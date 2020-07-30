Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of July 2020

Nickel market news - Roskill- Partial demand recovery to support nickel prices in H2. Musk promises ‘Giant Contract’ for efficiently mined nickel. Battery-grade nickel could run short by 2023.

Nickel spot prices were higher in July, and the LME inventory was about the same as last month. Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x from 2019 to 2030.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for July. The past month saw nickel prices rise strongly and plenty of nickel news including some very interesting comments from Elon Musk.

Nickel price news

As of July 27, the nickel spot price was USD 6.22, up from USD 5.62 last month. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was about the same as last month at 234,852 tonnes (234,198 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 6.22/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Nickel demand v supply

On June 30 Kalkine Media reported:

Nickel to witness supply surplus in 2020, but well poised for a boom over the long-run. Nickel prices are currently under a recovery mode over the supply woes coming from Brazil with the behemoth Brazilian miner- Vale downgrading its nickel production forecasts for the year. However, many industry experts anticipate that the nickel market would witness a surplus in 2020 over a considerable decline in global consumption.

The chart below shows a forecast widening nickel deficit from 2023 (note it is a bit outdated now).

Battery and EV battery metals are set to take off

2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts

Investors can also read my past article: "Top 5 Nickel Miners To Consider Before The Nickel Boom."

Nickel Market News

On July 21 Investing News reported:

Roskill: Partial demand recovery to support nickel prices in H2. During the first half of 2020, mining and refining facilities for nickel were disrupted at a global scale, from the Philippines to Canada, as a result of coronavirus containment measures. “Low demand has resulted in the market switching to surplus and a swelling of stocks,” Anderson explained. “We anticipate the price to improve a little through H2 2020, supported by a partial demand recovery, especially in China.”

On July 23 Yahoo Finance reported:

Musk promises ‘Giant Contract’ for efficiently mined nickel. Elon Musk has a plea for mining companies: “Please mine more nickel.” “Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way,” said Musk, chief executive officer of the electric-carmaker, during a second-quarter earnings call. Supplies of battery-grade nickel -- a key component in the cathode of an electric vehicle’s battery -- could run short as early as 2023. BloombergNEF expects a tight balance in the next two to three years as lithium-ion battery demand picks up.

Note: You can read more in a follow up article on the above topic: "Tesla's hunt for nickel could be a big opportunity for a miner." The article quotes Elon Musk:

"Well, I'd just like to reemphasize, any mining companies out there, please mine more nickel. Okay. Wherever you are in the world, please mine more nickel and don't wait for nickel to go back to some long -- some high point that you experienced some five years ago or whatever, go for efficiency." "As environmentally friendly, nickel mining at high volume. Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally-sensitive way. So, hopefully, this message goes out to all mining companies. Please get nickel."

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production.

On July 6, Vale SA announced:

Vale prices US$ 1.5 billion notes....3.750% Guaranteed Notes due July 2030 guaranteed by Vale.

On July 20, Vale SA announced:

Vale's Production and Sales in 2Q20. Production of finished nickel reached 59.4 kt in 2Q20, mainly due to [i] the strong performance in North Atlantic refineries, [II] increased Matsusaka and PTVI site production after routine maintenance in 1Q20, offset by lower Indonesian-source ore processed in Clydach, and [III] higher production from VNC source. The Nickel business reached 94.2 kt 1H20 production volume ex-VNC, well positioned to reach the 180-195 kt guidance for 2020, even when considering the expected lower 3Q20 production volumes due to postponed maintenance. VNC refining activities responsible for processing the feed into nickel oxide were ramped down in 2Q20, with only the production of nickel hydroxide cake going forward at increased volumes.

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On June 29, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Efficiency improvement at Kola MMC’S Severny Mine."

On July 16, Norilsk Nickel announced: "First meeting of Nornickel's Environmental Task Team."

