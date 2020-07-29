Full-Cycle Investing Vs. DGI And High-Yield Investing In 2020

Introduction

I recently wrapped up a series of articles in which I shared all of the S&P 500 stocks that I purchased in 2020. In total, there were twenty stocks I purchased that were members of the S&P 500 index and I wrote an article on each of them explaining the methodology and thought process behind the purchases and also comparing the individual returns to the full S&P 500 index. At various points in the series, I frequently received questions or comments regarding dividends. In the next section, I'll explain my thoughts on dividends an the role they play in my investing approach, but the question I wondered about as I was writing the series was what my yield-on-cost was for this group of 20 stocks that I purchased using my Full-Cycle Investing approach, and how that YOC compared to a dividend growth or high-yield approach.

Since most of the time dividends aren't a factor in my investment decisions, I was curious if the Full-Cycle approach might actually produce as much, or even better, dividend income than dividend growth investing. I suspected there was a chance that the Full-Cycle approach could produce more dividends, but several of the stocks I bought didn't pay any dividends at all, and I rarely buy extremely high yielding stocks, so the research in this article was to answer a genuine question that I didn't know the answer to.

Since these 20 stocks represent all of my S&P 500 stock purchases this year, and it is a pretty good sample size, in order to compare it against a standard Dividend Growth approach, I will also compare the 'Full-Cycle 20' to the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL). And in order to compare my picks to a High Yield approach, I will compare it to SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD). So, all of the comparisons in this article will take place within the universe of the S&P 500 index (SPY), and it should offer a very good comparison between the approaches.

Basics of the Full-Cycle approach & the 'Full-Cycle 20'

If you have read a few of my recent articles you will already be familiar with my 'Full-Cycle' analysis, but I'm going to give a brief primer for the uninitiated.

First, there are actually two different approaches that fall under the 'Full-Cycle' umbrella. There are stocks whose earnings are deeply cyclical (falling more than -50% during downturns) and stocks whose earnings have moderate or low cyclicality (whose earnings fall less than -50% during downturns). I use different techniques to analyze the stocks depending on this initial factor. Out of the 20 stocks I purchased, only 3 of them were deeply cyclical stocks: Valero Energy (VLO), HollyFrontier Corp (HFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB). For these stocks, I focused on two cycles worth of historical price cyclicality to help guide my buy prices.

For the other 17 stocks, I used a standard 'Full-Cycle Analysis'. I've written about 70 articles over the past year or so using this analysis. Reading a few of those will give you some more detail as to how it works, but the basics are pretty simple. First, I assume that the P/E ratio using peak earnings and current price will revert to the long-term mean P/E ratio over the course of the next 10-years and I convert the gains or losses from that potential change to a CAGR %. Then I take the peak earnings and assume they will grow at a similar rate as they did during the last full economic cycle (usually since around 2007 or so). I take those likely accumulated earnings for 10 years and convert that to a CAGR %, too. Then I add the two CAGR percentages together, and if they are greater than 12% the stock crosses my 'buy' threshold (if the CAGR is under 4% it crosses my 'sell' threshold). I had several additional factors I included because we were in a recession, but the above explanation represents the basics of the approach.

The ultimate effect of the approach is essentially a growth-at-a-reasonable-price (or GARP) style of investment. It's actually remarkably simple. If I expect higher long-term earnings growth rates over the course of a full-cycle, then I am willing to pay higher P/E multiple for the stock. If full-cycle earnings growth is expected to be slower, then I require a lower P/E multiple before I buy the stock. I avoid stocks that don't have full-cycle data (one full cycle for less cyclical stocks, and two full cycles for deep cyclicals) and I avoid stocks that appear to have something significantly different going on this cycle than last cycle. I also avoid stocks whose businesses have shown signs of being disrupted. In all, these restrictions mean I avoid about half of the stocks in the S&P 500 right out of the gate, and the rest mostly depend on me being able to buy the stocks at a good price.

