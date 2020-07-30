Investment Conclusion

A lot has changed at Yum Brands (YUM) since 2016. The company has evolved into a pure-play franchise model, optimized operational spending, and substantially reduced capital expenditure. In addition, YUM has turned around the Kentucky Fried Chicken business, which was floundering for years before management embarked on a refranchising and accelerated development strategy to fuel retail sales. These initiatives, along with the scope and scale the firm enjoys, have positioned YUM (the parent company of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger Grill) to sustain its business and grow over the longer term. With regard to growth, it is noteworthy, that the company is highly underpenetrated in many of the large addressable population regions of the world where it has a presence, presenting it with an opportunity to open large number of new stores at will, drawing on the brand recognition its restaurants enjoy and the popularity of their menu items. On a macro level, consumer spending within the quick service restaurant (QSR) category is increasing, and that within the category, chicken and Mexican food are the fastest-growing segments, and burgers and pizza garner a substantial portion of consumer spending, is favorable for YUM given that its restaurants are QSRs that focus on chicken, Mexican food, burgers, and pizza. In addition, all four of the company’s brands are profitable and offer a strong value proposition for customers. Given these factors, we believe, YUM is well-positioned to deliver significant growth in earnings and free cash flows over the longer term. We have a Buy rating on the stock with a Price Target of $125/share based on our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis.

Investment Thesis

YUM is the world’s largest quick service restaurant company and is the parent of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger Grill. 98% of restaurants associated with YUM’s brands are franchisee-owned and -operated. At YE2019, overall the company had 50,170 stores, comprising 24,104 Kentucky Fried Chicken stores, 18,703 Pizza Hut stores, 7,363 Taco Bell stores, and 276 Habit Burger Grill stores. In FY2019, YUM generated $52.5 billion in retail sales, reflecting a growth of 7% compared to FY2018, same-store sales growth of 3% over the prior year, $5.60 billion in revenues, $4.14 in earnings per share (EPS), $1.31 billion in operating cash flows, and $1.12 billion in free cash flows.

A predominant issue surrounding the YUM story is that whether the downturn in revenues over recent years indicates deeper problems within the company. Based on our analysis of YUM’s financial statements, although the decrease in revenues between 2012 and 2015 was due to weaker retail sales (particularly related to the then failing Kentucky Fried Chicken business), the decline in revenues over the period of 2016 through 2019 is attributed to the refranchising efforts ongoing at YUM. Related to the refranchising initiative, the firm between 2016 and 2019 changed to a 98% franchisee-operated business model, divested hundreds of its stores, closed down a large number, and flipped the others to franchisees. Based on the strategy, given the significantly smaller number of corporate stores, retail sales attributed to corporate stores declined considerably, reflecting in weaker revenues (as retail sales linked to corporate stores are recorded as revenues on YUM’s income statement). Therefore, the decrease in revenues are indicative of the company’s efforts to exchange retail sales for royalty revenues, which, compared to retail sales, generate higher margins and are relatively more consistent. In that regard, it noteworthy that the firm’s gross margins and operating margins expanded every year between 2016 through 2019. Hence, the refranchising strategy, even at the cost of weaker revenues, is a net positive for the company.

Decline In YUM Revenues Due To Refranchising Efforts, Particularly Refranchising Of Kentucky Fried Chicken Company Stores

Source: Statista; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Decline In Kentucky Fried Chicken Revenues Due To Decrease In Number Of Company-Operated Stores

Source: Statista; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Significant Growth In High-Margin Royalty Revenues Due To Refranchising Efforts

Source: Statista; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Another primary factor garnering investor interest is whether the transformation the firm had embarked on has succeeded. Based on YUM’s financial results over the past few years, it appears that the initiative has had a favorable impact on key company fundamentals. In FY2019, YUM met all of its targets related to the transformation, with G&A expense coming in at 1.7% of revenues, capital expenditure at $86 million, operating profit growth of 11%, and a net new store growth of 4%. GAAP EPS at $4.14 was lower than FY2018’s $4.69 because the non-recurring refranchising gains for the year at $37 million were significantly lower than the $540 million recorded over FY2018. In that regard, it is important to point out that the surge in YUM’s net income from 2016 through 2018 was attributed in part to significant non-recurring refranchising gains, and that to evaluate growth in net income, investors should compare the 2015 figure with that of 2019 and future years.

