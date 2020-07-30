Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) CEO Aaron Skonnard on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark McReynolds - Director of Investor Relations

Aaron Skonnard - Co-Founder and CEO

James Budge - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sterling Auty - JP Morgan

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Scott Berg - Needham

Jeff Miller - Baird

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Arvind Ramnani - Piper Sandler

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Market

Josh Harris - Morgan Stanley

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Hanna Vidal - D.A. Davidson

Brett Knoblauch - Berenberg Capital

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2020 Pluralsight Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants' are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised, that today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Mark McReynolds, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark McReynolds

Thanks, Sara. Good afternoon. And welcome to Pluralsight's second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me remotely are Aaron Skonnard, Co-Founder and CEO and James Budge, CFO.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements about guidance and future results of operations. Our actual results may differ materially based on a variety of factors, including our ability to execute our business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the crisis on our customers and partners and government action taken in response to COVID-19 among other factors. Forward looking statements, involve risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are described in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions today, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures except the revenue balance sheet amounts, cash flow from operations and billings, all financial amounts discussed are non-GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures is included in today's earnings release, which you can find on our investor relations website. Unless otherwise stated, growth comparisons are measured against the same period of the prior year.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Aaron.

Aaron Skonnard

Thanks, Mark. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us. The last several months have presented incredible challenges to the world and our thoughts go out to all those impacted by the global pandemic. I'd especially like to thank our team members for their responsiveness and flexibility as we continue to problem solve and serve our customers remotely. Our teams continue to perform and execute in the midst of all these challenges. I'm especially pleased with how the skills and flow teams are adapting to the new market dynamic. And I'm excited to share that we are in the final stages of our CTO search, and we look forward to bringing on a new CTO, who will extend the technology advantages created by Nate.

We've interviewed candidates from a diverse pool across the globe, and we have some outstanding leaders to choose from. We expect to formalize the decision and make an announcement soon. We remain focused as we continue to work with the tech community and our customers to create digital solutions that enhance tech skills development strategy, and provide the fastest path to skill transformation. I'm proud that this commitment is reflected in our financial performance for the quarter. Since the onset of the pandemic, our customers and partners have relied on the fast deployment of our platform to upskill and engage technologists as they respond and adjust to the new normal. An excellent example of this came in Q2, as we close our largest flow deal today, a seven figure deal with the oldest bank in New York. This bank, a long time skilled customer depends on its global workforces software engineers to deliver new products and stay competitive. As this critical team was transitioning to a remote work environment, the tech leaders ran a flow pilot to identify metrics, work patterns and best practices to ensure productivity.

The bank saw the value in synergy of complementing their already existing skills programs with flow. They use flow to quantify the impact of their skills development efforts, and then use that data to more effectively leverage skills to close their technology gap. Flow is also helping these tech leaders increase productivity and more effectively manage their dispersed teams. Flow provides a data driven view of their development processes, so they can identify bottlenecks and improve engineering workflows. By using data to optimize their engineering development processes, they are shifting their culture from having feeling based conversations to facts based conversations about engineering effectiveness and productivity. The improvements Flow identified allow these tech leaders to demonstrate more impact for left investment. This created confidence that Flow will materially improve the productivity of their organization as early as the second half of 2020.

This is one of many examples that demonstrates the importance of our platform for tech teams now more than ever. During the pandemic, we have seen enterprises increased scrutiny on all discretionary spending. And despite that, we executed better than expected, and we remain committed to strong execution in order to capture our long term market opportunity.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to James, and then I'll come back with some brief final thoughts, James?

James Budge

Thanks, Aaron, and hello to everybody turning in -- tuning-in. In the face of a full quarter of COVID impact on the business. I'm pleased that we were able to deliver better than expected results on all of our key metrics including billings, revenue, cash flow, and the EPS. B2B billings grew 12% to 77.7 million and total billings grew by 11% to 89 million. And we continue to expand deeper into our largest customers, ending Q2 was 67% more customers with annual billings greater than $1 million.

Q2 revenue grew by 25% to 94.8 million well above the high end of the range we provided last quarter, allowing us to increase the midpoint of the range revenue range for 2020 which I will speak to later. Despite operating in the COVID impacted business climate the entire quarter, our net revenue retention remained strong in the high teens at 118%. Our Q2 gross margin increased to 81% up from 78% and net loss per share in Q2 was $0.02, a significant improvement compared to a loss of $0.06 last year, and meaningfully better than the guidance we provided for Q2.

