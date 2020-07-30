Given the market opportunities, this means Mobileye could become a $40-80 billion business eventually over the next decade, as large as Intel is today.

With these announcements in the last nine months, at least on paper, this gives Mobileye unequivocal global robotaxi (MaaS) dominance.

Intel’s Mobileye has opted to vie for global robotaxi leadership through local partnerships. Existing partnerships include Israel, Paris/France and South Korea, while entering the U.S. by itself.

Robotaxis have yet to really enter the market, but key players continue development and planning of their strategies.

Investment Thesis

As I have written about Mobileye before, the Intel (INTC) company has substantial mid to long-term growth prospects. In the January article, I estimated its 2023 value at ~$135B, meaning Intel as whole could see ~50% stock upside from Mobileye alone (theoretically).

Mobileye is also on track to become one of prime leaders in robotaxis, as its further progress shows. The overall market opportunity, which also includes hardware from self-driving systems and sensors, is estimated (by Intel) to be >$200B in 2030. So, even taking a modest market share could already result in Mobileye becoming as large as Intel today (in revenue) by the early 2030s or so.

While this is a transformation that will play out over the long term, it is one that is quite sure to happen. So, this by itself could be one possible reason for Intel to substantially appreciate in value, as it currently still trades significantly below my $210 mid-term price target (based on a 35x P/E multiple on 2022-23 expected earnings).

To that end, Mobileye announced three key milestones in July.

Recent ARS Industry Advances

While robotaxis aka MaaS aka Autonomous Ride Services (ARS) is still not a meaningful commercial business for any party, the first half of 2020 has seen major updates (on paper) from many parties about their mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) plans and hardware, including:

Mobileye Progress

As this article is about Mobileye's progress, since its investor summit in November less than nine months ago, it has announced a multitude of partnerships, including: with NIO (NIO) to adopt its self-driving system (SDS), for MaaS in Paris and France, and as mentioned also in South Korea and also one in China for its crowdsourced REM mapping. Its latest partnership with Willer yet again expands Mobileye's intended robotaxi operations.

After writing this article, Mobileye subsequently also announced it received a Permit to start testing its AVs in Germany, and also intends to start testing in other countries later this year, likely the ones in which it is partnering for robotaxis. (Currently, Mobileye operates in Israel, but has stated that if you can drive in Israel, you can drive anywhere.) Secondly, also before publication, Intel and Ford announced a broad ADAS partnership. I have adjusted this article to cover the no less than three key Mobileye milestone announcements in July:

Willer robotaxi collaboration spanning Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Germany AV testing permit.

Ford ADAS partnership.

I previously described Mobileye's differentiated approach to robotaxis in my coverage of the Moovit acquisition: Mobileye described its mobility offerings as RaaS and VaaS. Basically, these models allow existing service operators to install a robotaxi fleet as an end-to-end solution, basically democratizing autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions, as it is indeed showing through its multitude of global partnerships.

As Mobileye's flurry of announcements has shown, this modus operandi is paving the way for a global, unmatched MaaS footprint using its own self-driving system.

Recap: Business Overview

As a brief refresher, Intel created its Automated Driving Group in 2016 as it became clear that autonomous vehicles (AVs) would need high-performance compute silicon, which would create a new, potentially large market for high-margin, high-ASP (average selling price) silicon. (Since Intel missed mobile, it was of course keen not to miss this new opportunity to put expensive Intel silicon in those cars.)

It acquired its partner Mobileye in 2017, who had started development of self-driving vehicles in 2014. Intel's ADG merged into Mobileye and since then, the company has been vastly expanding its intended operations for the AV era, moving up in the value chain from silicon (Intel's core competency) to complete solutions:

Started its crowdsourced REM mapping, powered by the EyeQ4 chip, and which it will use for both its L2+ ADAS business and AVs. It also started looking into ways to monetize this map by licensing it for both automotive and other use cases.

Proposed its RSS model as an open standard to verify the safety of AVs, more or less. Although, as it is open, it won't lead to monetary returns, it has been adopted by numerous parties and on its way to become a standard.

Opened up its EyeQ5, allowing OEMs to program the chip themselves with their own algorithms, etc. Next-gen EyeQ chips are also in development.

Started developing its complete (end-to-end) self-driving system (SDS), for OEMs to integrate into their cars for consumer AVs (2025 target), with NIO (~2022) as its first customer.

Through collaboration with Intel, Mobileye started its own lidar and radar EyeQ sensor business, intended for both in-house use and selling to third-parties, as it sees this becoming a multi-billion dollar TAM.

