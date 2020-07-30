Market leadership gives it deeper resources to access capital and optimise marketing conversion at scale, creating a virtuous circle to boost future growth at least as fast as the industry in general.

Safestore (SFSHF) is the largest operator in the U.K.’s self-storage sector, which in line with other countries has seen continued growth in recent years. As the market leader, my thesis is it is in pole position to capitalise on economies of scale and continue to grow at least in line with the growth in self-storage in the U.K. market.

Safestore: A Pure Play on Self-Storage

Safestore is a self-storage operator focused mostly on the U.K., but also with some operations in the Paris area in France. It has recently started to expand elsewhere in continental Europe too. 96 of the stores are in London, southeast England or Paris, while 54 are in other large U.K. cities. The company has grown organically and through a series of bolt-on acquisitions, which the company seems to have done a good job of integrating.

What I like about the company is that it is the leading player in a growing industry. In the past decade, it has managed to capture an outsized share of the self-storage market in the U.K. As that continues to grow, its own size will grow in line, and with its history of acquisition, it may be able to grow faster than the market overall and grow share. This market-leading footprint helps to get it economies of scale, for example, in digital marketing, where it has developed industry-leading effectiveness in converting search results into paid business.

Borrowings of £413 million at the end of 2019 are significant, but the company does also have valuable assets, including £1,331.8 million of investment properties. That gives its balance sheet robustness, which should help optimise its cost of capital for future expansion. These investment properties are in urban locations in line with the company's focus on cities. Urban real estate pricing has grown markedly in the U.K. in the past two decades and looks set to continue its long-term upward trajectory, so these assets may ultimately unlock more shareholder value down the line through appreciation of their price versus the current holding price on the balance sheet.

The business model is simple, but unevenly spread opening costs and swings in occupancy mean the earnings are not growing every year but move up and down. While EPS is not the management’s preferred analytical tool, nonetheless, it merits a look. Free cash flow last year at £61.2 million equated to about 29.1p per share, so free cash flow coverage for the dividend was about 1.6x.

Dividends are Growing But Yield Is Still Quite Low

Safestore has paid a dividend in the past thirteen years, and it has shown very healthy growth in the most recent few years.

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend (P) 0 4.5 4.65 4.65 4.95 5.3 5.65 5.75 7.45 9.65 11.65 14 16.25 17.5 Index vs. prior year 103% 100% 106% 107% 107% 102% 130% 130% 121% 120% 116% 108%

Still, at today’s share price of 739p, that equates to a yield of around 2.4%, which is nothing to get very excited about.

The company has announced a 7.3% increase in its interim dividend to 5.9p. That increase is in line with last year’s dividend growth, and if it is applied also to the final dividend, that would be around 18.8p, a 2.5% yield. I am impressed that unlike many companies, Safestore hasn’t simply scrapped its interim dividend on the basis of COVID-19.

Share Price Growth is a More Promising Source of Investor Return

If the dividend is yielding only low single digits, the stock is not that attractive. However, it does have a consistent record of share price growth.

I think this chart is quite instructive. It has relatively few bumps between 2011 and the start of this year, but instead, is a gradual but consistent upwards movement as the business has continued to grow.

One of the attractive features about the self-storage space in the U.K. is that it is relatively underdeveloped, and so, has many years of growth ahead of it. As the market leader, Safestore will continue to share in this growth. So far, investor momentum seems to be driven by this growth story. The company's history of expansion and cementing of its market leadership in its key market is set to continue in the coming years, which I think means there is a fair chance the share price will continue to be pushed up with the overall revenue and earnings growth. The U.K. Self Storage Association estimates that the current market is 45.6 million square feet of self-storage space. That would equate to 0.68 square foot per capita. Compare that to the U.S. market, where there is 1.709 billion square feet of storage available. That equates to 5.2 square foot per capita. In other words, the per capita use of self-storage in the U.K. is currently just 13% of that in the U.S.

Now, although the U.S. market has some distinctive characteristics, such as higher labour mobility and a much earlier development of the self-storage industry, most of the underlying drivers for growth apply to the U.K. as much as the U.S.: urbanization, higher home rental and purchase price, increase in household possessions and other such factors. So, I expect that the U.K. will continue to see growth in self-storage for another one to two decades at least.

Challenges to this hypothesis include the position that self-storage will never be as big a market in the U.K. as in the U.S., due, for example, to a more static workforce. Also, the role of brand in the industry is low: most users have no brand loyalty and simply use whatever storage facility is close at hand. However, so far the industry has shown clear potential in the U.K., and there is no sign yet of that growth bottoming out. Safestore's investment in both brand and search effectiveness means that while it is building a brand, it is also finding ways to convert potential customers who are brand-agnostic. This is in contrast to competitors like Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF), whose focus on brand suggests that they don't rate search effectiveness as importantly as Safestore does.

Conclusion: More Share Price Growth to Come

I don’t find the company’s underlying financials especially attractive. Earnings jump about, and the dividend is not that big. However, the company has had a sustained period of steady share price growth because of its story of growing revenue year on year and a growing market, which I think is indeed an attractive investor story. So, while there is better growth elsewhere, Safestore’s strong position in a profitable, still early-stage sector means that its share price is likely to continue to grow in the years ahead. If one is willing to invest on that momentum-led basis, it’s a buy and hold.