The Role of Dividends

For the full-cycle approach, dividends are mostly irrelevant, but there are two situations where I pay attention to them. The first is for no-growth or very slow-growth stocks with regard to earnings. If earnings growth is very slow or non-existent and the reason is simply that the addressable market for the company's products and services has been maxed-out and not that they are being seriously disrupted, then I want to make sure that I am collecting an adequate dividend from the stock. For a no-growth stock that generally means I want about an 8% yield-on-cost when I buy a stock like this. If you can collect that sort of yield, it will take about 9 years for the investment to return an amount equal to that you put into it. (So, about 9 years to turn a $100 investment into $200.) This is a case in which a do pay attention to dividends.

The Full-Cycle 20 doesn't contain any no-growth stocks. The closest to it is Genuine Parts Company (GPC). GPC has a full-cycle earnings growth rate of +4.62%. But we do see a corresponding yield-on-cost for GPC that is relatively high, at 6.12%, that reflects this slow growth. And this brings me to my next potential reason for paying attention to the dividend yield and that is the relationship of the dividend to the company's overall capital allocation.

If GPC had experienced +4.62% earnings growth over the course of the last cycle and I discovered that they were spending most of their excess earnings buying back stock instead of paying a dividend, then I would probably have avoided the stock because that doesn't seem like rational capital allocation to me and wouldn't have been shareholder-friendly. I don't care whether a business is growing fast or slow, but if they are growing earnings slowly, I want a bigger dividend yield because I want to reallocate those earnings myself. I don't usually want management reallocating or buying back the stock of their slow-growing business. Other than those two situations (which are essentially the same principle) I don't care about dividends. Dividends ultimately come from earnings and cash flows, and those are what I care about because earnings are what drives the value of the business and the stock price long-term.

But, I have wondered if the Full-Cycle approach could 'accidentally' produce adequate dividends for an investor who likes DGI investing, or who simply likes to have some dependable passive income rolling in each month from their investments. Since I don't care much about dividends, I had never checked...until now, and that is what this article is about.

Thoughts on DGI and Income Investing

I have been contributing to Seeking Alpha for nearly five years now, and for the majority of that time Dividend Growth Investing and Income investors, in general, have been the dominant audience. It used to be fairly difficult to get articles published and read on this site that weren't fundamentally-based income-focused articles. For many years I've tried to figure out the strong appeal of DGI.

After giving much thought, I think there are three primary ideas at play that make DGI appealing. The first is that dividends offer a sort of proof. The business pays out real money to shareholders and the shareholders have to do nothing except hold the stock. There is a tangible quality of actual paid dividends. And in theory, as part-owner of a business, dividends are really the only way a shareholder can earn money from their business without selling the stock (or offering to sell the stock if certain conditions are met). So, over the long-term holding of stock, if one wishes to retire and live off the investment, they need to either receive a dividend or sell the stock (or offer to sell the stock if certain conditions are met).

The second appealing idea with DGI is the actual growth of the dividends. The appeal behind this is that if there is inflation someday, the companies will be able to grow their dividends at a rate faster than inflation so retirees will be able to have their retirement income match or exceed inflation over time. This is appealing compared to most fixed-income investments that do not have this feature.

And the third appealing idea, which I think is often understated and overlooked, is that there is a certain amount of laziness and passiveness that makes DGI appealing. Many of these stocks are viewed as very long-term buy-and-hold stocks. The idea is that a few tweaks a year to your portfolio is all you really need to do and most of the time you just sit back in retirement and collect your dividends. Some of this is actually quite practical. As people get older they there are degenerative diseases that can affect the mind and cause one to be less sharp. Also, passing away before one's spouse, if their spouse is not a keen stock picker or investor, could create problems if a portfolio required steady maintenance and investment acumen to maintain and protect returns. Having a low-maintenance portfolio that could conceivably run on its own, spitting out dividends over a full decade or more without any changes has some serious practical appeal.

