Southern Copper (SCCO) reported its Q2 2020 financial results. Although they can hardly be described as disappointing, there are also no reasons to cheer about. Some indicators improved and some worsened. But overall, the presented numbers and the outlooks are less enthusiastic when compared to Southern Copper's main peer, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which provided some very positive growth outlooks only last week (more can be found here).

In Q2 2020, Southern Copper produced 506.19 million lb copper, 15.65 million lb molybdenum, 31.41 million lb zinc, and 5.54 million toz silver. While the copper, molybdenum, and silver production experienced quarterly growth of 4.6%, 8.9%, and 4.9% respectively, zinc production declined by 18.5%. When compared to the same period of the previous year, molybdenum production increased by 16.3% and silver production increased by 13.5%, but copper production declined by 1.3% and zinc production declined by 11.5%. The decline in zinc production is attributable to lower production at the Charcas mine and floodings-related shutdown of the Santa Eulalia mine.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Southern Copper)

What is positive, the operating cash costs decreased to $0.67/lb copper. It means a 13% decrease compared to Q1 and a 17% decrease compared to Q2 2019. As can be seen in the chart below, the operating cash costs reached the lowest level in more than two years.

Another good news is that the revenues climbed to $1.785 billion in Q2. It represents a 3.8% improvement compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, compared to the same period of the previous year, revenues declined by 1.8%. The quarterly revenues growth was recorded due to the higher sales volumes, as the realized metals prices declined (copper -5.4%, molybdenum -13.8%, zinc -8.2%, silver -2%). What is positive is that copper and silver prices are especially much stronger right now, which indicates that a notable improvement in revenues should be recorded in Q3.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Southern Copper)

Southern Copper's operating cash flow declined to $419.4 million in Q2. It is a slightly higher number than in Q2 2019, but 11.7% lower than in Q1 2020. On the other hand, net income improved slightly, from $214.8 million in Q1 to $259.5 million in Q2. As a result, the EPS improved to $0.34.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Southern Copper)

The volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments held by Southern Copper declined by 12%, to $1.84 billion. However, the volume of total debt declined too, by 6.1%, to $7.484 billion. As a result, net debt declined to $5.644 billion. Although slowly, net debt has been declining for the last four quarters.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Southern Copper)

Unfortunately, Southern Copper, unlike its peers, doesn't provide much information regarding the progress of its development projects. The news release mentions the Tia Maria project in Peru, Buenavista, Pilares, and El Pilar in Mexico, but the texts are only copied from the previous quarterly earnings release. On the other hand, the terms and CAPEX figures remain the same, which is positive.

The shareholders may be pleased by the recently announced dividend. Although in April, the quarterly dividend was slashed by 50% due to the coronavirus-related issues, on July 23, the Board of Directors decided that it will be increased back to $0.4 per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable on August 25.

As shown in the chart above, Southern Copper share price has nearly doubled from its March lows. Only this week, the share price broke the resistance in the $45 area, however, only tentatively. Right now, it is back below $45. However, the bullish trend is still intact. The RSI is high, but not in the overbought area. The share price remains above the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average, moreover, the quicker moving average is safely above the slower one. It seems like Southern Copper share price is free to continue growing, however, it may need some support from the copper price. The problem is that copper price has been consolidating for the last three weeks, and it remains to be seen whether it breaks out to the upside or to the downside. If it breaks out to the downside, Southern Copper share price will most probably decline along with it. In this case, the first support should be found around $42.2, and subsequently in the $35.5-36 area and slightly above $31.

What I like about Southern Copper's Q2:

The copper, molybdenum, and silver production increased.

The operating cash cost declined notably.

The net debt keeps on declining step by step.

The current metals prices indicate improved Q3 results.

What I don't like about Southern Copper's Q2:

Zinc production declined.

The operating cash flow decreased.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.