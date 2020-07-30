Not only that, the firm also managed to come up with revised and bullish guidance for the rest of 2020.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR), like most oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms, has seen a wild ride over the past year or so. Despite the intense pain inflicted on the industry earlier this year as energy prices turned negative, the company managed to pull through remarkably well. Data provided by management covering the second quarter of the company’s 2020 fiscal year (though toughest quarter we are likely to see this year) was actually upbeat in many ways. This, combined with changes to management’s own guidance for the company for the full year, should be encouraging to investors involved in the business for the long haul.

Some big improvements

Though oil and gas E&P firms are often viewed as captives of larger industry fluctuations, the management team at Matador just proved that this is not wholly the case. Despite tough times, or perhaps because of them, some firms can adapt and become more efficient than investors would have expected otherwise. Take, as an example, how Matador fared during the second quarter. According to management, the company saw oil production in the quarter come in 17% higher than what the company experienced the same quarter last year. This was instrumental in pushing total oil and gas output up 3% quarter-over-quarter compared to the 4% to 6% sequential drop previously anticipated. You might think that this could have only been done with an increase in spending, but that would be false. Management actually reported capex coming in $27 million lower for the quarter than it thought it would spend.

As a result of this performance, operating cash flow for the business for the quarter was $101 million. This is lower than the $109.4 million in operating cash flow the company saw a quarter earlier. It’s also below the $135.3 million the business generated the same time last year. Due to strong cash flow during the quarter, year-to-date cash flow has come to total $210.4 million. This is up from $194.5 million a year earlier. If you adjust for changes in working capital, cash flow did fall, but only from $255.5 million to $235.7 million. That’s not much when you consider that at one point in the quarter oil prices actually traded negative.

*Taken from Matador Resources Company

As the image above illustrates, robust cash flow could be just beginning for Matador. That’s because, compared to prior spending plans, management now thinks that capital reductions for 2020 will be about $350 million. Already, $240 million has been realized during the first two quarters of the company’s 2020 fiscal year. The remaining $115 million should be realized in the second half this year. This will surely prove positive for Matador’s EBITDA as well. During this past quarter, the company generated EBITDA of $107.6 million. This is down from the $140.6 million seen one quarter earlier and it’s below the $144.1 million seen the same time of 2019, but it’s still at a lofty level given the low energy pricing the firm was subjected to.

Due to these strong performance figures, management now has high expectations for the current fiscal year as a whole. Now, Matador expects oil production, at the mid-point, to be about 15.5 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) during 2020. This is up from 15.3 million boe initially anticipated for the year. It’s also 10.7% higher than the 14 million boe seen in 2019. Natural gas should also fare well, coming in at 67 Bcf. This is higher than prior guidance of 64 Bcf, and it’s also 9.7% above the 61.1 Bcf the company produced last year. Higher production with lower spending on capex is great, but the company will see other costs improve as well.

*Taken from Matador Resources Company

You see, according to management, Matador should see its production taxes, transportation, and processing costs average around $2.82 per boe this year. This is down considerably from the $3.86 per boe of the firm’s initial guidance for the year. Some of this change, doubtlessly, will relate to lower taxes caused by lower oil and gas pricing, but some of the firm’s costs are more operational in nature. Lease operating expenses, for instance, are now expected to average $3.92 per boe. This is $0.80 per boe lower than the $4.72 per boe management thought the firm would realize earlier this year. This alone will translate to $21.4 million in savings with current expected output of 26.7 million boe for 2020.

Another cost item management intends to save on is general and administrative expenses. This year, the figure should average around $2.21 per boe. This is $1.35 per boe below the $3.56 per boe management expected from the firm earlier this year. Taken all together, with Matador’s entire expected production level f 26.7 million boe for 2020, this should all result in cost-savings of $85.2 million.

Cost-cutting is a great thing for management and shareholders to focus on, but another key topic here is leverage. Unfortunately, as cash balances declined, falling from $84.8 million to $43.5 million in just two quarters, and as gross debt rose from $1.58 billion to $1.75 billion, the company’s debt picture has worsened a bit. Net debt, including $320 million associated with the firm’s San Mateo assets (compared to $288 million at the end of last year), totaled $1.70 billion. This compares to $1.52 billion seen last year. If we annualize second-quarter EBITDA, this would work out to a rather high net leverage ratio of 3.95. If we exclude the San Mateo assets, this decreases to a more reasonable 3.21, but it still could use some improvement.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that Matador continues to make really nice strides forward. The company really shocked with its second quarter results and expectations for 2020 as a whole are encouraging. Add in continued cost reductions and strong cash flows for the year as a whole so far, and it’s hard not to like what I see here and to consider putting it toward the top of my list of attractive prospects.

