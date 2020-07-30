Check Point's stock price has broken out to a 52-week high. I believe that the stock is a smart investment for the current economic conditions.

Check Point has zero debt and strong free cash flow margin. The company will most certainly come out of the pandemic and recession in excellent shape.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a legacy player in the cybersecurity industry with a broad set of offerings that include on-premise hardware, perpetual software licenses, endpoint management, zero trust, and cloud-based services. Growth investors beware, Check Point is not a barnburner when it comes to revenue growth, averaging approximately 6% annual growth over the last 5 years, and 4% recently.

Despite the fairly anemic growth, I believe that this stock may be a smart investment for the current macroeconomic environment. The pandemic has not really impacted Check Point’s financials to date. And it has extraordinary free cash flow, zero debt, and a large amount of cash and cash equivalents. The company is actively introducing new cloud-based cybersecurity services that are growing by high double-digits annually, although still a small portion of the overall business at around 10%.

Check Point easily fulfills the Rule of 40, an S/W metric that I find particularly useful in the current economic environment. The cybersecurity industry in general is benefiting from the pandemic and work-from-home (WFH) mandate. Therefore, I find Check Point to be an easy investment choice, not only for modest growth but also for stable profits. This company is buying back stock which will help boost the share price and also has a strong balance sheet. For these reasons, I am assigning a buy rating for Check Point.

The stock price has broken out to a 52-week high and has managed to hold up despite some bearish market conditions in the latter part of July. Mr. Market is signaling that this is a stock to watch.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Check Point's annual revenue growth for the last year was 4%, while its free cash flow margin was an impressive 54%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Check Point is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 4% + 54% = 58%

Check Point's score fulfills the Rule of 40, suggesting that Check Point has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how Check Point stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward EV/Sales versus forward revenue growth. Note: please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

According to the scatter plot, Check Point is somewhat overvalued on a relative basis relative to its peers. I would be careful with reading too much into this valuation analysis as Check Point is being judged as a growth stock, when in fact it is primarily a value play given its strong profitability. Its EV/forward sales multiple is comparable to other broad cybersecurity companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), and Qualys, Inc. (QLYS).

Of the four cybersecurity stocks listed above, Check Point has the lowest revenue growth but the highest free cash flow margin by far, giving it a high score on the Rule of 40.

(Source: Portfolio123/Author)

All four stocks are worthy of investment, but I really like Check Point’s high level of cash and cash equivalents plus its free cash flow margin. These two factors provide this company with a superior chance of surviving the pandemic and a potentially very long and deep recession.

Of the four stocks, Fortinet and Qualys have thrived this year, while Check Point and Palo Alto Networks have lagged.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

I am pretty optimistic that with the recent 52-week high, it is now Check Point’s time to shine.

Investment Risks

While Check Point's business performance has not been significantly affected so far during the pandemic, the company management is cautious with regard to future guidance, indicating that the situation is very fragile.

It seems unlikely that we will see a vaccine until at least the spring of 2021 and that depends on everything going well in phase-3 trials for vaccine candidates. Therefore, it will be at least a year (in my opinion) before we see a return to normalcy in general.

While we wait, the government and the Federal Reserve are being generous with handouts and stimulus. But how long will this last? The handouts are a heavy burden for taxpayers and I can’t see this persisting for much longer, certainly not past the November election. When the handouts stop, I expect that the stock market may become very bearish.

An additional factor that must be considered is the many specialty upstarts such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CRWD) that are aiming to take market share away from Check Point. The cybersecurity industry is very fragmented, and it is difficult to predict how all of the various technologies will manage to compete in the market.

Summary and Conclusions

Check Point has a broad-based cybersecurity product portfolio consisting of legacy hardware, software licensing, endpoint management, zero trust, and cloud-based services that have demonstrated consistent profitability for many years. While the company’s 4% annual revenue growth is modest, this company has other qualities that make it attractive as an investment in the current macroeconomic climate. Check Point has zero debt, $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and has exceptional profitability. The company scores an impressive 58% on the Rule of 40.

We don’t know when the pandemic will be overcome, and we don’t know how the recession will play out, although it is very likely that it will be long and deep. Check Point’s strong balance sheet and recent financial performance make it an ideal investment in today’s market. And I expect that cybersecurity products, in general, will thrive particularly with the WFH strategy employed in many parts of the world. Therefore, I am giving Check Point a bullish rating.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Businesses need to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. And the pandemic has dramatically accelerated this paradigm shift. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service. Tap into four high-growth portfolios, industry/subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. We are still in the early innings and there are plenty of high-growth investment opportunities out there waiting for you! Start your 2-week free trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.