Entered MaaS (robotaxis, 2022 target), while its Moovit mobility service acquisition shows again it intends to play a role at every level of the value chain.

Altogether, Mobileye has grown about 4x from less than 750 employees pre-acquisition to ~2500 currently. Mobileye is working on a Development Center for 2700 employees.

So, Mobileye here really plays on all fronts: it can sell its self-developed hardware and self-driving solutions to others, but it also intends to compete itself in the robotaxi/MaaS space by deploying its own fleet with its own AV technology (via NIO, so it won't have to retrofit vehicles). The latter opportunity (robotaxis) has been the case often in collaboration with others, which has resulted in some sort of Robotaxi-as-a-Service offering.

In my coverage of the South Korea partnership announcement at the time, I noted that Intel said it had the largest announced worldwide footprint for robotaxis, as it had expanded from Israel to Europe, the U.S. and Asian markets in just a few months.

Its latest announcements(s) only strengthens this position.

Willer collaboration

Willer is described in the press release as one of the largest transportation operators in Japan, Taiwan and the Southeast Asian region, which gives credence to the partnership for the autonomous robotaxi service (ARS) partnership they have established, as announced on July 8.

Testing will begin in 2021 in Japan, and of course use Mobileye's AV technology. Willer will take care of services and regulatory framework among other things. Commercial deployment involves self-driving taxis and "autonomous on-demand shared shuttles" and is intended to start in 2023, a year after the Paris and Israel operations. Operations will thereafter likely expand to Taiwan and ASEAN markets.

"Our new collaboration with WILLER brings a meaningful addition to Mobileye's growing global network of transit and mobility ecosystem partners," said Prof. Amnon Shashua, Intel senior vice president and president and CEO of Mobileye.

For Mobileye, this further strengthens its vision to become a global MaaS player, as its previous announcements include Israel, France, the U.S. and South Korea:

Since announcing its intention to become a complete mobility provider, Mobileye has begun a series of collaborations with cities, transportation agencies and mobility technology companies to develop and deploy self-driving mobility solutions in key markets.

Germany Permit

Mobileye also announced on July 16 it received an AV Permit to start testing its AVs in Germany on all public roads, and stated it would further expand testing to other countries later this year. Mobileye will initially start around Munich.

"Mobileye is eager to show the world our best-in-class self-driving vehicle technology and safety solutions as we get closer to making safe, affordable self-driving mobility solutions and consumer vehicles a reality. The new AV Permit provides us an opportunity to instill even more confidence in autonomous driving with future riders, global automakers and international transportation agencies. We thank TÜV SÜD for their trusted collaboration as we expand our AV testing to public roads in Germany."- Johann Jungwirth, vice president, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), Mobileye

Intel announced in 2018 it would scale to a fleet 100 AVs by the end of the year, but the company never updated on its progress. It stated it would test both in Israel and the U.S., but this latest announcement seems to indicate that thus far testing has only occurred in Israel:

"The basis for the independent vehicle assessment by TÜV SÜD in Germany builds on Mobileye's existing program in place in Israel, where it has tested AVs for several years."

Mobileye also used the opportunity to yet again highlight its multi-pronged approach to AVs for consumers and robotaxis that leverages true redundancy, its REM mapping capabilities, RSS safety model/policy, the Moovit acquisition and more: "the new testing permit strengthens Mobileye's growing global leadership position as an AV technology as well as complete mobility solutions provider."

Lastly, one of the goals seems to be to demonstrate (to the industry, etc.) its end-to-end MaaS capabilities combining both Moovit and Mobileye technologies:

As Mobileye begins self-driving vehicle testing in Germany, Mobileye and Moovit will start demonstrating full end-to-end ride hailing mobility services based on Moovit's mobility platform and apps using Mobileye's AVs.

Ford ADAS partnership

On July 20, Ford and Intel announced an extended partnership involving L1 and L2 ADAS, and possibly extending to L2+ (REM). Separately, Ford and Volkswagen announced a partnership for robotaxis with Argo AI. The latter evolution actually seems a headwind for Mobileye, as it is partnering with Volkswagen for the Israel Pinta JV, but implies Volkswagen might actually use Argo's technology when it launches consumer AVs eventually.

In any case, the Ford ADAS partnership might be Mobileye's biggest win to date, estimated at up to four million units per year by 2025, as it spans the entire Ford lineup. There are several points to this partnership, summarized below:

Ford's Co-Pilot360 will run on Mobileye EyeQ (gen 3-4) chips in the future for L1/L2;

Ford claims it has customized Mobileye's software: "For example, we are creating a unique hands-free driving solution that will be available for the Mustang Mach-E and all-new Ford F-150. We also use camera vision for features such as lane centering and road-edge detection."