Our gross margin and EPS continue to over perform and give us even more confidence that we will trend towards sustainable earnings and cash flow profitability earlier than we previously expected. Cash used in operations was $9.3 million, and free cash flow was negative $18 million. Both cash flow measures were meaningfully better than we expected.

As a reminder, we are in the completion phase of our new headquarters and in the first half of 2020, we spent almost $15 million on related capital expenditures with another $10 million or so to come in the second half of the year. Our operating cash flow for the first half of 2020 was over $9 million positive and our free cash flow for the first half of 2020 was nearly break even if we exclude the one-time expenditures related to the new headquarters bill, both cash flow measures demonstrate our accelerating path to profitability.

Turning now to guidance. For Q3 we expect revenue to be in the range of $95 million to $96 million, an increase of 16% at the midpoint of the range. To assist in your model building we expect Q4 revenue to be in a range of $98 million and $101 million. When taking into account the first half actual results with these second half quarterly expectations, the result is a tightened full year 2020 revenue range of between $375 million and $390 million.

This updated revenue range represents an increase of 21% at the midpoint. As we covered last quarter the success of our Free April campaign exceeded our expectations. Despite the free month we were able to maintain our B2C billings and improve our revenue year-over-year.

And on the B2B side our pipeline continues to build from these users. We anticipate over the coming quarters these individuals will continue to open doors for us and their organizations and help us engage in dialogue with B2B buyers. The Free April contribution to Q2 B2B billings was small but our pipelines for the next two to three quarters have increased more effectively and efficiently than from typical campaigns. We believe as a result of heightened demand for our product and increase opportunities produced from the free April campaign.

On the bottom line, we expect Q3 net loss per share to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.06, assuming weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $144 million. And we expect a net loss per share range of $0.06 to $0.07 in Q4 assuming the same weighted average shares outstanding.

The expected increase in net loss per share compared to Q2 is primarily related to the expenses associated with our new campus lease costs coming online in August, and some growth in our quota-bearing Salesforce towards the end of the year as we hire ahead of 2021.

As a reminder, we currently have enough quota-bearing sales rep capacity to see us through at least mid 2021. That said, we see value in hiring ahead of the year to ensure all our sales teams are as trained and enabled as possible for the year to come. We expect full year 2020 net loss per share to be in the range of $0.19 and $0.27 assuming weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $144 million. at the midpoint this full year EPS range is a $14.05 improvement over the midpoint of the range we gave three months ago and reflects our accelerating progress towards P&L profitability. Our cash breakeven expectations remain the same as before. We expect to break even in Q4 and continue improving our cash based profits as we move through 2021.

To summarize, we delivered solid results in the second quarter. Our ability to focus and execute have served us and our customers well in a difficult environment. And our Q2 performance gives us confidence that, we'll be in a strong position when economic conditions improve. Our collections and the timing of those collections are coming in ahead of our expectations and we remain focused and well-capitalized with over $550 million in cash and investments on our balance sheet, to continue to support our customers and partners through this tough period.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Aaron. Aaron?

Aaron Skonnard

Thanks, James. We're pleased with our Q2 performance in the midst of a challenging period for the world. This isn't the first difficulty we faced as a company. Every time we go through a moment like this, it helps us to learn, evolve and emerge as a stronger company and I believe this time will be no different. We've never seen a more pressing need for our products and we know from experience that enterprises that take advantage of this window to up-scale and re-scale will rebound faster and stronger than their competitors. I'd like to thank our customers, our partners and our community of expert authors and our team members for their continued support. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Sterling Auty from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Sterling Auty

Yeah. Thanks. Hi, guys. I really appreciate it. Apologies, bouncing around through multiple calls, but I would say, probably the number one question on my mind has to be around the strength of pre-April. And what you learned in terms of that marketing and promotion, not only in terms of the conversion rates that, you may have seen or what it's driven, but also what that might motivate you to do in terms of your sales and marketing plans for the rest of the year?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah. Great question. We definitely learned a lot through the pre-April campaign and we're continuing to learn as we watch the leads and the new accounts come in through that promotion. We've definitely seen that, that campaign was more cost effective and efficient in a way to bring in a significant amount of new leads into our database, and be able to market to those leads more effectively.

So, we're taking those learnings into our strategy work for 2021 and we'll continue to refine our pricing and premium strategies and different types of promotions that we use into next year and beyond. But more to come, more to learn and things will continue to take shape as we finish that work.

