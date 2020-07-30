The ETF is compelling due to its asymmetric risk-reward profile, but I see a couple of problems with it that can be easily solved.

I prefer an investment in a risk parity fund like RPAR over the S&P 500, but believe that the BlackSwan ETF takes diversification to the next level.

Not long ago, I wrote about the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) and called the fund "a great 'gateway' approach to improve a portfolio's risk-adjusted return potential quickly and without frills". I also noted, however, that an even better strategy would be one that offers more protection against sharp losses - a key feature in my Multi-Asset Storm Resistant Growth (MA SRG) portfolio.

For this particular purpose, an attentive reader pointed me in the direction of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN). I had to check this one out.

(Image Credit: Phys.org)

First things first

It is probably best if I take one step back and start with a brief recap on multi-asset class diversification. Try not to fall asleep, please.

Risk parity is a somewhat fancy (but now quite popular) term for an investment approach that seeks to balance a portfolio across different assets, from stocks to treasuries to gold and beyond. Allocations are determined based on expected risk: the more volatile the asset, the less capital is invested in it, so that no single position impacts the portfolio's results disproportionately.

The idea is to produce decent performance in any economic environment. If you ask me, this is a substantially better approach to investing than (1) passively allocating money to a single asset class, like stocks, or even worse (2) relying on one's ability to consistently and accurately predict the future to determine what to invest in today (pretty much the approach that any financial news channel and investment expert on YouTube want you to subscribe to). The best, and most predictable, returns that I have ever produced have come from a risk parity-like investment philosophy.

Historically, multi-asset class diversification has worked very well. But even a risk-parity ETF like RPAR has taken sizable hits: nearly 20% from peak to trough between March 6 and March 19 of this year. Theoretically, there is nothing stopping a balanced portfolio from losing a substantial portion of its market value, if conditions are really unfavorable.

How SWAN solves the problem

Compared to RPAR, which invests in multiple assets ranging from global stocks to commodities to nominal and inflation-protected treasuries, SWAN's diversification is nowhere nearly as broad. Instead, it is merely exposed to US treasury bonds of different maturities and the S&P 500. But, of course, the devil is in the details.

SWAN uses call options to gain the necessary exposure to the riskiest assets - in this case, domestic stocks. At the same time, it limits most of the downside exposure to the amount paid on the options' premium, which tends to be not much more than 10% of the total capital invested.

Below is SWAN's portfolio allocation as of July 29:

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Amplify ETFs)

By holding S&P 500 (SPY) options (two sets of in-the-money 70 delta calls, rebalanced once per year each, as per the index manager's presentation), SWAN has unlimited upside exposure to domestic equities. So, effectively, this ETF mimics the risk and return profile of a standard stock-and-bond portfolio to a large extent.

However, should equities fall off the bunk bed for whatever reason, whether it be a pandemic, global recession or any other type of black swan event, only about 10% of the portfolio's capital as of the time of the most recent rebalance would be at risk. This is a typical case of a "limited downside, unlimited upside" set-up, which is achieved at the cost of the option premium (more specifically, the decayable portion of it).

Since its November 2018 inception, SWAN has seen it all: from raging bullishness to mild bearishness to the sharpest decline in the stock market in history. Yet, the ETF has managed to beat the S&P 500, however you choose to look at it: higher absolute returns, lower volatility, much better Sharpe ratio (i.e., risk-adjusted returns) and substantially less severe drawdowns.

So, there you go: more free lunch than Harry Markowitz could have asked for.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance)

Two problems with SWAN

Because of the ETF's asymmetric risk-reward profile that seems obvious by merely looking at the fund's historical performance above, I think that SWAN is an improvement over the simpler diversification strategy used by the likes of RPAR. However, I see a couple of potential (but minor) problems with SWAN that investors should be aware of.

First, the ETF does not target a particular allocation between stocks and bonds. Instead, it directs 10% of the capital to stock options at a given target delta. For example, should options be priced very richly in the market due to higher perceived risk, SWAN would only "afford to buy" less exposure to equities. While I see that the methodology can be consistent with the principles of risk balancing, investors should know that their effective exposure to equities in this ETF will likely vary from time to time.

Second, SWAN does not seek broad diversification, as is the case of RPAR and similar risk parity strategies. For a more well-rounded portfolio, SWAN would probably benefit from exposure to gold at least, if not TIPS and other asset classes like REIT and commodities.

Fortunately, this problem can be solved - manually, but rather simply. If an investor would like to extend the portfolio's diversification into gold, for example, all that he or she would need to do is blend SWAN with an instrument like (1) gold ETF, (2) gold leveraged ETF, (3) gold options or (4) gold futures.

Below is an example of a simple portfolio that holds 95% SWAN and 5% of a 3x leveraged gold ETF (OTC:UGLDF). Notice that by merely "sprinkling" a bit of gold on top of the black swan ETF (portfolio #1 in blue), an investor could have achieved even higher returns, better risk-adjusted performance, more manageable month-end drawdowns and lower correlations with stocks compared to a pure investment in SWAN since 2018.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Want to learn more? The whole idea behind my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) strategy revolves around the concepts described in this article. For over three years, I have been working diligently alongside my SRG premium community on Seeking Alpha to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.