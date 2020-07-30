Even amid macroeconomic weakness (think 2008 and 2009), Visa should perform better than companies in "peer sectors" like financial services.

Transactions, payment volumes and cross-border activity all looked very weak, but signs of improvement into July were also evident.

Visa's (V) fiscal 3Q20 results are out, and I think investors should pay close attention to the numbers. Not only do they speak to the company's performance in this challenging quarter, but they also serve as a barometer for the state of the global economy - particularly consumer spending.

Regarding the headline numbers, Visa missed on revenues, although only by an immaterial $10 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.06 topped consensus by a very modest two cents.

(Image Credit: Caribbean Business Report)

Bad, but getting better

Since Visa went public, in 2008, its worst top line performance had been YOY growth of only 2%, in a June 2009 quarter still haunted by the aftermath of the Great Recession. Therefore, the astonishing 17% revenue decline posted in fiscal 3Q20 will go down in history for the San Francisco-based company, and not for very good reasons.

The graph below paints a picture of what went wrong and what went terribly wrong for Visa in the third quarter. The service component did not look particularly weak relative to the rest of the business. But note that revenue in this case is recognized on payment volume for the previous three-month period, which had not yet been severely compromised by the COVID-19 crisis. Elsewhere, Visa's revenues took a hit due to substantially lower transactions, payment volumes and cross-border activity.

(Source: Company Earnings Slides)

The company provided a few interesting data points that helped to better understand consumer behavior amid the global pandemic. Below are some of the key ones:

Processed transactions declined 10% in the second period, but the intra-quarter dynamic looked promising. The metric returned to flat YOY in the second week of July, in a clearly improving trend.

Volume of "card present" transactions in the US is now less than ten percentage points lower YOY. This metric dipped by as much as 50% in the second week of April, and continues to climb from the bottom of the well.

Cross-border volume has been a problem, and will probably continue to be so until global travel returns to some sort of normal. Excluding intra-Europe results, the YOY decline has been stuck below -40% since April.

Debit payments have recovered fast and are now well above year-ago levels, suggesting that more cautious consumers have been less willing to add to their credit card debt.

Faced with the challenges, Visa seems to have done a good job tightening up the purse strings. While personnel expenses remained elevated, all other main cost categories decreased substantially. Marketing and administrative saw the most reduction YOY, although the loss of scale due to top line softness did not stop margins from pulling back considerably.

Look further out

Although timid signs of recovery could be seen in the main revenue drivers (i.e., transactions, volumes, card-present activity), fiscal 3Q20 will certainly be a quarter for investors to forget. In fact, I believe that looking past recent results and focusing on the long-term prospects is the only way to feel comfortable investing in Visa stock today.

To be clear, I expect bumps along the way. Yet, I continue to find Visa a great addition to an equity portfolio. Investing in Visa is more of a marathon than a sprint, and I see the company well-positioned to do well over time.

The COVID-19 crisis may have been too much of a disruptor for the payments processing company. Otherwise, even in a scenario of macroeconomic weakness (think of 2008 and 2009), I believe that Visa can perform better than most other companies in "peer sectors" like financial services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.