A short trade could yield decent results but investors need to patiently wait until momentum abates amid a drop in volume.

Epic momentum rally elevates fully-diluted market capitalization to almost $3 billion. Near-term conversions by holders of convertible debt and preferred stock could cause outstanding shares to double.

The Trump administration's decision effectively results in a bailout of the ailing former photography giant which otherwise would have likely faced another chapter 11 filing next year.

Company has signed a letter of interest with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC") to produce critical pharmaceutical ingredients.

On Tuesday, shares of ailing former photography giant Eastman Kodak (KODK) went on a massive rally after the company announced the signing of a letter of interest with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC"):

At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler will today sign a letter of interest to provide a $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) to support the launch of Kodak Pharmaceuticals, a new arm of the company that will produce critical pharmaceutical components. The project would mark the first use of new authority delegated by President Trump’s recent executive order that enables DFC and the U.S. Department of Defense to collaborate in support of the domestic response to COVID-19 under the Defense Production Act.

After peaking at $11.80 earlier in the day, the stock finished the session at $7.94, up more than 200% on extremely heavy volume.

Photo: DFC Website

As the stock closed well below its high, I expected the rally to fade even further in after hours but, unfortunately, the POTUS himself foiled me by congratulating the company in his press briefing which took place during the after hours session:

Today, I’m proud to announce one of the most important deals in the history of U.S. pharmaceutical industries. My administration has reached a historic agreement with a great American company — you remember this company; it’s called — from the good, old camera age, the old days — to begin producing critical pharmaceutical ingredients. It’s called Kodak. And it’s going to be right here in America. So I want to congratulate the people in Kodak. They’ve been working very hard. Members of my administration are present in Rochester right now — Rochester, New York — a good place. And they’re trying to finalize this groundbreaking deal, and they will be announcing this deal. I want to thank Governor Andrew Cuomo and his representatives. We’ve worked really well together on this deal. It’s a big deal. It’s going to be a great deal and a great deal for New York and a great deal for Kodak. (...) Kodak will now produce generic active pharmaceutical ingredients, which is a big deal. Using advanced manufacturing techniques, Kodak will also make the key starting materials that are the building blocks for many drugs in a manner that is both cost-competitive and environmentally safe. We’ll be competitive with almost all countries, and soon with all countries. Once this new division is fully operational, in addition to all of the other plants that we’ve opened with other companies throughout the United States recently, it will produce as much as 25 percent of all active ingredients needed to make generic drugs in the USA. That’s a big number: 25 percent.

As the president's remarks made their way into social media and TV, a second wave of buyers started to chase the stock, causing shares to end the after hours session up another 60%.

But the ball really started rolling during Wednesday's session with the stock opening up 130% above Tuesday's closing price and soaring higher in heavy morning trading. The shares peaked at $60 and after a very volatile afternoon session with some momentum traders apparently turning to Chinese EV play Kandi Technologies (KNDI) still finished the day at $33.20, up more than 300%.

Frankly speaking, I have no idea why exactly Eastman Kodak was chosen by the Trump administration, a company that would have otherwise likely ended up in chapter 11 again next year. The statements made in the most recent 10-Q speak for themselves:

Kodak is facing liquidity challenges due to operating losses and low or negative cash flow from operations, collateral needs and restrictions on the movement of cash from China. Cash flow from operations in 2019 benefited from working capital improvements and individual transactions that occurred during the year. The Company’s Convertible Notes do not require any debt service until conversion or maturity on November 1, 2021. The Series A Preferred Stock must be redeemed on November 15, 2021 if not converted prior to then. Kodak has ongoing significant cash requirements to fund operations, restructuring programs, pension and other postretirement obligations, and other obligations. (...) The current cash balance outside of China, recent trend of negative operating cash flow, maturity and redemption dates in 2021 for the Convertible Notes and Series A Preferred Stock, increased challenges in managing cash during the COVID-19 pandemic and general lack of certainty regarding the return to positive cash flow raise substantial doubt about Kodak’s ability to continue as a going concern.

After this week's events, neither the $100 million in outstanding convertible notes nor the $200 million in redeemable, convertible Series A Preferred Stock won't be a major issue anymore.

In fact, convertible noteholders are provided a major payday as the notes can be converted at any time at a conversion price of just $3.175 per share. Full conversion of the notes would result in approximately 31.5 million new shares being issued thus increasing the company's total outstanding shares by more than 70% to 75.2 million.

Even holders of the company's Series A Preferred stock would be able to convert at a solid profit now as the conversion price was set at $17.50 per share. Full conversion would require the company to issue another 11.5 million shares.

Assuming full conversion of the company's outstanding convertible debt and preferred stock, total share count would roughly double from the current number of 43.7 million.

On a fully diluted basis, Eastman Kodak's market capitalization stands at almost $2.9 billion. Adding the new DFC debt, enterprise value calculates to approximately 3.5 billion.

In a recent Barron's article, former Baird strategist Al Root provided a "finger-in-the-air approximation" of the potential value of the new business segment:

Is the stock too high? Kodak’s new business is generic-drug ingredients. Generic-drug makers trade for roughly 1.5 times sales. Of course, Kodak doesn’t have the business yet. And when it does, all of its sales won’t be drug related. Generic-drug makers take about $1 in assets to generate 40 cents in sales. Based on that, Kodak’s fresh $765 million loan could bring perhaps $300 million to $400 million in sales. That would be worth, in theory, about $450 million to $600 million in market value. That’s a finger-in-the-air approximation. And investors need to add in coming debt when valuing the entire enterprise. There is just no great way to know where the stock can go this early in its transformation.

Using this approximation, the stock appears to be well ahead of itself but the momentum crowd couldn't care less about fundamental considerations as long as there is a consistent stream of greater fools buying the shares at even higher prices.

And there seem to be plenty, at least when judging by leading next generation online brokerage platform Robinhood's stock tracking tool:

Source: Robintrack.net

According to a recent Business Insider article, retail investors now account for as much as 25% of the stock market's activity compared to just 10% in 2019 as brokers have slashed commission fees and COVID-19 induced lockdowns provided people with the time to start their investing career.

The growing retail investor crowd appears to be the main reason behind the increasingly violent momentum rallies these days. Fueled by the impressive winning streak of Tesla's (TSLA) shares, retail investors are currently all over the stock market searching for the next multibagger.

Bottom Line

Whatever has been the reason behind the Trump administration's decision to bail out Eastman Kodak, the proposed transaction will not only save the company from a likely bankruptcy filing next year but might finally turn Kodak back into a viable business after years of largely failed transformation efforts.

But with the company's fully-diluted market capitalization approaching $3 billion and very material dilution from the anticipated conversion of convertible debt and preferred stock likely ahead, the shares appear to trade well ahead of themselves now.

Momentum stampedes tend to rage for up to three days with the rally usually starting to run out of steam over the course of day three. This would be the time to enter a short position but investors need to wait patiently until both volume and price have come down considerably.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in KODK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.