Since the initiation of the transformation, retail sales have surged, same-store sales have generally fulfilled the 3% annual growth target, and net new unit growth have met, and sometimes exceeded, the 4% target. In addition, since 2015, when the sluggishness in YUM’s retail sales growth over the prior years first signified that the company might be undergoing a secular decline, the firm’s gross margins, operating margins, operating profits, net income, worldwide royalties, and average unit volumes (AUVs) associated with Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell have appreciated considerably due to the transformation efforts. Given these factors, it appears that YUM’s business has successfully been turned around.

YUM’s Gross Margins And Operating Margins Have Grown Significantly Since 2015

Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Average Unit Volumes Have Grown Considerably Since 2015

Source: Statista; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Pizza Hut’s Average Unit Volumes Have Grown Substantially Since 2015

Source: Statista; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Taco Bell’s Average Unit Volumes Have Grown Significantly Since 2015

Source: Statista; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

An additional key element surrounding the YUM story is associated with the company’s future growth. YUM can grow by opening new stores and by growing same-store sales. With regard to development, the company’s geographic scope, the brand recognition its restaurants enjoy, and the popularity of their menu selections position YUM to further penetrate at will numerous high addressable population regions of the world where it has a limited presence. Our analysis of the company’s market opportunity showed that excluding China, YUM is highly underrepresented in large number of highly populated territories of the world. In addition, that Taco Bell has restaurants in only 30 countries versus the 152 countries that YUM operates in presents the company with significant white space on a global basis to open Taco Bell restaurants. Moreover, YUM has an opportunity to turn The Habit Burger Grill into the next leg of growth by opening the brand’s restaurants in numerous regions of the world. With respect to same-store sales growth, the firm can grow retail sales by modernizing stores, menu innovation, delivery service, mobile order and pay, and loyalty programs.

The final key factor of the YUM story is whether a turnaround of its Pizza Hut business is possible. Over the past several years, Pizza Hut has experienced flattish same-store sales growth and declining restaurant margins. The predominant issue appears to be that 40% and 50% of the brand’s restaurants in the U.S. and international geographies respectively offer dine-in services, which account for only 10% and 50% of the company retail sales. YUM has indicated that the company will divest a significant fraction of Pizza Hut’s dine-in assets to bring the percentage of dine-in assets down to 25% over 3-5 years. The firm plans to shift Pizza Hut’s focus to delivery and take-out orders which account for 90% of its retail sales. In that regard, it is noteworthy that 90% of new Pizza Hut stores are developed with a focus on delivery and take-out orders.

It is important to point out that all is not lost at Pizza Hut, and the initiatives are timely to overturn the damage to same-store sales. That Pizza Hut remains an important contributor to YUM’s profitability is evident in the brand’s financial performance for FY2019. Over the period, Pizza Hut generated: retail sales of ~$12.9 billion, reflecting a growth of 6% over 2018; revenues of ~$1.03 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 4%; and operating profit of $369 million, reflecting a growth of 6% over the previous year. Based on the strategies implemented by YUM to reset Pizza Hut’s same-store sales, the brand’s strong financial performance, and the significant resources available to it, we believe that efforts to turnaround Pizza Hut will succeed.

Mismatch Between Percentage Of Pizza Hut’s Dine-In Assets And Its Retail Sales Generation Capacity

Source: Yum Brands Investor Presentation, December 2018; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Risks

YUM’s Significant Leverage Might Put The Business At Risk.

At YE2019, it had a total debt figure of ~$10.6 billion with a 4.7% fixed interest rate on its balance sheet. That the company is profitable, generates significant free cash flows every year, has substantial cash and cash equivalents, has the wherewithal to secure additional debt, and is expected to experience substantial growth over the long term demonstrates that YUM is unlikely to renege on its debt-associated obligations. Therefore, we don’t believe that the firm’s substantial leverage poses a major risk to its business.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized DCF analysis, including a perpetual growth-based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $125/share for YUM. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 5% (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of negative 1.6%). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 24% (vs. net profit margin of 23.1% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of the company’s historical financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 28% of revenues/year and straight-line capital expenditure as 1.5% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 311 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

YUM is a restaurant conglomerate with three of its brands among the top 10 most valuable brands in the world. In FY2019, the company generated more than $50 billion in retail sales and opened its 50,000th store. Although it suffered sluggish retail sales for multiple years over the decade, the company’s financial performance over recent years shows that things are looking up. YUM's plans to sustain the business, accelerate unit development, and improve unit economics are taking shape. In addition, given its significant profitability, the firm has the wherewithal to successfully overturn challenges that come its way. We’re confident that YUM will grow significantly over the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.