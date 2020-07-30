The weekly stochastic indicators just made a bullish crossover and that could be a good sign for the stock.

Analysts expect the company to report a pretty sizable decline in earnings compared to Q2 2019 and compared to the first quarter of this year.

Insurance giant Allstate (ALL) is set to report second-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a pretty low valuation at this time and a pattern on the chart could be indicating that the stock is ready to rally.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion. The earnings estimate is 28.9% lower than the EPS the company reported in the second quarter of 2019 and it is less than half of the $3.54 Allstate reported in the first quarter. The revenue estimate is identical to the revenue reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Over the last three years, Allstate has been able to grow earnings at a rate of 20% per year while revenue has increased by 6% per year. Earnings jumped by 54% in the first quarter while revenue was down by 8%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 5% for 2020 as a whole while revenue is expected to increase by a modest 1.5%.

Allstate’s management efficiency measurements are slightly below average. The return on equity is at 15.4% and the profit margin is 10.2%. The current valuations on the stock are very low with a trailing P/E of 7.5 and a forward P/E of 8.5.

Weekly Overbought/Oversold Indicator Just Turned Positive

The weekly chart for Allstate shows what a wide range the stock has traded in so far in 2020. The stock was all the way up to $125 back in February and it was down below $65 in March. The stock did bounce back up to $107 in June, but fell back down to $85 in early July.

The stock has rallied back a little from the early-July low and that has caused the weekly stochastic indicators to make a bullish crossover. Previous instances of stochastic crossovers have been pretty decent signs for the stock, especially when the indicators were below the 50 level.

There will be some resistance points the stock will need to overcome in order to get back up to where it was with notable points being the 52-week moving average and the $105 level as well.

Sentiment Toward Allstate is Mixed

Looking at the sentiment indicators, one is skewed to the bullish side, one is skewed to the bearish side, and one is neutral. The one that is leaning to the bearish side is the buy percentage from analysts. There are currently 18 analysts covering the stock with eight “buy” ratings and 10 “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 44.4% and the average buy rating for stocks as a whole is between 65% and 75%. For a company that has performed as well as Allstate, I find the analysts’ consensus to be on the low side.

The short interest ratio is at 1.6 currently and that is on the low side, meaning it is leaning to the bullish side. The average short interest ratio is in the 3.0 range. Short interest changed very little in the most recent reporting period, so short sellers don’t seem to be getting more bullish or more bearish ahead of the earnings report.

The neutral sentiment indicator is the put/call ratio. The current reading is 0.99 and that is right at average. When Allstate reported earnings last on May 5, the put/call ratio was all the way down at 0.65, so it has risen considerably over the last three months. This is indicative of an increase in bearish sentiment - it’s just shifted from bullish to neutral.

My Overall Take on Allstate

There are a number of things I like about Allstate. I like the earnings and revenue growth from the last few years, but I am a little concerned about the low ROE and profit margin. The low P/E ratios are attractive from a valuation standpoint and I like the fact that there is some sense of bearish sentiment. I also like the pattern that has developed on the chart in the last few weeks with the weekly stochastic indicators making a bullish crossover.

The things I don’t like about Allstate right now are the current expectations, but that is partly due to the global slowdown amid the pandemic. The potential resistance points on the chart are also a concern, but not as much as the earnings.

Overall, I feel like the positive attributes outweigh the negatives and I look for Allstate to move higher over the next few months. I can see the stock getting back up to the $110 area in the next few months and it could get back up to the $120 level by the end of the year. The third-quarter earnings results that will be due out in late October or early November will go a long way in determining whether or not the stock can get back up to challenge the old high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.