Sterling Auty

And then one follow up if I can in terms of sales resourcing. As we think about, what happened in 2019, maybe falling a little bit behind the curve on hiring then catching up. But as you came into this year, you were managing expenses much, let's say in a tighter fashion. Where do you stand now? Are you happy with the sales resources that you have on board? Where are you in your hiring plans and how does that impact the margin outlook?

James Budge

Yeah. Thanks Sterling. This is James. So, we have about 360, just over 360 quarter bearing sales reps, that's enough sales capacity to get us through at least mid 2021. And we likely depending on continuing strength in the business will hire a few more as we move to the end of the year to be prepped and even more ready to go into 2021. So, we feel relative to where we were a year ago. We feel really good about where we are right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Saket Kalia from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Saket Kalia

Okay, great. Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions here. Hey, Aaron, maybe just to start with you. Listen, obviously a lot of debate about customers willingness to spend in this environment just in general, but perhaps you can touch on the competitive landscape a bit. And what you're seeing from other players out there like Coursera, like LinkedIn learning, and other platforms in sort of the core enterprise space.

Aaron Skonnard

Yes, Saket COVID has definitely impacted customers’ willingness to spend in the near term. And we're not exempt from that. And that's what -- that's why we're experiencing some of the near term headwinds that we reference. But we do remain laser focused on our core enterprise space. That's where we're highly differentiated. That's where we provide a strategic skill transformation solution that goes well beyond content with analytics and other capabilities to drive that kind of transformation. And that's where we see the highest win rates and the strongest retention rates. And we're confident in our competitive position in that core space. We do see some of that competition in the smaller account segments where they're discounting very aggressively right now, to win short term opportunities. But that's not our focus nor our priority longer term. We're focused on the accounts that want to use this window to significantly transform their talent and their business through a strategic relationship with us, and that that's really our big opportunity long term.

Saket Kalia

Got it. That makes a lot of sense. James, maybe few so my follow-up. A little, a little bit of a debatable question that was asked earlier. But maybe from a sales planning perspective, it definitely sounds like it sounds like you, the team are thinking about 2021 or outpour, the out year earlier, and I don't want to look too far back in the rear view mirror. But maybe you could compare and contrast that how that's different than last year. And maybe just anecdotally talk about how the planning process for this year might be a little different with Ross Meyercord and his team sort of now more fully ingrained. Does that make sense?

James Budge

Yes, it does. Great question. And maybe I'll just spin it into numbers. If we go back a year ago. We got started late in planning as you mentioned, we -- as a result, we ended Q2, about 40 headcount shy of where we needed to be to deliver on expectations, which suggests the Q1 of 2019. We're just over performing with the headcount we had and then it caught up to us in the second quarter. Relevant to this year, we came in strong, we had as high as 360, we have about 365 reps now. And relative to our expectations for the year, the reps capacity we have in our plan, we actually have built up some over capacity in our system over the last couple of months to deliver on the new COVID expectations that we have, if you will. So, we feel like we're in a great spot relative to the shortfalls we had last year. We're ahead of the game now. We're even ahead of the game to the point you raised about getting ahead of 2021. And that's the pace we're going to stay on where we're not going to stop we're going to get towards the end of the year and even higher ahead some more as we think about the latter part of 2021. And always try to stay between two and four quarters ahead of the pace where we see ourselves going. So quite a bit different than what we where we were a year ago.

Saket Kalia

Absolutely. Great to hear. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question come from line of Brian Peterson from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brian Peterson

Hi, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the question. So a higher level question for Aaron. That you've mentioned in the past that in classroom training, I was still a much bigger spend area for a lot of your customers. I think that the idea of in classroom training has changed. So I'm curious. What are your customers doing to react to that? Is it too soon to see any meaningful change and how do you see that move away from in classroom training, changing going forward?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah, thanks, Brian. We were paying very close attention to this dynamic as is playing out. The instructor led training or classroom training market is largely frozen at the moment across our customer base, meaning that they had budget allocated to it before they frozen those budgets and may not have reallocated them to other types of equivalent solutions quite yet.

And that often happens in the classroom training world, they get frozen temporarily during the crisis during a period of time and then they get thought or unfrozen at some point beyond. But what we're seeing here is a different type of conversation this time where a lot of those large enterprise customers are reimagining and rethinking how they're going to solve those same jobs to be done that they solved with classroom training in a post COVID environment. And I believe we're well positioned to take advantage of that opportunity.

Both through our digital solutions that we offer today, along with some some new and improved professional services offerings that we can also bring to the table, like our workshops offering that you may have heard of before. That's something we can execute on right now today. And we're also looking at how to further extend that capability to further maximize our ability to take advantage of that, that transition opportunity. And we think it'll be something that plays out over many years to come. And we want to help our customers accomplish that.

