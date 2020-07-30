Rio Tinto (RIO) reported its H1 2020 financial results (the company releases the financial results only twice a year). Although the first half of the period didn't look too good, Rio Tinto was able to avoid major COVID-19-related production disruptions, and during the second half of the period, it enjoyed improved metals prices. Therefore, the H1 2020 financial results are weaker compared to H2 2019 or H1 2019, but they are definitely better than one would expect only three or four months ago.

As Rio Tinto is one of the three biggest diversified mining giants, it produces significant volumes of numerous commodities. Some of the most important are presented in the charts below. Rio Tinto's most important product is iron ore. In Q2, its iron ore production equaled 71.69 million tonnes. It is 7.3% more than in Q1 and 5.2% more than in Q2 2019. Copper production remained almost flat, at 293 million lb. Only negligible quarterly change experienced also for alumina (1.99 million tonnes), aluminium (0.79 million tonnes), and gold (64,000 toz). Bauxite production increased by 5.4% to 14.56 million tonnes, uranium production increased by 5.9% to 720,000 lb, and diamond production jumped up by 23.6% to 4.24 million ct. Only titanium dioxide slug production declined by 10.3% to 260,000 tonnes. Overall, the operations were not significantly impacted by the coronavirus. As stated by the company, all operations remained in production during H1 2020, and the 2020 production and cost guidance remains intact.

Source: own processing, using data of Rio Tinto

As iron ore is responsible for more than 60% of Rio Tinto's revenues, not only iron ore prices but also iron ore production costs have an important impact on its financial results. As shown in the chart below, the unit cash cost at Pilbara (Rio Tinto's main iron ore operation) remains relatively stable. Over the last 3.5 years, it has been fluctuating in the $13.0 to $14.6/tonne range. In H1 2020, it equaled $14.5/tonne.

Little less positive is the look at Rio Tinto's revenues. They declined from $22.4 billion in H2 2019 to $19.4 billion in H1 2020. It means a 13.7% decline. The negative development is attributable to weaker metals prices and different timing of sales. When compared with H1 2019, all the segments except for iron ore (an increase from $12.077 billion to $12.264 billion) and uranium (an increase from $147 million to $149 million), recorded lower consolidated sales revenue. The biggest decline was recorded by aluminium, alumina, and bauxite ($4.435 billion vs. $5.028 billion), and copper ($0.633 billion vs. $1.072 billion). However, right now, the prices of the majority of metals are stronger than the H1 average. If the improved prices prevail, Rio Tinto's H2 2020 revenues should improve notably.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Rio Tinto

Along with the revenues, Rio Tinto's operating cash flow and net income declined too. The operating cash flow declined to $5.628 billion, which is the lowest level since H1 2018. In comparison to H1 2019, the operating cash flow declined by 11.9% and in comparison to H2 2019 even by 34%. Net income experienced slightly less dramatic decline. It equaled $3.316 billion, which is only 14.5% less than in H2 2019 and 19.8% less than in H1 2019. The decline in net income was less steep due to the lower impairment charges. It equaled $2.349 billion in H1 2019 ($2.24 billion attributable to Oyu Tolgoi), but only $1.163 billion in H1 2020 ($472 million - Pacific Aluminium, $269 million - ISAL, $292 million - Diavik). The H1 2020 EPS equals $2.05, which means that the annualized P/E ratio stands at 15.16 right now.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto's cash position has worsened in H1 2020. As of the end of June, the company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments worth $8.775 billion, which is $1.886 billion less compared to the end of December 2019. What is positive, the total debt decreased too, to $13.601 billion, or by 4.6% compared to the end of December. Moreover, the debt term structure is very favorable. Debt worth less than $1 billion matures during 2020 and 2021 in total. Approximately $800 million of debt mature in both 2022 and 2023. In 2024 and 2025, the debt maturities equal $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively, but subsequently, the volumes decline.

The net debt increased to $4.826 billion, or by 32.1% in H1 2020. The growth in net debt was attributable especially to the payment of a record-high final 2019 dividend, which amounted to $3.607 billion, and a share buy-back worth $207 million. On the other hand, due to the intense investment program, the free cash flow equaled only $2.8 billion in H1 2020. The 2020 interim dividend will cost $2.5 billion. It will equal $1.55 per share, which is slightly more than the interim dividend of $1.51 paid last year.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is working on multiple growth projects. The first sustainable production from the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine is still expected between Q4 2022 and Q2 2023. The expected CAPEX remains in the $6.6-7.1 billion range.

The Australian Koodaideri iron ore mine construction is underway. It should cost $2.6 billion and after reaching full capacity, it should be able to produce 43 million tonnes of iron ore per year. The first production is expected in early 2022.

Rio Tinto moves ahead with its Serbian Jadar project too. The deposit contains substantial amounts of boron and lithium. The PFS outlined a low-cost long-life operation and Rio Tinto has decided to move the project to the feasibility stage.

Also the studies for the Guinean Simandou iron ore mine are underway. Rio Tinto owns 45.05% of blocks 3 and 4, with 39.95% owned by Chinalco (OTC:CNMLF) and the remaining 15% owned by the Guinean government. The deposit contains 2.4 billion tonnes of high-grade iron ore. If developed, the deposit will further improve Rio Tinto's position on the global iron ore markets. Right now, Rio Tinto and its partners are working on the optimization of infrastructure costs.

On July 28 (it means after the end of H1), Rio Tinto released a maiden resource estimate for its Australian Winu copper-gold project. The maiden resource contains 503 million tonnes of ore grading 0.45% of copper equivalent. It means that it contains copper and gold equal to approximately 4.99 billion lb of copper equivalent. Rio Tinto expects initial production in 2023.

Overall, Rio Tinto estimates its 2020-2022 CAPEX at $20 billion. Approximately $9 billion should represent sustaining CAPEX, $6 billion replacement CAPEX and $5 billion should be devoted to new growth projects.

Rio Tinto's shares experienced an impressive run over the recent months, growing from the March lows at $35 to the recent levels around $62. Over the last two weeks, the late 2019/early 2020 highs were surpassed; however, there is strong long-term resistance in the $62-64 area (chart below). The RSI is slightly above 60, which is a high value but it is not yet overbought. The bullish trend line remains unbroken, and the 10-day moving average remains well above the 50-day moving average. However, it looks like a double top might be forming. If the reversal pattern is completed and the share price starts to retrace, the nearest support should be found around $55. On the other hand, if it keeps on growing, the next major resistance, that dates back to late 2010/early 2011, is situated around $75.

What I like about Rio Tinto's H1:

The majority of commodities in Rio Tinto's production mix experienced production growth.

The company was able to avoid major coronavirus-related production disruptions.

Rio Tinto maintains robust financial distributions to its shareholders, in the form of dividends and share buy-backs.

The development projects seem to be progressing well.

If the current metals prices prevail, the H2 results should be notably better compared to H1.

What I don't like about Rio Tinto's H1:

The revenues, operating cash flow and net income declined.

The net debt increased (although it remains relatively low, given the size of the company and volume of its cash flows).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.