On July 16, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel and Russian Platinum agree on partnership in Norilsk Industrial District. Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that Nornickel and Russian Platinum will continue to cooperate in the development of deposits in the Norilsk Industrial District. The companies agreed on an operational partnership to develop the promising Chernogorskoye field. As reported in March 2020, the managers of Nornickel and Russian Platinum have held a series of negotiations on reshaping their partnership and considered various opportunities to support the projects of Russian Platinum and its potential partners. These negotiations resulted in the signing by Russian Platinum and Nornickel of an operational partnership agreement today, on July 16, 2020.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Norilsk Nickel."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

In 2017 BHP announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulphate.

On July 21, BHP Group announced:

BHP operational review for the year ended 30 June 2020. Nickel West production decreased by eight per cent to 80kt due to the major quadrennial maintenance shutdowns at the Kwinana refinery and the Kalgoorlie smelter, as well as planned routine maintenance at the concentrators, in the December 2019 quarter. Operations ramped back up to full capacity during the March 2020 quarter and ran at full capacity during the June 2020 quarter. With the major planned maintenance and the transition to new mines now complete, total nickel production is expected to increase to between 85 and 95kt in the 2021 financial year.

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On July 1, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Profit warning. – 2 – The board (“Board”) of directors (the “Directors”) of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and the current information available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately US$4.2 million for the same period in 2019. The loss attributable to shareholders is mainly attributable to the following factors: The continuous drop in copper and cobalt price. Lower prices for copper and cobalt in the first five months of 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 with market copper and cobalt prices falling by approximately 12.6% and 5.8% respectively, leading to a drop in revenue. Also, as a result of lower commodity price as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, there is a downward adjustment to the provisional sales price previously recognised.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On July 1, Glencore announced: "Notice to holders of U.S.$625m convertible bonds."

On July 2, Glencore announced:

2020 half-year production report and 2020 half-year results presentation. Glencore plc will release its 2020 Half-Year Production Report on Friday, 31 July 2020.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No nickel related news for the month.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On July 16, Anglo American announced:

Anglo American Q2 production report. Nickel production increased by 10%, benefiting from improved operational stability and the effect of a planned stoppage at Barro Alto that finished in early Q2 2019...... Production guidance is unchanged at 42,000-44,000 tonnes, subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruption.

You can view a company presentation here.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On June 30 Eramet announced: "2020 reporting on financial transparency of the Group."

On June 30 Eramet announced: "Eramet: publication of the main contributing indicators by territory in 2019."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On July 17, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt provides notice of second quarter 2020 results, conference call and webcast. Sherritt International Corporation will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on July 29, 2020.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On July 8, IGO Limited announced: "Nova Operation delivers metal production above FY20 guidance."

On July 9, IGO Limited announced: "AZY: $30m Farm-in and $3.27m share placement with IGO." Highlights include:

"$30 million exploration farm-in agreement signed with IGO over 1,563km2 of Antipa’s 100%-owned tenements in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, key terms of which include: Initial A$4 million minimum exploration expenditure within 2.5 years from commencement to be managed by Antipa. Further A$26 million exploration expenditure within 6.5 years from commencement to earn a 70% joint venture interest (management to be determined at IGO’s option). Upon joint venture formation, IGO shall free-carry Antipa to the completion of a Feasibility Study.

IGO to acquire a 4.9% interest in Antipa by subscribing for A$3.27 million in shares at a price of 2.75 cents per share, a 25% premium to the 10-day VWAP prior to receipt by Antipa of a non-binding farm-in proposal from IGO......

Antipa retains 100% ownership of 144km2 of highly prospective ground in the Paterson Province including the Company’s existing 723,300 oz gold, 26,400 tonne copper and 233,000 oz silver Mineral Resource at Minyari-WACA.

Following completion of IGO/Newcrest share placements Antipa will have in excess of $9 million cash at bank and will be well-funded to continue exploration and development activities on its highly prospective 100%-owned ground."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On July 24, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Assay results confirm nickel and copper sulphides at Sahara Prospect, Western Gawler."

".........Broad intervals of elevated nickel sulphide mineralisation returning 104.42m @ 0.21% Ni, 0.12% Cu (from 145.65m) including 33.97m @ 0.29% Ni, 0.17% Cu (from 216.1m)."