But I think this laziness factor can unfortunately carry-over to the actual stock selection and portfolio management process. This certainly doesn't apply to all income and DG investors, but very often I see dividend growth and yield being used as short-cuts for investing decisions. And sometimes those decisions can be very costly. Ultimately dividends come from earnings, and so if earnings can't support dividends then that can be a problem. And while long-term historical dividend streaks are proof a business has been sound historically, it doesn't mean they can't face disruption in the future. And probably the most frequent problem with DG investors I've noticed over the years is that sometimes there is a tendency to focus only on dividends and dividend growth, ignoring price, which they often think is beneficial. However, the low yields that they often accept are not enough to pay them back on their investment, even with dividend growth, for decades sometimes. And, if one's yield-on-cost starts at a low base, it can be very difficult to forecast the future of a business 20 or 30 years into the future while only having your investment slowly trickle back to you in the form of a measly low-single-digit dividend.

The benefit of ignoring price, of course, is that one is likely to avoid too much turnover in their portfolio and to trade too much on emotions and price movements in the stock if they focus on the less volatile dividend stream, and this is a good thing. DGI does avoid the most common investor mistake, which is high turnover based on emotion and momentum. But in my opinion, DG investors still often take some dangerous shortcuts that can be costly to investors. DGI can fail to account for earnings and stock price cyclicality, it can fail to account for companies borrowing to pay dividends and other poor capital allocation decisions, it can sometimes be price insensitive, and it can sometimes place too much emphasis on historical dividend performance and miss potential disruptions to the business.

High Yield Investing, on the other hand, almost always makes the same mistake, and that is not properly assessing the risk compared to the reward. It takes a decade for a 10% yield to pay for itself and that's a long time for things to go wrong in a high-risk stock. It takes a lot of skill and luck to find equity investments where investors can consistently make money chasing high-yield. Most businesses and stock investments will fail to produce good returns for investors over the long-term. I think one would need pretty high turnover in order to make high-yield stock investing work well and also need to be great at assessing these businesses. It's a pretty hard game for retail investors to play. I'm mostly including this index in the series in order to show the risk involved. Personally, I'm not fond of receiving a 10% or 15% dividend yield and have the value of the stock drop -50% within 24 months, and that's essentially what I see happening with a lot of high yield stocks.

Let's Compare

Below I have included a table with the Full-Cycle 20, their yield-on-cost, and the YOC of, SPY, NOBL, and SPYD if purchased on the same dates. As I noted before, I've written full articles on each of these stocks this year, and members of Cyclical Investor's Club back in March had access to real-time purchase data as it was taking place.

Name/Ticker Yield on Cost SPY YOC NOBL YOC SPYD YOC Date of Purchase Bank of NY Mellon (BK) 3.03% 1.90% 2.13% 5.11% 2/28/20 Comcast (CMCSA) 2.08% 1.90% 2.13% 5.11% 2/28/20 Blackrock (BK) 3.23% 2.05% 2.24% 5.84% 3/9/20 DollarTree (DLTR) 0.00% 2.09% 2.31% 6.25% 3/13/20 Valero (VLO) 7.37% 2.09% 2.31% 6.25% 3/13/20 Tractor Supply (TSCO) 2.08% 2.34% 2.57% 7.27% 3/16/20 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 4.49% 2.34% 2.57% 7.27% 3/16/20 AMETEK (AME) 0.96% 2.34% 2.57% 7.27% 3/16/20 Microchip Technologies (MCHP) 2.63% 2.34% 2.57% 7.27% 3/16/20 Hologic (HOLX) 0.00% 2.34% 2.54% 7.43% 3/18/20 Ross Stores (ROST) 1.75% 2.34% 2.54% 7.43% 3/18/20 SYSCO (SYY) 5.19% 2.34% 2.54% 7.43% 3/18/20 Align Technologies (ALGN) 0.00% 2.34% 2.58% 7.39% 3/19/20 FLIR Systems (FLIR) 2.66% 2.53% 2.74% 8.07% 3/20/20 Auto Zone (AZO) 0.00% 2.53% 2.74% 8.07% 3/20/20 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 6.12% 2.60% 2.90% 8.58% 3/23/20 PNC Financial (PNC) 5.46% 2.60% 2.90% 8.58% 3/23/20 Stryker (SYK) 1.69% 2.60% 2.90% 8.58% 3/23/20 HollyFrontier (HFC) 5.61% 2.29% 2.71% 7.26% 3/27/20 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 5.53% 2.06% 2.54% 7.15% 5/13/20 Average 2.99% 2.30% 2.55% 7.18%

