Exxon Mobil overall is quite financially strong. That financial positioning means the potential for strong shareholder returns.

Exxon Mobil has several different options that could potentially affect climate change, one of which would actually support the company significantly.

Exxon Mobil has increased environmental liability. Not only are investors concerned about climate change, but climate change places a large threat on its key businesses.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has recently become the third largest publicly traded oil and natural gas company in the world, losing the coveted second ranking to India's Reliance Industries. However, the company is still one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world. As a result, as consumer concern grows over climate change, one of the largest risks of our time according to the research, the company has received additional pressure for being unwilling to set climate targets.

Climate Change Risk

Climate change is an interesting case study in the ability of the world to work together, due to the expected disproportionate effect on those in the poorest countries, while climate change is overwhelmingly caused by the wealthiest countries.

By 2050, in aggregate, by most estimates, climate change is expected to cause a total of $8 trillion worth of damage. That would be a 3% negative decrease on the world's GDP with the effect disproportionately affecting the poorest countries. The world is attempting to solve the problem and one of the key required decisions would be to move away from non-polluting energy sources.

Effectively, climate change is a significant risk to the continued modernization and improvement of our planet.

Exxon Mobil Environment Issues

Now I'm not extreme here - I think that simply banning oil and natural gas would decimate the modern economy. However, shifts from coal to natural gas, or increased investments in clean energy are prudent. The risk here is that as major companies such as Exxon Mobil refuse to take a stand, with a history of promoting misinformation, it promotes a more extreme response against the company.

However, outside of that, there's a more immediate risk to the company, as weather associated with climate change and other issues become more common. The center of the energy industry in the United States is in Texas and a wide corridor running north from the state. Specifically, this part of the country is very susceptible to climate change.

Exxon Mobil in particular has started seeing increased climate spills and other issues in the region. As British Petroleum's (NYSE: BP) Gulf Coast spill highlights, the potential cost of a single disaster is significant, and on top of increased operating costs, a higher chance of a disaster otherwise is an incredibly high risk.

Potential Shareholder Effects

Putting this all together, and we have the risk of three significant shareholder effects. We'll lump potential shareholder effects under three categories.

1. Overall natural gas and oil opposition.

The Green New Deal, America's plan to oppose climate change, is incredibly popular, with 60-63% support among Americans. With a Joe Biden presidency looking much more likely, the plan is also much more likely to gain the support that it needs. The Green New Deal supports a massive shift away from oil and natural gas.

The United States is the largest oil and natural gas consumer in the world, and as COVID-19 and mid-2014 both showed, a slight imbalance in consumption versus production can cause prices to collapse. The United States moving away from oil and natural gas would dramatically impact Exxon Mobil and its future earnings potential.

2. Increased investment in cleaner energy.

The slower impacts to Exxon Mobil, but potentially much more dramatic would be those caused by increased investments in clean energy.

The above graph shows where a variety of the various forms of energy stood in mid-2017. Since then renewable have dropped dramatically, with solar now cheaper than fossil fuels. To date, the only problem that hasn't been solved by renewables versus fossil fuels is energy density and storage. However, substantial parts of our fossil fuel consumption is for market segments where energy density is unimportant.

Increased investment in clean energy will help solve these problems, and the new resulting technologies should result in fossil fuels growing much faster. The investments will lead to a multi-decade demise of Exxon Mobil's key businesses.

3. Shift away from coal.

The last response to climate change is actually one that is potentially a significant benefit for Exxon Mobil. Switching from coal to natural gas removes the same amount of pollutants as switching from natural gas to renewables. At the same time, natural gas already exists in significant volume and is easily transmittable.

That would be a great step forward in reducing humanities carbon footprint, but it'd require a significant policy decision to actually support natural gas. What happens remains to be seen - but this is one way to improve the environment that'd help Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil Overall Strength

It's also worth highlighting throughout this time that Exxon Mobil has significant overall strength and potential. The company's strength is highlighted by it choosing to maintain its $0.87 quarterly dividend at a near 8% dividend yield.

Exxon Mobil Cash Flow Potential - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil's cash flow, before cutting its capital spending from COVID-19, had significant cash flow potential. The company forecast 2025 cash flow potential from operations and asset sales of more than $40 billion USD at $40 / barrel. That leaves almost $15 billion in FCF after capital spending, or a near 10% FCF yield on the company's market capitalization.

As oil prices go up, the company's potential increases significantly. At $60 / barrel, the post capital spending FCF would increase to more than $35 billion which would be a more than 20% FCF yield. The potential for shareholder returns in an even modest price environment is incredibly exciting, and is a key reason to invest, despite these structural risks.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has an impressive asset portfolio and the ability to generate significant FCF for investors at a variety of different oil prices. However, that comes on the back of significant climate risk that the company is facing. The majority of the American population supports increased regulation around climate change, and the effects of climate change are hurting Exxon Mobil.

Investors in Exxon Mobil, despite the company reaffirming a dividend of near 8%, need to be very cognizant of the risks that the company faces. The company has significant potential to generate outsized returns, presumably these risks are more than priced into the company. However, investors should pay attention to the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