On July 24, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Activity report for the period ending 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"Odysseus underground mine development preparing for fresh decline take-off toward the Odysseus deposit.

Strategic 19.9% investment in Panoramic Resources Ltd completed for A$28.6m.

Exploration success at Western Gawler has the potential to unlock a new base metal province.

Forrestania and Cosmos operations continue materially unaffected by Covid-19.

Nickel production contained in ore mined of 5,841 tonnes. FY20 total of 23,391 tonnes.

Mill production of 5,114 nickel tonnes in concentrate. FY20 total of 20,926 tonnes (99.7% of guidance).

Unit cash cost of nickel in concentrate of A$3.23/lb. FY20 total A$3.13/lb, reporting at the mid-point of guidance

Operating cashflow of A$22.9m with cash at bank of A$144.8m and no debt.

Cash plus receivables and liquid assets of $190.6m (Mar Q A$193.3m)."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On July 9, Panoramic Resources announced: "Successful completion of sale of remaining Horizon stake to Zeta." highlights include:

"Successful completion of the sale of Panoramic’s remaining stake in Horizon to Zeta to raise A$3.44 million."

On July 16, Panoramic Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Savannah

"Safety–sustained improvement in performance with second consecutive quarter of no Lost Time Injuries recorded and appropriate measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Temporary suspension of Operations–decision taken in mid-April to temporarily suspend operations due to operational uncertainty related to re-evaluated risk factors.

Demobilisation of Mining Contractor –underground mining contractor Barminco fully demobilised from site by May 2020.

Total Development Progress –196m of underground development was completed prior to suspension.

Ore Milled–19,403t at 1.04% Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.06% Co processed prior to suspension.

Metallurgical Recovery –good overall recoveries of 85.7% Ni, 93.5% Cu and 93.2% Co.

Metal Production –prior to suspension, Savannah had produced 172t Ni, 77t Cu and 11t Co contained in concentrate.

Concentrate Shipped–6,542t concentrate shipped with the final shipment leaving in June.

Raise Bore–revised development strategy to complete the raise via a mid-raise access being driven from the Savannah decline, to facilitate recommencement of reaming from a safe position above the zone of instability.

Savannah North –First stope ore mined and processed in April prior to suspension with grade and recovery in line with expectations.

Corporate

Equity Raising–completion of underwritten placement and non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $90.1 million (before costs) to support the recapitalisation of the Company.

Western Areas becomes cornerstone shareholder –acquisition of 19.9% shareholding in Panoramic in May 2020.

Full repayment of senior secured debt facility with Macquarie Bank–final payments of approximately $32.5million.

Full repayment of subordinated debt facility with Zeta Resources –final payment of approximately $8.1million.

Reduction in Overhead resources–25% reduction in fees for Non-Executive Directors, 20% reduction in fees for Managing Director and salary reductions for head office staff implemented from 1 May following suspension of mining at Savannah.

Group Cash–$31.4million in available cash at quarter end (with approximately $3.5 million received in early July from the Horizon share sale and approximately C$2.25 million due to be received from the initial proceeds from the sale of Thunder Bay in addition to the deferred consideration –refer to the relevant sections below for more information)."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

On June 30 nickel Mines announced:

Completion of move to 80% of Hengjaya Nickel and Ranger Nickel RKEF Projects.....

Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF)

No news for the month.

Other nickel producers

Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Note: First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF) plans to restart their Ravensthorpe nickel mine in early 2020.

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On July 14, Amur Minerals announced:

Response to price movement. Amur Minerals Corporation, the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, notes the recent movement in its share price and confirms that it is considering an investment in the mining sector and that this investment is subject to completion of the due diligence and funding. The investment is in accordance with the Company’s stated intention of acquiring interests in financial instruments within the mining sector to provide the Company with a reliable source of income going forward, or where the Company will be able to add short to medium-term value and does not constitute a reverse takeover.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On June 30, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Corporate update June 2020." Highlights include:

"Strategy – Leveraging existing assets to expedite path to commercial production.

