Our analysis concludes MEI Pharma Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MEIP) recent sell-off is materially overdone. MEIP's sell-off is (most likely) due to a recent unexpected announcement of the discontinuation of MEIP's most clinically advanced oncology program (Pracinostat) in development by MEIP's licensee. However, MEIP had licensed worldwide commercial rights to Pracinostat years ago to Helsinn Healthcare ("Helsinn") SA (a Swiss company). MEIP was only entitled to potential milestone payments and Pracinostat royalties on worldwide sales beginning in the mid-teens. At $2.95/share, MEIP's market capitalization is $321MM. With ~$194MM cash and $0 debt, MEIP's enterprise valuation is $127MM (below, we provide exact calculations). Of the three remaining MEIP oncology programs in development, third party pharmaceutical experts (aka Kyowa Kirin) entered into an agreement with MEIP that suggests enormous confidence that one of the three, MEIP's ME-401, will be approved by the FDA (as soon as 2H2021). The FDA has already agreed to fast-track ME-401's BLA as a third-line Follicular Lymphoma therapy. Assuming MEI-401 is approved by the FDA, as this third-party expert's $100MM upfront investment suggests, our analysis concludes peak annual revenues will be, at the very least, $200MM/year just in the United States and more likely in excess of $1 Billion globally. With Pracinostat shelved, and outside of ME-401, MEIP has 2 other oncology programs in development.

The following table summarizes MEIP's rights to its 4 oncology programs in development:

Our simple point is, our analysis concludes the loss of Pracinostat, while certainly not a positive development, is not devastating to MEIP's near-term prospects. MEIP's overwhelming near-term success or failure comes from ME-401's FDA approval anticipated in 2H 2021 and commercial launch in the United States shortly thereafter.

By way of background, MEIP Pharma, Inc., founded in the year 2000, is a 40-employee pre-commercial oncology company located in San Diego, CA. MEIP had, again had, 4 oncology programs in development. Its furthest program in development, Pracinostat which was licensed to Helsinn, was in a Phase 3 trial, but MEIP and Helsinn just announced Pracinostat would be shelved, leaving 3 remaining MEIP oncology-related programs in development. We will primarily focus on MEIP's ME-401. MEIP has one class of common stock with ~106MM shares currently outstanding and ~27MM shares convertible to common at a weighted average exercise price of $2.65 per share. The point about the convertibles being at $2.95 per share dilution is not material (fully diluted shares total 108,793,922 at $2.95). Therefore, MEIP's market cap is $321MM at $2.95/share. MEIP had $94MM cash at 3/31/2020 and secured a $100MM upfront payment in April 2020. Hence, since MEIP has $0 debt, MEIP's enterprise valuation is roughly $127MM before Q2 2020 operating losses (anticipated at about $12MM). The following is a simple overview of MEIP's capital structure:

MEIP does show revenues on its P&Ls related to prior licensing agreements. As noted in FY2018, Kyowa had purchased the rights to ME-401 in Japan for $10MM. MEIP had also licensed worldwide rights (including the US) of Pracinostat to Helsinn for an upfront payment of $20MM plus contingent payments plus royalties. Essentially, it is our understanding MEIP recognized these upfront payments over time, which is why MEIP shows license revenues on their income statements (they are not product revenues). As noted, per a July 2, 2020, press release, Helsinn and MEIP are essentially scrapping Pracinostat development. Simply put, while it is unfortunate Pracinostat is being shelved, MEIP sold ownership and was only entitled to potential milestones and royalties. MEIP still owns a 50% share of ME-401 in the United States and is entitled to milestone payments and royalties on worldwide sales (including Japan where Kyowa has ME-401 in a Phase I study).

With Pracinostat shelved, MEIP's ME-401 is now MEIP's flagship oncology program and could be approved as early as 2H2021. Of the two remaining MEIP oncology programs, one program called Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor with potent CDK9 activity, is in a Phase 1 study. For purposes of this article and related MEIP analysis, we will completely exclude any contribution from these remaining two oncology programs and exclusively focus on MEI-401 for MEIP valuation purposes.

MEI-401 is an oral, once-daily, investigational drug-candidate, selective for phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), in clinical development for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. As noted, ME-401 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 2 TIDAL clinical trial evaluating patients with relapsed or refractory Follicular Lymphoma. MEIP's plan is to file for accelerated approval with Phase 2 data. The FDA has indicated it will accept such an accelerated application (Source: MEIP March 31, 2020 press release).

