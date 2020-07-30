Kinross Gold (KGC) has just provided its second quarter results, reporting revenue of $1 billion and earnings of $0.15 per share. Not surprisingly, the higher gold price environment has provided significant support for the company’s finances. In the second quarter, Kinross Gold produced 571,978 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $984 per ounces. This gold was sold at an average price of $1712 per ounce which allowed the company to grow its operating cash flow to $432.8 million compared to $299.6 million in the first quarter.

Kinross Gold finished the second quarter with $1.53 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $2.67 billion of long-term debt. Back in March, the company drew down $750 million from its credit facility to boost its cash position during the acute phase of the coronavirus crisis. In July, the company repaid $250 million and will likely repay the remaining amount by the end of this year.

The company has significantly benefited from the higher gold price environment and was also lucky since its operations were not disrupted by the coronavirus. While Kinross Gold withdrew its annual guidance when it became clear that the pandemic presents a serious threat, it remains on track to reach the previous guidance (2.4 million GEO at AISC of $970 per GEO).

Recently, Kinross Gold announced results of a pre-feasibility study at its Lobo-Marte project in Chile. The company expects that Lobo Marte can produce 4.5 million ounces of gold at an AISC of $745 per ounce over the life of mine. The project’s initial capex is expected to total $765 million plus $230 million in contingency. Kinross Gold plans to start a feasibility study and expects that it will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. As I noted in one of my recent articles on Yamana Gold (AUY), Chile had significant problems with virus containment, but currently, it looks like the virus situation is stabilizing. Thus, I would not expect material problems with the feasibility study.

In its second quarter report, Kinross Gold reiterated that it will be prudent when making the decision on Lobo-Marte, focusing on balance sheet strength and the gold price environment. The gold mining industry has learned the lessons of the previous decade and is not rushing to invest in new projects unless they offer some degree of safety, which is good for investors.

At this point, Kinross Gold’s financial position looks strong as the company is set to deliver great cash flows in the current gold price environment. The nearest debt maturity is $500 million in 2021, and I expect that it could be easily refinanced in case Kinross Gold decides to proceed with Lobo-Marte and needs additional money.

The stock continues to trade at a rather conservative forward P/E despite the fact that it is up more than 85% year-to-date. In my opinion, the current valuation leaves more room for upside. On the other hand, I’m concerned about the potential pullback in gold after the recent rally. Despite the fact that I remain bullish on gold, it’s hard to believe that it will simply go up in a straight line without a material correction.

Longer term, Kinross Gold is well-positioned to profit from the current gold price environment. The company has finally sorted out the remaining problems in Mauritania, has a perspective project in Chile and an interesting development project named Chulbatkan in Russia. So far, Kinross Gold managed to avoid material coronavirus-related problems while its AISC stayed below $1000 per ounce. In short, I remain bullish on Kinross Gold but I’m a bit concerned about the potential correction in the near term.

