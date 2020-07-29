Introducing The Pale Blue Portfolio

It then uses a set of statistics to pare to 19 positions. One bond ETF rounds out the portfolio for a total of 20 holdings.

It limits the investing universe to companies that receive at least an A grade from MSCI's ESG database.

Hello, and welcome to the mission statement for the Pale Blue Portfolio. We'll start with a little background, then get into the investment strategy. I'll provide monthly updates on how it's doing for myself and those interested in following it.

Let's get this out of the way: I'm a small-timer. There's a little less than $5,000 in the portfolio, and I make regular contributions of $200 every two weeks. I also contribute extra funds when the opportunity arises. With an average salary and a kid who has expensive medical issues relative to our household income, that's the best I can do. Still, I want to set myself up for retirement (and I have 32 years to do it), so I'm plugging away now rather than waiting until I'm in a better financial position.

My workplace offers a retirement plan contribution, but I don't take it. The broker doesn't offer plans that prioritize corporate responsibility and avoid companies that primarily work in the fossil fuel, war, tobacco or gun sectors. This is a personal decision based on my values that I won't go into detail about here. There are other venues for that. Suffice to say, my values prevent me from taking the company contributions and submitting to a firm managing my money. I do the job myself.

Unfortunately, there's not much reliable data about corporate responsibility besides companies self-reporting their activities. Some may take that as reason enough not to pursue ESG investing strategies. I'd rather make mistakes in pursuit of investing in companies that try to do what's best.

Eligibility Criteria

There are thousands of companies between the NYSE and NASDAQ, which is far too many for one person to follow. The Pale Blue Portfolio addresses this problem by trimming the list to only those companies that meet specific requirements.

To begin the process of elimination, I use a Yahoo Finance screener to find companies that have received an ESG score, then I use MSCI's ESG ratings database to limit the investing universe to companies that receive an A grade or higher.

MSCI's ratings are comparative. A company doesn't need to be a beacon of responsibility to get an A grade, but it does need to be a leader in its industry. That's how companies like Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) make the list, despite air travel being a major contributor of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

Because MSCI regularly reviews companies and may give them different grades in the future, I will repeat this step once a year. Once the list is updated, I use FinViz and Seeking Alpha to make sure each company has the following:

Wall Street analyst ratings on Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch and Seeking Alpha.

On FinViz: PE, PEG and Debt-to-Equity scores.

On Seeking Alpha: EV/EBITDA score.

Companies that do not have all the data laid out above are eliminated from the list. Going through this process left me with 159 potential businesses in which I could invest.

The fundamentals required for my list aren't static and, occasionally, a company will lose a score altogether. If that happens and the company doesn't regain it within one month, it'll be dropped from the list. Since the portfolio began on May 18, two companies have been removed from the list of candidates for investment: Delta Air Lines Inc. and Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Stock Selection

I'm an impulsive person. To prevent myself from making emotional decisions, I use a scoring system.

The first step is to calculate weighted averages for the Wall Street analyst ratings at Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch and Seeking Alpha. There's likely significant overlap in analysts reporting to each of the websites. However, the three sites rarely have the same number of analyst ratings for a given stock, so their sources are not entirely the same.

Once I have those averages, I add the PE, PEG, Debt-to-Equity Ratio and EV/EBITDA scores to them and average everything out. For example, Apple Inc. (AAPL) would look like this, as of July 29:

Name Ticker YF Anlst Rtg MW Anlst Rtg SA Anlst Rtg PE PEG EV/EBITDA Debt:Equity Avg Apple Inc. AAPL 1.87 1.89 2.05 29.24 2.54 21.23 1.40 8.60

The Pale Blue Portfolio prioritizes growth at a reasonable price. To that end, lower average scores are better. There are two more factors to consider, however, before making a purchase.

Only stocks that have at least four consecutive earnings beats will be considered for purchase and only if they're less than 2x leveraged. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) performs well with this formula if only taking the average and consecutive beats into account, but its debt-to-equity ratio is 3.22. That's far too high for the current economic climate.

The Pale Blue Portfolio consists of the 19 stocks with the lowest overall averages, four consecutive earnings beats and a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 2.0. The 20th position is the iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN), which gives the portfolio some "green," a small buffer against volatility and international exposure, as the ETF focuses on bonds that promote climate and/or environmental sustainability around the world.

Stocks are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any company that rises out of the lowest 19 averages will be swapped out of the portfolio for a company that falls to the bottom 19. Ideally, all positions will be balanced at roughly 5%, though the reality will be something closer to between 2% and 7% weighting. The bond ETF will not change.