While Ford is not a new customer, it now spans "the full Ford product lineup": "this marks the first time Ford is committing to the company's technology for the entire lifecycle of its next-generation vehicles".

Annual volume is estimated to reach 4M by 2025.

It is the first time that Mobileye's name/logo is displayed in vehicles (specifically, in its SYNC driver-assist communication displays). Mobileye CEO explained it saw requests from users to know whose advanced technology is used.

Lastly, Ford says it "is evaluating the use of Roadbook in its vehicles", which refers to Mobileye's 2-10x more expensive L2+.

Intel claims it supplies ADAS to 13 of the top 15 automakers, so this announcement further strengthens its leadership, although Ford said it would continue to invest in Argo AI for SDS.

Discussion

Mobileye is taking up every opportunity to generate returns from the upcoming era of AVs, as described. Given its legacy as camera-based ADAS company with its own EyeQ chips (a business it will, of course, continue to invest in), it started with developing high-performance compute silicon and developing the software for AVs (currently camera-based). This unique position provides a path to possibly achieve similar high market share in the future market of consumer AVs (such as the full self-driving option that Tesla is offering). It achieved a major design win with BWM for 2021 for its EyeQ5.

But as it saw that the road to consumer AVs would pass through a robotaxi (mobility-as-a-service, autonomous ride services) phase, the company adapted to also enter this space and compete with the likes of Google Waymo, GM Cruise, Amazon Zoox, and others. Mobileye's go-to-market strategy involves collaborating with local mobility service operators, initially through a JV in Israel. But since then, it has announced further partnerships to expand its global footprint. It is also developing its own sensors.

As a result, Mobileye has the largest worldwide robotaxi operations currently announced, at least on paper, spanning operations in Israel, Europe (France), the U.S. and Asia (Japan, Taiwan and South Korea). While Mobileye will enter the U.S. by itself, for most markets, it has opted to collaborate with existing service providers.

This basically provides Mobileye with the land-and-expand model often seen in SaaS companies.

It recently acquired Moovit to further expand its expertise to the service levels of the ARS value chain, and Mobileye's latest partnership with Willer expands its reach to Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Given this global footprint, Mobileye might be one of first movers and market makers to introduce robotaxis globally, which both increases the market as well as gives Mobileye the opportunity to take a large market share.

Returns and Valuation

The advantage of robotaxis is to lower the cost of transportation by removing driver commissions. Further gains could be achieved my transporting multiple riders. As it detailed in November its long-term strategy, Mobileye sees the market by 2030 already becoming larger than the 2018 total ride-hailing market, growing at a steep CAGR. By that timeline, consumer AVs should also surpass those of robotaxis as an even larger market. Looking even further out, the passenger economy could become worth $7 trillion by 2050.

Mobileye expects only a few (large) robotaxi players to succeed and views itself as one of those, of course. If that scenario plays out, then it could realistically achieve high market share.

Revenue

As I detailed in my January article, I expect Mobileye's historic 40% growth to continue over the coming years, even decade, which could lead to a $40-80 billion opportunity in 2030, as much as Intel's current size.

In particular, in the first half of this decade, the adoption of ADAS is expected to triple to roughly 75% of vehicles. Meanwhile, average selling prices (ASP) are set to increase as volume of the newer, more advanced L2+ category increases, with 2-10x the ASP according to Mobileye. Over time, Mobileye will likely introduce even more capable L2++ or L3, and it is also working on "Vision Zero", which will bring self-driving features to ADAS. Furthermore, Mobileye is already licensing its crowdsourced mapping to multiple companies, which could become a $500 to $1,000 million opportunity by itself in the next few year.

So, altogether, ADAS could realistically lead to another 5-10x revenue growth over the long term (up to $10 billion) on increased adoption, higher ASPs of future generations of L2+/L3/Vision Zero ADAS, and licensing.

In the latter part of the decade, self-driving systems and robotaxis would, of course, become a more meaningful business. As I outlined, I believe Mobileye has a strong, long-term and global plan to succeed in this market from hardware to services, so this likely to overtake the ADAS business as most important revenue driver (2030 targets):

At a cost of $5k per SDS, the revenue opportunity is $5 billion per one million vehicles, compared to a global vehicle market on the order of 50-100 million units. Given the obvious advantages of self-driving vehicles in creating a "passenger economy", demand is likely to become quite substantial over time, so several million units ($15 billion) should be realistic, most of which should come from consumer AVs by that time.

