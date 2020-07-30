74 Equities Boosted Dividends In July Despite Uncertainties

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 29.82% less net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this July pack.

Closed End Investment Companies with twenty four hikes, and Financial Services with twelve, showed the most increases for the past four weeks.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00001 per Mo by ITUB, to $0.43778 semi-annually by TLK and ranged upward from 0.2% by MGF, to 400.0% by WINA.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last-page of its financial-data section. Here is your dogcatcher 7/6-27 rundown for 74 equities proclaimed those past four-weeks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your July 6 to 27 combined data from Barron's for 74 dividend-paying equities as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of July 27.

This is the summer of insecurity. Watch this space (as the current uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 26 of the top fifty June dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dogcatcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested, producing income greater than their single share price: ORC; SBR; NEWT; BSET; ENB; PBA; NNN; FNLC; TD; SJR; WBA; OZK; BMTC; JW.A; JW.B; TKL; SCS; UMC; LAND; HCSG; ITUB; HFBL; TAC; PBT; BBDO; BBD.

Also 23 of the 24 Closed End Investment Company Funds also showed dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than their single share price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.11% To 37.64% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted July 6 to 27

Four of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target-prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 27, 2021, were:

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $376.39, based on the median of estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) was projected to net $372.15, based on the median of target estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% greater than the market as a whole.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) was projected to net $233.18, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% under the market as a whole.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) was projected to net $215.99, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% greater than the market as a whole.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) was projected to net $211.96, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) was projected to net $211.88, based on a median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Matson, Inc. (MATX) was projected to net $201.61, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% over the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) was projected to net $184.01, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) was projected to net $172.94, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Bank OZK (OZK) was projected to net $161.06, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend-Boosted Stock To Show A 17.77% Loss By July 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) projected a loss of $173.77, based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from three analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole. This may be a contrarian signal as analysts were caught flatfooted by recent UMC price spike.

Source: designboom.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

33 Of 50 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Broker Estimated Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 7/6 to 27 by yield represented five sectors.

One of two representatives from real estate placed first, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) [1], the other RE firm placed seventh, National Retail Properties Inc. [7].

Thereafter, three energy companies placed second, fifth, and sixth, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) [2], Enbridge Inc. [5], and Pembina Pipeline Corp. [6].

Then, three financial services entities placed third, eighth and ninth, Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) [3], First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) [8], and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) [9].

A single consumer cyclical representative took fifth place, Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET) [5]. Finally, one communication services firm placed tenth, Shaw Communications Inc. [10], to complete the top ten July dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten July Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 12.52% To 30.95% Upsides With (31) Three -1.19% to -19.90% Down-Siders Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 29.82% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 7/27/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled over four weeks, 7/6 to 27, were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten dividend boosted dogs screened 7/6-27 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 12.15% Vs. (33) 17.32% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 27, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.82% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced selection, Enbridge Inc. was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 37.64%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 7/6-27 were: Orchid Island Capital Inc.; Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.; Shaw Communications Inc.; Newtek Business Services Corp.; First Bancorp Inc., with prices ranging from $4.94 to $21.26.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 7/6-27 were: Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Sabine Royalty Trust; Enbridge Inc.; National Retail Properties Inc.; The Toronto-Dominion Bank, whose prices ranged from $24.80 to $44.93.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the complete listing of all 74 Equities selected for publication from the Barron's Weekly lists of July 6, 13, 20, and 27 sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo:designboom.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.