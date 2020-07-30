In our previous article on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), we made the case for going long the preferred shares namely, (AHT.PI), (AHT.PD), (AHT.PF), (AHT.PG), (AHT.PH) and shorting the common shares, was a low-risk, high-reward strategy. With Q2-2020 results out, we analyze the landscape post another brutal quarter for the beleaguered company.

Q2-2020

AHT pretty much stopped paying anything that was owed to its lenders outside a few hotels where it felt it had significant equity upside. It did get 6 lenders to show some leniency and was able to defer payments on loans related to 24 hotels.

Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company did not make principal or interest payments under nearly all of its loan agreements, which constituted an “Event of Default” as such term is defined under the applicable loan agreement. The Company is actively working with its lenders to arrange mutually agreeable forbearance agreements to reduce its near-term cash burn rate and improve liquidity. To date, the Company has signed forbearance or other agreements on 6 loans secured by 24 hotels.

Source: Q2-2020 press release

While that was expected, what was surprising is that almost all of AHT's hotels were kept running in the entire quarter with 4 exceptions. While that may sound like a good thing, it certainly was not from a cash flow standpoint. The company blew through $44 million ($43 million revenues minus $87 million expenses) just during the quarter.

Source: Q2-2020 press release

In our previous article, we had cautioned the bulls that cash burn would be at least $5 million a month. The reality appears to be far worse and closer to $15 million. But we are not quite done yet. In addition to the operating level losses of $44 million, the company also incurred the expenses shown below.

Source: Q2-2020 press release

Total cash burn was close to $60 million in the quarter. This ignores the $85 million in interest the company incurred but did not pay.

The Balance Sheet

Moving on to the balance sheet, we see that the company had some buffer in the form of cash of $165 million. But one has to consider the accounts payable of $89 million as an offset against that.

Source: Q2-2020 press release

So the company had real liquidity of about $76 million at the end of June 2020. The company also has limited access to its restricted cash.

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $165 million and restricted cash of $95 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager held reserves. The Company is currently working with its property managers and lenders in order to utilize lender and manager held reserves to fund operating shortfalls. At the end of the quarter, there was also $13 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is the Company’s cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.

Source: Q2-2020 press release

Adding that in gets us to about net $170 million. We are ignoring the $89 million in accrued interest payable which likely will never get paid by the company. So the current cash burn rate likely gives the company about 8 more months assuming all of its hotels keep operating. This makes a virtually impossible situation for the common shares to have any residual value as there is $565 million of preferred equity ahead of it.

Yes, there is the outside possibility that hotels have equity beyond the loans. If we use peak EBITDA of $420 million and assign a 10X EBITDA multiple, we could see all loans paid off. An 11X multiple would create significant equity. The reality though is that the market is flooded with defaults and there is a dearth of buyers. Even a 9X peak multiple would be a miracle today. Investors should also know that AHT is incurring $90 million a quarter in interest and if there is any upside in some properties, expect some of that interest to be paid before AHT can extract that value.

Conclusion

The cash burn turned out far worse than what we expected. With revenues down almost 90%, we believed that more hotels would have been closed to decrease the cash outflow, but the reality was different. Even if there is $500 million of net equity to be extracted out from the hotels, the $565 million of preferred shares stand in the way of common shareholders. AHT's conversion plan (of common to preferred shares) would create an additional 52 million common shares, severely diluting any potential upside.

We assign a 90% probability of a complete wipeout for common and preferred shareholders (should no conversion happen). We assign a 5% probability that common shareholders could come away with some amount between $0 and the current price. We assign upside to the current price a 5% probability. That scenario would require an exceptionally rapid economic recovery. But the odds are in favor of selling (or short selling) this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.