This table answers my primary question about the Full-Cycle approach, and that question was whether or not it would have produced a significant yield-on-cost compared to the market and compared to a basic DGI approach as represented by NOBL. Despite having four stocks with a 0% yield, the average YOC of 2.99% was still significantly higher than NOBL's average yield of 2.55% if the purchases were made on the same date. (Both NOBL and the Full-Cycle 20 were higher than SPY's average yield of 2.30%.)

Relative yield-on-cost is one thing, but I think one of the reasons many investors are seeking higher-yielding stocks is that they don't have enough money saved for retirement. If typically a 4% portfolio yield would be sufficient to maintain one's income in retirement without selling stocks and reducing the principal of the portfolio, I think many retirees are finding they need more than that. The money invested in the Full-Cycle 20 this year would have provided about 3% worth of portfolio income, so it would have fallen short of what we'll call the 4% ideal goal and perhaps the 7% that many retirees really need to maintain both their lifestyle and principal.

The temptation for those investors is to try to make up the gap from the 2% to 3% the market is yielding and the 7% they need by seeking out higher-yielding stocks. In this case, SPYD, which focuses on high dividends looks like a pretty good choice. It yielded an average of just over 7% if purchased on the same dates at the Full-Cycle 20. On the surface, it seems like a no-brainer. In order to be included in the S&P 500 these are (or at least have been) pretty good or excellent businesses, and buying a basket of them with a high yield that meets one's 7% goal seems easy enough. The real problem here is that the reason these stocks have such high yields is that they don't have a lot of growth prospects and many of them will likely cut their dividends over the course of the next decade. This means there is both danger to the average yield itself and there is danger to the price of the stock portfolio as well. Unfortunately, by the time many dividend investors realize the danger to the dividends, the price has already significantly dropped. So if they sell the stock after the dividends are cut, they take a big loss in principal. That means the long-term price performance of SPYD and high yield investing similar to it, even when purchased during a downturn as these were, probably isn't going to be very good. And when not purchased during a downturn, they can be really bad.

Just as an example, regular SPY compared to high-yield even using total returns show SPYD down over -20% while SPY is up 8% over the past year. Now let's back up and look at 3 years.

Even including dividends, the 3-year returns SPYD is still underwater, and if theoretically, an investor used those dividends to pay their living expenses (which was the assumed purpose of seeking the higher yield) the returns would be worse over the past three years.

20% of one's principal would be gone in just three years if the dividends were used for living expenses, and if we have a double-dip recession it will be worse. So, sure, an investor can reach for yield for yield's sake, but they pay a huge price for it.

I bring all of this up because I think Full-Cycle Investing is a good way to mix value, growth, and income to produce very good retirement income, but investors do have to do some extra work when it comes to trading slightly more frequently, being more price-sensitive, and being willing to give up some dividend income in exchange for greater stock price appreciation.