Brian Peterson

Understood and maybe just a follow-up just on how things are trending in the pandemic. In terms of usage of the platform, a lot of people working from home, anything that you can say any overall usage of the platform or any stats on the role like you or your IQ tests? Thanks guys.

James Budge

Yeah, thanks, Brian. James here. On this limited to the usage. We're up roughly 2x in minutes views compared to just a quarter ago, so we had a pretty good pop while in the month of later part of March, as we were getting created with some of our customers and adding more users. And we continue to extend that through Q2 to the point where we now have can happy to report that we had 2x more usage time on our platform in the June quarter than we had in the March quarter.

Brian Peterson

That's great to hear. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Scott Berg from Needham. Your line is open.

Scott Berg

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess I'll get two here. Why don't we start on sales pipelines. I know this is the time of year, we would normally start talking about live which then in August last couple years, that was a great tool for sales generation, for bringing in potential new customers obviously showing them the platform. But how do you look at pipelines today versus last year, knowing that, that event is probably at least limiting or could limit some of the opportunities to share the short-term?

Aaron Skonnard

Thanks, Scott. Live is definitely different this year than it was last year, and it's always a big tide generation event for us. But we are moving forward with live as a virtual event, just like we did in March with our live Europe event, right, as COVID was hitting. And so we're optimistic based on what we saw from live Europe that, live North America in October could be even bigger and better from this perspective. There's a lot less to do and to see as we move through this event, but one of the benefits of a virtual event is we can actually scale to a much larger audience and attract people that wouldn't typically travel to the event to be part of it. So, we've reorganized our strategy. We've recalibrated, and we're looking to do everything we possibly can to produce even more pipeline this year at live North America than we did last year. And that's our objective, and I think we have a great opportunity to produce that.

James Budge

Maybe as a side note there, Scott. We would anticipate also having our usual Investor and Analyst Day wrapped around that and hope that everybody can come and join the virtual conference that we have and see the messaging that we're giving to our customers and partners, and then share a few hours with us as we talk about the future of our financials.

Aaron Skonnard

And maybe one last one last point on that, Scott. During live, we have all the main stage presentations then we have breakout tracks, where people are speaking to large groups. But we also do a lot of customer one-on-ones and interactions that are more intimate behind the scenes in all the various conference rooms that we use during that event. We're basically replicating that in the virtual environment. So, in addition to the virtual presentations that we give, we also are really focused on creating all those intimate customer interactions during that virtual event, and that's where we'll get some of that deeper customer engagement you're talking about.

Scott Berg

Great. Super helpful. And then from a follow up perspective. Aaron wanted to seek your comment on the sales that are coming through over the last 90 days plus or minus in this COVID environment. Are the deals any different, whether it's in terms of sizing, ASP pricing, relative to maybe what you saw pre-COVID? You mentioned a large flow. So, I guess with any of those modules you're seeing maybe more demand versus others?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah. We're definitely seeing a strong demand from flow, like we mentioned, given the unique characteristic that brings to the COVID world. We're also seeing some interesting scenarios on the skill side of the business, customers that are wanting to move faster on their classroom training shifts. But in general, I would say, the thing that's been most impacted in the last quarter was the smaller account segments, that's where there's much more price sensitivity. That's where there's more competition and very aggressive discounting. And that's where we saw more of the churn in the quarter. But our large strategic enterprise deals looked just as strong and sort of similar characteristics as quarters pass. And that's really where we're staying focused, where we're investing the most deeply and wants to maintain the strength of those accounts over time.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Miller from Baird. Your line is open.

Jeff Miller

So, you call about the sizable revenue beat on the quarter. But for being a heavily subscription business that usually has pretty good predictability. It's not clear to me what drove that. So, maybe some more detail there?

Aaron Skonnard

Yes, Jeff, I'm happy to share. So, I think if we take you back three months, we were in a world where the vast majority of customers or vast majority of companies were not providing any guidance. Given the predictability of our model and the strength we saw in the business, we thought it was appropriate for us to give guidance and the middle ground, we found is that we gave a little bit more conservative guidance than we normally would have. So, there's a function of conservativism in there. And there's a function of just, I think, really good, really good execution in the quarter we had, our customers continue to pay us. So, we didn't have any giant reserves we had to take on paying customers, which would have been a negative hit to revenue. We continue to execute through giving a free month of April to a big chunk of our VC and continue to execute there. And we continue to deliver value to our customers, a lot of the continued revenue recognized revenue there. So, I think the combination of just being conservative 90 days ago to your point, fair point, and also executing really well in the quarter.

