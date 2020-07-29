Reasons To Estimate Your Future RMDs

Once known and combined with your other income, investors might want to take action now to reduce those RMDs. Several options will be covered.

For various reasons, it would be useful to estimate what your future Required Minimum Distributions (RMD) will be. I will cover a few.

Introduction

Source: SA image bank

I am currently converting some of my 401(k) assets into a Roth 401(k) to reduce what I think will be an RMD that will push us into a higher tax bracket once my wife starts hers in 2024 and mine in 2027. This information presented will be useful to readers in answering the following questions:

Will it push you into a higher tax bracket versus thinking it might?

Will it push you past an IRMAA limit?

Will it cause you to start losing deductions based on income?

Does it make sense to pay taxes today versus later?

Taxes

This is more of a feeling than science. Not only do you need to estimate the RMD(s), but also your other income for that year and what the tax brackets will look like. For estimating Social Security, you could use the RMD table I will present later. Investment income is a big guess for many reasons so you could just assume it stays the same unless you are still funding your accounts.

As an example, your current income is $85,000 and your RMD is $10,000, your RMD will cost you $2200 in taxes if you file Jointly.

Unless extended, the above rates will expire and revert back to those in place in 2018, with dollar amounts adjusted for inflation, another guess in how any RMD will affect your taxes. A starting point would be using the 2018 rates and adjusting the brackets by 15-25% due to eight years of inflation adjustments.

Source: IRS.gov

IRMAA

The Medicare Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA is the amount you pay above the standard Medicare premiums for Parts B & D. Go over a limit, even by a dollar, and your Medicare premiums jump for one year. There are exceptions for life events, like retirement. Starting this year, the brackets are being adjusted for inflation so your estimate again is needed. Income is based on your MADI, which is taxable income plus Muni interest and is based on a two-year lag so your 2020 MAGI will determine your 2022 premiums, set in late 2021. The brackets for 2020 were:

Source: Medicare

So if your 2018 MAGI was $174,000 or less, you would be paying the base rate for Part B, otherwise you pay the higher premiums shown. There is a similar chart for Part D.

Deductions Capped

This is not an area of expertise for me as I am not affected. I found this site with a list of most deductions that decrease with income: Article.

Estimating Your Future RMD

You can use this table to estimate your future RMD. Like almost everything else in this process, the result is only as good as your guesses. At least one variable in this table is known, though subject to change, and that is RMDs start in the year you turn 72.

For me, being 65, I would start with Year 7. If my account was worth $100,000 today and I averaged 5% ROI between now and then, my account would be worth $140,700 in 2027 when my RMD starts. Remember though, the 12/31 account values are used to determine the RMDs for the next year so interpolating between year 6 & 7 would make more sense. The value then would be about $137,350.

Source: IRS.gov

So if my account is worth $137,350, my RMD would be $5,365.23 ($137,350 divided by 25.6). My understanding is the factors do not change even though the starting age moved from 70.5 to 72.

If this is where you are and retired, estimating your future RMD probably isn't critical, but if you have 10X that value in IRA and 401(k) assets, then your RMD is a very meaningful $53,652.34. We will use this amount in the following example.

Let's assume the brackets don't change and the current rates are extended beyond 2027, with Mr. & Mrs. Taxpayer's current MAGI at $125,000. Add the RMD, and they now have a MAGI of $178,652. While this hasn't moved them into the 24% bracket (assuming only $25,000 in deductions), they are over the IRMAA limit of $174,000 that will cause their Medicare premiums to jump in two years.

Options for reducing the Tax and IRMAA hits

There are several paths this couple could use to reduce future taxes and avoid the IRMAA bump once their RMDs start. When calculating your tax savings, do not use the whole RMD reduction but only the part, if any, that would be in the higher tax bracket.

Current law will allow them to convert part of their IRA accounts to a QLAC (Qualified Long-term Annuity Contract). The current limit is $135,000. Doing so removes this from the value the RMD is based on, thus reducing the RMD by $5273. That would be just enough to avoid the IRMAA bump but with little room to spare. I have an article on this option (QLACs).