Portfolio of advanced stage nickel sulphide projects in Western Australia.

Combined Nickel Resources -395,530 tonnes Ni (contained metal). Black Swan -195kt Ni¹ in Resources, 2Mtpa processing plant on C&M, Golden Swan high-grade Ni discovery. Lake Johnston –52kt Ni¹ in Resources,1.5Mtpa processing plant on C&M. Windarra –149kt Ni in Resources¹."

On July 16, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Quarterly report to 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Black Swan/Golden Swan

Drilling

"Maiden drill hole confirmed high grade Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides at Golden Swan within the Black Swan channel, adjacent to high-grade Silver Swan orebody.

The intercept averaged 4.0% Ni over 23.1m, including a high-grade component of 2.1m that averaged 15.9% Ni."

Safety Works – Silver Swan

"Recommencement of safety works on underground ladderways progressed without incident (currently ~85% complete) support future underground activities including future drilling campaigns."

Corporate and Financial

"....Strong financial position with cash and current investments totalling $45 million at 30 June 2020."

Note: This analyst's report on Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] valuation is A$0.15. The stock is trading currently at A$0.03, so 5x upside.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No significant news for the month.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals is earning in to own a 51% share by March 2022, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On July 8, Talon Metals announced: "...Increase in throughput and mine life expected at Tamarack as a result of positive metallurgical test results." Highlights include:

"The Company’s Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) (with an effective date of March 12, 2020)1 included only 4.9 million tonnes of material in the proposed mine plan. More specifically, 3.1 million tonnes of material were excluded from the Company’s proposed mine plan, as development of a representative flowsheet was still in progress by the Company.

Since March 12, 2020, flotation optimization has been conducted on a composite sample grading 1.61% Ni and 0.96% Cu. This is considered representative of the mineralization at the Tamarack Project.

The flowsheet development has been successful: Flotation selectivity was unaffected by the addition of the material representative of the remaining 3.1 million tonnes of material.

An updated mine plan and economic analysis is now underway by the Company to reflect the positive results from the metallurgical test program.

The Company is presently conducting a Locked Cycle Test with the intention of using the concentrates to commence downstream flowsheet development with the goal of establishing an integrated nickel sulphate complex at the Tamarack Project. Such a complex is expected to be strategic to US and European electric vehicle manufacturers.

Based upon the Company’s recent metallurgical test results, the Company is optimistic that the large body of mineralization above the high-grade massive sulphide unit (the 138 Zone) can be included in future mine plans."

On July 27, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals commissions drill program of priority targets outside of its known resource area while announcing positive test results towards producing nickel sulphates for batteries.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI]

On July 21, Cassiniu Resources announced: "New Targets at Yarawindah Ni-Cu-PGE Project." Highlights include:

"Further encouraging results from recent diamond drill program.

Results support new project-scale geological interpretation.

New target areas identified with little to no previous exploration."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On July 2, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project – drilling and resource development update." Highlights include:

Resource development milestones achieved at the shallow, high-grade nickel-copper sulphide deposit at the Stricklands Prospect:

"Reverse circulation [RC] drill-out has finished with 4,077m of RC drilling completed.

Metallurgical and geotechnical diamond core drilling at Stricklands has finished with 661.6m of PQ diamond drilling completed.

Core samples are being sent to Canada for detailed metallurgical testwork."

On July 28, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Mt Alexander Project

"Multiple new drill targets for nickel-copper sulphides, including deep MT/AMT conductive targets down-plunge of known shallow deposits.

Resource drilling completed at the shallow, high-grade Stricklands deposit to support a JORC-compliant resource estimate and scoping study."

Corporate

"$7.2 million of new funding raised through a $3.6 million Share Purchase Plan and $3.6 million private placement.