Jeff Miller

Okay, great. And then in the air and on the evolution of the content, if you could just speak to it, just how important are kind of the is the interactive content, the interactive courses and projects in terms of minutes viewed or viewership at this point and just any other kind of evolution of the content, like what percentage is kind of content from the big three cloud providers? Just anything you call on content demands evolution.?

Aaron Skonnard

Yes, from a content perspective, we definitely see the most demand in areas like cloud data science, machine learning, AI, and cybersecurity, as well as our core sort of software development languages frameworks, that are sort of bread and butter for us. And the big three are obviously very focused on the cloud today, and so we're very focused there with them. That remains a top priority for us as a business. We also see new opportunities in space in the other spaces I mentioned, like AI, data science, machine learning and cyber and you also mentioned the interactive pieces are what we like to call the hands on learning components of our platform. Like our interactive courses and project experiences, those remain a very high priority for us today. And we're intending to invest even more deeply in this hands on domain in the quarters that had, and it will be a big theme for us in 2021. So, stay tuned. We'll have more to share at live in October. And I'm really excited about what those developments will mean for our customers.

Operator

The next question from Stephen Sheldon from William Blair. Please go ahead.

Stephen Sheldon

First I wanted asked about -- I guess the progress of B2B billings throughout the quarter and into early July. Did anything change materially throughout the quarter either in terms of our pickup or slowdown in year-over-year growth and based on what you can see at this point. Can you talk about updated B2B billings growth expectations over the rest of the year?

James Budge

Yeah, so on the progression through the quarter, I'd say. The nice thing was it didn't fall apart on us in the third month like the beginning of March, when COVID started to hit. So that's, I'll contrast it to that quarter, relative to kind of any other quarter itself, the progression of billings through month, one month, two month three didn't feel that much different than any other quarter that we've had we always have the heavy amount of our B2B business happen in the third month, roughly about 50% happens in the third month, with about 25, 25 in the first couple of months, and that's about what we saw in the second quarter as well.

So nothing, nothing new or unique to report on their flurry of activity towards the unlike we always have. As for the rest of the year we expect incremental improvements, I think is about as far as we want to go on billing to this point, we're happy to give revenue and EPS guidance. I think if you back that into billings, that would translate into a little bit of improvement on year-over-year growth in Q3 over Q2 and the same thing in Q4 over Q3 emphasis on just a little bit.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it? That's helpful. And then I think you gave some commentary on usage. I think that 2x increasing minute anything you can provide on the trend you're seeing in terms of per user engagement, relative to the prior three quarters, is that kind of continue to trend higher here into 2Q?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah, I think if you work it through, we had a tremendous amount of users come in the first quarter. But the second quarter, we also had a lot of users come into our platform. It was our second highest user had in the history of our company after the first quarter. And when you kind of work that through, it's slightly less than 2x the increase on a user per a time user basis, but still right around 2x maybe a little bit above 2x in March, and then it kind of trended to around 2x throughout the entirety of the second quarter.

Stephen Sheldon

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Arvind Ramnani

Congrats and great quarter. I just had a couple of quick questions. Just when you think of the demand environment, do you see this kind of pandemic lift the over demand environment where you expect kind of secular trends to be behind you guys, or do you think that it's more for cyclical lift in overall demand?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah, Arvind, good question. I would say that, what we're seeing overall is an increase in focus and opportunity around that will create much more demand post COVID. So I think we're experiencing some near term headwinds because of the budget constraints and cost containment efforts that a lot of our customers are employing. But given the reimagining and reinventing of how they intend to solve this job to be done longer term, that is, I think, creating a rising tide for this entire space and the entire camp. So I believe we're going to see an overall lift in demand across the sector. And I believe, that will land itself to us emerging from this as a much stronger company, than even what we looked like before. The question is around timing. How long will that whole transition take to play out? And that's the thing that we're very focused on and paying attention to, and we'll hopefully have more clarity on over the next few quarters as things unfold.

Arvind Ramnani

Great. Thanks. And, just a follow-up question. I know last year at a event, you were talking about a fairly good kind of phrasing pricing strength particularly good prime and all of that. And what kind of you specifically outlined was kind of phrasing sprint you're seeing like mid to high single-digits kind of price increase for 2020 and now that we are midway into the year, can you just kind of give us an update on how you've seen pricing trends improve?

