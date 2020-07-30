3 Low-Beta Blue Chips With High Dividend Yields

When it comes to evaluating returns on investment, the term “alpha” gets used a lot. For those unaware of what this term means, alpha refers to the percentage of return on investment above the risk-free rate, of which the Treasury bond rate is commonly used as a proxy. Stocks and bonds should therefore provide investors with alpha, as a way to compensate them for the additional risks that they are taking beyond what they would otherwise get in a “risk-free” investment.

While alpha gets a lot of attention, what I see as often being ignored is the other investment evaluator: beta. Beta is a measurement of market volatility, and stocks with low beta values have less swings in share price compared to the broader market. As you can imagine, low beta stocks can be especially welcome during periods of market volatility.

For the purposes of this article, I evaluate three stocks with a beta of 1.0 or lower, and with a dividend yield greater than what the S&P 500 currently provides. My intent is not to provide the lowest-beta stocks nor the highest-yielding stocks, but rather to strike a balance between beta and dividend yield. I believe this provides a winning combination that helps investors sleep better at night during turbulent times, all while generating stable income, so let’s get started!

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie (ABBV) is a stock that gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so. It produces the top-selling drug, Humira, which accounts for ~40% of the company’s revenue. While this has been a source of concern due to Humira’s upcoming U.S. patent expiration in 2023, I see those concerns as being overblown, as Humira will remain competitive with biosimilars despite the loss of some of its pricing power. In addition, AbbVie has a promising pipeline of drugs in the areas of immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. As seen below, its recently launched medicines provide treatments for promising growth areas, as well as potential uses for other indications.

This is supported by the $9 billion in revenues that the recently launched drugs generated last year. In addition, in a report published on July 28th, the company announced a successful Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of dermatitis with its drug, Rinvoq. Results, such as this, show promise for new revenue growth areas beyond the primary indication of the newly launched medicines.

Turning attention to the stock’s beta, the company fits the profile of a low-beta stock with a beta value of 0.69, as seen below.

While there had been some volatility in AbbVie’s stock last year, it was due primarily to concerns around Humira, and then around the announcement of the Allergan acquisition. I see the merger as being a net positive, as the strong pipeline of drugs from Allergan, which includes Botox, will provide a meaningful offset to Humira’s eventual revenue declines. In addition, management expects earnings accretion of 10% in the first year of the merger, and peak accretion of greater than 20%. The market has had plenty of time to digest the Allergan acquisition, which was completed in May of this year, and the share price has largely recovered since the announcement was made last year.

Lastly, I find the dividend yield of 4.9% to be attractive, especially considering the strong dividend growth track record since the company was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013, as validated by the recent 10.6% increase this year. Plus, the dividend to earnings payout ratio stands at a safe 45%, which gives room for future raises when combined with earnings accretion from Allergan’s portfolio of drugs. I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of 97.01 and PE of 9.9. I have a price target of $115, which I find reasonable given the promising pipeline of drugs and the addition of Allergan’s assets, thereby bringing the stock closer to what I consider as fair value.

Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation (O) is a large and well-regarded Net Lease REIT. Since its listing on the NYSE in 1994, the company has grown its portfolio from 630 to 6,525 properties today in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company is a member of the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats club, after having reached its 25th consecutive year of increasing dividends earlier this year. As a sign of the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders with a steady stream of income, it trademarked itself as “The Monthly Dividend Company.”

While COVID-19 has presented a unique set of challenges for the company, I’m encouraged by the recent rent collection reports. For the month of June, management reported a rent collection rate of 85.7%, compared to 86.9% and 83.5% collected in April and May, respectively. While this collection rate is below normal, it is far better than the collection rates that the Shopping Center REITs have achieved. For comparison, Federal Realty (FRT) collected only 54% of its rent for May.

As seen below, the rent collection issues are limited to only those sectors that have generated the most headline risk due to their difficulties with providing social distancing measures. The vast majority of tenants in other industries have had no issues with paying rent. Nearly half of its tenants are investment-grade rated, and virtually all of them have paid their rent. In addition, all four of its top tenant industries provide “essential services” and have remained open during the pandemic.