Assuming that the robotaxis services market becomes as big as ride-hailing ($100 billion) and Mobileye achieves in taking a ~25% market shares through its global strategy, then this would be another ~$25 billion in potential revenue.

Even with a lower market share, for example, two million SDS units and 20% MaaS market share, this is still a significant opportunity, with an equally significant upside if demand takes off steeper.

As this exercise shows, Mobileye has a realistic revenue opportunity of about $40-50 billion by 2030 (give or take) in an overall market that might be worth $200-300 billion, as much as Intel's current overall TAM. This implies a ~25% market share (target), substantially lower than its ~70% currently in ADAS. This estimate is almost as much as Intel's ~$70 billion overall revenue.

Valuation

As proponents of AVs would argue, while AVs are still in development (Mobileye is targeting early 2022), they are sure to arrive and displace a significant amount of non-self-driving vehicles and services (which serves as example of the size this segment could eventually become). In that sense, investing in Intel with a very long-term horizon is akin to knowing that its business could about double in size because of Mobileye alone. Again, as this is basically guaranteed to happen and Mobileye is currently not priced into the stock price, the upside potential is large.

So, what this could imply for Intel valuation: I detailed recently that a richer value (a 35x P/E multiple in line with its peers) would give Intel a $210 price target today. Mobileye could give Intel a $420 long-term price target, then. So, perhaps, Bob Swan should speak with Elon Musk, as this is price target familiar to Tesla followers. (Contrary to Tesla, Intel has been clear about its early 2022 target for robotaxis.)

Indeed, given this opportunity, when Mobileye was a standalone company, it already received some lofty valuations from the market: Intel eventually acquired it for ~$15 billion, and even three years later, revenue is only about ~$1 billion. As part of Intel, for now, it still makes up only small portion of its top and bottom lines. But even though it has vastly increased the scope of its strategy post-acquisition, it seems investors don't really look much beyond Intel's revenue and earnings to its opportunities in robotaxis (like they did when Mobileye was still a standalone public company).

Robotaxis and autonomous vehicles remain a closely watched space as it could become a big market, so forward-looking valuations are often very high, at least for others. For example, Nvidia's progress here might be one of the reasons that its valuation recently surpassed even Intel's market cap. In my January article, I said Mobileye by itself might be worth well over $100 billion by 2023.

A recent Seeking Alpha article (see takeaway section) valued Zoox at $4000-500 billion based on $35 billion revenue in 6-7 years. I would argue that Mobileye should be worth much more than Zoox, which was acquired for $1 billion, so perhaps, Mobileye could be worth $1 trillion (in line with my $210 implied price target for Mobileye as part of Intel's overall valuation). This compares to Intel's total current valuation of ~$200-250 billion, so this shows how much upside there could be.

Partnership returns?

While Mobileye has been willing to provide information about many details of its business, one quite important element for investors might be the monetization of these collaborations, though. One concern for investors might be that these partnerships potentially reduce the returns Mobileye could get from its robotaxi fleet (depending on the terms of those partnerships), as compared to pure-play robotaxi companies such as Waymo. Since Mobileye will also have a standalone MaaS business in the U.S. as opposed to its partnerships abroad, some insight to look out for might be its view on the relative profitability of those efforts, as well as against the competition.

On the other hand, it has proved to expand its global MaaS footprint.

Competition

As explained, Mobileye competes at every level, and hence, it has the broadest competition across this space, so comparison can be made across all vendors:

Silicon and self-driving systems:

Nvidia is leveraging its GPU technology to provide powerful hardware. Mobileye has described Nvidia's software approach as rather brute-force (throwing tera-flops at the problem). Nevertheless, Mobileye's EyeQ chips are also very powerful and cost effective (one EyeQ chip is smaller than an iPhone chip), and it uses up to nine in its full SDS.

is leveraging its GPU technology to provide powerful hardware. Mobileye has described Nvidia's software approach as rather brute-force (throwing tera-flops at the problem). Nevertheless, Mobileye's EyeQ chips are also very powerful and cost effective (one EyeQ chip is smaller than an iPhone chip), and it uses up to nine in its full SDS. Qualcomm (QCOM) has announced its own Snapdragon Ride platform in early 2020 as new entrant, as also discussed in one of the articles above.

(QCOM) has announced its own Snapdragon Ride platform in early 2020 as new entrant, as also discussed in one of the articles above. Tesla moved from Mobileye to Nvidia to its self-developed hardware (led by famous chip architect Jim Keller). Tesla belongs to the camera-first approach to AVs, just like Mobileye, although Mobileye intends to also develop a second, independent lidar/radar unit.

