competitive advantage in the investment management industry is returns. As long as net IRRs exceed public market indices, clients will continue to entrust companies such as Apollo with their money.

The following chart compares net returns of Apollo funds set up between 2007-2016 to total returns of appropriate benchmarks. The time period was chosen to take into account more recent performance and ensure the J-curve effect does not distort results.

Sources: own chart based on Apollo's Q1'20 earnings announcement (returns of individual funds), MSCI website (returns of the MSCI World Index), S&P website (returns of S&P indices), Fplcapital.com (returns of NFI-ODCE), own calculation of averages.

Although performance of individual funds varies, on average, Apollo produced returns 200-600bp above benchmarks in private equity, credit and real estate. The natural resources business is an exception but overall, the benchmark was negative in the period and peers did not enjoy much success there either.

Sources of Growth

Organic

The traditional business model of alternative asset managers is well known. They raise capital from institutions and high net worth individuals who become limited partners (LP). The money is invested in private equity, credit or real asset funds. These vehicles usually operate for about 10 years. LPs receive capital and profits as investments are sold. The cycle repeats each time a new fund is launched.

In this model, alternatives can grow by increasing the size of successor vehicles and expanding product line. Indeed, the amount of committed capital for subsequent Apollo funds has been rising (to give an example, Fund V from 2001 had $3.7 billion in committed capital whilst the latest Fund IX received $24.7 billion) and the Firm added Credit and Real Assets to its product offering. This strategy is expected to continue. For example, in the Private Equity segment, Apollo recently created the Hybrid Value Fund which intends to bridge the gap between debt and equity financing by offering flexible solutions such as secured equity or preferred equity. In Real Assets, the Company recently launched the Infrastructure Equity Fund and is advancing its European Core Plus business.

Insurance

Organic growth, however, is only part of the story. A decade ago, Apollo recognized the insurance industry as a new source of AUM and earnings growth. Now, 40% of the Company's AUM and 77% of its permanent capital come from Athene, a separate firm listed on the NYSE which purchases, issues and reinsures retirement savings products (mainly annuities). Apollo manages Athene's assets for a fee (included within Credit) and provides several other services such as sub-advisory, M&A sourcing, due diligence and capital raising. Athora is the second largest source of AUM for Apollo and operates in the European life insurance market. Annuities and life insurance are favored as sources of funds (liabilities) because they are considered to be low cost, stable (locked-in) and long-term.

The insurance business is more complex than traditional alternative investments because assets must be matched to liabilities. Marc Rowan who leads Apollo's expansion in this industry thinks of it as a spread lending business - one borrows from policy holders and invests the assets to generate spread or higher yield than the clients are entitled to receive. How is this done? By investing about a quarter of funds through specialized direct loan origination platforms which lend against specific assets (the remaining three quarters are allocated to the public credit market where return is lower). Examples include aviation finance (PK Air), mortgages (AmeriHome), net leases (Apollo Net Lease) or middle market (MidCap, Haydock). It should be noted that interest on these loans is higher because of illiquidity, not credit risk. Retirement savings and life insurance companies can successfully take on liquidity risk due to long-term, locked-in nature of capital. They are not well suited for credit risk and loans originated through these platforms are senior and secured by collateral.

Future growth

Apollo will continue to grow AUM and earnings organically and through acquisitions of books of insurance (in partnership with Athene and Athora), though the latter is expected to be the main driver. In numerical terms, Apollo's management is targeting $600 billion in total AUM in the next five years which is double compared to today. Distributable earnings are expected to grow in line with assets, so Apollo is targeting a 100% increase by 2024.

These goals imply a 15% annual growth rate or about 5 percentage points below the 2011-2019 rate. There is little evidence to contradict the assumption of continuation of the past decade's trends (mainly depressed bond yields). In addition, the Company has a clear and tested growth strategy. For these reasons, the targets should be considered reasonable and achievable. However, the 5 year timeframe might have to be extended because the goals were announced in the autumn of 2019 (current economic downturn began in March 2020).

Risks

Current recession

The world is most likely in a recession but its severity, scale and length remain largely unknown. This environment presents several risks. Prospects of portfolio companies deteriorated at least in the short-term and they might struggle to service debts (some might even be forced into bankruptcy). Exits and carried interest realization will be delayed. Some management fees are sensitive to market downturns and have already declined in Q1'20.

Inflation and rising interest rates

It could be argued that the unprecedented scale of central banks' response to the current recession will give rise to inflation in the medium- to long-term which would most likely lead to meaningful interest rate hikes. Though this scenario did not unfold after the financial crisis despite unparalleled monetary policy actions at the time, the risk should nonetheless be considered as probable. Rise of inflation and interest rates would likely have a number of beneficial and adverse effects on alternatives, but two examples of the latter stand out as particularly worrisome. First, as higher interest rate increase bond yields, one of the most powerful secular trends behind the rise of alternatives (inadequate rates of return for large institutional investors from fixed income assets) could be reversed. This change would not happen fast as capital invested in alternative funds is usually committed for years but it could undermine prospects for the industry in the long-term. Second, in the private equity business, access to cheap credit increases rates of return as portfolio companies are able to service higher levels of debt and less equity is needed. Therefore, higher interest rates would have an adverse effect on IRRs.

