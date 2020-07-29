It's been an exciting year for gold explorers as many continue to ramp up their drilling efforts to generate positive news-flow, but one of the most successful explorers this year has actually been a producer, and that company is Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF). While most producers are known for adding value at the mill, Roxgold continues to add value at the drill-bit with the exploration side of the story being the most exciting over the past year. Earlier this year, the company delivered a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment at its new Seguela Project that has outlined exceptional economics, and we've recently got confirmation that the Boussoura Project might be a mine of its own as well. Based on the company's organic growth potential and the fact that it's the owner of what is arguably one of the most exciting discoveries in Africa (Seguela), I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

Roxgold has had a busy month, announcing new drill results from its development-stage Seguela Project last week, and new drill results from its Boussoura Project on Wednesday. The new high-grade hit of 14 meters at 13.3 grams per tonne gold at Ancien (Seguela) was exceptional, but it's the new holes from the Fofora deposit at Boussoura that are even more exciting. While early stage, the deposit continues to grow and looks like there's a chance for an even larger organic growth pipeline for Roxgold than initially expected. This is excellent news for a company that was a one-mine operator just 18 months ago with minimal prospects on the horizon. Let's take a closer look at the Boussoura Project and the new drill results below:

For those unfamiliar, Roxgold announced a new discovery at its Boussoura Project in February of this year on the Hounde Greenstone Belt. The first two highlight holes were 14 meters of 10.5 grams per tonne gold at the Galgouli deposit and 10.7 meters of 18.1 grams per tonne gold at the Fofora deposit. Both deposits lie on the 25,000-hectare Boussoura tenement with the Galgouli deposit residing roughly 8 kilometers south of Fofora. These highlight holes were exceptional, especially for initial scout drilling, suggesting the potential for a third project on Roxgold's hands that it might eventually be able to develop. While this was great news, it was far too early to speculate on this with just a first pass of holes drilled into the deposit. Since then, however, we've seen a significant amount of follow-up drilling and can now get a better idea of what both Fofora and Galgouli look like; and if they measure up to the initial discovery holes. Based on the 61 meters of 2.5 grams per tonne gold in Hole 20 at Fofora, it's looking like the company is onto something here.

As we can see in the map above, the previous drilling at Fofora was concentrated in a tiny area known as 'Fofora Main' with holes 1, 16, and 19 showing exceptional grades. In Wednesday's news release, we got step-out drilling results to the west of Fofora Main, and we've seen several solid intercepts that have increased the potential strike length to up to 1 kilometer. The highlight holes released on Thursday are as follows:

BSR-20-RC-FFR-037: 61 meters at 2.5 grams per tonne gold

BSR-20-RC-FFR-032: 18 meters at 2.4 grams per tonne gold

BSR-20-RC-FFR-047: 20 meters at 4.4 grams per tonne gold

While the above holes are certainly lower grade than the first discovery holes released earlier this year, they are much thicker intercepts, and this is quite encouraging. This is because small high-grade intercepts are great, but it's ultimately the thicker intercepts of mid to low grade that will make a deposit and add tonnage. Drill hole FFR-037 (61 meters at 2.5 grams per tonne gold) is a roughly 1-kilometer step out to the west of the previous best hole FFR-016 (14.9 meters at 9.8 grams per tonne gold) which suggests that the high-grade is not contained solely to Fofora Main. Based on the fact that much of this drilling is near-surface and amenable to open-pit mining, there's a lot to like thus far in the grades we're seeing. Given that the highlight holes alone don't always tell the whole picture, I have plotted all of the drill intercepts with an 8 plus meter width at Fofora below to get a more precise look at what we're working with:

