2020 is proving to be a tough year for many firms across many industries due to the fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, the harshest time for many businesses was in the second quarter, particularly for firms related to the travel industry. One company hit especially hard during the quarter was industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE). Although management continues to focus on cost-cutting and debt reduction (things that will create value for shareholders in the long run), it’s undeniable that the pain seen in the latest quarter will leave a mark on the firm.

Aviation took a beating

To understand just how painful the second quarter was for General Electric, we need only look at the firm’s Aviation segment. According to management, revenue for the segment came in at $4.38 billion. This is 44% lower than the $7.88 billion the segment reported the same time last year. Not only were sales lower, incoming orders were lower as well at just $3.74 billion. This is down 56% compared to the $8.57 billion the segment brought in during the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Due to this weak performance, the segment generated a loss of $680 million during the quarter compared to a profit in last year’s second quarter of $1.39 billion.

Management reported weakness across most parts of the segment. Commercial engine activity was down 50% year-over-year, while shop visits were down 55%. CSA billings for the segment suffered even more, coming in 60% lower than they were a year ago. The only bright spot for the segment involved its military operations, which grew 10% compared to 2019’s second quarter. Though not a part of the Aviation segment, General Electric’s GECAS business also took a hit, with 80% of customers seeking short-term deferrals on aircraft leasing payments and 60% of them being approved.

The weak orders and falling sales, not to mention contract cancellations, led to a hit to Aviation’s backlog. By the end of the quarter, backlog ended up at $258.3 billion. This was down $14.9 billion from the $273.2 billion seen one quarter earlier and was down by the same amount compared to the end of 2019. Though backlog is still significant, this will hurt the segment’s prospects in the long run to some degree. In order to keep operations at the Aviation segment from worsening, management has taken some severe steps. This includes embarking on cost-cutting efforts with the aim of reducing the segment’s costs by more than $1 billion this year and reducing cash outlays by a total of $2 billion or more. Some of this is being accomplished by a furlough of around 25% of the segment’s employees. Management has said, on one good note and as illustrated below, that air departures are showing signs of improvement.

*Taken from General Electric

Power isn’t much better

While Aviation has a history of being General Electric’s high-flying cash cow, Power has been its turnaround play in recent years. Sadly, second quarter results illustrate that this turnaround has been at least temporarily derailed. According to the data provided by management, revenue for the second quarter came in at $4.16 billion. This is 11% lower than the $4.68 billion the segment generated the second quarter last year. Orders fared even worse, falling from $4.92 billion in last year’s second quarter to $2.87 billion today. That represents a decline of nearly 42%. With revenue falling, profits collapsed as well. During the quarter, the segment lost $40 million. This is far smaller than Aviation’s loss, but it’s worse than the $117 million profit that Power generated a year earlier.

As might be expected, backlog has also taken a beating. Power’s backlog as of the end of 2019 stood at $85.3 billion. It was a testament to General Electric’s good fortune that this figure ticked down modestly to $85.1 billion in the first quarter. The second quarter wasn’t so graceful. According to management, backlog today stands at around $80.2 billion. This is $4.9 billion lower than it was one quarter ago and it represents a sequential decline of nearly 6%. Absent some turnaround in this space specifically, it’s likely another drop will occur in the third quarter, but probably not as large as this one.

A bump for the broader business

Though Aviation and Power are General Electric’s primary segments, the company has other operations as well. These also fared rather poorly during the quarter. Based on the data provided, Renewable Energy saw orders drop 19% as revenue declined 3%, both year-over-year. Healthcare, meanwhile, reported declines of 18% and 21%, respectively. All of this combined resulted in the conglomerate’s operating cash flow coming in at -$1.60 billion for the quarter compared to the $460 million. Industrial level free cash flow, meanwhile, hist -$2.07 billion compared to last year’s -$996 million.

Through various asset sales (including the completion of its BioPharma sale to Danaher (DNR)), management has done well to reduce debt. Since the start of 2019, total debt has declined by $22 billion, while in the first half of 2020 it dropped $9.1 billion. As part of its plan to improve liquidity, management announced that over the next three years it will divest of its Baker Hughes (BKR) ownership. While I see this as a mistake long-term, the company will sell the 36.8% (or 377.4 million shares) of Baker Hughes that it owns. Before factoring in any tax consequences, and assuming that shares remain fixed at the $15.81 apiece that they are currently trading for, this will work out to cash proceeds of around $6 billion. This is a good thing because while I believe the worst is probably behind us, the company’s CEO said in the firm’s second quarter conference call that conditions for the business itself could deteriorate further before showing real signs of recovery.

Takeaway

Right now, it’s clear that General Electric is being hit and hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of it should be taken into consideration by investors who are considering a stake in the firm. Eventually, the pain will subside and as the economy improves, the company could make for a robust turnaround play. It could still be another quarter or two before the picture looks favorable, but now might be the time to buy in since, absent a second slowing of the economy, the worst is likely behind it or close to it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.