Using the above criteria, the Pale Blue Portfolio was established on May 18, 2020, with the following positions:

Stock Ticker Date of Purchased # Cost Basis Total Investment Portfolio Weight Lam Research Corp. LRCX 5/18/20 1 260.79 260.79 8.90% Cigna Corp. CI 5/18/20 1 192.04 192.04 6.56% Accenture plc ACN 5/18/20 1 185.50 185.50 6.33% Intel Corp. INTC 4/27/20 3 59.78 179.34 6.12% Ingredion Inc. INGR 5/18/20 2 80.63 161.26 5.51% Henry Schein Inc. HSIC 3/27/20 3 53.20 159.60 5.45% Parker-Hannifin Corp. PH 5/18/20 1 157.01 157.01 5.36% Johnson Controls International plc JCI 5/18/20 5 29.61 148.05 5.05% Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL 5/18/20 7 20.85 145.95 4.98% Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO 5/18/20 3 45.12 135.36 4.62% Honeywell International Inc. HON 5/18/20 1 128.95 128.95 4.40% General Mills Inc. GIS 5/18/20 2 62.82 125.64 4.29% Target Corp. TGT 5/18/20 1 122.60 122.60 4.19% Electronic Arts Inc. EA 5/18/20 1 118.30 118.30 4.04% Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX 5/18/20 1 111.00 111.00 3.79% Texas Instruments Inc. TXN 5/18/20 1 110.37 110.37 3.77% Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS 5/18/20 1 108.75 108.75 3.71% Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY 5/18/20 1 82.65 82.65 2.82% Merck & Co. Inc. MRK 5/18/20 1 81.00 81.00 2.77% iShares Global Green Bond ETF BGRN 5/11/20 4 53.76 215.04 7.34%

The total invested to start was $2,929.20. The portfolio has $4,860.57 in it as of pre-market July 29. The increase came as a result of contributions, organic growth and dividends.

I added to my positions in Cigna Corp. (CI), Intel Corp. (INTC), Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), General Mills Inc. (GIS), Target Corp. (TGT), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX), Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

The position with the highest weight in the portfolio is now Cigna Corp. and the one with the lowest weight is Texas Instruments Inc.

For reasons that I will outline in a moment, I have also swapped Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Accenture plc (ACN) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Selling Criteria

As noted at the end of the last section, one of the criteria I use for selling stocks is whether it rises above the 19 lowest averages. An early example of this is Accenture plc (ACN), which was one of the original positions in the portfolio and had a cost basis of $185.50. By June 1, it had risen to $201.60 per share, an 8.68% gain that was enough to push it out of the bottom 19. I exited the position and entered a position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) to replace it.

Remember, one of the requirements for buying is four consecutive earnings beats. To stay in the portfolio, a company has to retain that streak. I will exit a position at the first missed earnings. This may relax in the future if and when the macroeconomic conditions return to normal.

The third, and last, reason to sell is if a company is downgraded below an A rating for ESG in by MSCI. This is the least likely situation to trigger a sell in the short term as I will only review the MSCI ESG database once a year.

To sum up, I will sell if:

A company's average score rises out of the bottom 19 average scores on my list.

A company misses earnings.

A company is downgraded below an A rating for ESG by MSCI.

Potential Pitfalls

This portfolio strategy is meant to do three things: prevent emotional decision making, maintain growth positions at a reasonable price, and deliver returns from investing in ESG leaders. That said, no portfolio construction is perfect, so it's worth looking at opportunity costs and risks.

The biggest opportunity cost is that the Pale Blue Portfolio methodology is unlikely to lead to a multi-bagger. It's not looking for high-risk, high-reward situations. Companies with exceptionally high PE or EV/EBITDA scores probably won't make it into the mix, so those looking for huge gains should look elsewhere.

Though this portfolio doesn't look at market sentiment in its buying or selling criteria, it tries to take it into account via the Wall Street analyst ratings. Still, it's no good for making a quick buck by taking advantage of surges of interest in a stock.

There are several risks to consider.

The portfolio doesn't try to balance sector weight, so there's potential it could become overloaded in an area and take a big hit if something in the macro environment caused investors to pull out of a sector. There are no cruise ship companies in its universe of eligible stocks, but the consequences of the pandemic for them is an example of the kind of risk this portfolio faces. I attempt to mitigate that by diversifying to 20 positions that are roughly equal in weight.

A related issue is that this portfolio will likely never include an energy sector company. The financial and real estate sectors also have low odds for inclusion. Given that, the possibility of over-weighting in a sector is much higher.

Another risk factor is that the portfolio criteria doesn't include deeper analysis than the mathematics described above. That could leave it vulnerable to companies using accounting tricks to look as though they have better fundamentals than they do.

Though not a financial risk, relying on ESG data could lead me to invest in companies that aren't consistent with my values. This isn't a huge deal. In the event that a company I've invested money into does something so egregious and horrific that I can't stand it, I'll simply exit the position.

Conclusion

Thanks to Seeking Alpha writer Bob Wells for helping me think about portfolio management as a business that requires a plan. His 2016 Portfolio Business Plan was an inspiration for how I put this article together.

Next time, I'll review the Pale Blue Portfolio's performance to date. By design, there haven't been that many trades (mostly I strengthen positions), but there have been a few. We'll see how it has done so far and how it stacks up against the market.

Let me know your thoughts on this article and the portfolio strategy in the comments section. I've only been trading for two years, so I'm still new to the game and open to learning. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX, BBY, HSIC, JCI, EA, DGX, PH, SWKS, HON, TXN, GIS, CSCO, TGT, MRK, INTC, CI, BGRN, INGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.