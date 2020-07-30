Photo source: Polymetal

Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY, OTC:POYYF) flawlessly passed through the beginning of the pandemic without a single infected employee within the company’s assets. Therefore, investors should be satisfied with the Q2 production results, which weren't affected by the pandemic at all.

Among major Russian gold miners, I’ve been a consistent fan of Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY), which has been historically undervalued compared to Polymetal with much better fundamentals. Now, valuation plays in favor of Polymetal, which has been lagging behind Polyus during the recent gold rally. To catch up with Polyus, Polymetal has an ace up its sleeve in the form of much better liquidity. With that being said, I upgrade Polymetal to Bullish and consider it a solid pick to buy amid the ongoing gold rally.

Q2 Production Results

Gold Equivalent production in Q2 increased by 2% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 358 thousand gold equivalent ounces based on a gold/silver conversion ratio of 120:1 (Polymetal previously used an 80:1 gold/silver conversion ratio) and excluding base metals (previously they were included). The production growth was ensured by the high performance of Kyzyl, which offset the planned decline in production at Svetloye. Production in the first half of the year amounted to 723 thousand ounces in gold equivalent, which is 4% higher compared to the same period last year.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Gold sales increased 3% YoY to 324 Koz, and silver sales fell 8% YoY to 5.2 Moz.

Revenue for the second quarter increased by 30% year on year to $641 million, driven by higher gold prices and sales. The company expects that the discrepancy between gold production and sales resulting from the sale of concentrate from the Varvara deposit will be fully eliminated in 2H 2020.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt remained virtually unchanged compared to the first quarter and amounted to $1.69 billion, while the company paid the final dividend for 2019 in the amount of $197 million.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The implementation of prospective growth projects - development of the Nezhda deposit and launch of the second autoclave leach facility at the Amursky mining complex - is on schedule. Despite transportation restrictions related to the pandemic, the new autoclave was delivered to the site on July 21, and its installation should be completed in early August.

In the press release, Polymetal confirmed its 2020 production plan of 1.5 million gold equivalent ounces. The company also maintains its TCC/AISC forecast for now, as the depreciation of the ruble and the Kazakh tenge was largely offset by the additional costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The forecast for TCC, AISC, and capital expenditures will be updated and published on August 26, along with the company's H1 2020 financial results.

On The Stock

Source: TradingView

Usually, Polymetal used to trade with a certain premium relative to Polyus. However, in the last month, there's a clear divergence of this trend. This is also reflected in the valuation: mark-to-market adjustments made by Russian investment firm Aton indicate that at the gold price of $1,930/ounce, Polymetal is trading at a discount of 7% relative to its 1-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6 (currently 7.1). In the meantime, Polyus trades at a premium of 18% to its average EV/EBITDA multiple.

This discount provides a decent starting point before the next wave of the gold rally starts. As gold finally reaches a $2,000 mark, the path to $2,200-2,300 will be open. In this regard, investment bankers in the face of Goldman Sachs adjusted their forecasts accordingly.

Final Thoughts

Polymetal offers a robust, liquid way (if you have access to the LSE) to participate in the gold rally in the medium term. The publication of H1 2020 financial results in late August will be an intermediate point to discuss the dynamics of the stock price and gold price perspectives, so stay tuned for updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.