Given this competition, it might not be sure that Mobileye could maintain its ~70% ADAS market share, but it also seems unlikely to become lower than ~33%.

Data/mapping:

One regular point I have seen as a competitive advantage of Tesla (so perhaps worth an article by itself) would be its fleet, which is approaching a million vehicles, and billions of miles, giving it purportedly much more data potentially than its competitors. Yet again, people forget Mobileye as the leader in ADAS. As mentioned, Mobileye has its own REM mapping program for crowdsourcing high-resolution (10cm accuracy) maps with a low 10kB/km footprint, and it indeed forms one of the cornerstones of Mobileye's AV design. It will scale to tens of millions of vehicles in the coming years, vastly surpassing Tesla's fleet, and is already mapping millions of km per day. Mobileye said in November it expected to map all of Europe and the U.S. by the end of the year.

Robotaxis:

As already mentioned, some of the key players include Waymo, GM Cruise, Amazon Zoox, Uber (UBER) and others. Mobileye likewise competes against those.

Summary

To summarize the most important points/insights:

Mobileye uniquely has full end-to-end ride-hailing capabilities from silicon, sensors, mapping and self-driving system (SDS) to MaaS services with its Moovit acquisition.

All of the above can be monetized individually: selling sensors and EyeQ chips to others, licensing its maps, selling SDS to OEMs for consumer AVs.

Robotaxi (early 2022 start) presence in Israel, France, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia (the largest footprint announced yet), with "land and expand" partnership model.

Targeting 25% market share in robotaxis of a $100-200 billion market by 2030, based on global fleet and early-mover advantage (and best-in-class technology). Caveat: the terms of its partnerships.

NIO Chinese consumer AV design win in 2022 (and to be used by Mobileye for its own fleet instead of retrofitting); broader consumer AV adoption in 2025.

Self-driving systems will add ~$5 billion per one million vehicles (perhaps eventually declining somewhat at such large scale), so this could add up quickly once the market grows. Targeting 33-66% market share, given the ca. three major players.

Mobileye's crowdsourced high-resolution REM maps are a substantial competitive advantage.

Targeting $10 billion ADAS + licensing revenue by 2030.

Altogether, $40-80 billion revenue opportunity by 2030, to be valued at perhaps $500-1,000 billion.

Takeaway

The days of Intel's infamous reputation with regards to acquisitions seem firmly behind it: Intel itself has described Mobileye as one of its best acquisitions and has said that it is performing ahead of its 2017 deal thesis.

While the actual market dynamics have yet to unfold, I would argue that by virtue of its current position in ADAS (which gives it a good position to make its existing customers upgrade to its SDS in the future) and owning the full stack with thoughtful investments from silicon, sensors, maps and software to the self-driving systems and fleet services, Mobileye is indeed one of best-placed companies to benefit from the autonomous transportation revolution. Even if others completely ignore its progress, as instead, they currently put Amazon in the front seat next to Alphabet and Apple (AAPL).

Mobileye's CEO Amnon Shashua has been very open about its plans and strategy, including showing unedited clips and providing a breath of information about its operations. Overall, Mobileye might have a revenue opportunity of ~$50 billion over the next decade (with a wide margin of error) in a >$200 billion overall market, so the stakes are quite high. In valuation, if Zoox could be worth $500 billion in the future, then Mobileye should easily be double that.

However, as the recent Zoox acquisition also shows, developing AVs without revenue or support from a large company such as Google or Amazon has proved challenging. So, to that end, I see three key advantages to Mobileye's strategy.

For one, Mobileye's existing, very profitable ADAS business (with two new key partnerships this year) is proving a real advantage as it allows for the funding of those fully autonomous efforts (while others are losing money). Secondly, delays and layoffs at other companies show the difficulties of this technology, especially at the pre-revenue (R&D) stage: vehicles themselves are already complicated, so never mind integrating an even more complicated system. On the other hand, Mobileye, due to its profitability, has been able to grow from ~750 employees pre-acquisition to ~2,500 currently. Thirdly, Mobileye remains one of the only players that has announced plans for a global fleet.

This implies that it might be able to take a large (global) market share with a first-mover advantage (early 2022 for its first "thousands" of robotaxis).

So, if one compares the global MaaS developments by the big players to the board game Risk, with positions in Israel, France, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the U.S. (and also testing in Germany and a consumer AV design win with Chinese NIO), then Mobileye currently seems to be firmly dominating the map for this high-stakes transportation revolution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.