Competition

According to Bain's 2020 Annual Private Equity Report, competition for quality assets has been strong in recent years and multiples paid for target companies have risen. At the same time, dry powder reached record levels in 2019. These factors put pressure on returns produced by alternatives. Indeed, IRRs in the last decade have declined compared to the 1980s and 1990s when firms such as KKR, Blackstone, Carlyle or Apollo were created which has been acknowledged by industry insiders. David Rubenstein of Carlyle said that, in general, net returns tend to be around the 15% mark nowadays compared to 20% and higher in the past.These conditions increase the difficulty of achieving higher IRRs than public market indices which is important for investors to allocate capital to alternatives.

Insurance

Expansion into the insurance business significantly complicates the investment management process as assets need to be matched to liabilities. Unlike in private equity, Apollo does not yet have a proven track record of success in the insurance industry. Furthermore, the expansion has been rapid and largely inorganic (fueled by acquisitions). It should also be pointed out that Apollo is much more exposed to insurance than peers as 40% of AUM originated in this area. Though no issues have emerged so far, these factors increase uncertainty over the Company's ability to run a successful operation and make consequences of potential mistakes more detrimental.

Current Recession

Risks posed by the recession currently underway have been discussed earlier. However, economic downturns also present opportunities because valuations tend to decline and more companies find themselves in need of capital to survive. In such environment, alternatives have greater chances of finding attractive deals. Indeed, before the crisis, firms such as Apollo held large amounts of dry powder and struggled to deploy it. Though this might not be the case with every fund, it should be noted that as managers invest previously undrawn capital, they can begin to charge fees which flow through to distributable earnings. Thanks to long-term commitments and limited opportunity for withdrawals, alternatives do not have to worry about outflows as their traditional counterparts do which forces the latter to sell assets at market bottoms. To sum up, recessions are a challenging time as firms need to carefully balance between defense and offense. The best managers should take advantage of these periods and emerge with new attractive investments in their portfolios but it might take longer to realize the gains.

Indeed, looking at private equity, credit and real asset funds launched by the four largest US alternatives between 2007 and 2011, circa 60% of them achieved higher IRRs than average for all vehicles created between 2007 and 2016. Apollo's most successful funds after 2007 were in fact those that began investing during or right after the previous recession which is an encouraging record.

Valuation

Asset managers are not the easiest businesses to value and various techniques are used. For the purposes of this article, a simple discounted cash flows model with a market value add-on for the Athene stake will be used. The assumptions are as follows:

Management's DE target of $5 per share (or $2.2 billion in absolute terms) will be used. However, due to the economic crisis underway, the DCF will assume the goal will be reached in 2026.

DE will decline by 20% in 2020 compared to prior year (in line with Q1'19 vs Q1'20) and by 10% in 2021. Between 2022-2026 earnings will grow to reach the $2.2 billion target.

Terminal value will be based on 2026 DE and a multiple of 15 (third quartile price-to-DE ratio between 2014 and now). Valuations of alternative asset managers have increased in the past year following conversions to C-Corporations which made them eligible for inclusion in market indices and opened path for more mutual funds to own their stock. This should be considered a permanent change and using a median multiple from the past six years would undervalue these firms.

Long-term total return of the S&P 500 index of 12% will be used as a discount rate.

Apollo's 28% stake in Athene will be added to the value derived from the DCF. The model does not capture this investment because it currently does not produce any cashflows. It should be noted that the discount applied to this position on Apollo's balance sheet will be removed. Restrictions on sale of these shares in the next 3 years are irrelevant given long-term nature of the relationship with Athene.

The final valuation range will be calculated by applying 10% and 20% discounts to the number derived in previous steps. The discounts are arbitrary and attempt to capture uncertainty over the current economic crisis and elevated risk from expansion into insurance.

The approach described above produces a valuation range of $40-$45 per share and indicates that based on the current price of $52, Apollo is overvalued by 16%-30%.

Conclusion

The alternative asset industry has enjoyed strong tailwinds in the past decade (mainly thanks to low interest rates) which are unlikely to change in the next 5 years. Apollo is one of the leaders in its field with a clear strategy and viable path to doubling both distributable earnings and AUM by 2024-2026. Thanks to the asset-light business model, it does not take much capital which means that investors can enjoy both high dividends and growth rates at the same time. This is a very attractive characteristic not seen often in other industries. In addition, Apollo funds' average IRRs in the past 10-15 years exceeded benchmarks, giving the Firm an advantage over public markets. Risks include rising interest rates, uncertainty over scale, severity and duration of the current economic downturn, increased competition and rapid expansion into insurance. The Firm's stock price recently reached an all-time high but has retreated somewhat in the past few weeks. It currently sits above the fair value range. Investors with medium- to long-term horizon (five or more years) should consider adding Apollo to their watch lists. The stock tends to be more volatile than broader market and recent news about an increasing number of coronavirus cases in certain US states could present a buying opportunity in the not too distant future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APO, BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.