The MJG partnership first initiated a position in Sama Resources through a private placement in late 2016. We added to our SME position during the panic selling in March, and our cost basis remains C$0.14 per share. While we remain above water on our position, I’ll be the first to admit that it’s been a disappointing period since I last wrote about the company. It looks as if we’ve gone through another drill program (the third such program since we invested in the company) without the blockbuster discovery hole that SME shareholders have been waiting for. Our patience is being tested, but I remain firmly committed to this position – due to the quality of people involved, the absolute scale of the opportunity, the company’s reasonable valuation, and the fact that Sama shareholders are at no risk of dilution for years to come.

So far this year, there have been two primary company developments. The first is the recently completed exploration drill program at Sama’s sprawling land package in western Côte-d’Ivoire. In mid-March, the company announced that at long last the newly purchased high-powered C3000 drilling rig had arrived on site. The C3000, which was manufactured in China, was supposed to arrive in early January but this was delayed by a couple months due to COVID-related disruptions. Sama now has three drill rigs on site – with two of these able to drill to depths of 500-600 meters while the C3000 can reach 1500 meters or more below surface.

In late June, Sama announced that it had completed 4,064 meters of drilling between Samapleu, Bounta, and Yepleu. Half of this core has already been shipped to Canada for assays, with the rest expected to leave the Ivory Coast by the end of July. Shareholders can expect assays to be announced in a few separate batches starting in late August. However, reading between the lines, it is unlikely that the results will yield a thick, high-grade intercept of nickel sulphide mineralization as SME shareholders hope. The rigs have been idled at site and it’s not expected that any further drilling will occur until the conclusion of the Ivory Coast’s rainy season in September.

The second major development was the release of a PEA in late May for the company’s Samapleu deposit. The Samapleu deposit boasts a ~51m tonne resource grading ~0.26% NiEq at a 0.10% NiEq cut-off grade and has seen just under 30,000 meters of drilling since 2010. On paper, the PEA results are quite impressive despite the subdued market reaction. The study, conducted by DRA Global, anticipates average annual production of 3,900 tonnes of carbonyl nickel powder, 8,400 tonnes of carbonyl iron powder, and 14,100 tonnes of copper concentrate over a 20-year mine life. The initial capex is relatively modest at US$282m, including a US$37m contingency. At spot prices of the three envisioned products, the project’s after-tax NPV 8 is projected at US$391m with a 27.2% after-tax IRR and 2.6 year after-tax payback.

To be clear, neither HPX nor the vast majority of SME shareholders are in this story for the existing Samapleu deposit. Sama remains firmly an exploration play where the big prize is discovering the rich nickel sulphide reservoir(s) that are the source of this near surface mineralization. That said, this PEA provides a solid backbone to Sama’s current ~C$38m fully diluted market cap and ~C$20m fully diluted enterprise value (including SME’s C$2.5m working capital position and 24.8 million SRG Mining shares).

Given the 60% HPX earn-in agreement and the 10% free carry for the Ivorian government, Sama Resources would own 36% of the envisioned Samapleu operation were it to be put into production. Even if one were to discount Sama’s 36% share of the US$391m NPV (C$523m at today’s exchange rate) by an aggressive 90%, we are still looking at ~C$19m in implied value for Sama shareholders. When looked at this way, one could argue that Sama is being assigned only ~C$1m in speculative value for the project’s immense exploration potential. This to me offers an excellent risk/reward proposition given the size of the prize if CEO Marc Antoine-Audet and the HPX technical team find what they are after.

I’ve included below the milestones that Sama shareholders can expect over the coming eighteen months. Given the company’s outsized ownership position in SRG Mining, major catalysts expected at Lola have been included as well.

Updated Resource announced at Samapleu Main + Extension by end Q3 2020

Offtake announced for remaining 10% of production at SRG’s Lola Project by end Q3 2020

Construction financing finalized at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2020

Break ground at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2020

Sama/HPX commence new exploration drill program by end 2020

EIS approval at Samapleu by end Q2 2021

First production at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2021

To conclude, I want to discuss Sama’s relationship with earn-in partner HPX. It’s easy to forget that, just seven months ago, HPX exercised roughly 18m SME warrants priced at C$0.28 for total proceeds of ~C$5m. This warrant exercise occurred at a whopping 87% premium to the current SME share price. HPX now owns 23% of Sama in addition to the earn-in agreement allowing HPX to earn a 60% interest in the Ivory Coast land package by funding exploration expenses and completing the feasibility study through total investments of C$30,000,000. To date, HPX has accumulated C$12.25m in expenditures at the project.

There is palpable frustration from some long-time Sama shareholders about the pace at which HPX is moving in the Ivory Coast. It must be stated that, whenever the Robert Friedland-led HPX takes a project level stake in a junior’s asset, it is truly a double-edged sword. On the one hand, Mr. Friedland to his credit has a phenomenal nose for world-class assets – whether exploration stage, development stage, or otherwise. This has served him very well over his long career. After all, mining exploration is an incredibly risky business and, even for the best of us, most of these bets will be losers. That’s why it is incredibly important to focus only on large scale opportunities so that, in the case of success, the payout is large enough to amortize losses from losing exploration bets. Mr. Friedland and his technical team at HPX understand this intuitively, and I don’t think anybody in our space would disagree with this point.

That said, HPX does have a history of preying on its junior partners - particularly if they show weakness. I won’t name names, but there are at least four juniors out there in which HPX firmly has its talons. In these cases, it’s only a matter of time until minority shareholders are put out of their misery and HPX takes over entirely. I call this “HPX sandbagging” – the concept being that HPX takes a project-level and equity stake in a junior, starves them of news flow, wears out minority shareholders, and then acquires the whole thing after a year or two or three of bloodletting. This was a risk for Sama the moment it put pen to paper with HPX, and it remains a risk.

The good news for Sama shareholders is that the company is in a much better position to counter the HPX sandbag than the juniors that HPX has successfully done this to in the past. There are three reasons for this: (1) Sama has no need to raise money anytime soon with ~C$2.5m in working capital and no additional funding obligations, (2) the 24.8m shares SRG Mining (OTC:SRGMF) share position provides additional working capital buffer in necessary, and (3) perhaps most importantly, the potential for significant developments at SRG Mining’s Lola Project in the coming months ensure that Sama is not entirely dependent on its Ivory Coast nickel asset for legitimate share price catalysts.

To expand on the third point, Sama is not a one trick pony. HPX can drag its feet in the Ivory Coast if they choose to, but SRG Mining is moving full speed ahead regardless. Remember this is no small equity stake for Sama, as it covers over 40% of Sama’s fully diluted mkt cap at current prices. Positive developments on the SRG front do indeed have the potential to drive the Sama share price, especially at the company’s current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAMMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.