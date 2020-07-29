Once More Into The Breach For The Averages (Technically Speaking For 7/29)

The Federal Reserve kept rates at 0.25% today. The release contained the following assessment of the US economy (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. Following sharp declines, economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. Overall financial conditions have improved in recent months, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses. The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.

So, the Fed sees an economy that has "turned the corner" but still has a long way to go before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The bank also sees a long road to recovery, meaning a v-shaped recovery is off the table.

Malls are trying to reinvent themselves:

Developers have replaced the vacant big boxes with a mix of retail, dining, entertainment, fitness, co-working and health care options. They have also added apartments, hotels and offices to the properties — often to make better use of vacant parking lots and create built-in traffic generators — and they are beginning to create distribution and self-storage hubs at malls as more people purchase their goods online.

Retail is getting hit by two major economic trends: the continued rise of online shopping and the pandemic. These struggles are a key reason I'm lukewarm on REITs, even though they're considered safe investments.

Corporate bond yields are very low: AAA bond yields are now just below 1.5% while BB yields are below 2.5%. The best news is that the junk bond market has come in by 700 basis points. Yields spiked to just under 20% at the start of the COVID crisis. They have continued to trend lower since March and are now ~13%. While that's still very high, remember that these are for very risky credits.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

The markets were pleased with the Fed's announcement. Smaller-cap indexes moved higher; mid-caps and small-caps each rose a bit more than 3%. Micro-caps advanced 1.51%. The SPY was up a bit more than 1%. However, the bond market didn't sell off, instead fluctuating around 0%. All sectors were up. Financials -- one of the largest SPY components -- was the second-best performer. Health care, tech, and communication services were middling performers. Two defensive sectors -- utilities and consumer staples -- were the bottom two performers.

Right now, the main issue is, "Is the advance strong enough to pull the market out of its consolidation?" Let's start with the SPY's 30-day chart: Prices advanced through the mid-320s and are still in an upward trend. Now, prices need to move through the 327.23 area and then continue that advance. Mid-caps are right at resistance. Small-caps are advancing, although they're shy of the 150 area, which is the next level of resistance. Micro-caps are the weakest chart. They're the farthest from their recent high.

If you look at the internals of all four charts, they're solid technically. EMAs are rising, the MACD has given a buy signal, and it has plenty of room to run higher. The main issue now is follow-through -- which has been the problem for the entire summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.