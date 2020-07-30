Overall, I recommend investors pay close attention to the company and its potential for significant shareholder rewards.

The company submitted its BLA for its Alzheimer's drugs and has a number of other exciting drugs in its portfolio.

Biogen's (NASDAQ: BIIB) share price is mostly back to where it was when the company reported 2Q 2020 earnings a week ago. However, despite this, the company reported strong earnings with significant potential in major markets. The company's focus on new markets, along with the strength of its existing portfolio means the potential for significant returns.

Biogen - Stat News

Biogen New Businesses

Biogen is focused on building up an exciting and high potential new business.

Biogen Alzheimer's Disease - Biogen Investor Presentation

One of the largest sources of volatility in Biogen's share price is the company's potential launch of Aducanumab. The company has completed the submission of its BLA (Biologics License Application) to the FDA for aducanumab. Most agree that the company's drug will help potential customers, however, the verdict remains out on whether the FDA will approve it.

However, should the drug be approved, along with the rest of the company's neurological portfolio, there's the potential for significant shareholder returns.

Biogen Unmet Patient Need - Biogen Investor Presentation

Biogen is focused on major neurological markets that have significant unmet patient need. There are 50 million patients with dementia, a <5 year life expectancy for those with ALS, and numerous other neurological conditions are leading causes of death. The company expects 7 readouts by the end of 2021, which have the potential to expand the company into new markets.

The company's new businesses here, on top of the company's R&D pipeline which we'll discuss later, have significant potential.

Biogen Continued Execution

At the same time, Biogen has continued to focus on steady execution in its core businesses throughout the quarter.

Biogen Second Quarter Results - Biogen Investor Presentation

Biogen saw its revenues increase by 2% over the past year to $3.7 billion for the quarter. On the basis of the $44 billion market capitalization from its $278 share price, the company's revenues were strong. Combined with strong margins, the company saw a 22% YoY GAAP EPS increase and a 12% YoY increase in non-GAAP EPS.

The company's GAAP EPS annualizes from the quarter at $38.4 / share, while the company's non-GAAP EPS annualizes at more than $41 / share. Both of these numbers are incredibly high for a company at a $278 share price, and imply a significant decline in earnings going forward. However, as we'll discuss from the strength of the company's business that's unlikely.

Biogen Strategy Execution - Biogen Investor Presentation

Biogen maintained MS revenues and is focused on maintaining its leading market position here. History has shown that companies, once they become entrenched in a particular market, can maintain their dominance. The company has also seen Spinraza revenue remain strong, despite Spinraza being a cure (meaning that overtime revenue will go down).

The company's revenue from the drug has annualized at nearly $2 billion, on the peak revenue investment of $2.5 billion. The expected patent expiration for Spinraza is close to 2030, meaning nearly a decade of continued strong revenue. Lastly, the company's biosimilar business has remained strong at nearly $1 billion annualized.

The company's biosimilar business is incredibly important because it doesn't have patent expirations that the company needs to worry about. Continued growth in biosimilars will provide a base level of long-term cash flow for the company's businesses. In fact, the long lasting revenue from both Spinraza and biosimilars makes up ~25% of the company's revenue.

That provides a strong base to the company's profits. Putting this all together, the company generated $1.95 billion in cash flow for the quarter and has $5.3 billion in cash and marketable securities. That means almost $8 billion in annual cash flow for a $44 billion company. That's the potential for incredibly significant cash flow and investor rewards.

Biogen R&D Pipeline

Biogen's R&D pipeline has significant potential with a number of exciting data readouts. The rest of the year is less exciting for investors, but going into 2021, on top of strong cash flow, the company has significant potential.

Biogen New Clinical Programs - Biogen Investor Presentation

Biogen has started 17 new clinical programs and expects 7 readouts by YE 2021. A majority of these are in the company's new biosimilar business where the company's 2 Phase 3 readouts will replace two drugs earning more than $12 billion in revenue. That's the potential for incredibly significant biosimilar revenue for the company.

Additionally the company's focus on its neurosurgical diseases means the potential for significant revenue. This is especially true for the company's Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia portfolio, which I recommend paying close attention too. Over the next 1-2 years, the company will see the payout of multiple years of heavy investment.

That will mean the potential for strong shareholder returns.

Biogen Financial Strength

Biogen's financial strength, by putting everything together, is incredibly respectable.

Biogen Financial Strength - Biogen Investor Presentation

Biogen has updated its guidance to include roughly $150 million in revenue below what it previously forecast. The company's updated guidance is $14 billion in revenue, with slightly higher R&D expenses and tax rates, but much lower SG&A expenses. However, it's worth noting the net expenses for the company will drop by 1%.

As a result, the company's GAAP diluted EPS will increase from $30.5 / share to $33 / share. Those are incredibly strong earnings for a company with a share price of less than $280 per share. That gives the company a P/E ratio of 8.5. That P/E ratio points to the potential for double digit shareholder returns, which is exciting.

Biogen Risks

Biogen's risks are the risks that all pharmaceutical companies face from continued competition. That continued competition not only necessitates continued significant R&D spending by the company, to the tune of nearly 20% of the company's revenue annually, but it maintains the risk of a significant decline in the company from competition.

Additionally, as a result of company's R&D, it means that its share price can be volatile. For example, the company's share price has fluctuated heavily due to its lawsuits with Mylan and Alzheimer's drug research. The nature of the business means potentially significant volatility.

Conclusion

Biogen has an impressive portfolio of assets and an incredibly low valuation. The company is continuing to work on its MS portfolio, although lawsuits remain a risk. The company has also released new drugs which it plans to roll people too in MS. The company's Spinraza and Biosimilar drugs continue to perform well.

Additionally, the company is exploring drugs for neurological conditions significantly. The company has submitted a BLA for its Alzheimer's drug and has a number of exciting drug readouts potentially coming out in the next 12-18 months. These readouts are the culmination of years of hard effort and have the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.