Here are the average returns of Full-Cycle 20 compared to the chosen benchmarks if they were all purchased on the same dates through 7/26/20 when I started writing this article:

Full-Cycle SPY NOBL SPYD Average Return +53.21% +30.47% +22.82% +17.70%

The Full-Cycle 20 has returned over 50%, doubling NOBL and roughly tripling the return of the higher-yielding SPYD. Often dividend investors will say they don't care about the stock price and only care about the dividend, in the case of NOBL the Full-Cycle approach has been superior so far in both stock price appreciation and with regard to dividend yield so there hasn't been much contest there. With regard to SPYD, even when buying at a discount throughout the March sell-off, the total return has only been 17%. And in order to squeeze that out of the high-yield approach, a person would have had to have moved a significant portion of their portfolio to cash sometime in late February as I did in order to invest at lower prices. It's unlikely too many high-yield investors did that if they had been focusing mostly on passive income and were insensitive to price. So I think the 17% return is probably much better than most high-yield investors experienced this year. I would much rather have bought the Full-Cycle 20 stocks rather than any of these alternatives, even if I was retired and had a proclivity for dividends.

I think the only other argument a DG investor could make here is regarding the dividend growth part of DGI and whether the dividend growth of the Full-Cycle 20 would be comparable to the dividend growth of stocks where specific focus was placed on rising dividends over the long-term. And I think this is worth exploring.

My view is that ultimately rising dividends come from rising earnings, so as long as a company is paying out a certain ratio of their earnings currently in the form of a dividend, it is reasonable to expect that if earnings were to rise at a certain rate we could expect the dividend to rise, at the very least, at a similar rate. So, if earnings have been rising at 8% per year over the course of the last cycle, then we could estimate dividends will probably rise that much as well if earnings continue to rise at the same rate over the course of the next cycle.

I don't typically calculate earnings growth rates for deeply cyclical stocks (because earnings are by definition highly cyclical), but for the 17 Full-Cycle stocks that aren't deeply cyclical the average earnings growth rate over the past cycle has been +10.09%. I don't know how that stacks up to most investors' dividend growth, but if we use the average income growth of Mike Nadel's "Dividend Growth 50" over the past 5.5 years, in his last update he shared the income growth of these 50 passively invested dividend growth stocks, and they averaged about +8.02% income growth. And is assuming previous dividends where reinvested, so it's a little more generous than pure dividend growth. (Mike's series is the best example I've found of a high-quality passive DGI portfolio.)

Since my full-cycle earnings growth calculations are very, very conservative compared to most, I think +10% growth is enough to cover almost any inflation scenario, and at least comparable to the sort of dividend growth a standard DGI portfolio will produce (even if 20% of the Full-Cycle stocks don't pay dividends). So, I feel like it's fair to estimate the dividend growth rate, along with the yield-on-cost, of the Full-Cycle 20 is as adequate for a retiree who tilts toward wanting a substantial portion of their retirement income to come in the form of passive and growing dividends.

What about turnover?

There is always a balance that needs to found between passive investing and work. On one hand, it is nice to be able to invest and make money without working particularly hard. If one has to sit in front of a computer, do research, and follow markets during every waking hour, there is a point of diminishing returns if the goal of investing is to free one's time up to do the things they want in life. On the other hand, if doing a little more work can significantly increase one's returns, it might be worth doing a little more work. I try to find a balance between the two extremes of completely passive indexing and 'eyes-glued-to-the-markets-all-day'. During big drawdowns as we had in March, and in Q4 of 2018, I was very busy looking for stocks to buy and actively following news and events, etc. that may affect my investments. The rest of the times that aren't like that I do research more casually and average about one transaction per month...sometimes less. From November of 2019 until the last week of February I only had one stock purchase. For basically four months I did nothing transaction wise. Then, in the month of March, I bought over 30+ stocks. Since then I've averaged about one or two individual stocks per month. Unless the market was crashing, I would have no problem stepping away from my portfolio for a month or more at a time if I wanted to.

I put in as much work as I need to in order to get good results, but I don't usually have to follow the market particularly closely most of the time. Most of my holding periods are measured in years, and not days, weeks, or months. So, it is certainly more work than fully passive investing, and it's a little more work than DGI investing that only focuses on dividend yield and historical dividend growth, but the payoff of that extra work and patience (understanding cyclicality, full-cycle returns from the business, market sentiment patterns, and potential for business disruption) is worth it because of the better returns.