The above chart shows the width of drill intercepts at Fofora (blue bars), and the grams per tonne gold in each intercept (gold dots) plotted along the bars. I have purposely used a cut-off grade of 0.50 grams per tonne gold to see which intercepts have significant mineralization, so any bars that do not have any gold dots are those that came in below the cut-off grade. As we can see, more than 71% (25/35) of the intercepts drilled to date are above this relatively high cut-off grade, and there are quite a few outstanding holes where grades have come in at or above 2.5 grams per tonne gold. This chart above suggests that this is not just a few highlight holes surrounded by uneconomic low grade, but instead a relatively uniform deposit mixed with a few high-grade hits, and quite a few 10-25 meter low-grade hits. Based on the average of these 35 intercepts, we have a mean intercept of 18.2 meters of 1.76 grams per tonne gold, a very respectable grade for a deposit amenable to open-pit mining.

If we take another look at the same intercepts of 8 plus meter widths above, we can see the percentage of intercepts above a certain grade is also quite robust. From the 35 intercepts above an 8 plus meter width, more than 71% come in above 0.50 grams per tonne gold, and more than 46% come in above 0.70 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, we have 37% of intercepts above 1.0 grams per tonne gold, and 23% of intercepts that are above 1.5 grams per tonne gold. Generally, the minimum grade we want to see for an open-pit deposit is 0.70 grams per tonne gold, and this suggests that more than half of the thicker intercepts lie above this cut-off. It's also worth noting that this is all first-pass drilling into new zones, and drilling success tends to get much better once a company has had time to understand the structure of a deposit better. Based on the above data, Fofora is looking quite promising, and I wouldn't be surprised to see up to 275,000 ounces proven up here.

Meanwhile, the company also looks like it's onto an exciting discovery at Galgouli with quite a few high-grade intercepts traced along strike of past artisanal workings. Based on current drilling, Galgouli looks much higher-grade than Fofora and could act as a second higher-grade start pit if we were to see an operation here down the road. To date, it's too early even to put an estimate on the ounces this deposit might hold. However, the fact that we've seen continuous high-grade intercepts over 3 to 14-meter widths over a 500-meter strike length is quite encouraging.

As stated previously, it's too early to even discuss the word 'mine' in the same sentence as Boussoura as much work still needs to be done. Having said that, for a deposit that was uncovered just six months ago, this is an exciting addition to the Roxgold story. This is especially true given that we do already likely have a second mine at Seguela, where we could see production as early as summer 2022.

As for the Seguela Project, the highest-grade Ancien deposit continues to grow, as do the other targets. I continue to stand by my belief that Roxgold can prove up 1.75 million ounces of gold by Q3 2021 at Seguela from the current 1 million ounces, as I expect Ancien can grow to over 450,000 ounces. In addition, I believe that the gap between Boulder and Agouti can also add considerable ounces. However, if we don't hit this medium-term ounce target, the project already has exceptional economics. As we can see from the chart below, which compares After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex for development projects at $1,450/oz gold, Roxgold has a current ratio near 1.90, placing it right near the peer average despite being stacked up against a few of the best projects worldwide. Meanwhile, at a conservative $1,650/oz gold price, the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio improves to 2.43, while the internal rate of return jumps to 81%. These are incredible numbers, making Seguela one of the most attractive small-scale development-stage gold projects worldwide.

Assuming Seguela can deliver a Positive Feasibility Study before April 2021, construction is slated to take roughly a year, which means the project could head into production by June of 2022. This would nearly double Roxgold's current production profile from 125,000 ounces to 230,000 ounces. It would also provide significant cash-flow for the company to drill out Boussoura and other satellite targets Seguela aggressively.

While there's no guarantee that Boussoura will amount to anything long term, the first six months of exploration here are extremely encouraging. This is a significant boost to the company's already robust organic growth pipeline with Seguela, suggesting that merely looking at Roxgold as a run-of-mill 125,000-ounce producer is probably far too conservative. Based on the current valuation of just $440 million for a producer with industry-leading margins, I continue to see long-term upside here, and I see Roxgold as a Hold after the recent rally. Going forward, I would view any pullbacks to the US$1.08 level as low-risk buying opportunities.

