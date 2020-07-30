TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the second quarter of 2020, down 23% from the corresponding period last year. The earnings decline was attributable to higher provision expense and lower customer service fees. Earnings will likely remain stable in the remainder of the year because loan growth and an improvement in net interest margin will likely offset elevated provision expense. The COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth will likely keep provision expense high in the remainder of the year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 14% year over year to $0.52 per share in 2020. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on TRST.

Deployment of Excess Liquidity, Deposit Maturity to Help Margin

TRST’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 20bps in the second quarter due to a fall in interest earned on federal funds, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. Moreover, TRST had excess liquidity on its books in the second quarter that pressurized NIM. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is confident that it’s in a good position to deploy the excess liquidity into the residential loan portfolio. The deployment will likely lift NIM in the year ahead. Additionally, TRST’s loan portfolio is concentrated in residential real estate with long-term fixed rates; hence, the interest rate decline earlier this year will have only a limited impact on average portfolio yield. Residential mortgage loans made up 88% of total loans in the first half of the year, according to details given in the second quarter's earnings release.

Further, the upcoming maturity of certificates of deposits, CDs, will reduce the average funding cost and widen NIM. As mentioned in the conference call, CDs totaling around $900 million and carrying an average rate of 1.75% will mature in the second half of 2020. The management mentioned that current rates are around 0.25%. The maturing CDs represent around 19% of total deposits; therefore, the maturity can reduce average funding cost by around 29bps in the second half of the year.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting TRST’s NIM to increase by 4bps in the third quarter and by 2bps in the fourth quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM. The expected NIM expansion will drive net interest income in the year ahead.

Loan Growth to Further Support Net Interest Income

Like NIM, loan growth will likely support net interest income in the year ahead. TRST’s loans grew by 1.9% in the second quarter. I’m expecting the loan growth to continue at a similar rate in the remainder of the year on the back of low interest rates that will boost the demand for residential real estate loans. Further, the management was confident about deploying excess liquidity into residential loans, according to details given in the conference call. Considering these factors, I’m expecting TRST’s loans to stand at $4.3 billion by the end of the year, up 4% from the end of June, and up 7% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Pandemic, Loan Growth to Drive Provision Expense

Elevated provision expense will likely offset the positive impact of NIM expansion and loan growth on TRST’s net income. The company reported a provision expense of $4 billion in the first half of the year, as opposed to $0.64 billion in the corresponding period last year. The allowances for loan losses made up 1.15% of total loans, which is quite low for an economic crisis from a historical perspective. TRST’s allowances-to-loans ratio averaged 1.32% in the past seven years. As a result, it appears likely that TRST will need to increase its allowances for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the expected loan growth will drive provision expense in the year ahead. Considering these factors, I’m expecting TRST to report provision expense of $8 million in 2020, up from $0.159 million in 2019. TRST’s credit risk is lower than most other banks because TRST’s loan portfolio is concentrated in a relatively safe loan segment, which is residential real estate. Moreover, as mentioned in the earnings release, TRST allowed payment deferrals on just 4.5% of total loans, which shows that only a limited part of the portfolio is facing debt servicing problems.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 14% in 2020

Earnings will likely remain stable in the year ahead compared to the second quarter because loan growth and NIM expansion will likely offset elevated provision expense. However, compared to last year, earnings will likely decline due to elevated provisioning. Moreover, non-interest income is likely to remain low because customer service fees will take time to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 14% year over year to $0.52 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a chance of an earnings miss in the year ahead because of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as discussed above, TRST has a lower risk than most other banks because of its residential real estate heavy loan portfolio and limited deferrals.

Adopting Bullish Rating Due to High Upside

I'm using the average price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value TRST. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.52 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $6 gives a target price of $9.1 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a significant upside of 53% from TRST's July 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, TRST also offers a modest dividend yield of 4.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.0681 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53% for 2020, which is sustainable. Based on the high upside and the dividend yield, I’m adopting a bullish rating on TRST.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.