Harvesting Shares vs. Collecting Dividends

My comment about Full-Cycle Investing being more work than DGI probably is most easily visible when it comes to harvesting shares. While I've noticed some laziness over the years on the part of DG investors' focus on dividends, the best DG investors do plenty of in-depth work regarding the businesses they are investing in and also have an eye to future growth prospects and not just the past. And the very best DG investors are also price and value sensitive, just as Full-Cycle Investing is. Because of this, there are fewer stark differences between DGI and FCI investing when we take the very best DGI investors (there are several I admire on Seeking Alpha).

As with everything, there is a trade-off between approaches. Assuming DG investing requires dividends that are currently being paid, DG investing naturally limits the investable stock universe that is available. Full-Cycle investing does this, too, in a different way, because most stocks that IPO's after about 2006 are excluded because they haven't yet experienced "Full-Cycle". But with FCI there are non-dividend paying stocks like Align Technologies, Hologic, AutoZone, and Dollar Tree, from the Full-Cycle 20 that don't pay dividends but that do meet the Full-Cycle requirements. And often these stocks can be very lucrative investments.

Here are the returns of those four compared to SPY and NOBL from the purchase dates.

The returns of all of the non-dividend paying stocks have been better than the market and better than NOBL if purchased on the same date. However, since I am not focused on dividends, and instead focused on the valuation of the stock relative to the expected business returns, I can't just sit back and wait for dividends to roll in over the next 20 years. Instead, I have to be willing to sell the stocks if the market offers me a good price.

In order to be able to judge whether the market is offering a good price, you have to be able to value the stocks. In the case of Hologic and Align Technologies, they are now overvalued enough to sell and I have a 10% trailing stop on both of these stocks now. Essentially, I have locked in at least 100% gains on these purchases, but the gain may be more than that if the prices continue to rise without a 10% drop. These are cases where we have to sell the stock in order to receive cash from our gains because there aren't any dividends. But in order to collect a 100% gain worth of dividends it would take over 25 years at the NOBL average yield-on-cost of 2.55% (and that's if the dividends are reinvested and compounded, which won't happen if one is using the dividends for expenses in retirement). If the dividends grew at 10% per year on average, the number of years to equal these returns would be lower, but still measured in decades.

Very importantly, there is significant risk in waiting decades to earning your money back on an investment, especially in the disruptive world we live in today. So one has to ask themselves if it is worth the extra work to learn when a stock is overvalued enough to sell. If a person can do that, then they have the ability to capture a few of these stocks that have solid earnings histories when they are cheap and sell them if they become expensive, often for very big gains that are worth decades of dividends. That extra work is a reasonable trade-off for me when it comes to harvesting shares versus waiting for dividends, and there isn't a trade-off when it comes to portfolio yield (on average) as I have shown.

Conclusion

I had expected that the Full-Cycle 20 would compare reasonably well when it came to yield-on-cost compared to SPY and NOBL, but I was a bit surprised that the yield-on-cost of the Full-Cycle 20 was significantly better than the average dividend aristocrat in the S&P 500. It was also interesting to see that the long-term performance of an S&P 500 high-yield approach was entirely offset by price declines of the portfolio. This ought to offer some evidence that there is no free lunch in this market when it comes to yield, but investors who can balance earnings growth with a reasonable price can achieve above-average yields on their portfolio and significantly higher price appreciation. The cost a Full-Cycle investor pays is in patience for waiting for good prices, and a willingness to sell overvalued stocks to harvest profits from capital gains as well as dividends. I think it's worth the cost.

If one takes a look at the components of the Full-Cycle 20, they will not find any traditional 'mega-tech' names, they will not find much in the way of staple stocks like Costco (COST) or Walmart (WMT), they will not find COVID drug company plays, and they will not find crazy-high PE tech stocks or unprofitable IPOs. There aren't really any news-driven stocks here. There were a few stocks I avoided because of COVID, but not a single one did I buy because of it. I think in future articles I may explore these issues.