In April 2020, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. ("Kyowa") agreed to pay MEIP $100MM upfront PLUS up to $582.5MM (or ~$5.00/share) in contingent payments based on certain development, commercial, and regulatory milestones PLUS a tiered royalty on ex-US ME-401 sales starting in the "teens" in exchange for 100% commercial rights to ME-401 outside of the US and a 50/50 share on ME-401's US business (Source: MEIP April 14, 2020 press release). It is, of course, our experience that total "contingent" milestone payments are usually unattainable and hence unrealistic, yet in MEIP's case, total potential milestone-related payments are in excess of $5.00/share. MEIP trades for $2.95 at the time this article was written. Since we do not know the exact detail of these milestones, it is impossible to value. However, while $582.5MM might be unrealistic, it is very possible $100 to $200MM is realistic and perhaps even eventually likely. It should be noted that, in 2018, Kyowa purchased the rights to ME-401 just in Japan (and recently initiated a Phase I trial in Japan). Kyowa is essentially starting ME-401 from scratch in the rest of the world.

It is important to note Kyowa is a profitable, 5,000-employee global pharmaceutical company based in Japan. A cursory review of Kyowa on Yahoo Finance notes a market capitalization of $13 Billion. The terms of the MEIP/Kyowa agreement are summarized as follows:

Because the FDA's agreement to fast-track ME-401's BLA submission and the April 2020 Kyowa agreement are so material to ME-401 and hence MEIP's value proposition and valuation, below are extracts from FY2020 MEIP press releases announcing both (so readers/investors do not have to confirm for themselves):

Source: FDA Agreement to Fast-Track (press release dated March 31, 2020)

Source: Kyowa Agreement (press release dated April 14, 2020)

At a minimum, it appears reasonable to conclude that, since Kyowa is literally starting ME-401 from scratch in the rest of the world except for in Japan where they had already purchased ME-401 rights there, Kyowa would pay roughly $100MM for the remaining 50% share of ME-401 in the US. This is, very roughly, more or less the equivalent of MEIP's enterprise value, while MEIP would still be entitled to multi-hundred million dollar milestones and royalties from non-US sales. This metric alone suggests MEIP is undervalued with an enterprise valuation of only $127MM. This is a very important data point for valuation purposes. Here, we have a third party investment that suggests, not to the exact dollar but directionally, MEIP's interest in ME-401 in the US equals MEIP's enterprise value, meaning investors are getting the potential multi-hundred million dollar milestones PLUS non-US ME-401 royalties PLUS the other 2 oncology programs in development for perhaps $30MM. By itself, this more or less affirms MEIP sell-off is materially overdone. Incidentally, it is likely these are the realizations investors came to when MEIP's share price was beginning to surge before the unfortunate Pracinostat news. Even assuming only $80MM of the $100MM upfront payment was for ME-401's US business, a simple yet realistic valuation could look as follows (using G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) recent deal with EQRx as a reasonable comparable):

A second way to assess if MEIP's valuation is understated would be to compare MEIP's valuation to a similar company that also has a product targeting the same indication as ME-401. Our analysis concludes that MEIP's nearest like comparable of a 3rd line Follicular Lymphoma therapy is Epizyme Inc. (EPZM). EPZM's Tazemetostat just received FDA approval in June 2020 as a 3rd line Follicular Lymphoma therapy exactly as anticipated for ME-401 in 2H2021, yet EPZM's enterprise valuation is $1.1 Billion and MEIP's enterprise valuation is $127MM. Our analysis concludes EPZM has no near-term pipeline up for FDA approval for at least the next 3 years except perhaps Tazemetostat as a second line Follicular Lymphoma therapy (by the end of year 3). Simply put, MEIP and EPZM will treat (or better said compete for) the same cancer patients at more or less consistent pricing for the next 3 years or so, yet EPZM's valuation is 5 to 10 fold times higher (depending on whether or not one uses market cap or enterprise valuation for comparison). Obviously, Epizyme has an 18-month head start as well. As near as we can tell, EPZM has not identified a plan to commercialize Tazemetostat globally (though to be clear, we did not do an in-depth review of EPZM for this article). Our analysis concludes both EPZM's and MEIP's near-term (3 year) prospects are both more or less contingent on a third line Follicular Lymphoma indication. It is obviously not a perfect apples to apples comparison, but our analysis concludes they are in the same ballpark for at least the next 3 years. Acknowledging MEIP now only has a 50% interest in ME-401, it still appears ME-401 should have a higher valuation using Epizyme as a comparable. MEIP has other plans for ME-401, and now, they have a "deep pocket" partner to share the costs. ME-401 is being developed for a host of other "B-cell" type cancers that would target up to 60,000 patients/year in the United States (from at best 10,000 as a 3rd line Follicular Lymphoma therapy). Our analysis concludes it is just as likely ME-401 is expanded to other indications as Epizyme's Tazemetostat.

