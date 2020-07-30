In the 875 days since I last wrote about Eaton Corp. (ETN) on this forum, investors have enjoyed a return of about 26%, against a gain of ~19% for the S&P 500. Interestingly, only 17.5% of returns have come from stock appreciation, the other 9.5% has come in the form of dividends. This is greater evidence of the importance of dividends over time. Now that much time has passed, I thought I'd check in on the name again to see if it makes sense to continue to own or not. I'll try to answer that question by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the business. As is frequently the case, I'll recommend a short put trade as an alternative for more nervous investors.

I'll leap right to the point for those who are nervous about following others into the dusty catacombs of my mind, and want to just get out now. In spite of their rise in price, these shares are actually less expensive on a price-to-free-cash basis now than when I first recommended them. In addition, I think the dividend is very sustainable. Given the current yield, that makes the shares a buy in my estimation. For those who are nervous about buying at the moment, I recommend a short put trade below as an alternative.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, there's much to like about the financial history here. In particular, in spite of the fact that revenue has declined at a CAGR of about -.43% over the past seven years, net income has actually grown at a CAGR of about 2.5%. I also like the capital structure very much, particularly the fact that long-term debt and resulting interest expenses have both declined at a CAGR of 1.9% since 2014.

Finally, as a result of an aggressive share buyback program, dividends per share and earnings per share have grown at CAGRs of 7.8% and 4.3%, respectively. In addition, the company has treated shareholders very well in light of the fact that they have returned just under $7.5 billion to owners since 2014 in the form of ever-growing dividend payments. I think - and my own experience seems to confirm this - that the dividend here plays a significant portion of real returns over time.

Dividend Sustainability

I think the dividend is of critical importance here, obviously. If it is maintained, the shares will hold much of their value, and if it's cut they're likely to plummet. So I think it makes sense to try to work out how sustainable (or not) these are. When I try to determine the viability of a dividend, I compare the size and timing of upcoming cash outflows to current and expected resources. In order to make your lives as easy as possible, dear readers, I've compiled a list of important cash outflows in the following table. Feel free to leave your thanks and praises in the comments section below. The point of this exercise is not to work out the exact dollar figure that the company will pay at a particular time. The point is to work out approximately when the obligations on the company are most onerous. I should also state that the CAPEX figure is a well-informed guess based on two factors. First, the company forecasted a CAPEX budget of about $550 million in 2020. Second, over the past three years the company has spent an average of $557.3 million on CAPEX. So $550 may not be exact, but it's not far off the mark in my view.

Against these obligations, the company currently has cash and short term investment of about $417 million. It should also be said that over the past three years, it has generated cash from operations of about $2.9 billion. All of this suggests to me that the company has sufficient resources to cover the current dividend. For that reason, I'd be comfortable owning these shares at the right price.

The Stock

I've written it many times before, and no doubt I'll write it many times in future. A great company can be a terrible investment if the buyer overpays for the stock. At the same time, a mediocre business can be a reasonably good investment at a favourable price. For that reason, I need to write about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the actual business. Those who read my stuff regularly know that, when it comes to stocks at least, I'm all about being cheap. The reason for this is that I think cheap stocks sport both lower risk and higher potential returns than non-cheap stocks. The stocks are cheap for a reason, and so any further bad news that comes out won't drive shares much lower. At the same time, good news from a stock that the market is pessimistic about presents the potential for market-beating gains.

I judge whether a stock is cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The more an investor pays for some future benefit, the riskier the investment in my estimation.

In my earlier article, I wrote much about ("went on about?") the fact that the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~17 times. It's now about 13% cheaper on that basis, per the following.

While history may not repeat, it often rhymes, and I think it's therefore worth noting that the shares tend to rally from the level of current valuations. For that reason I'm comfortable buying these shares around the current level.

Options

I can understand why an investor might be nervous about buying at the current level, given the state of the world at the moment. Such people face a choice, in my view. They can wait for shares to drop to what they consider to be a more reasonable level, and will then buy. There are two problems with this perspective in my view. First, there's no reason to assume that the shares will get to the "right" price for the investor, especially when central bankers seem intent on muting price discovery. Second, there's no reason to assume that the investor will actually follow through and buy at the lower level. When markets drop, the rational decisions we made in a "cold" state are often ignored. Shares fall for very plausible sounding reasons, and an investor who liked a stock at $50 may eschew it because it dropped rapidly to $40, though buying at the latter price would obviously generate a greater return over time.

I think put options help solve these problems. They generate some return in the short term for people who may not want to pay the current market price. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium, and if the shares fall in price, the investor will be obliged to buy at the price they determined is reasonable in their "cold" state. This is why I sometimes characterize these as "win-win" trades. The investor benefits no matter the outcome.

In terms of specifics, it's fairly easy for me to work out what specific put I would like to sell. Given that I was comfortable owning the shares at $80 (~15% below the current price), I obviously have no problem buying at that level.

My preferred put options to sell at the moment are the January 2021 puts with a strike of $80 which are currently bid-asked at $3.60-5.20. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy the stock at $76.40, which is about 19% below the current level. That price corresponds to a dividend yield of about 3.8%. If the shares remain above $80 over the next six months, the investor will simply pocket the premium and move on. Either outcome is acceptable in my view, and thus, "win-win."

It's the point in the article where I get to make the world just a little bit darker by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. If you're brand new to investing, first, welcome. Second, understand that there's potential that your shares will rise in price, and there's the risk that they'll fall in price..

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Eaton today at a price of ~$90.40. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 20% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think Eaton Corp. is a well-run, shareholder-friendly business with a sustainable dividend. In addition, I think the shares are actually even cheaper now than they were when I first looked at the name. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they meet. I think investors would be wise to buy at current levels before price rises to match value here. That said, there are reasons to be nervous also. Some chartists may have cast their chicken bones and seen ominous signs and portents of the future for the market. In that case, short put options represent an excellent alternative to buying at current levels. The investor can either generate a respectable cash return and possibly be obliged to buy this business at an even more favourable price. Given that our returns are a function of the price we pay, neither outcome would be unwelcome in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to owning the shares outright, I'll be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article.