I’m also encouraged by Realty Income’s strong balance sheet, which sits at a total debt to market capitalization of just 30.6%, with a low leverage ratio of 5.0x Net Debt to EBITDA. It has an A- credit rating from S&P, which is amongst the highest in the REIT industry. Management seems to have echoed its confidence in the dividend with two small increases during Q2, with one in April and another in July. While the payout ratio will be tighter in Q2 than in the prior quarter (85% payout ratio in Q1), I’m encouraged by the intra-quarter dividend “communications” from management and the press release updates as positive signs of the company’s ability to continue its dividend track record.

Turning attention to the stock’s beta, Realty Income fits the profile of a low-beta stock with a beta value of 0.74. As seen in the chart below, the stock’s beta actually trended much lower at below 0.25 before the effects of the pandemic set in, which disproportionately affected commercial real estate. Prior to the current recession, I have seen patterns in which Realty Income’s stock price goes up during periods of volatility, which signals that the stock is traditionally viewed as a flight-to-safety play.

While COVID-19 has presented unique challenges to the company, I see the company as being able to weather through this crisis with its strong tenant base and balance sheet. In addition, I see Realty Income as benefiting from the current ultra-low rate environment, as evidenced by the recent $350M bond offering at the attractive interest rate of 3.25% that the company announced in early July. Lastly, I find the 4.6% dividend yield to be attractive, and I'm encouraged by the continued dividend increases in the recent months as a sign of management's confidence in the business.

I have a Buy rating on the shares at the current price of 60.62 and P/FFO ratio of 18.4. I have a price target of $65, which I find reasonable given the company’s strong balance sheet, strength of the overall tenant base, and the ultra-low interest rate environment, with the expectation of an eventual easing of the pandemic.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications (VZ) is one of the “Big 3” wireless carriers and arguably has the best quality network, as it was awarded by J.D. Power in 2020 for having the top quality network for the 25th time in its history. What I like about Verizon is that, unlike its peer, AT&T (T), it has shied away from large forays into the media sector. This has allowed Verizon to shift more focus towards investing in and building a best-in-class 5G network in preparation for the upcoming upgrade cycle.

The big news during the first half of the year was the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS), thereby creating a formidable competitor to both Verizon and AT&T. This could be a risk to Verizon, as the combined Sprint and T-Mobile plans to pool its resources to expand its 5G capabilities. However, I see it also as a positive, as this merger drops the number of big players from four to three, thereby making the wireless environment less competitive. I also see the reduced number of wireless players as having more negotiating leverage over the cellular tower owners that they lease space from.

While the benefit of less competition may take some time to be fully reflected, the early results are encouraging, as evidenced by the reduced wireless churn rate to 0.51% in Q2’20 compared to 0.72% in Q2’19. What’s also encouraging is that the Postpaid customer base recorded net additional customers since Q2’19.

Like many other companies, Verizon’s Q2 revenues and earnings were challenged by the effects of COVID-19. Consolidated operating revenues were down 5.1% YoY, which management attributed to declines in wireless equipment revenue due to store closures, and lower advertising and search revenues within the Verizon Media Group, as customers scaled back their advertising campaigns. What’s encouraging, however, is that management maintained its 2020 full-year guidance, supported by record uptake of Premium Unlimited subscriptions by new accounts, and momentum in subscriber growth and loyalty.

Turning attention to the stock’s beta, Verizon fits the profile of a low-beta stock with a beta value of 0.43, as seen below.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the company’s telecom business is largely recession-resistant and is supported by stable and strong cash flows. I also find the current 4.3% dividend yield to be attractive. Investors, however, should not expect rapid dividend growth, as the 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate is just 2.5%. While Verizon is not a get-rich-quick stock, it does provide stable income for its investors during both good times and bad, as evidenced by its 30+ year track record of uninterrupted dividends and the reasonably low 52% dividend payout ratio as a percentage of earnings.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $57.45 and PE ratio 12.0. I have a price target of $65 per share, which I find reasonable given the strength and stability of the underlying business and the strong balance sheet.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed my article today on AbbVie, Realty Income, and Verizon. What’s interesting about these three picks is that while all three of them are low-beta stocks, they operate in completely different industries from one another. This goes to show that one can get both a stable and well-diversified portfolio without having to take on inordinate amounts of risk. While it may be hard to sleep well at night during these times, I believe these three could help an investor sleep better at night in the current environment. Thank you for reading.