Current law also allows you, once reaching 70.5 (literally, not in the year of), to do QCDs, Qualified Charitable Distributions. There is an annual limit, currently $100,000.. To count, the money must go directly to the charity and then it doesn't show on the taxpayer's 1040. Another possible benefit of using this option is it might allow our couple to reduce their taxes by using the Standard Deduction versus Itemizing, especially if charity was a large part of Schedule A. If already using the SD, this option improves their cash flow by supporting their charities via a QCD versus writing a check. This is the cleanest and only option that can get our example couple a wide distance from IRMAA. They would need to use a QCD for at least $11,000 to avoid the 24% bracket.

The third option is converting IRAs or 401(k) assets to their Roth counterpart. They would pay taxes now versus later so they only want to convert funds they believe will save them taxes. If the goal is to stay in the 22% bracket before and after RMDs start, that sets the limits. They need to convert enough to drop their RMD by close to 11,000 (estimated MAGI-168k), thus requiring a conversion of over $280,000. The problem is if they convert more than $68,000 (current taxable income is 100k) in any year, they enter the 24% bracket. So assuming both were now 65, they could start slowly, averaging $50,000 to have some margin-for-error, over the next six years (it needs to be done before the year they turn 72). This would have them under but close to the IRMAA limit and possibly just over the 24% lower limit. If and when converting makes sense has been debated in many articles on Seeking Alpha. I found this conversion calculator you can try: Link. No calculator I found considers if IRMAA is activated, so keep that in mind if you think it could affect you.

If the old brackets and rates do become effective in 2026, our couple will be in the 25% bracket that year and without any actions taken, the 28% bracket afterwards when their RMDs start. As soon as that looks likely, our couple will need to re-examine their plan or face higher taxes. Luckily for them and us, for any year we execute the allowed option(s), we know most of the important variables. With both brackets greater than 24%, they have wider limits to use the conversion option and still save taxes.

Similar to converting and keeping the same tax consequences in mind, you can start making withdrawals from your accounts before they are required. And of course, you can use a combination of the options listed.

Our Strategy

With half our Net Worth sitting in my Pre-Tax 401(k) (Article), estimating my future RMD and its placement of us into which tax bracket is critical. Even with modest growth, the RMD could match our SS income. While that is a good "problem" to have, taking steps to reduce the tax hit are under way. This is what we know:

I start SS in July 2021. This will also boost my wife's SS check.

My wife will start RMDs in 2024.

Unless changed, we revert to 2018 tax rates/brackets in 2026.

I start RMDs in 2027.

Actions taken should avoid triggering IRMAA.

We will use the QCD option to absorb part of any RMD.

As long as these facts are accurate, our plan is to convert 401(k) and IRA funds to their respective ROTH option up to 95% of the IRMAA limit or the 24% bracket starting point, whichever is lower. Since estimating one's income exactly is impossible, the 95% is to be sure we do not violate a limit. Our target is to convert enough 401(k) assets this year without breaking the limits mentioned and continue with that plan until the rules of the game change.

Conclusion

Even though there is a lot of estimates and guesses in the process, studies show such guesses/estimates tend to balance each other out, making the final answer more accurate than any of the inputs. The more information you have the better. Doing this will give you a clue as to whether you should be converting. If you are like me, between your retirement year and RMD starting year, will most likely be your lowest marginal tax rates you will see.

Since you paid taxes early, you should attempt, as part of your decision process, to calculate what that tax payment would be worth if you waited and compare that figure to the future estimated tax payment. No one said this was easy.

If you are still funding your 401(k) and IRAs, estimating RMDs adds information for your decision whether to use regular IRAs versus Roth and Pre-Tax 401(k) contributions versus the Roth ones. Time and tax-rate differentials are other important inputs, besides controlling the size of your future RMDs.

