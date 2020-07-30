How I Replaced Lost Dividend Income With Options Income

Instead, I sold covered calls to replace the lost dividend income. This article explains the strategy and provides details.

Generally, I close positions following dividend cuts or suspensions. However, I think the COVID-19 pandemic has created an extraordinary situation, so I decided not to act now.

My DivGro portfolio suffered several dividend cuts and suspensions, reducing my projected annual dividend income by about $1,832.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenging environment for dividend growth investors. More than 600 companies announced dividend cuts or suspensions during the second quarter of 2020, even companies with long histories of annual dividend increases.

My DivGro portfolio suffered several dividend cuts and suspensions. To date, I've experienced three cuts and three suspensions, reducing my projected annual dividend income by about $1,832. And another planned reduction will reduce my projected annual dividend income to about $1,959 by year-end.

My general approach with dividend cuts or suspensions is to close such positions. However, I've decided not to take any such action until perhaps in December, when I usually consider trades for tax-loss harvesting purposes. Instead, I've sold covered calls to replace most of the lost dividend income.

Introduction

I've been a dividend growth investor since January 2013, when I founded DivGro and invested in my first stock. In 7.5 years of investing, I've collected more than $100,000 in dividend income. Every dividend dollar is reinvested, so I benefit from the compounding effect of earning dividends on stock bought with dividends.

In June 2016, I started trading options to generate extra income and to indirectly boost DivGro's dividend income. As with dividend income, selling options provided additional cash that allowed me to buy more dividend stocks. I've collected about $74,000 in options income so far.

DivGro's current projected annual dividend income (PADI) is $30,087, meaning I can expect to receive about $2,500 in dividend income every month, on average, in perpetuity. Of course, that assumes that DivGro won't suffer additional dividend cuts or suspensions!

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Here is a list of dividend cuts and suspensions announced for stock positions in my DivGro portfolio:

I've also experienced a distribution cut in one of the closed-end funds I own:

The following table shows the impact of these cuts and suspensions on DivGro's PADI:

Ticker Prev Div New Div Diff. Pay Freq. No. Shares PADI Loss DIS 0.8800 0.0000 -0.8800 2 200 -352 ROST 0.2850 0.0000 -0.2850 4 100 -114 TJX 0.2300 0.0000 -0.2300 4 200 -184 SPG 2.1000 1.3000 -0.8000 4 80 -256 WFC 0.5100 0.1000 -0.4100 4 400 -656 ETO 0.1800 0.1425 -0.0375 12 600 -270 Total: -1,832

Additionally, on 5th July, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced an agreement to sell its gas transmission storage assets to an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A). Included in the announcement is a paragraph on dividend guidance. The company expects to make an additional dividend payment of 94¢ per share in September, before cutting its dividend with a December payment of approximately 62.5¢. This would represent a dividend decrease of 33.5%.

How I Deal with Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Generally, I close a position when a company announces a dividend cut or suspension.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves in an extraordinary situation. Many companies consider their dividend cuts or suspensions temporary, necessitated by the economic conditions that resulted from the pandemic. I'm willing to give these companies some leeway, at least until December, when I usually consider trades for tax-loss harvesting purposes.

Meanwhile, the fact that the stocks have dropped towards or below my average cost basis creates opportunities to sell covered calls and to replace some of the lost dividend income:

1. DIS • PADI Loss: $352 Options Income: $389 (or about $807 annualized)

On 23rd July, I sold two January 2021, $150 covered calls on DIS for $389. Given the holding period of about six months, the net options premium of $389 would be equivalent to $803 if annualized.

If these options got exercised, I'd be very happy indeed! DIS would be trading near its 52-week high and nearly 29% above its current share price of $116.31 per share.

2. ROST • PADI Loss: $114 Options Income: $149 (or about $309 annualized)

On 23rd July, I sold one January 2021, $120 covered call on ROST for $149. Given the holding period of about six months, the net options premium of $149 would be equivalent to $309 if annualized.

If this option got exercised, it would mean ROST is trading near its 52-week high and about 41% above its current share price of $85.12 per share.

3. TJX • PADI Loss: $184 Options Income: $309 (or about $640 annualized)

On 23rd July, I sold two January 2021, $65 covered calls on TJX for $309. Given the holding period of about six months, the net options premium of $309 would be equivalent to $640 if annualized.

If these options got exercised, it would mean TJX is trading above its 52-week high and about 25% above its current share price of $52.08 per share.

4. SPG • PADI Loss: $256 Options Income: $231 (or about $478 annualized)

On 23rd July, I owned only 80 shares of SPG. To sell a covered call, you have to own at least 100 shares. So, I bought 20 shares of SPG at $61.32 per share.

Subsequently, I sold one January 2021, $100 covered call on SPG for $231. Given the holding period of about six months, the net options premium of $231 would be equivalent to $478 if annualized.

If this option got exercised, it would mean SPG is trading about 61% above its current share price of $61.96 per share.

5. WFC • PADI Loss: $656 Options Income: $219 (or about $455 annualized)

On 23rd July, I sold two January 2021, $32.50 covered calls on WFC for $219. Given the holding period of about six months, the net options premium of $219 would be equivalent to $455 if annualized.

If these options got exercised, it would mean WFC is trading about 28% above its current share price of $25.49 per share.

Note that I own 400 shares of WFC, whereas I sold only two covered calls. The reason is I own 200 shares of WFC in a different brokerage account where options trading is not available.

A more appropriate comparison would be to double the annualized equivalent, to $910, which indeed would more than cover my PADI loss.

Here's a summary:

Ticker No. Shares PADI Loss Added Shares Covered Calls Share Count Options Income Annualized Options Income DIS 200 -352 – 2 200 389 807 ROST 100 -114 – 1 100 149 309 TJX 200 -184 – 2 200 309 640 SPG 80 -256 80 1 100 231 478 WFC 400 -656 – 2 200 219 455 ETO 600 -270 – – – – – Total: -1,832 Total: 1,297 2,689

The summary table shows that on an annualized basis, I more than replaced the projected annual dividend income lost due to the dividend cuts and suspensions announced for stocks in my portfolio.

Concluding Remarks

In 2016, I decided to add options trading to complement DivGro's strategy of investing in dividend growth stocks. My options trading activity is focused on generating extra income. I sell covered calls on some of my DivGro positions, and I sell put options on stocks I wouldn't mind adding to my DivGro portfolio.

I don't buy options, and I consider myself a learner options trader.

In this article, I showed how I replaced lost dividend income by selling covered calls on the underlying positions. When annualized, the options income more than makes up for my losses in projected annual dividend income.

In December, I'll decide what to do with my positions that suffered dividend cuts or suspensions. If tax-loss harvesting turns out to be beneficial, I would have to buy back the covered calls in order to close out these positions. Otherwise, in January, when these options expire, I could consider doing another round of covered call selling.

This article first appeared on TalkMarkets on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, ROST, TJX, SPG, WFC, ETO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.