Q3 2020 billings are somewhat lighter than many would have hoped, but details show its just some seasonality.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) reports Q2 2020 results that saw the stock dip. Yet, I proclaim that its results were stronger than first meet the eye. Even though its valuation appears punchy, there's still more upside potential here.

This SaaS now trades for just under 19x its 2020 sales, which I contend given that ServiceNow is likely to continue growing its revenues growth rates 25%-30% for a little while longer, there could be still more potential ahead.

I also make the argument that analysts' expectations are lower than ServiceNow's own guidance, implying that the Street is likely to upwards revise their own models. This stock is worth watching. Here's why:

Background To My Thesis

ServiceNow is a stock that I've been an outspoken bear about. I have been consistently cautioning investors that the stock was overpriced relative to its growth rate trajectory.

Having said that, its Q2 2020 results were good, and although I still believe that its valuation is punchy and that risk-averse investors may do better elsewhere, its full-year guidance shows that ServiceNow's prospects remain strong.

Revenue Growth Rate Trajectory -- Very Strong

Source: author's calculations, ***author's estimate

Looking out to full-year 2020, ServiceNow guides for its subscription revenues to be at the top-end of its guidance at $4.2 billion.

Assuming that professional fees (meaning low margin consulting services) reach at the top end $250- $300 million, then its GAAP revenues should approximate $4.5 billion, putting its y/y revenue growth rate at 30%.

Source: SA Premium Tools

What should strike you is the discrepancy between the 30% y/y growth rates on the above compared with analysts' estimates. Accordingly, I believe that even though the share price dipped slightly, analysts will soon revisit their financial models and upwards revise their expectations.

Q3 Billings Dip Explained

During the earnings call, a lot of energy was spent highlighting to investors that although Q3 billings come in light, that this was simply down to some seasonality and that ServiceNow will make up its lost ground in Q4.

Specifically, adjusted subscription billings exited Q2 at 26%, and looking at Q3 2020 adjusted subscription billings came down to the midpoint of 17%. However, looking out to full-year 2020, this is once more guided towards 24% to 25%.

In fact, not only does this imply that it is indeed just some seasonality, but the bigger picture should have been that in Q1 2020 subscription billings were previously guided to be in the range of 23% to 25% -- before COVID. And now, on the back of its Q2 results, ServiceNow moves the midpoint up slightly to 24% to 25%.

Valuation -- Reasonably Valued

Most SaaS stocks are now getting a blanket 20x sales multiple asserted to their stocks, without investors truly questioning their actual realistic potential compared with their underlying valuations.

Source: author's calculations

Thus, even though the multiple for ServiceNow is punchy and sentiment has been incredibly positive for so long I would not look to exit my position if I had one in ServiceNow on the back of these results.

Indeed, looking ahead towards its full-year 2020, we can ascertain that ServiceNow is being valued at just shy of 19x its 2020 sales (data not shown).

Consequently, for many investors, that's likely to be enough of a discount to buy ServiceNow's stock. And I can see the validity of that argument, as there are far worse companies in the SaaS world that are not delivering the sort of growth rates that ServiceNow is guiding for, while those stocks are being valued at even higher multiples.

The Bottom Line

ServiceNow reported a 'nothing to see quarter', and the stock ever so slightly dipped after hours. What investors should takeaway from this is the opposite message: no news is great news.

It shows that despite COVID ServiceNow is still punching out very strong numbers. That subscription billings remain strong, and that ServiceNow is still growing at a rapid clip despite its huge numbers.

