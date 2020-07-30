The consequence is a secular shift to real assets that is already playing out in markets.

The chart below shows the Fed Funds Rate (FFR) making a series of lower highs for the last forty years. Why is this? As the Fed counteracts the business cycle with loose credit, indebted corporations and households load up on more debt as opposed to undergoing a painful restructuring. Any attempts to normalize are easily thwarted. This makes intuitive sense. How can companies that struggled to make debt service payments at 800 bps possibly make them at 600 bps and twice the debt load?

(Source: "The Unfolding," Global Macro Investor April 2020 edition)

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Long bonds as a play on this countercyclical, “kicking the can down the road” dynamic has been the go-to trade for nearly half century. So much so that institutional finance and the average retail investment portfolio is based on the long bond, long stocks model. This portfolio survived because high debt, demographic headwinds, and technological advances dropped velocity of money and created a deflationary bias. It also survived because interest rates always had room to fall in each recession.

Enter 2020

On average, the Fed cuts rates by 500 bps to counter the business cycle. We entered this recession with the FFR just over 200 bps. With little slack in terms of interest rates, the Fed must increasingly rely on QE and other methods to stimulate the economy. The issue with that is that QE simply infuses primary dealer banks with cash, with little trickle-down effect aside from asset price inflation. Additionally, as the chart below shows, more corporate debt leads to less growth than previously as you increase the debt load. We are reaching the limits of monetary policy.

(Source: Mauldin Economics)

This is leading to a secular shift from bonds to real assets. Shown below, the current outperformance of hard assets over risk assets is not a short-term play on increased M2, but a dynamic that will continue in an environment of negative real yields, monetized deficits and currency depreciation.

(Source: TradingView)

The Paradigm Shift

What happens when rates go to zero and liquidity injections are not creating economic growth? Ray Dalio wrote about this exact topic in his July 2019 article entitled "Paradigm Shifts." When the limits of monetary policy prevent developed economies from growing out of their debts, and austerity and default are not politically feasible, Dalio suspects Central Banks will get creative:

so there will have to be some combination of large deficits that are monetized, currency depreciations, and large tax increases, and these circumstances will likely increase the conflicts between the capitalist haves and the socialist have-nots."

We will monetize deficits with Fed money, debase the currency to decrease costs of exports, and, though not explicitly stated, keep real yields negative in the meantime to keep debt service payments manageable for the government, corporations and individuals involved.

Yields must stay zero-to-negative for the foreseeable future. Imagine being a Central Bank with zero-coupon perpetual bonds on your balance sheet. Raising rates into positive territory creates a negative cash flow issue if you choose to roll over the debt. It would have to print money to fill that gap or risk going insolvent. The same concept applies to corporations wishing to roll over their debt or households refinancing.

Although I am certainly missing a few themes, the old paradigm involved disinflation, globalization, cheap credit, stock buybacks, venture capital, the rise of passive investing, low real GDP growth, low volatility, Quantitative Easing and the rise of Big Tech. When credit cannot get any cheaper without giving away money for free, the new paradigm involves currency depreciation, debt monetization, de-globalization, increased populism, monopoly busting, increased taxes and job losses through technological innovation such as AI, driverless tech and reusable energy.

The Allure of Scarce Assets

The base case is that real yields stay negative to help manage deficits. The second case is that continued solvency issues due to COVID-19 lead to continued low, or even negative, inflation. That means nominal yields would have to be equally low or negative, as real yields = nominal yields – inflation. The chart below shows gold’s relation to lower real yields on the 10Y. This dynamic is not going away anytime soon.

(Source: @TaviCosta's Twitter feed)

The third case is as follows. Central Banks are going to monetize deficits and devalue the currency because they cannot loosen credit anymore. This involves more money printing. Obviously, fiat currency does not have a fixed supply. The more you increase its supply against something fixed, the more the price goes down relative to the fixed asset. As fixed assets, gold and bitcoin will increase in value as more dollars are printed.

The fourth case is that governments implement universal basic income to combat the job losses from COVID-19. UBI leads to inflation, as it increases the disposable income of every American. Gold and bitcoin still benefit as stores of value as inflation erodes purchasing power.

There are two threats to the rush in scarce assets: 1) above-average growth from a quick, V-shaped recovery leads to positive real yields. 2) governments enact austerity or choose to restructure the economy instead of relying on Central Banks to continually keep things afloat. I believe neither can happen with over 11% unemployment, continued solvency issues in the retail sector and a political incentive structure that prevents politicians from making structural changes.

Conclusion

If you do not own gold and bitcoin, you need to. If you currently own gold and bitcoin, you probably do not own enough of it. Personally, I equate owning scarce assets in this environment to entering the long bond trade forty years ago. Bonds went up because credit underwent a forty-year downward channel. As we reach the limits of monetary policy, scarce assets will go up as we rely on monetizing deficits and currency devaluation instead of loosening credit.

Do not avoid stocks and bonds, as they are an integral part of a balanced portfolio. However, most investors are overallocated to risk assets in relation to real assets as we enter this paradigm shift.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, GLD, SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.