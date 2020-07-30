Oregon And Washington Gold Mines: 2020 Exploration And Development Prospects

The Paramount Gold Grassy Mountain Project is a project on the path to production with attractive potential rates of return.

In this edition, we review the prospects for publicly-traded Oregon and Washington gold exploration companies. Not surprisingly, there are a few opportunities in these two states from the northwest, just as there are in many of the western states such as Utah, Alaska, or Colorado.

The gold mining industry experienced a boom in these two states from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s. Oregon alone produced nearly 6 million ounces during this time. Today, many of these prospects center around some of the gold mines from this era. By using modern technology, the hope is that these mines can be brought back to life.

Here are the four publicly traded companies that are exploring or developing gold projects in Oregon and Washington.

Alamos Gold (AGI) Paramount Gold (PZG) Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF) Adamera Minerals (OTCPK:DDNFF)

Alamos Gold - Quartz Mountain

Alamos Gold is the operator of the Quartz Mountain Project. The Quartz Mountain Project is in the later exploration stage and is located 40 miles northwest of Lakeview, Oregon. It is on the very fringe of the Great Basin, although the geology of the project is volcanic in nature. The project, when completed, will be an open-pit heap-leach mine.

Alamos Gold has a 100% earn-in option with Seabridge Gold that will require CAD$3 million once a feasibility study is complete. Once permitting of the project is complete, Alamos Gold owes Seabridge Gold the option of CAD$15 million or a 2% net smelter return royalty on future production.

The Quartz Mountain project has 1.147 million ounces of inferred gold ounces and 339 million measured and indicated.

Alamos Gold has operations in Canada and Mexico, with development projects in Canada, Mexico, U.S., and Turkey. Alamos Gold currently trades at a market cap of $4.3 billion. For other information on Alamos Gold as a company, I included it in an analysis of junior gold miners and their historical performance here.

Paramount Gold - Grassy Mountain

The Grassy Mountain project is operated by Paramount Gold and is located 20 miles south of Vale, Oregon, and 70 miles west of Boise, Idaho. The mine is planned to be an underground mine.

The company has completed a pre-feasibility study as of May 2018. From that study, there were determined to be 362,000 proven and probable gold ounces on the project. The company expects the mine to have a 7.5-year mine life with a production of 47,000 ounces of gold and 50,000 ounces of silver per year.

The results of the PFS showed an NPV of $201 million at a gold and silver price of $1,800/ounce and 23.19/ounce, respectively. The initial capital outlay required is $110 million, which is a relatively low-cost capital requirement. Granted, there are other projects like the Equinox's (OTC:EQX) Castle Mountain project that had lower initial cap-ex to achieve about the same amount of annual production, but it is still reasonable.

The project has a clear path to production sometime around 2022 and 2023, which is important to know as an investor.

Currently, the project is in the permitting phase, along with the feasibility study being underway. The permitting process has been approved at the county level and has been filed at the state level and with the BLM. The feasibility study will be complete any day now as it was originally scheduled for mid-2020, and a news release affirmed that was still the case.

Paramount Gold - Frost Project

Paramount Gold is also in the exploration stage with the Frost Project. The Frost Project is located south of Harper, Oregon, and is just 12 miles down the road from the Grassy Mountain Project. The company seems to believe that if the Frost Project is rich in gold, it will be able to truck the ore to its Grassy Mountain mine to be processed. The geological team at Paramount Gold believes that the Frost Project resembles the Grassy Mountain Project. In addition, it has seen impressive grades from historical drilling.

Paramount Gold currently trades at a market cap of $44 million.

The last thing that is important to me about Paramount Gold is that its insiders and major shareholders own over 30 percent of the stock. Without researching its claim, my hope is that a good percentage of that is from insiders. Regardless, it demonstrates some confidence from insiders and aligns management with shareholders, which is important.

Fiore Gold - Golden Eagle Project

Fiore Gold is the owner of the Golden Eagle Project located in Ferry County, Washington, just northwest of Republic. The Golden Eagle claim includes the former Mountain Lion Mine, which produced from 1898 to 1947.

In May of 2020, the company updated its resource report to show 2 million ounces of measured and indicated ounces.

Portions of the Golden Eagle property are subject to net smelter royalties payable to Echo Bay and Newmont. This project is in its early stages, and the more pertinent information to investors, such as a PEA, is not yet available.

Fiore has a history of profitable operations at its Pan Mine, located in Nevada, where it has measured and indicated resources of 432 thousand gold ounces. Fiore currently trades with a market cap of $100 million.

Adamera Minerals - Cooke Mountain

Adamera Minerals is currently focused solely in Washington state, with several exploration projects in the pipeline. The most interesting project is the Cooke Mountain Joint Venture project it has with Hochschild Mining (OTC:HCHDY). The Cooke Mountain historically has produced 1 million ounces of gold, and as is the case with all of Adamera's projects, the company believes that with modern methods, it can discover that there is much more gold to be mined.

Here is the area of Adamera's focus.

This image further shows the location of Adamera's projects.

I won't go into detail on the Flag Hill, Empire Creek, or the Buckhorn Mine, as it is early in the exploration phase. However, I will share details from the joint venture with Hochschild.

In phase 1, Hochschild can earn a 60% interest by spending $8 million in exploration expenses over five years. In phase 2, Hochschild can earn an additional 15% interest in the project by sole-funding a feasibility study within a further three years. Although this tells you that the project is potentially a long way off from producing, it helps Adamera with funding the project while being able to retain 25 percent of the project.

Adamera Minerals currently trades with a market cap of $16 million.

Conclusion

With Oregon and Washington being sandwiched between other regions such as Idaho, known for gold mining, it stands to reason there would be some opportunities in these two states as well. Although it isn't a prolific region for gold production, it does present some opportunities for gold investors.

We looked at the Quartz Mountain project from Alamos Gold, a multi-billion market cap company, which is early in the exploration phase. The Adamera projects and the Fiore Golden Eagle project were also in the early stages. The project that looked the most interesting was the Paramount Grassy Mountain Project.

Four things made me interested in Grassy Mountain as an investor.

The project has a clear timeline to get to gold production. Production is scheduled to begin sometime in 2022 to 2023. A PFS was conducted on the project, and it received favorable results. With a gold price of $1,800 per ounce, the NPV was about $200 million. This is attractive as the company's market cap is currently $44 million. Lastly, it has strong insider ownership, with over 30 percent of shares owned by insiders and major shareholders. It has other projects in the pipeline, including one in Nevada.

Before investing, I would want to understand the management of the company better, but all-in-all, I consider Paramount to be an opportunity.

That covers Oregon and Washington gold prospects. Only a few more states to go as we look at the viable gold-producing states in the United States. If I left any Washington and Oregon gold explorers off of the list, please let me know in the comments section.