James Budge

Yeah. Look, I'd say Arvind, James here. Consistent with last quarter, we're favoring incremental users over maximizing price right now. I think if you compare that to the last few years, we definitely had probably more of our growth coming from price increase. This year definitely have more of our growth coming from usership increase, and we think that's the right approach right now in the middle of COVID. It was just the aggregate and attract as many uses to our platform as possible. We're still a premium product. So we do price accordingly. But, we're not trying to maximize on price right now.

Arvind Ramnani

Alright. Thank you very much. Good luck for the remainder of the year.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Jason Celino from KeyBanc Capital Market. Please go ahead.

Jason Celino

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Can you hear me all right?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah.

Jason Celino

So, I actually have a follow-up question on the competitive front. It looks like one of your legacy ILT competitors might've filed for bankruptcy last month. Now, do you think this is more reflective of the headwinds that some of the in classroom training or was this maybe more company-specific?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah. I think that one in particular was likely more company and strategy specific, given that, it sort of played out a leading into COVID. I think the shifting trends over the last couple of years is something that, that is obviously working against large scale classroom ILT providers. And companies are looking for more hybrid digital approaches, which is where we're more positioned today. So, I don't think it, I do think COVID exacerbated it and accelerated the issue. And I think it's playing out on other fronts as well. And so, we are watching these situations play out and looking for whatever opportunities exist in for our customers. And so, I think we're going to see a massive transformation overall around how those ILT/classroom companies evolve through COVID. This is is a very transformational moment for that entire sector of companies. And I think, it's going to be really good for the customer base as well to have those happen.

Jason Celino

Great now that's thanks for some, some great color. And then, we've talked a little bit about some of the usage trends across the entire platform. But can you can you just speak to the some of the usage trends that the specific vehicles for?

James Budge

Yes, well, I just give a couple things and then feel free to jump in also, the the number of

unique visitors to our site in April was around 900,000, on the B2C side, and a couple of hundred thousand unique visitors that had a B2B tag attached to them. And a lot of those B2C customers have converted are still continuing to evaluate our platform, and they're coming from a lot of different places around the globe that maybe we hadn't touched before. So, that's all good for us to expand our reach on the B2B side, as I mentioned in some of the remarks we're still in the phase of discovering, where they are in the organization, how they can influence decisions and, and include some of their colleagues in on the decision making to move to a purchase decision. So, we're super bullish on, on how that's going to play out over the coming two to three quarters. And I'd say it's, to echo some of the comments I had before, it's, it's by far been our most successful campaign that we've ever had called this. I'll pause there.

Aaron Skonnard

And just a little more color on that, we were concerned with a large number of individuals coming in that may be usage wouldn't be as strong on that three year cohort. But we actually saw that cohort have really strong individual engagement, and it was able to help lift the usage across the entire learner base by that 2x factor. So, we were very pleased overall with the usage of the pre April cohort system.

Operator

Your next question comes from Josh Harris from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Josh Harris

Thanks for the question and congrats on the quarter. I'd like to double click on his own opportunities and potential competition with Microsoft. They recently announced an initiative combining LinkedIn learning GitHub, learn Microsoft learn, I think, to initially focus on upskilling non-tech workers, so not your target user, potentially an area for an opportunity for you as a third party content provider to add into their platform, plus your existing partnership with Microsoft. And then on the other hand, they have all these technical assets, enterprise focus and ambition I think, to get to become a bigger player and scaling. So, I'm just wondering how you think about the future of Microsoft as both a partner and competitor in the space.

Aaron Skonnard

You bet. Yes, Microsoft remains a very strong partner of ours and one of our largest customers today. And none of that has changed or is changing in the moment. And the specific opportunity you're pointing to, is a really good development. In my opinion. It's about, like you said, creating more technologists, more developers and bringing them into the space. It's a much more consumer focused initiative than a B2B focus initiative. And it's something that that's necessary that I was all of our partners would do to help create more customers for us, because ultimately, that initiative will create more software developers that then further expand our market opportunity as the professional enterprise solution and that's how we see things continuing to play out today. We don't see any changes to that trajectory.

Josh Harris

Thanks for the insight.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brad Sills from Bank of America.

Brad Sills

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. I guess I'll ask the environment question a little differently, in those larger account expansion deals, how's the environment impacted, willingness to add more users, make a commitment to learning. On the one hand, you would you would think, you mentioned earlier that this is discretionary. Then you fared well during that kind of discretionary spend review.