Again, and only for the sake of clarity, our analysis does not suggest ME-401 and Tazemetostat should be equals. However, since they are both targeting the same patients in the same indication for the next 3 years and will both likely be expanded in the future, we are only pointing out a $1 Billion+ enterprise valuation for Epizyme versus a $130MM enterprise valuation for MEIP does not appear reasonable.

It should be noted EPZM's Tazemetostat was also approved by the FDA in January 2020 to treat Epithelioid Sarcoma ("ES"). Our analysis concludes there are less than 200 (yes 200) people in the United States who suffer from ES. EPZM's CEO said it is an ultra-rare cancer. Our analysis concludes peak potential revenue from this indication is less than $20MM/year. Hence, for purposes, of this analysis, we will completely ignore this indication when comparing EPZM to MEIP. Read our May 27, 2020, EPZM review here.

A direct comparison of MEIP/ME-401 versus EPZM/Tazemetostat is as follows:

Hence, we have 2 analysis that suggest the sell-off in MEIP, resulting in MEIP's enterprise valuation equaling $127MM at $2.95 per share, appears overdone.

MEIP Valuations at Various Share Prices

As we do for most of the companies we analyze, the following is a summary of MEIP-related valuations at various prices per share, so investors can assess the increases/decreases by share price:

Perhaps another important takeaway is that, at $2.50 per share, MEIP's enterprise valuation is only $71MM. Hence, our net analysis also concludes that the risk of further share price declines is low (or that investors should be aware that MEIP trades at such low valuations). It is likely most traditional stock screeners do not consider Kyowa's upfront payment of $100MM in their enterprise valuation calculations (because MEIP has yet to file their Q2 2020 Form 10Q).

ME-401 Opportunity in Follicular Lymphoma Assuming Approved

There are between 5,000 and 10,000 patients in the United States per year that could be indicated for a 3rd line Follicular Lymphoma therapy. Epizyme's Tazemetostat is priced at $14,000 per prescription. We are assuming a prescription is for one 28-day supply. Assuming 13 (thirteen) 28-day periods in a year, that comes to a gross list price of $182,000/year before PAPs (estimated at most 10% for indigent patients) and before 15-20% traditional gross to net adjustments. It appears safe to assume EPZM will net roughly $120,000/year/patient. If MEIP is able to secure consistent pricing, the revenue calculations become simply an assumption around potential patient shares as follows:

Again, the author notes a ME-401 versus Tazemetostat comparison is not "apples to apples", but to remind investors both products target the same patient population for at least the next 2-3 years, while expansions in indications are developed. Also, Tazemetostat is approved, and ME-401 is 12-18 months from approval (if approved).

MEIP Historical Financial Statements

The following is a simple overview of MEIP's income statements the last 7 quarters to demonstrate MEIP does not appear to be a reckless spender. More important, with $194MM cash on hand, it appears MEIP has ample liquidity to fund operations until 2H 2021 when the FDA will likely make a decision on ME-401. During this time, MEIP will continue to develop Voruciclib and ME-433 (and hence hopefully create other value). MEIP's recent 7 quarter P&L looks like:

As investors will note, there appears variability quarter to quarter around "Other (NET)." Other is primarily made up to the net changes in a warrant (not warranty) liability related to the pricing of legacy warrants. This is not in the least material to MEIP's financial statements as these are non-cash charges. Investors would note we included the warrants as dilutive.

MEIP Risks & Uncertainties

Investors should be certain they understand ME-401 has not been approved by the FDA. Until the FDA approves, investors should be aware that ME-401 may never be approved.

MEIP is only a 40-employee company. This appears small compared to the potential value being created but likely due to MEIP's apparent strategy to be a licensor (Pracinostat and ME-401) and a licensee (Voruciclib). MEIP's current CEO was appointed in April 2020. Like any biotechnology company, MEIP is subject to changes in regulatory compliance and reimbursement economics (again, like any life science-type company).

Conclusion

Because we have 2 third party data points that suggest the recent sell-off in MEIP is overdone, we recommend investors keep a close eye on MEIP. At the same time, our analysis concludes a number of oncology issues have declined in value the last 4-5 weeks or so (including Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), GTHX) while vaccine stocks appear all the rage. While our analysis concludes the MEIP sell-off is overdone, we do not see any near-term catalysts to drive MEIP higher (outside of those who concur with our analysis MEIP is undervalued). Hence, investors should not anticipate a quick turnaround nor recovery. It appears losses should be limited from here. Longer term, assuming ME-401 is approved in 2H2021, our analysis concludes there is material upside potential. We would strongly encourage to add MEIP should shares fall to $2.50 as at that point, further short-term losses appear unlikely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.