Reverse stock split is coming, but I do not think that it will put pressure on the stock price unless fundamentals deteriorate.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has recently reported its second-quarter results, providing investors with a chance to look at how the company performed during the acute phase of coronavirus crisis. Turquoise Hill has recently increased its gold production guidance from 120,000 - 150,000 ounces to 155,000 - 180,000 ounces and provided an update on the Oyu Tolgoi feasibility study. Without further ado, let's look at the key points of the second quarter report:

Turquoise Hill reported revenues of $278 million and EPS of $0.04 per share, beating analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. The company generated $35 million of operating cash flow. As Turquoise Hill continues to spend heavily on underground development, its cash position decreased from $1.63 billion in the first quarter to $1.5 billion in the second quarter. As the company stated before, it has enough liquidity to finance its operations and underground development until early 2022. Turquoise Hill expects to produce 170,000 - 200,000 tons of copper and 450,000 - 500,000 ounces of gold in 2021. The key driver for the rapid increase in gold production is the transition to higher grade ore. At $1,900 gold, the company is set to generate an additional $584 million of revenue from production that exceeds 2020 levels. Increased gold production will provide material support for the company's financial flexibility (your author believes that the medium-term outlook for gold is bright). According to the report, Turquoise Hill prepares to restart discussions about the implementation of the current investment agreement. Earlier, Mongolia stated that it wanted to "explore and resolve options to have a product sharing agreement or swap Mongolia's equity holding of 34% for a special royalty". This matter is one of the key uncertainties regarding the future of Oyu Tolgoi. Turquoise Hill commented: "Representatives of Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto (RIO) are preparing to re-engage in discussions with the newly appointed Cabinet members of the Government of Mongolia to work together and resolve the issues raised in the Resolution". Judging by prior experience (the original Mongolian Parliamentary Working Group was appointed back in March 2018), these discussions may take many months. The recent meeting of shareholders approved a reverse stock split "no smaller than one post-consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation shares and no larger than one post-consolidation share for every thirty pre-consolidation shares". This reverse stock split may be implemented at any time prior to July 24, 2021. Many investors do not like reverse stock splits since a company's stock often finds itself under pressure right after the reverse stock split is implemented. However, this happens in companies that have financial problems - the stock suddenly becomes "shortable" for a larger number of market players due to higher nominal stock price, and the short float quickly increases, driving the stock down. While Turquoise Hill will have to find additional financing to continue the development of the underground mine, it has no near-term liquidity risks, so the stock's behavior after the split will likely be driven by fundamentals rather than the stock split itself.

I maintain my opinion that Turquoise Hill shares have good chances to get above $1.00. The company shows decent operating results despite coronavirus-related challenges while its liquidity situation has improved thanks to Mongolia's decision to build a power plant on its own, gold price upside and recent copper price recovery. In the medium term, I'm bullish on both copper and gold, so Turquoise Hill looks interesting to me. There are still many challenges that must be sorted out, but without those challenges, the share price would not have settled below $1.00. The main risk for Turquoise Hill and other resource companies is the challenging situation on the coronavirus front which may put pressure on the speed of economic recovery, pushing commodity prices down.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.