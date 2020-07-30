Another area for growth near term is upselling by adding Progyny Rx to existing customers, which also offers significant savings over offerings from traditional benefits managers.

The company continued with its marketing efforts throughout the 2020 selling season, targeting a higher percentage of companies already offering some kind of fertility coverage.

The company's performance over the last few years and data on the outcome of its solutions have settled most questions about the viability of a hyper-focused player like Progyny offering fertility treatment services.

Progyny Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a healthcare benefits manager focusing on fertility services, has shown strong performance during the lockdown, which is giving us confidence that when the economy opens up and the utilization rates go up for the company, results will get an even stronger acceleration, thanks to the strong business model and high operating leverage. Upcoming second quarter results may attest to that.

Progyny is in our database and standing out on fundamentals and quantitative factors, but we have limited competence covering healthcare stocks so rather than looking at the company as just another benefits manager, we try to look at the company as a fast-growing health and wellness business, which is why you won't see us complaining about valuation differences with other healthcare benefits managers.

Although looking at how the Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock has performed (up 32%) after our recent note on the company two weeks ago, you may want to read this note closely, even if not encourage us to shift our focus 100% on the healthcare names.

Benefits space is dominated by behemoths like Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) Aetna, which makes the name look relatively expensive on traditional valuation metrics like P/E and price to sales. Another reason you want to look at the company as a health and wellness business.

Yes, the stock performed well after going public, but stalled over the last few months, as investors started to worry about the impact of job losses, a weak economy, and operations at fertility clinics under lockdown. We believe, the company that launched its fertility benefits solution in 2016 with five employer clients can shrug off these concerns and deliver for the investors.

Questions about long-term business viability largely settled

The company's performance over the last few years and data on the outcome of its solutions (chart above) have settled most questions about the viability of a hyper-focused player like Progyny offering fertility treatment services.

Things barely slowed during the lockdown

Progyny Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 120% 117% 118% 72%

Mid-March, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine recommended fertility clinics should cease initiating new fertility treatments that negatively impacted patient activity and utilization of the benefit to the company's members in the first quarter. Despite that, numbers were impressive by any standard, revenue up 72% over last year, and members up 50% sequentially.

Economy opening up will reaccelerate growth

Looking at the performance so far, the fertility industry may be one of the earliest to recover after the lockdown. The number of employers covering in-vitro fertilization is increasing, 44% of employers with more than 20,000 staffers that is up from 37% in 2017.

The company continued with its marketing efforts throughout the 2020 selling season, targeting a higher percentage of companies already offering some kind of fertility coverage. Historically, companies already offering fertility coverage constituted 67% of Progyny's client base. During the last quarter's conference call, management talked about receiving early commitments for 2021 similar to the levels seen this time last year, for the current year's business.

Purnha's Source: Company presentation

Another area for growth near term is upselling by adding Progyny Rx to existing customers, which also offers significant savings over offerings from traditional benefits managers.

Upcoming results should be strong

The company will announce second quarter results next week, on August 5th. We believe the results will attest to our positive thesis on the name, even though the stock price, which has not done much this year, suggests that the market has yet to wake up to that.

On April 24th, early in the second quarter, ASRM advised that practices could reopen for all procedures while following safety instructions for patients and staff and by the middle of May, the volume of patient appointments and medication dispensing started to grow every week. Secondly, the company did not experience any reduction in total members onboard, i.e. 2.1 million, even till May. All the clinics in the company's network were expected to re-open by June, offering a full range of services and there is little to doubt that there were any delays in achieving the same.

Operating leverage in the model will shine even brighter

Progyny Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 120% 117% 118% 72% As % of revenue Gross Profit 3% 15% 19% 20% 21% Sales and marketing 10% 8% 7% 5% 4% General and admin. 56% 27% 12% 9% 10% Operating Margin -62% -19% 0% 6% 7% Excludes stock-based compensation: Purnha

As the chart above shows, there is high leverage in the model that is shining through with revenue growth given a significant part of the expense structure is variable. The company doesn't incur any clinical lab costs when no treatments are happening and there is no minimum guarantee payments paid to either providers or specialty pharmacy networks.

Improvement in gross margin held back during the first quarter as the management maintained the full workforce through the lockdown and general and administrative expenses were elevated due to an increase in expenses related to being a public company.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.