Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX:ADRNY), one of the top stocks in the consumer staples sector with a Very Bullish Quant Rating, has a rare combination of revenue growth bolstered by the tailwinds amid the pandemic, more-than-reasonable valuation, and sector-beating profitability. Analysts are expecting the company to deliver ~15.8% revenue growth in 2020; the growth will likely decelerate in 2021, as opportunities that emerged in the wake of the pandemic will evaporate but the single-digit growth is still likely achievable in 2022-2025.

Growth spurred by the merger, tailwinds spawned by the pandemic

Ahold Delhaize is a food retail company with a versatile portfolio of supermarkets, convenience stores, wine & liquor stores, etc. It has two principal reportable segments: the United States and Europe. In Europe, it operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Czech Republic, Serbia, Romania, and Greece. The company has a sprawling portfolio of regional brands, including Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Hannaford (the U.S.), Albert Heijn (the Netherlands, Belgium), Delhaize (Belgium), Albert (Czech Republic), Mega Image (Romania), etc.

Source: Unsplash

The retail industry heavyweight Ahold Delhaize emerged after the 2016 merger of equals of Ahold N.V. and Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize Group. The combined company amassed a cyclopean amount of assets, enough to successfully grapple for the market share with such titans of the industry like Walmart (WMT) and the medium-scale players like Wegmans, Publix, etc.; the merger had also secured cost synergies, and hence, brought more flexibility regarding cash flow and capital allocation.

Impacted by the momentous deal, a 5-year revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) stands at almost 15%; in 2018-2019, growth decelerated, but total revenues were still climbing higher, with ~7% CAGR in 2018 LTM. At the same time, earnings before interest, tax, and D&A outperformed revenues, growing with over 17% CAGR in the last five years and ~9.2% CAGR in the last three years. This fact reinforces a point that the Ahold-Delhaize merger was accretive regarding margins, as it allowed the newly established retail heavyweight to realize cost synergies (which, among other things, is beneficial for dividend investors).

This year, while global GDP is due to decline (according to the World Bank, it may go down 5.2%), Ahold Delhaize was among few companies that benefited from the ripple effects of the pandemic. It goes without saying that the food & beverage industry is almost immune to the economic doldrums and even to such extreme irregular crises like the coronavirus emergency. In the wake of lockdowns, consumer demand surged and propelled the company’s Q1 revenue to €18.2 billion, which was 12.7% (assuming constant exchange rates) higher than in 1Q19. The U.S. segment even slightly outperformed Europe, posting 13.7% growth (constant rates) vs. 11% growth in Europe. Moreover, in the wake of shelter-in-place orders, online sales in the U.S. surged by 46.5%. For a broader context, Walmart delivered 8.6% sales growth in Q1 FY21 (February-April).

Analysts are expecting the Q2 revenue to increase by 15.9%; the consensus estimates also illustrate that pundits expect tailwinds from the pandemic to disappear in H2, as they forecast only single-digit growth in Q3 and Q4.

Profitability: Improvement of margins and copious cash flow

Though Ahold Delhaize has mediocre margins when compared to the consumer staples sector (mostly around the C level), it has an A Profitability Grade. The gist is that it has the sector-leading net operating cash flow, which has almost doubled in the last five years. This metric has largely influenced the Grade and pushed it to the almost ideal level; I concur with the rationale behind the rating, as in my stock research routine, I prioritize cash flows (e.g., FCF, which is at the crux of intrinsic value) over accounting (IFRS/GAAP) profit. Apart from that, though ADRNY is not among the top names in the consumer staples sector (among the stocks with A+ Profitability Grade are Walmart, Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Phillip Morris International (PM)), it definitely succeeded regarding slight margin expansion after the merger had been finalized; e.g., its gross profit margin reached 27.33% vs. the 5-year average of 27.03%, and EBITDA margin surpassed 6.7% vs. the 5-year average of 6.44%.

Here, it would be pertinent to mention that being a European company that reports its results in accordance with IFRS, Ahold Delhaize includes interest paid into financing, not operating activities. Please keep this in mind when calculating organic FCF-to-Equity and other net CFFO-based metrics.

(Source: 1Q20 interim report, page 11)

In the Q1, Ahold Delhaize delivered a startling 3.2x increase in net operating cash flow (bolstered by a hefty reduction in inventory and, expectedly, robust sales); the result adjusted for interest paid was also 3.2x higher than in 1Q19. Free Cash Flow, if calculated as the difference between the IFRS net CFFO, capex, and interest paid, rose tremendously, by ~6.9x. The company itself uses a sophisticated methodology, calculating FCF as the sum of the net CFFO, capex (purchases of non-current assets), interest received less interest paid, and a few other items, including repayment of lease liabilities (see page 13 of the Q1 report for details). I reckon this method is entirely reasonable, considering that retailers typically have burdensome lease liabilities that require hefty funds to be repaid (Ahold Delhaize is not an exception). With all these items factored in, the Q1 FCF was €1.23 billion vs. €(136) million in 1Q19.

It is also worth taking a look at the capital efficiency metrics to assess if Ahold Delhaize is capable of delivering attractive returns on debt & equity investors’ funds or not. Its Return on Total Capital is in line with the sector, which stands at 6.32%. The issue is that the company has a colossal difference between EBIT and operating cash flow. For instance, Q1 EBIT was €964 million, while the IFRS net CFFO was €1.66 billion. So, that is why ROTC and Cash Return on Total Capital (even with leases factored in) differ dramatically. Adjusted for interest paid, CROTC (before on-balance-sheet leases) stands at ~32.8%, while with other non-current and current financial liabilities (mostly leases; the company does not provide details on lease liabilities quarterly - it includes them into other financial liabilities together with bank overdrafts, interest payable, etc; see pages 156 and 165 of the annual report) factored in, CROTC equals ~20% (vs. in 2019). So, regarding the generation of cash flow returns, Ahold Delhaize is exceptionally efficient.

Financial position: A cash pile and meager debt

Ahold Delhaize is moderately leveraged with a healthy Debt/Equity (before leases) of ~45%. With other financial liabilities (mostly leases) included, the figure goes up to ~136%. Total debt is poorly covered by EBITDA, but the IFRS net CFFO covers ~36% of it, which is relatively acceptable. Moreover, the company has a gargantuan cash pile on the balance sheet, €5.6 billion, and hence, its Net debt (with leases)/Net CFFO is only ~1.97x. So, its financial position is relatively firm.

The stock is trading at reasonable levels

Surprisingly, after a long rally from the 2020 lows and despite exemplary momentum, the stock has not become too expensive. Ahold Delhaize is trading at a hefty discount to the sector: its 6.31x Forward EV/EBITDA is almost 50% lower than the CS sector median.

Final thoughts

Ahold Delhaize has a rare combination of moderate valuation and strong short- and medium-term growth prospects. Among other things, it also pays a dividend (though payout was inconsistent in the past) and repurchases shares.

The company's balance sheet is burdened by hefty lease liabilities, but surfeit cash flow and massive cash pile inspire confidence that it will have no issues with the repayment of the principal going forward.

Note: Ahold Delhaize is listed on Euronext Amsterdam with a ticker AD. ADRNY is an ADR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.