So just curious kind of what your -- what you saw there, what are the conversations like it's on the larger accounts in terms of willingness to expand, given the pressure that I'm sure these guys are seeing?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah, the willingness to expand is the area where we've seen the most hesitation or the most impact. Expansion is usually where we crushed it every quarter. Because we have this land and expand model that's worked so well for us over the last 16 years. And so, that's why we believe this is a temporary depression COVID induced, and that's where we see the most hesitation if had customers that were thinking before about expanding from, maybe a couple thousand licenses to 10,000 licenses, that conversation in many cases is slowed down.

And that's why we have leaned in so heavily with more aggressive and flexible COVID belief options that make it easier for those customers to expand temporarily. Before we finalize some of the commercials. I think I mentioned on the last earnings call an example of a big bank where we did that, who was in that exact scenario and describing going from a few thousand to over 10,000. And through that flexible, structuring posture that we brought to the market, that's actually allowed that deal to move forward. And we're weeks away from that one closing now just a quarter later. And that'll be another seven figure deal. ACB.

So ultimately, like we -- there's definitely more risk, more hesitation around large scale expansion, and that's directly related to the company's overall posture on all forms of expansion, all forms of additional stand in a moment. But I think through our creativity, we're able to work through some of that now. And we believe that once we're past this cost containment frenzy, things will really turn for us again.

Brad Sills

Got it. Thanks. Thanks, Aaron. It's helpful.

Aaron Skonnard

You bet.

Brad Sills

And then just on flow, sounds like you're seeing some really traction there. I guess how pervasive is flow now in the pipeline? Is it would you say, you're hitting your stride in terms of interest level for cash into some of the renewals and maybe new deals? And any thoughts on kind of what ASP up look like for that or pricing?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah, you bet. I'll start and James can add on here, and we're really pleased with what we're seeing around flow right now, the business as a whole is pacing on track for our original start of the year target for flow. So that hasn't, that hasn't changed through this COVID cycle, so speak to the overall strength and health and position that we have in that particular space. And the pipeline for flow continues to develop very nicely. We've been very pleased with the pipeline levels that we've been able to generate going into both Q2 and now into Q3. And it's looking good. Like, there's definitely still the overarching trend, I just spoke to in your prior question, impacting company's overall willingness to spend. But if they want to maximize the productivity of their remote, now fully remote engineering teams, this is a direct solution to that. So, I think that's helping counteract some of those adverse COVID affect. James, anything you would add?

James Budge

Yeah. Maybe the only thing I'd add is just a reminder that flow or get prime on its own, the average deal size was around 150,000, which was quite a bit bigger than the average skills deal. And has we have more and more flow deals as it becomes a bigger percentage of our overall business, it should have and will have likely a very meaningful impact on our average deal size. So, we would have seen it this year. We're confident we would have seen it this year, if not for some of the favorable economics. We're giving to maximize user counts in the face of COVID. But as we get into more normalized environment, I think you'll see that average deal size go up quite a bit on the back of flow.

Brad Sills

Got it. Great. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hanna Vidal from D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Hanna Vidal

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions today. Just first, what assumptions do you have around the conversion of free April users built into guidance? And are you doing anything out of the ordinary or planning to do anything out of the ordinary there, helping them to divide these customers to convert in such a big opportunities for you?

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah. I'd say on the B2C side, our typical conversion from a free campaign is in the mid single-digits and that's about what we saw and are continuing to see from fee April on the B2C side. B2B is still a bit of an unknown. We haven't had a campaign in the past that's produced the kind of output that we just created with the B2B side of free April. So definitely the pipelines are significantly expanded from where they were before free April, that gives us a lot of strength. And I'd say the conversion rates of that incremental pipeline should mirror everything why it shouldn't near similar conversion rates to any other lead that we bring into the business. So, it's really more of a function that we just have a lot more leads and a lot more pipeline flow now than we had before a free April, which is all goodness from us. And I think, can I forgot you had a final question though, that I did not write down. Would you mind repeating that for me?

Hanna Vidal

Yeah. I was just wondering if you were planning to do anything out of the ordinary to intensify the conversion.

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah. I guess it depends, I would say, nothing out of the COVID ordinary, which I think is we've talked about we've offered up some favorable pricing to bring in customers and more users during this time, and we would expect to do that with any leads we had from our free April campaign. So, more similar to the other strategies we have with any B2B customer to bring them into the company and use our platform.

Hanna Vidal

Great. That makes sense. And then are you seeing any indication that there has been going forward of project of IT budgets from the back half of this year into the first half?

