Asset quality is a key concern, with BPI expecting its NPL ratio to increase from 1.83% as of end-2Q 2020 to 4% and 6%-8% as of end-2020 and end-2021, respectively.

I maintain my Neutral rating on Philippines-listed Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCPK:BPHLF) (OTCPK:BPHLY) [BPI:PM] or BPI.

BPI's net profit decreased -15.0% YoY to PHP52.69 billion in 1H 2020, mainly due to +331.0% YoY increase in provisions at PHP15.01 billion in the first half of the year. Asset quality is key a concern, with BPI expecting its NPL ratio to increase from 1.83% as of end-2Q 2020 to 4% and 6%-8% as of end-2020 and end-2021, respectively.

But I think that a Neutral rating for BPI is fair. A large part of the negatives for the stock have already been priced in with BPI trading at 1.14 times P/B, which is significantly lower than its prior historical trough of 1.61 times P/B registered during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

This is an update of my initiation article on BPI published on February 9, 2020. BPI's share price has declined by -19% from PHP85.50 as of February 6, 2020 to PHP69.00 as of July 29, 2020 since my initiation. BPI trades at 1.14 times P/B and 14.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, and it offers consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.6%.

Readers have the option of trading in BPI shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers BPHLF and BPHLY, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker BPI:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million, and market capitalization is above $6.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own BPI shares listed in the Philippines include The Vanguard Group, Stewart Investors, Aberdeen Standard Investments, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1H 2020 Results Were Weak

BPI announced the company's 1H 2020 results on July 15, 2020. The company's revenue increased by +14.8% YoY from PHP45.90 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP52.69 billion in 1H 2020, but its net income was down -15.0% YoY at PHP11.68 billion in 1H 2020 as compared to PHP13.74 billion in 1H 2019.

The decline in BPI's net profit in 1H 2020 was mainly driven by a +331.0% YoY increase in provisions from PHP3.48 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP15.01 billion in 1H 2020. BPI's bottom line could have be even worse, if not for a lower effective tax rate and a decline in operating expenses.

BPI's effective tax rate decreased from 24.3% in 1H 2019 to 13.4% in 1H 2020, largely due to a higher proportion of tax-exempt trading income as a percentage of its total revenue, and other tax benefits. The company expects its effective tax rate to be higher in 2H 2020 as compared to 1H 2020, possibly rising to normalized levels above 20%.

Separately, BPI's operating expenses declined -0.3% YoY from PHP24.28 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP24.19 billion in 1H 2020, despite a +14.8% YoY increase in its top line over the same period. Apart from a lower effective tax, reduced operating expenses also helped the bank partially offset the negative impact of significantly higher provisions in the first half of the year.

Spike In Trading Income More Than Offsets Slower Loan Growth

BPI delivered a respectable +14.8% YoY increase in revenue for 1H 2020 despite slower loan growth, thanks to a spike in trading income.

The bank's loan growth slowed from +7.3% YoY in 1Q 2020 to +5.9% in 2Q 2020. BPI noted at its 1H 2020 earnings call on July 17, 2020 that "we actually saw much slower loan releases" for the consumer segment, and and guided that the "total loan book for this segment is expected to be down for the rest of the year" with new loan releases for mortgage and auto loans still below pre-Covid levels. More importantly, BPI emphasized at the recent earnings call that "this year's focus is on asset quality and net interest margin accretive loans rather than aggressive loan volume."

According to estimates by Capital Economics, the Philippines' GDP could have contracted by -18% YoY in 2Q 2020. The Philippines banking industry has already seen loan growth slow from +9.4% in 2019 to +8.5% in May 2020.

On the flip side, BPI's trading income grew by +174.0% YoY from PHP2.48 billion in 1H2019 to PHP6.80 billion in 1H 2020, as the bank took advantage of volatility in financial markets and interest rates to sell some of its securities and book significant profits. Nevertheless, BPI is unlikely to maintain such strong growth momentum for its trading income in 2H 2020. The bank noted in its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that "the first half was unusual" and highlighted that "trading income will not be replicated in the same magnitude in the second half."

Provisions And Asset Quality

As highlighted earlier, a +331.0% YoY increase in provisions from PHP3.48 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP15.01 billion in 1H 2020 was the main factor that was responsible for BPI's weak bottom line in the first half of the year.

BPI has guided for provisions to be approximately PHP18 billion for full-year FY2020, or credit cost of approximately 120 basis points. The bank's non-performing loans or NPL ratio was a relatively healthy 1.83% as of end-2Q 2020, but the bank estimates that the adjusted NPL ratio should have been around 2-3% in the absence of relief measures that the government has provided to borrowers and assuming these borrowers had to go into default. BPI expects NPL ratios to rise to 4% and 6%-8% as of end-2020 and end-2021, respectively.

On the positive side of things, BPI's loan mix is favorable, with corporate clients accounting for 77.3% of the bank's total loan portfolio as of end-2Q 2020. Corporate clients are expected to have a relatively lower probability of default compared to riskier consumer clients. BPI's average loss given default for the past five years for automotive loans and credit cards (non-depositors) were 40%-60% and 65%, respectively. In contrast, the average loss given default for the past five years for corporate loans is about 40%.

FY2020 And FY2021 Outlook

Market consensus expects BPI's top line to increase by +5.6% and +4.1% YoY to PHP99.6 billion and PHP103.7 billion in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. In comparison, the bank's revenue growth rates for FY2018 and FY2019 were +10.6% and +20.1% YoY, respectively. Given that BPI's 1H 2020 revenue growth was +14.8% YoY, sell-side analysts are expecting the bank's revenue growth to slow significantly in 2H 2020. This is not a surprise, given expectations of weak loan growth and much lower trading income for BPI in the second half of the year.

BPI's net interest margin is expected to remain flattish at approximately 3.3% in FY2020 and FY2021, at the similar level as FY2019. The 175 basis points decrease in the benchmark interest rate for the Philippines year-to-date is expected to be offset by lower funding costs for BPI.

Sell-side analysts also forecast a -23% YoY drop in BPI's full-year FY2020 earnings from PHP28.8 billion in FY2019 to PHP22.0 billion this year. A slowdown in revenue growth and a normalization of its effective tax rate imply that BPI's net profit decline will be worse in 2H 2020 as compared to 1H 2020. Market consensus expects BPI's earnings to rebound by +24% YoY to PHP27.3 billion in FY2021, which could be possibly a tad too optimistic.

Valuation And Dividends

BPI trades at 1.14 times P/B based on its share price of PHP69.00 as of July 29, 2020. As a comparison, the bank's historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 1.74 times and 1.99 times, respectively. Notably, BPI's prior historical trough was 1.61 times P/B registered during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

BPI is valued by the market at 14.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, versus its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 14.3 times and 15.3 times, respectively.

BPI offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. The company declared a dividend of PHP0.90 per share for 1H 2020, and it guided at its 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 17, 2020 that "we expect to be able to continue our semestral dividend payout." This implies full-year FY2020 dividends per share of PHP1.80, which is in line with market consensus.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BPI include weaker-than-expected loan growth, lower-than-expected trading income, a deterioration in the bank's asset quality, and a failure to maintain its semi-annual dividend of PHP0.90 per share for 2H 2020.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BPI shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