Funding of $150,000 secured under the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme [EIS], to be applied towards deep drilling at the Cathedrals Belt."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On June 25, Sama Resources announced:

Sama confirms third mineralized zone with drilling at Bounta in Western Côte-d’Ivoire. Sama Resources Inc. is pleased to announce results from its exploration drilling at its Nickel, Copper, Palladium projects in Ivory Coast, West Africa. Over the last five months, the Company completed 4,064 meters (‘m’) at three specific sites over a strike length of 25 kilometers (“km”); Samapleu, Bounta and Yepleu. The drilling results at the Bounta zone confirmed the presence of mineralisation at depth and warrant additional investigations. This new discovery confirms Bounta as the third mineralised prospect out of more than 20 potential zones within Sama’s tenement as outlined by the 2013 airborne electromagnetic survey.

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

On July 9, North American Nickel announced:

North American nickel provides update to corporate strategy. North American Nickel Inc. is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired an ownership position in a private Canadian company, to provide direct exposure to nickel-copper-cobalt [Ni-Cu-Co] opportunities in the southern African region, and that it is expanding its area of exploration interest into Morocco. North American Nickel is a global Ni-Cu-Co sulphide exploration and development company. In addition to our projects in Greenland and Canada, we continually evaluate opportunities to acquire or invest in opportunities that have high prospectivity and are located in low-risk countries with rule-of-law. For the past year NAN has been evaluating opportunities in Africa. These include a direct investment in Premium Nickel Resources [PNR], a private Canadian company, focused on the acquisition of Ni-Cu-Co projects in southern Africa and an expanding relationship with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines [ONHYM] in Morocco.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No news for the month.

Investors can view a recent CEO video here, or my recent CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC]

On July 13, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel identifies multiple nickel targets on recently acquired option properties." Highlights include:

"...Seven separate nickel-bearing target structures with more than 30 kilometres of total strike length ranging from 150 to 600 metres wide have been identified.

Historic drilling yielded nickel-bearing intersections on all of the target structures. Kingsmill – 0.30% Ni over core length of 503 metres from 118 metres in historic hole KML-12-02 [2012] and 0.31% Ni over 302 metres core length from 20 metres in historic hole 27090 [1966]. Nesbitt-North – 0.28% Ni over core length of 163 metres from 233 metres in historic hole 27083 [1966]. Mahaffy-Aubin – 0.23% Ni over core length of 127 metres from 82 metres in historic hole 31901 [1966] and core length of 276 metres of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 [1980] with no assays provided. Please note that a majority of the holes were drilled more than forty years ago and only tested the periphery of target structures and did not traverse entire width of the proposed targets. See below caution regarding Historical Information.

PGM-enriched structures similar to Crawford also identified at Kingsmill. 1.0 g/t PGM over 2 metres from 96 metres within 0.3 g/t PGM over 30 metres from 69 metres in historic hole KML-12-11 [2012], 0.8 g/t PGM over 5 metres from 523 metres within 0.5 g/t PGM over 24 metres in historic hole KML-12-07 [2012]."

On July 16, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel announces acceleration of May 2020 warrants."

On July 27, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel launches wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt and iron. Canada Nickel Company Inc. is pleased to announce it has created a wholly-owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals, to begin the research and development of a processing facility that would be located in the Timmins, Ontario region with the goal of utilizing existing technologies to produce zero-carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products.....

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM, Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were higher and LME nickel inventory was about the same in July.

Highlights for the month were:

Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x from 2019 to 2030.

"Nickel to witness supply surplus in 2020, but well poised for a boom over the long-run."

Roskill: Partial demand recovery to support nickel prices in H2.

Musk promises ‘Giant Contract’ for efficiently mined nickel. Supplies of battery-grade nickel could run short as early as 2023.

Anglo American nickel production increased by 10%.

IGO Limited announced "AZY: $30m Farm-in and $3.27m share placement with IGO".

Nickel Mines completes move to 80% of Hengjaya Nickel and Ranger Nickel RKEF Projects.

Poseidon Nickel Golden Swan drill intercept averaged 4.0% Ni over 23.1m.

Sama Resources confirms third mineralized zone with drilling at Bounta in Western Côte-d’Ivoire.

Canada Nickel identifies multiple nickel targets on recently acquired option properties.

As usual all comments are welcome.