James Budge

We have not seen any. If anything, I think to some of the comments there made, some of these dollars are still waiting to be, have been a little bit frozen, are still thawing out and are waiting to be, I think we see it the opposite way that there'd be more opportunity in the second half.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brett Knoblauch from Berenberg Capital.

Brett Knoblauch

Just a couple questions for me. Can you elaborate on the announcement with the AWS deep racer? And then I guess, what's the end goal with that? Is that a part of what you're talking about earlier with the more interactive I guess, projects? And then just speaking on Amazon, and maybe Google Microsoft, how has those partners lead generation looked through the pandemic maybe relative to last year?

Aaron Skonnard

The AWS deep racer partnership is, is really focused on providing machine learning specific skills development to those participants that are engaging in their in their deep racer learning campaign. This is a very broad at scale campaign that they run to, to effectively drive more motivation around learning machine learning skills, across their community and ecosystem. This is a perfect place for us to participate and partner with them to enable those skills. While those participants are engaging in the competition, it's really a gamified experience for those learners where they compete with each other to build the best machine learning models that will essentially race against each other. So, we're partnering with them and they're that helps get us more brand awareness and exposure into the accounts where these participants work. And that's how we think about this particular opportunity. It's one of many different examples of things that we do with Microsoft, Google, and AWS, and all three of those relationships continue to mature and develop more deeply, as the quarters roll on.

Brett Knoblauch

Good, thanks. And maybe just one follow up. I think I've talked about favorable pricing a lot. Just for you, James has the deep level that favorable pricing reduced, or I guess there's a discount held steady throughout the first several months of the pandemic or is that level of discounting kind of improving?

James Budge

It’s slightly improving mostly Health Studies since middle of March through June but slightly improving as we get as we move through the second quarter.

Operator

And your next question comes from line of Nick [indiscernible] from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

The first one is focusing worse on authors. So, how authors doing in the COVID-19 uncertainty or disruption and how you guys staying closer to authors and keeping them engaged? And also, as intentionally say directionally about royalties? Thank you.

Aaron Skonnard

Yes, you bet. Yes, our author community remains very strong through all of this. Just to ensure full context on how our author network operates, we have 1500 of them all over the all over the globe. So, our author network has always been and will always be a remote author network. So, in this work from home environment, our authors out of all of our constituents were likely the least impacted in terms of how they would continue to engage with us through this time.

And in addition to that, we have a model where every author receives what we call an author success manager, which is a point of contact, kind of like a customer success team and a typical CSM motion, that is consistently engaged and monitoring and helping coaching, guiding the authors through their coursework, their projects that they do for us. And they're also keeping tabs on the health and psychology of our author community.

And overall, I would say that remains very strong. Our author NPS this is a metric we tracked very closely, has remained steady through all of this roughly around the 60 level. And we haven't noticed any material changes to that. And if anything, I think our authors are seeing even more, we're seeing even more appetite from them to want to do more with us during this time because it is an activity they can do effectively in this work from home environment to monetize on their expertise.

James Budge

Yeah, I might just jump in on the royalty for Nick, I think you’ve seen our target model was to get to 80%. gross margins are big. By far the biggest chunk of our cost of goods sold are the royalties, we just produce 81% of second quarter, we produced 81% of the first quarter, we're clearly tracking ahead of 80% target. And that's largely a result of the average royalty fee coming down over time, while at the same time to the benefit of our authors.

We're actually producing bigger paychecks for them since it's a function of our increasing revenue. So authors making more money. That's a big component that goes into the high author NPS that Aaron mentioned, the great platform for them. And the benefit for us in some of those declining average royalties, as we're seeing it show up in a bigger way in our gross margin. So super happy about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That's helpful, and I guess, just sort of a follow-up. How's that partner engagement we've been tracking over the past few months and how is engagement during some of the larger assets? I think you guys called out some of the larger partner deals according to them. So just wondering you can update there? Thank you.

Aaron Skonnard

Yeah, the SI partners, specifically continues to trend in a very positive direction. We're continuing to work closely with Accenture. We have a big initiatives underway with right now in the quarter. And Fujitsu, who we've mentioned on past calls, that relationship continues strong. And just in Q2, we signed PwC. And we were really excited about the work we're going to be doing with them over the next few quarters.

So overall, the SI relationships continue to strengthen. We're excited about what it means in terms of future shared deals and shared account opportunities. And we see and we see longer term doing more and more with them is the bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time

Mark McReynolds

All right. Wonderful. Well, thank you everyone. I want to thank everyone for joining our call again and we look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Take care and be safe until then.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. Have a wonderful day. You may now disconnect.